Benedict Cumberbatch talks pushing himself, working with Wes Anderson

Benedict Cumberbatch talks pushing himself, working with Wes Anderson
Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar.” (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
William Mullally
Benedict Cumberbatch talks pushing himself, working with Wes Anderson

Benedict Cumberbatch talks pushing himself, working with Wes Anderson
  • ‘The more I’m challenged, the more I rise to the occasion,’ says Benedict Cumberbatch
Updated 23 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: How good is Benedict Cumberbatch? It’s a question even the actor himself doesn’t have an answer to. He’s 47 now, 13 years removed from the moment the BBC’s “Sherlock” turned him from underrated supporting player into in-demand leading man overnight. Since then, he’s been nominated for two Oscars, played an integral role in the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and become a household name across the world. But the most interesting part of his career has only just begun.  

“One thing I’ve found in myself is that the more I’m challenged, the more I rise to the occasion,” Cumberbatch told Arab News in a conversation conducted before the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike began. The star of Netflix’s acclaimed new short films “The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar” and “Poison” — directed by Wes Anderson and based on stories by Roald Dahl — continued: “I’m finally at a place where I don’t know exactly what to do next. And it’s quite scary, but I want to be uncomfortable. I want to push myself. Actors flourish when they are fearless to fail.” 




Cumberbatch with Ben Kingsley (C) and director Wes Anderson (R) on the set of “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” (Supplied)

It’s not just saying yes to a difficult role that can be terrifying for a great actor. Often, it’s even scarier to say no. Film history is littered with examples of actors whose career was killed because they passed on a hit. That’s not exactly what drives Cumberbatch forward, however. If anything, you can chock his prolificacy up to his parents, who were both working actors who never reached the heights he has managed.  

“I see the tragedy of great potential going to waste in a saturated market. My parents supported my incredibly expensive education purely because of how hard they pushed themselves — it was just dad storing away money. But it was hard — he’d often leave us in the middle of a holiday to do a call for an advert he then wouldn’t get, but then couldn’t afford to come back and join us,” says Cumberbatch. “So, there’s always part of me that feels really itchy and odd not just going to the next fight and swinging along.” 

There’s one thing every great actor dreams of, that even the best may never experience. It’s not the BAFTAs or even the box office records — it’s a phone call. If you love your craft, the hope is always that, one day, one of the best artists alive may call you up to tell you they’ve just written a part for you in their next project. For Cumberbatch, that dream came true when Anderson, a man he’d never worked with before, called to say he’d written the lead role of Henry Sugar for him.  




Cumberbatch in “Poison.” (Supplied)

“It was enthralling. There’s this misperception that everything with Wes is mechanistic or devoid of love and humor, but that was certainly not the case when we worked together. He has very specific requests at times, yes, but there was still a freedom to create, and he kept raving about the fact I gave him so much to play with in the editing room,” says Cumberbatch.  

“We were all staying close to each other, so I would have him over my house every night, and we’d watch the great masters of cinema together—Powell and Pressburger, David Lean and Kurosawa. And we’d have these incredible meals and intellectually rigorous conversations, but he’s loose and funny and generous and great company. It was so invigorating,” he continues.  

It's an experience — much like the one he had with Jane Campion on “Power of the Dog”— that will now shape the focus of his career going forward. He’s now a family man — a “brilliant, effortlessly stylish” wife, three children, a new puppy — and he wants to focus on that too, stopping himself from running off to take the next gig like his father once had to. He’s finally learning to sit at home and wait for the next brilliant collaborator to come along. The best things, after all, only come to you if you’re available.  

“For the first time in my life, I’m keeping myself available to take those calls. I’m ready to be taken to unexpected places. I have a list of people I’d love to work with, but I won’t shout it out into the universe. I’m no longer just trying to manifest my destiny — I’m opening myself up to it.” 

Saudi modernism in the spotlight at Sotheby's  

Saudi modernism in the spotlight at Sotheby’s  
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Saudi modernism in the spotlight at Sotheby’s  

Saudi modernism in the spotlight at Sotheby’s  
  • Works by some of the Kingdom’s most significant modern artists, as well as regional luminaries, go under the hammer this week in London 
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: On Oct. 24, Sotheby’s will present the most important collection of Saudi modernist art ever to appear at auction as part of its 20th Century Art/Middle East sale in London. The sale presents a unique group of modernist works assembled by Shatha Ibrahim Al-Tassan, a prominent collector who founded the Hewar Art Gallery in Riyadh in 2006.  

“From a young age I was influenced by my father’s passion for championing the arts. I would say I’ve always been a collector from afar, walking around as a kid admiring — and picking favorites out of — the artworks my father (had) around the house,” Al-Tassan tells Arab News. She began collecting for herself in 2005, “carrying forward the love and appreciation of art.” 

The collection contains several major works by Saudi modernists, including pieces by Mounirah Mosly, Mohammed Al-Saleem, Abdul Jabbar Al-Yahya, Taha Al-Sabban, and Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, as well as pieces by significant Egyptian, Iraqi, Syrian, Tunisian and Lebanese artists.  

“(This is) the most extensive collection of Saudi Modern art ever to appear at auction,” says Ashkan Baghestani, Sotheby’s contemporary art specialist. “As with most art movements, this did not happen in isolation and half of the collection is made up of artists from (elsewhere in) the region who had an equally important influence, together showcasing a wealth of artistic dialogue.” 

The auction comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is rapidly transforming its arts and cultural scene.  

“Supporting the arts will always be an endeavor I’m glad to be a part of, and my collecting passion still remains geared towards modern art,” Al-Tassan says. “Seeing the cultural growth in recent years, I feel that parting ways with these foundational artworks will help grow awareness of Middle Eastern art, and perhaps allow the next person to start their collecting journey on the right foot.” 

Here, we examine some of the highlights from the works on offer. 

Mohammed Al-Saleem 

‘Untitled’  

Al-Saleem was born in 1939 and became one of the leading artists of his generation, contributing greatly to the evolution of the Saudi art scene. His work often fused modernist abstraction with traditional elements from daily Saudi life. This 1986 work, according to Alexandra Roy, the auction head, “essentially banishes form and landscape, reimagining the distant dunes of the desert horizon through contained slabs of color, which emerge as if struggling against one another across the surface of the image. Its layering and shading suggest a search for subtle accords and variations similar to that with which a composer achieves musical harmony, creating an astonishing sense of energy and dynamism. The artist effectively reconciles two ostensibly opposing styles of abstraction and figuration whilst balancing delicately on the edge of both.” 

Mounirah Mosly 

‘Untitled’  

The Makkah-born artist, Roy explains, “celebrates nature, color and the Arabian Peninsula’s historical culture through (experiments) with material and texture: she has worked with natural dyes (made by herself), copper, plant fibers, papyrus and paper, often employing them in collage. In this way, the artist pays homage to her heritage and travels.” Born in 1954, Mosly was one of the Kingdom’s first established female artists. In this piece from 2001, Roy says, “Mosly uses the technique of handwoven carpets. Through what is regarded as a traditionally female craft, this work can be interpreted as a meditation upon the sensations, emotions and aspirations of the Arab woman in this particular time and space.”  

She continues: “The carpet hangs from a wooden window frame, which the artist would source from northern Saudi Arabia.”  

Abduljabbar Al-Yahya 

‘Artist 2’  

1985, oil on canvas (estimate £150,000-200,000) 

Al-Yahya, a former journalist, focuses on abstract depictions of nature and humanity in his work, with a strong focus on Saudi landscapes. This poignant work was painted in 1985. As Roy explains, “The dangling, elongated limbs — typical to Al Yahya’s figures — and slack head recall Jacques-Louis David’s celebrated ‘The Death of Marat’ … In spite of the intentional facelessness — a common feature of Al Yahya’s oeuvre, which renders caricatures of popular life with a distinctive flatness — the work is imbued with a sense of sobriety.”  

Taha Al-Sabban 

‘Untitled’ 

Born in Makkah in 1948, Al-Sabban lived in Lebanon, Italy and the UK before returning to Saudi Arabia with a strong individual artistry, one that married contemporary styles with the rich heritage and natural landscape of his homeland. Jeddah, where he also lived, inspired him to depict nature, especially — as in this colorful abstract work from 1999 — the sea. The artist, Roy says, “captures the nature of the ocean through a cool, deep palette and vertical energy, as if the forms are rising, swaying from the seafloor. At this time, it became increasingly important to uphold a sense of national identity and contemporary painting allowed Al-Sabban to visually contemplate his heritage and resurrect a local memory.” As the artist himself explained in 2019, as per Sotheby’s catalogue, “all the artworks that I produce are linked to a place.” 

Hussein Bikar  

‘A Drinking Fountain in Nubia’ 

This piece comes from the Egyptian artist’s “Nubia” series. Bikar sought to return Egyptian art to its national roots, rejecting its Europeanization. He was greatly impacted by the displacement of the Nubian population following the construction of the Aswan High Dam. He saw the evacuation of Nubia as leading to the destruction of its cultural and architectural heritage. 

“Bikar’s works are often characterized by a sculptural quality that captures the modernist aesthetic without neglecting meaning, and (pays) homage to the art of the earlier Islamic period,” Roy says. “(This) work demonstrates Bikar’s sensitive handling of color and form; the landscape is flooded with the warmth of the sun, perhaps setting or rising, casting blue shadows that imbue the painting with an architectonic quality.”  

Shafic Abboud  

‘Composition’ 

 

Born in 1926 in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Abboud showcased his connection to the landscape, light and natural abundance of his homeland throughout his work. This stunning piece, Roy explains, was “conceived at a catalyst moment in Abboud’s career, it captures a new lease of painterly spirit; earthy hues of yellow … created by animated strokes produce a patchwork effect, that invigorates the canvas with an almost autonomous life.” Abboud himself described his paintings as if they were alive; in a statement for his 2001 retrospective for Galerie Claude Lemand in Paris, he wrote, "The work is completed when it has its skin, its real skin. What I am putting right now are the layers underneath, and then it will gradually create itself.” 

Sarra Hafaiedh discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

Sarra Hafaiedh discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Adam Grundey
Sarra Hafaiedh discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

Sarra Hafaiedh discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: The Tunisian interior designer and founder of Maya Luxury, discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece “Heritage Incense Collection,” created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.”  

Sarra Hafaiedh is a Tunisian interior designer and the founder of Maya Luxury. (Supplied)

Ever since I made a trip to Jordan, one of my dreams has been to create some kind of homage to the Nabatean civilization. 

I wanted to develop my brand, Maya Luxury, in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. And I found out about the AlUla Design Award. I saw it as a chance to create this homage. I chose to make an incense holder, because in Nabataean times the economy was focused on incense. And burning incense is a kind of ritual, even now, for good energy. It’s a symbolic and very strong way to express our creativity. 

I wanted the capsule to have very clear and modern lines, but then I started to think about the ornamentation. I’ve never been to AlUla, but I love the imagery and the landscapes there. My team and I found this motif in the rocks of Hegra that we could reproduce in our Heritage Collection. So we decided to engrave this motif into the capsule.  

When I was at the Expo in Dubai, a Saudi designer asked me where I’d found this motif. I told her, “In the rock.” She told me, “No. This is on the windows in the old town in AlUla.” I was so proud. I’ve never been there, but I found this. It’s a good story for me. 

My brand focuses on creating unique pieces that respect the environment. I try to ensure zero waste in the manufacturing process — I’ll develop other products with any waste. This project was the first time that we’ve used bamboo wood in a 3D printer. We mixed engraving with technology. I think this is why I won the award: use of technology and respect for the environment — not only for design.  

The challenge now is to find a method of production to meet the demand. We’re also thinking of more products inspired by this. We want to create a brand with this Heritage Collection: candles, lighting… The adventure is just beginning! 

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war
  • The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5
  • “As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” a company spokesperson said
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

PARIS: The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.
The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Second to Mars among the performers.
“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”
MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.
Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year’s EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.
Swift was again this year’s top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

Riyadh Fashion Week set to showcase Saudi talent

Riyadh Fashion Week set to showcase Saudi talent
Updated 19 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Riyadh Fashion Week set to showcase Saudi talent

Riyadh Fashion Week set to showcase Saudi talent
  • Inaugural event will feature 30 Saudi designers and set the stage for a new fashion capital in the Middle East 
Updated 19 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: The Saudi capital will play host to its first-ever fashion week beginning on Friday.

The event, staged by the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission, will take place at the King Abdullah Financial District from Oct. 20-23, and will set the stage for a new fashion capital in the Middle East.

“Riyadh Fashion Week is a platform to nurture Saudi’s emerging fashion sector by connecting Saudi brands with local and international buyers,” Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, told Arab News.

“We have fashion’s creative talent, data, state-of-the-art facilities, and countless educational programs. Now, we will also have an annual trade event in Riyadh that draws on global audiences to promote Saudi designers and facilitate new business opportunities.”

The inaugural fashion week, which will also be livestreamed, seeks to expand the Saudi fashion industry at home, regionally and internationally.

A showroom will present local brand products, giving local and international buyers an insight into the growing Saudi fashion scene and its range of styles.

The week will feature a host of the Kingdom’s up-and-coming and established fashion designers, including Honayda Serafi, who designed for Jordan’s Crown Princess Rajwa Al-Saif, and Mohammed Ashi, who recently became the first Gulf designer to show at Paris Haute Couture Week.

“I am thrilled and honored to be part of the historic event, the inaugural Riyadh Fashion Week,” Saudi designer Mona Alshebil told Arab News.

Alshebil will show a collection inspired by what she calls “The Saudi Dream.” 

“It mirrors the concept of the American dream,” she said. “Just like the belief that hard work, determination, and persistence can lead to achieving goals and aspirations, Saudi Arabia is a land of opportunities where dreams come true for those who believe in themselves, and work hard and never give up.”

According to the Fashion Commission’s “State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (2023),” retail fashion sales in Saudi Arabia are expected to be worth $32 billion by 2025.

This growth is expected to be fueled by the Kingdom’s economic expansion and rising population, with apparel, accessories, footwear and luxury goods poised for significant gains. The value of luxury fashion purchases in the GCC hit $9.6 billion in 2021.

The report also explored Saudi Arabia’s plan to reduce its reliance on overseas imports and put the Kingdom’s fashion scene on the map by supporting homegrown talent.

“Vision 2030 is about diversifying the economy away from oil and over a few short years fashion has become a key economic driver in Saudi. We look forward to welcoming the fashion community to see Saudi’s progress at fashion week this month and for years to come,” Cakmak told Arab News.

For many Saudi designers, it is a source of pride to show in the capital city of their home country.

Adnan Akbar, dubbed Saudi Arabia’s first designer, established the Kingdom’s first couture house when he returned from France in 1970. Often described by the media as the “Saint Laurent of the Middle East,” Akbar studied embroidery in Lebanon and Pakistan before entering a licensing agreement for embroidered luxury fabrics with the French textile company Bianchini Ferier. In 1989, he launched a ready-to-wear collection in the US.

“My father’s dream is coming true with the first Riyadh Fashion Week,” his son Abdullah Akbar told Arab News.

A guide to all the homegrown brands at Riyadh Fashion Week

A guide to all the homegrown brands at Riyadh Fashion Week
Updated 19 October 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
A guide to all the homegrown brands at Riyadh Fashion Week

A guide to all the homegrown brands at Riyadh Fashion Week
  • From veteran designers to up-and-comers, Saudi designers are set to shine 
Updated 19 October 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: From Oct. 20-23, the highly-anticipated Riyadh Fashion Week is set to capture the attention of fashionistas from across the globe as 30 brands from the Kingdom — both veteran and up-and-coming — take to the runway in King Abdullah Financial District.  

The week will kick off with a gala dinner and a show by Ashi Studio. The next three days will see the cream of Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene showcase their latest collections. Here, we take a look at the participating brands.  

Oct. 21 (Couture shows)  

Single shows  

Adnan Akbar 

Dubbed the “first couture house of the Kingdom,” Akbar’s eponymous label — established in 1970 and billed as the Kingdom’s first couture house — is known for its ready-to-wear and haute-couture gowns, as well as luxurious wedding dresses. A mainstay at international fashion events since the Eighties, Akbar’s label helped pave the way for up-and-coming designers in the Kingdom, especially when it comes to haute couture.   

Tima Abid  

The Jeddah-born couturier has a career that goes back more than two decades. Abid says she likes to create luxury pieces that are inspired by the Kingdom’s natural landscapes.  

Yousef Akbar  

This award-winning contemporary eveningwear brand focuses on ethical and sustainable fashion for women.   

Atelier Hekayat 

Founded by sisters Abeer and Alia Oraif, Jeddah-based Atelier Hekayet has its sights set on going global. It’s already had a little help from Saudi 100 Brands, which took the duo's designs to the US last year.   

The brand’s mission is to “offer new meaning to Middle Eastern fashion through bold and contemporary designs that marry Saudi traditional female dress with the latest trends in international design.”   

Mixed shows  

Pavone  

Established in 2016 in the Eastern province by Shouq Almubarak, Pavone creates “designs inspired by nature and art.” 

Nour Al-Dhahri 

The eponymous luxury label aims to “revolutionize the cultural aspect of outerwear by creating bold and creative designs.”  

Fatima Abdulqader  

The eponymous label creates bespoke luxury bridal pieces and will showcase it newest collection this week.  

Dar Al-Hanouf 

Saudi designer Al-Hanouf Mazen Al-Qabasani founded Dar Al-Hanouf in 2012 as a high-end bridal couture atelier. It has become one of the top destinations for wedding attire in the Kingdom, known for its exceptional design and embroidery. To create her classic pieces, Al-Hanouf sources the finest French lace and haute-couture fabrics from companies across the world.  

Hala Algharbawi  

Hala Algharbawi is a Saudi fashion designer based in Berlin. She holds a master’s degree in fashion management from Rome Business School.. She likes to mix Eastern and Western cultures, creating a blend of “freedom, emancipation and traditional warmth.”   

Oct 22 (Womenswear)  

Single shows  

Abadia 

Fashion entrepreneur Shahd Al-Shehail, who hails from the Al-Ahsa region, runs an ethical luxury label that “marries traditional crafts with contemporary silhouettes for today’s urban nomads.” Sadu, the geometric weave characteristic of Bedouin societies across the Middle East, has been a mainstay of the line since it was launched in 2016.   

Honayda 

Celebrity-loved designer Honayda Serafi made headlines this year for designing the pre-wedding henna night gown for Saudi-born Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, who tied the knot with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1. Serafi’s passion for the culture and traditions of her homeland is communicated through her designs. Honayda is also the first Saudi label to be stocked at the prestigious London department store Harrods.   

Kaf by Kaf  

Founded by Kawthar Alhoraish, the label represents the Kingdom’s newest wave of contemporary brands looking to create pieces embedded in Saudi heritage. The label creates structured garments decorated with unique patterns that are inspired by the Kingdom.   

Arwa Albanawi  

The Dubai-based womenswear label, created by Jeddah-born creative Arwa Al-Banawi, makes unique pieces “for the woman on the go.” A former investment banker, Al-Banawi saw a gap in the market for womenswear that is both professional and fashion-forward. After studying at the London College of Fashion in Dubai, she launched her namesake brand in 2015.  

Mixed shows  

Dazluq  

Founded by Saudi designer Salma Zahran, a graduate of Miami International University of Art & Design, the label aims to “set the tone for fashion in the region.” Her designs are for “women in the modern world — powerful and independent but also romantic and creative.”  

Yasmina Q 

Designer Yasmina Qanzal, who is based out of Jeddah and London, wants to build a brand that offers “thoughtfully created womenswear” while supporting skilled communities and utilizing eco-friendly practices operated by an all-woman team.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yasmina Q (@_yasminaq_)

Eman Joharji  

The Saudi label “reimagines the abaya,” creating collections that combine tradition with modern elegance and design.  

Moja Majka  

Moja Majka, which means “my mother” in Montenegrin, is a slow-fashion label founded by mother-daughter duo Sureyya and Sarah Basaad in 2012.  Not basing their designs on trends, the duo follow their own intuition and authenticity, inspired mainly by heritage and nature.  

Mona Alshebil  

A luxury, minimalist, contemporary brand that “celebrates the success of women through feminine, timeless pieces” that consist of sophisticated, modern designs influenced by Saudi heritage.   

Nabila Nazer 

Creating timeless, modest pieces for the modern Middle Eastern woman, Nabila Nazer founded her eponymous label in 2007. She says her designs are characterized by “modesty, comfort and elegance.”  

Oct. 23 (Menswear)  

Single shows  

Lomar 

The menswear label — founded in 2002 by Loay Naseem and his wife Mona Al-Haddad — aims to create “contemporary designs that connect the past with the future.” The duo created the label with a mission to redesign Saudi thobes “to enable Saudi men to love what they wear and be proud and comfortable with their national dress.”  

1886  

Saudi entrepreneurs Fahad Al-Jomiah and Khalid Al-Jammaz conceived what they bill as the Kingdom’s first streetwear brand in their dorm rooms in London. 1886, now one of the trendiest names in the Saudi market, aims to “bridge fashion to the future by uniting the tradition of urban wear with tomorrow’s innovations and technical aesthetic,” the duo previously told Arab News.   

Mazrood 

This modern comfort wear label, predominantly focused on creating unisex designs, was founded by Riyadh-based designer Saud Alajaji in 2018 after he moved to New York to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAZROOD (@mazrood)

Noble and Fresh  

Founded in Riyadh, the fashion brand was another that took part in the Saudi 100 brands exhibition “Saudi Heritage.” Its Salwa jacket design was inspired by the historic palace of the same name in Diriyah.  

Mixed shows  

Hajruss 

Hajruss focuses exclusively on two seasons — sun and snow, as they like to call them — creating striking and modern pieces “with comfort and utility in mind.”   

Jubb  

The menswear label, founded by Yossef Bin Afesh, brings to life a “new class of contemporary resort wardrobe through effortless, cozy-yet-elegant fabric blends.”  

MD29  

MD29 celebrates the Kingdom’s culture and heritage through its traditional designs, elevating them with exquisite craftsmanship and quality of materials.   

Not Boring  

The Saudi streetwear brand was founded in 2017 by Yazeed Abahussein with the aim of collaborating with local and international artists to create pieces inspired by local culture.  

Noura Sulaiman 

The contemporary Riyadh-based luxury label “celebrates refined details and understated sophistication,” inspired by designer Sulaiman’s love of the Kingdom’s culture and society.  

Uscita   

Uscita’s creative designs reflect the label’s motto: “Be Yourself.” Uscita prides itself on inclusivity, and its sleek, timeless pieces “allow people to express themselves through fashion.” 

Topics: Riyadh Fashion Week 2023 Riyadh Fashion Week Lifestyle Reads of the Week

