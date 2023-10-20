You are here

World Combat Games open in Riyadh

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
World Combat Games open in Riyadh

World Combat Games open in Riyadh
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The 2023 World Combat Games officially opened in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday.
The 11 day event, which brings a number of combat sports disciplines to wider global audience, was opened in Green Hall.
With over 16 combat sports showcasing the talents of 1,500 international athletes, the competition is set to captivate audiences worldwide.
Ivo Ferriani, President of SportsAccord, opened the event by thanking the Kingdom and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Saudi Vision 2030 program.
“We look on at the athletes of the world, and especially martial arts and combat sports as a perfect example of how we can compete with the utmost rivalry as well as the utmost respect,” Ferriani said. “You, the athletes, are the finest ambassadors, showcasing that living in peace and harmony is not just a dream.”
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic Paralympic Committee, said: "I anticipate nothing less than outstanding performances characterized by genuine sportsmanship. May your time here be filled with cherished moments of joy, unity, and camaraderie."
Zena Emad performed a traditional Arabic welcoming song during the ceremony.
The first day of games is on Friday.

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
  • The owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos appears to be ready to invest in the storied English soccer club
  • Ratcliffe is trying to buy a 25 percent share of United and also wants to run soccer operations
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: If British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is successful in his attempt to buy a minority stake in Manchester United, he could end up with a major say in the running of the underperforming club.
The owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos appears to be ready to invest in the storied English soccer club after rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar said over the weekend he was withdrawing from the bidding process.
Ratcliffe is trying to buy a 25 percent share of United and also wants to run soccer operations, a person with knowledge of the proposal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
United’s American owners, the Glazer family, in November announced plans to seek outside investment that could have resulted in the sale of the 20-time English league champions.
Ratcliffe initially bid for the family’s controlling stake of about 69 percent, while Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim wanted 100 percent of the club.
With the process dragging on beyond an expected completion date of June, Ratcliffe has adjusted his offer and that could pave the way to him becoming a co-owner of the club he has supported since he was a child.
THE PROPOSAL
Ratcliffe’s bid would mean the Glazers, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remain in control of United. But if he is given responsibility of running the sporting side of the business, it would give him a real opportunity to improve the team’s performance on the field.
United has not won a league title since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
United won the Champions League title in 2008, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, five League Cups and the Europa League under the Glazers, but the vast majority of those trophies were won by Ferguson. United has won four trophies in 10 years since his retirement.
Ratcliffe reportedly still eventually wants to take complete control of the club over a staggered process, but that has not been confirmed.
Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and is said to be worth $15.1 billion. He previously tried to buy Chelsea and already owns French club Nice and cycling’s Team INEOS. He is one-third shareholder of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and competes in the America’s Cup with sailing team INEOS Britannia.
THE RECRUITMENT
Despite spending about $2 billion on transfers in the past decade, United has been toppled as English soccer’s most dominant force. While rival Manchester City has been backed by the vast wealth of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, United has still been able to compete for the world’s leading players and has broken records to sign the likes of Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.
But that hasn’t brought success, with many of United’s signings failing to live up to the expectations of leading the team back to the top.
There have been changes in recent years. Former executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has gone. The role of football director was introduced, with John Murtough appointed to that position, and Matt Hargreaves was recently hired to lead player negotiations.
The club believes its soccer operations department has been strengthened, pointing to the recent signings of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund as evidence of an improving recruitment policy.
Hojlund is considered among the best emerging strikers in Europe and was signed from Atalanta for 64 million pounds ($82 million).
Critics, however, would point to Hojlund joining Atalanta just a year earlier for a reported 20 million euros ($21.2 million) and Onana moving from Ajax to Inter Milan on a free transfer in 2022. United paid 51 million euros ($57 million) for the goalkeeper this year.
THE MANAGER
United manager Erik ten Hag has been backed by Murtough and United since he was hired last year.
The Dutchman has been allowed to bring in expensive signings like Brazil internationals Antony and Casemiro, as well as Hojlund, as he tries to overhaul the squad.
He enjoyed an impressive first season when winning the club’s first trophy in six years — the League Cup — and leading United back to the Champions League.
Ten Hag has also been backed over his disciplining of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, while Maguire has been stripped of the captaincy and made a peripheral figure in the team after falling out of favor.
While fans have jeered as United has endured a difficult start to this season, losing six of its first 11 games, Ten Hag remains popular.
His record at Ajax when winning three league titles and two cups shows he can deliver success.
He is the club’s fifth permanent manager since Ferguson retired.
A policy of hiring and firing clearly hasn’t worked, but would Ratcliffe want to make his own appointment if in charge?
THE STADIUM
Old Trafford may be iconic, but it is in need of redevelopment. It remains the biggest club stadium in the country, but looks dated compared to Tottenham’s new ground, which regularly hosts NFL games.
Ratcliffe is reportedly offering about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for a minority stake, but it is not known how that money will be spent. Ratcliffe also reportedly wants to expand Old Trafford from 74,000 seats to 90,000.
It is not likely that stadium redevelopments would come under soccer operations, but it would be a meaningful change that would generate extra funds and also appeal to supporters.
Last year, United appointed stadium developers Populous to look at options for Old Trafford. While another possibility would be to rebuild the stadium, that would pose problems in terms of relocating the team during the building process and lost revenue as a result.
THE FANS
Manchester United’s supporters have long-campaigned to drive out the unpopular owners since the late Malcom Glazer bought the club for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion) in 2005. Fans have been critical of the leveraged nature of the Glazers’ buyout that loaded debt onto the club, as well as a perceived lack of investment and the dividends taken out by the owners.
Many have called for the Glazers to be completely removed. The Manchester United Supporters Trust told the AP that propping the family up permanently would be a “nightmare scenario.”
Fans have continued to protest against the family and chants of “Glazers out” are regularly heard at games.
Ratcliffe, who was born in the Manchester area, has risked angering supporters by offering to buy a minority stake. But if he is successful in gaining control of soccer operations and oversees a period of success, he could help to placate them and ease tension around the club.
However, if United’s decline continues, he would be in danger of being a visible figure of blame.

Topics: Manchester United Jim Ratcliffe

Ton-up Kohli stars as India overwhelm Bangladesh in World Cup 

Ton-up Kohli stars as India overwhelm Bangladesh in World Cup 
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP 
Ton-up Kohli stars as India overwhelm Bangladesh in World Cup 

Ton-up Kohli stars as India overwhelm Bangladesh in World Cup 
  • Star batsman Kohli reached his century and ended the match in style with a six against spinner Nasum Ahmed 
  • But for Bangladesh, a third defeat in four matches left them with an uphill struggle to qualify for the semifinals 
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP 

PUNE: Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century sealed India’s fourth win from four World Cup matches as the hosts defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune on Thursday. 

Star batsman Kohli reached his century and ended the match in style with a six against spinner Nasum Ahmed when he needed three runs to complete his century and India required two more runs to reach a target of 257. 

They got there with more than eight overs to spare, finishing on 261-3. 

Kohli faced 97 balls, including six fours and four sixes, with this century his third score in excess of fifty in four innings following contributions of 85 and 55 not out in recent pool wins over Australia and Afghanistan. 

But for Bangladesh, a third defeat in four matches left them with an uphill struggle to qualify for the semifinals. 

The stage was set for Kohli by an opening partnership of 88 between India skipper Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill (53). 

Rohit signalled India’s intentions with a second-ball cover-driven four off Shoriful Islam as Bangladesh bowling coach Allan Donald, the former South Africa spearhead, looking on from the boundary edge. 

Rohit, fresh from scores of 131 and 86 against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively, hooked Hasan Mahmud for a huge six only to hole out when trying to repeat the shot next ball. 

Kohli, however, was soon into his stride with a four — off a free hit — and a sublime straight six from successive Mahmud deliveries. 

Gill’s exit, as he just failed to clear the rope for a third time, made little difference to the run-spree. 

Earlier, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja sparked a top-order collapse against a Bangladesh side who had won three of their four previous ODIs against India. 

The Tigers were held to 256-8, having been well-placed at 93 without loss, after stand-in Tigers skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss on a good batting pitch. 

Jadeja took a miserly 2-38 from his 10 overs and Yadav 1-47. 

Tanzid Hasan, whose 51 was the left-hander’s maiden ODI fifty, and Liton Das (66) shared a fine opening stand while facing Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj only for Bangladesh to slump to 137-4. 

The 22-year-old Tanzid, whose highest score in eight previous ODIs was 16, completed a 41-ball fifty before he was lbw to left-arm wrist-spinner Yadav. 

Liton was still there but he carelessly lofted Jadeja to long-off. 

India were a bowler down after Hardik Pandya managed just three balls in the ninth over before limping off with ankle damage. 

Kohli, bowling in an ODI for the first time in six years, completed Pandya’s over. 

Mushfiqur Rahim’s 38 and fellow veteran Mahmudullah’s 46 bolstered Bangladesh’s total. 

But with left-arm spinner and regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan sidelined following the thigh injury suffered during Friday’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai, it never looked enough. 

India’s quest for a third World Cup title continues against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, with Bangladesh facing South Africa in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 World Cup 2023

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'
Updated 19 October 2023
Liam Kennedy
Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'
  • The Magpies and the Saudi national airline further cement their commercial relationship as the club’s official airline partner
Updated 19 October 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have moved to further boost their Champions League spending power by securing an extended deal with Saudia.

The Magpies and the Saudi national airline have further cemented their commercial relationship as the club’s official airline partner, in a deal that is set to cover “2023/24 and beyond.”

The renewed multi-year partnership comes after Saudia sponsored travel to and from Newcastle to Riyadh for their December 2022 warm-weather training camp in the Kingdom. During that trip, the Magpies beat Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal to claim the inaugural Diriyah Season Cup at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium.

Celebrating the news, Saudia took to X to post: “Soaring to new heights on and off the pitch. We are excited to embark on this journey with the most passionate fans in the world as @NUFC’s Official Airline Partner. Howay the lads #ThisIsHowWeFly.”

 

 

The statement confirming the deal said that the airline, which flies to more than 100 destinations around the world from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, was looking to connect Newcastle United fans with the Kingdom “through exclusive offers and experiences.”

Of the agreement, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.

“We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia’s partnership activations were extremely well-received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.

“Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.

“Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide.”

Saudia’s Group Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash said: “At Saudia we have always strived to create meaningful connections that transcend boundaries, and our partnership with Newcastle United aligns with this vision. We recognized in Newcastle United a club with a rich history, strong values and a passionate fanbase that resonates with our own principles.

“The opportunity to connect with Newcastle United’s fanbase is a source of great excitement. The prospect of forging a bond with millions of fans and bringing them closer to our brand and values, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is truly exciting.

“With our expanding route network and premier product we are keen to reach new audiences showcasing Saudi Arabia to the UK population but also growing awareness of the multiple leisure and business travel destinations Saudia provides through its hyper-connected global network.”

The deal is not only good news for Saudia, it will be music to the ears of head coach Eddie Howe, who is looking to further strengthen the club’s squad in the January transfer window.

Newcastle have been hampered by UEFA financial fair play and Premier League “profit and sustainability” rules, which only allow a club to make a limited loss across three financial years, in recent windows, limiting what can be spent on new recruits for the Magpies’ squad, as they fight on four fronts this season.

The deal comes on the back of Newcastle penning commercial contracts with the likes of Adidas, which begins next season, and newly launched UK “iGaming” and online sports betting brand BetMGM.

Topics: Newcastle United Saudia

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023
Updated 19 October 2023
Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023

Shock results spark excitement at Cricket World Cup 2023
  • Unfancied, practically written off Netherlands team cause major upset with win over South Africa
Updated 19 October 2023
Jon Pike

Several commentators at the Cricket World Cup 2023 seem to be of the view that the competition lacked spark in its opening stages. The criterion for this appeared to be a dearth of close, exciting, finishes.

But their reflections ignored the broken records and two shocks of the tournament, one last Saturday and a second on Tuesday. Afghanistan’s deserved victory over a lacklustre England in Delhi generated serious doubts about the latter’s ability to secure a place in the final four.

It means that the defending champions are faced with the likelihood of having to beat three out of India, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa to stand a chance. On current form, this is a tall order.

India’s resounding win over Pakistan in Ahmedabad in front of a sea of blue shirts worn by more than 100,000 adoring supporters provided another example of the nation’s dominant and expectant attitude. It feels as if the other teams are battling to become India’s opponents in the final.

England’s defeat opened up the competition for this position even more than before. New Zealand and South Africa had set the pace. However, the latter’s case was set back by a shock defeat to the Netherlands in the dramatic Himalayan backdrop of Dharamsala.

This was a match which may not have taken place or not been witnessed by incoming observers. Weather forecasts for Dharamsala in the preceding days, suggested temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius, plus rain. There have been instances of professional cricket being played in temperatures of 7 degrees and 8 degrees in the UK. Surely, 5 degrees would be too cold to play a World Cup match. Fortunately, the forecasts improved, and 15 degrees was predicted, albeit with the ongoing prospect of rain.

However, the forecasts took second place to the logistics of reaching Dharamsala. Your columnist, along with a few other would-be spectators, were booked on a 11:10 a.m. flight from Delhi on Monday, the day before the match. Shortly before boarding time an e-notification was received to inform of a delay to 12:30 p.m. This time came and went, with an indication of boarding at 1 p.m. Doubts crept in that were realized with the announcement of cancellation. Although the plane was in Delhi, poor weather conditions in Dharamsala provided too great a risk to land there.

A melee ensued around the departure desk. Information emerged that the airline was offering a flight to Chandigarh and the provision of road transport to carry passengers onto Dharamsala, a distance of 450 kilometers. This did not appeal to some passengers, who included four eminent former international cricketers. At this point, alternative offers from the airline were not forthcoming.

However, a more immediate problem needed to be solved, the repatriation of passengers with luggage which had been checked in for the cancelled flight.

This meant transfer to the arrivals hall where the melee reformed. After customary jostling, it emerged from the beleaguered ground staff that an alternative offer was available. This involved a flight the following morning at 6:40 a.m. accompanied by an overnight stay at a hotel designated by the airline. Eight people, all seeking to attend the match, were in this predicament.

The hotel had seen better days, so we decamped to another venue for the evening. Everyone responded to a 4:30 a.m. wake-up call, and the 6:40 a.m. plane took off late but arrived early.

On leaving Dharamsala/Kangra airport it is difficult to miss a large poster of Anurag Thakur. He is a local MP and minister of information, broadcasting, youth affairs, and sport.

On the journey to the ground, more of his posters are strategically positioned. They are occasionally accompanied by posters of the Indian Premier League chair and former Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer, Arun Dhumal, who happens to be Thakur’s brother.

What appears to be an excessive exercise in personal branding must be seen in the context of national elections due to be held next spring.

Currently, in Himachal Pradesh, the Indian National Congress party has 40 seats in the State Legislative Assembly, gained in 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules nationally, has 25 seats. A fierce battle for votes is already in play for next year.

Further spice to this situation is added by the fact that Thakur was president of the BCCI between May 2015 and February 2017, when he had to stand down after the Supreme Courts’ order on BCCI governance.

It also seems that he has been involved in a legal battle between the Himachal Pradesh State Government and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association over the rights to the Dharamsala cricket stadium. At one time, Thakur served as president of the HPCA. Indian cricket and politics remain firmly intertwined.

Against this political background and the natural, geologically formed backdrop of the lower Himalayas, the Netherlands team forged a dramatic upset in one-day international world cricket.

Unfancied and practically written off, they were asked to bat by South Africa, the start having been delayed by two hours of rain. This looked set in, but relented.

Reeling at 82 for five after 20 overs, a remarkable transformation to the innings was then driven by captain, Scott Edwards. Even at 140 for seven, a shock seemed improbable. An outburst of clean hitting by Edwards and Aryan Dutt propelled the total to 245 for eight. South Africa did not help their cause by bowling 21 wides. Such ill-discipline is unforgivable, and the team seemed flustered when put under pressure.

The Netherlands opened with a spin attack, which appeared to unsettle South Africa’s top order, which slumped to 44 for four. The team never recovered, despite some middle and late order attempts to restore balance.

The victory was the Netherlands’ first over a Test-playing nation at an ODI World Cup. It will be forever remembered by the team and its supporters, who celebrated in their traditional orange on the Dharamsala outfield.

It is reassuring that cricketers can still generate spectacular upsets and thrill fans when the game’s administration appears more wrapped up in commercial and political activities.

Topics: Jon Pike's Cricket Column 2023 Cricket World Cup

In Euro 2024 qualifying, Bellingham and Mbappe thrill on the field as war and terrorism impact games

In Euro 2024 qualifying, Bellingham and Mbappe thrill on the field as war and terrorism impact games
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
In Euro 2024 qualifying, Bellingham and Mbappe thrill on the field as war and terrorism impact games

In Euro 2024 qualifying, Bellingham and Mbappe thrill on the field as war and terrorism impact games
  • On the field, England and France were the standout teams with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe the most thrilling talents in Europe
  • Nine of the 24 places are now confirmed ahead of the final rounds of group-stage games next month and qualifying playoffs in March
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

GENEVA: Eight teams advanced to the 2024 European Championship in a week when qualifying games were disrupted by war in the Middle East and terrorism on the streets of Brussels.

Belgium and Sweden did not complete their game Monday so as to ensure the safety of visiting fans, and Israel could not play either of their scheduled games after the surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 and conflict since.

On the field, England and France were the standout teams with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe the most thrilling talents in Europe. Both teams sealed their places at Euro 2024.

Host Germany also werejoined by Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Scotland, Spain and Turkiye. Nine of the 24 places are now confirmed ahead of the final rounds of group-stage games next month and qualifying playoffs in March.

Israel are close to reaching their first finals since joining UEFA for political and security reasons 30 years ago.

Politics and player safety have weighed heavily on Euro 2024 qualifying even before Israel’s games — hosting Switzerland and at Kosovo — were postponed.

Ukraine have not played a home game since the February 2022 invasion by Russia, which is still banned from international soccer because of waging the war.

Ukraine’s four “home” games this year were scheduled in four different countries: Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic capital Prague to beat North Macedonia 2-0 last week and a key Nov. 20 game against Italy in Leverkusen, Germany.

Russia’s military ally Belarus has had to play in empty stadiums in neutral Hungary and Serbia.

Uncertainty remains for Israel and Belgium. Israel and Switzerland try again in Tel Aviv on Nov. 15 to start a triple-header week of games for both.

Before then, UEFA aims to find a spare date in the packed calendar to schedule Kosovo-Israel so that all group standings are final before the 12-team playoffs draw on Nov. 23.

Belgium-Sweden paused at halftime at 1-1 and it is unclear if the game must be completed. Belgium look set to top the group. Sweden were already unsure of a playoffs entry and neither team seems keen to resume.

TICKETS BOOKED

France and England still look like Europe’s best as they did last December in a World Cup quarterfinals game that France won 2-1.

France’s 2-1 win in the Netherlands on Friday was clinched by Mbappé’s majestic curling shot early in the second half. He had also opened the scoring.

England eased to a 3-1 win over Italy on Tuesday after trailing early to the defending champion at Wembley Stadium.

Like France, Portugal has a perfect record and made it eight straight wins with a 5-0 victory in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Belgium, like England, is unbeaten with one draw.

Romelu Lukaku scored nine of Belgium’s 16 goals in qualifying before the Sweden game and Cristiano Ronaldo has nine of Portugal’s 32 goals in their group.

They are tied as top scorers in qualifying after having forgettable World Cups in Qatar and moving clubs in 2023. Lukaku is at Roma, on another loan from Chelsea, and Ronaldo is famously in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

NEARLY THERE

Italy are still favored to advance with England, and hosts North Macedonia — which won their World Cup qualifying playoff in March 2022 — before facing Ukraine on Nov. 20.

The Netherlands will join France if they beat Ireland at home on Nov. 18. A stoppage-time penalty by Virgil van Dijk in Greece on Monday lifted the 1988 champion to a valuable 1-0 win over the 2004 title winner.

Hungary and Serbia are on course to qualify from their group. Slovenia still surprisingly edge Denmark in Group H and they meet in Copenhagen on Nov. 17. Slovenia have played at only one Euros — in 2000.

SURPRISE STUMBLES

Croatia, a World Cup finalist and semifinalist in the past two editions, lost back-to-back games at home to Turkiye and at Wales.

Croatia have to play Group D’s two weakest teams — Latvia and Armenia — next month but Wales holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and controls its destiny before going to Armenia and hosting Turkiye.

In Group E led by Albania, Poland are third and only one point ahead of Moldova, which is still in contention. Poland hosts the second-place Czechs on Nov. 17. Albania can qualify if they win their last game at home against the Faeroe Islands.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Even after 20 teams advance from the 10 qualifying groups next month, 12 more teams have a second chance next March in the playoffs. That leaves hope for countries like Kazakhstan or Georgia, which have never qualified.

Three places will be offered to the winner of each of three brackets of four teams, playing single-leg semifinals and finals.

Entry to the playoffs is based on rankings in the Nations League group played one year ago. The draw is made Nov. 23, two days after the qualifying groups finish.

Topics: Jude Bellingham Kylian Mbappé Euro 2024

