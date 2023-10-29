UAE Pro League review: Al-Jazira stumble as Al-Wasl soar

You are here

Gimenez at Hatta became the first ADNOC Pro League star rewarded by statisticians SofaScore with a perfect 10-rated display. (X: @AlWaslSC)
Updated 29 October 2023
Matt Monaghan
  • Champions Shabab Al-Ahli give up two-goal lead to share points against Al-Nasr
Matt Monaghan
A torrent of goals and drama that featured a shock for Frank de Boer’s high-flying Al-Jazira, plus faultless five-star shows from Al-Wasl and Sharjah, followed ADNOC Pro League’s restart after the international break.

Friday’s matchweek six resumption began with a bang. Nicolas Gimenez and unstoppable UAE forward Fabio De Lima put pointless promoted hosts Hatta to the sword during Al-Wasl’s 5-0 thrashing, while 10-man holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club were pegged back to 3-3 from a 3-1 lead by an Al-Nasr, fueled by Italy forward Manolo Gabbiadini.

Malian youngster Sekou Gassama conjured a sinuous solo strike in Al-Bataeh’s 1-1 draw aganst second-bottom Ajman and Al-Wahda snapped a three-match losing streak in all competitions courtesy of a 2-1 triumph versus Ittihad Kalba.

Shahin Surour was in decisive form on Saturday against boyhood club Al-Jazira when struggling Khor Fakkan stunned their vaunted visitors 4-2 and Sharjah recorded five different scorers in a 5-0 dismantling of Baniyas. The 2021/22 champions Al-Ain returned to top spot with a 3-1 victory against Emirates Club that contained a 10th-minute red card for Bandar Al-Ahbabi, plus Spain icon Andres Iniesta both converting and missing penalty kicks for the opposition.

Here are the top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Nicolas Gimenez (Al-Wasl)

A standout performance, for player and club.

Gimenez at Hatta became the first ADNOC Pro League star rewarded by statisticians SofaScore with a perfect 10-rated display. This was earned via two close-range finishes and a laser-guided assist for De Lima’s 89th-minute second.

Al-Wasl had lost momentum prior to this month’s latest stoppage, drawing successive matches versus relegation-threatened Khor Fakkan and Ajman to implode their 100 percent start in frustrating fashion. Signs of life, however, came in the 3-2 victory versus Shabab Al-Ahli in an ADIB Cup quarterfinal, first leg on Oct. 20.

Coveted summer recruit Gimenez — a free agent after three bountiful campaigns at Baniyas — helped himself to two assists on that night and this form was continued in the top flight.

Sharp instincts got him into the penalty box for a pair of first-half tap-ins, representing the playmaker’s opening league goals for his new employers. The best was to come at the death, a fourth ADNOC Pro League assist of the season — to top the individual chart — coming with an incisive, low through-ball from distance perfectly targeted between full-back and centre-back.

Another dimension has been added to second-placed Al-Wasl’s attack by the 27-year-old, who is adept advancing the ball via dribbling or passing. Combinations between himself, De Lima, Switzerland forward Haris Seferovic and “golden boy” Ali Saleh strike fear into every defence in the country.

Recent naturalization for the Argentina-born creator means these skills could be deployed on the international stage with the UAE in the coming years. An exciting prospect.

Goal of the week: Sekou Gassama (Al-Bataeh)

Sometimes, you see a goal which looks like it has been taken straight from a computer game rather than real life.

Malian midfielder Gassama produced such an enlivening highlight in Friday’s 1-1 stalemate with 13th-placed Ajman.

A simple recycling of possession seemed appropriate wide on the right and with four Ajman defenders in close proximity. The 22-year-old had a different, more vivid, picture in his mind.

Gassama’s feint took him past left-back Gianluca Muniz. A breathtaking burst of pace then followed to open up a channel between three Ajman opponents, before another drop of the shoulder dumbfounded another set of markers.

A thunderous low shot would, finally, go in via a deflection on the line — and no one could argue the exhibition of skill and drive had not earned a stroke of luck.

This singular intervention came amid a promising second top-flight campaign for the club only founded in 2012. With ex-Romania boss Mirel Radoi in charge, overseeing outstanding prospects such as Gassama, the future seems bright for Bataeh.

Coach of the week: Gerard Zaragoza (Khor Fakkan)

What a way to sign off from stand-in Gerard Zaragoza, if this proves to be a final match at the helm.

The ex-Shabab Al-Ahli boss was promoted to Khor Fakkan’s top job from assistant last month, upon Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s exit.

But the club’s top-flight winless run extended to four matches under him. This led to reports via Egypt’s Al-Shorouk newspaper that experienced ex-Ajman supremo Ayman El-Ramady had turned down the permanent post, and a follow-up from local daily Emaratalyoum detailed an imminent arrival for recently departed Al-Ahli Doha tactician Nebojsa Jovovic.

Zaragoza, if true, can step back with head held high. The Spaniard’s now-ninth-placed troops earned 3-0 and 4-1 advantages versus a Jazira outfit stacked with domestic and international talent.

They ceded 73 percent possession in an eventual 4-2 triumph, but were inspired by ex-Jazira starlet Surour during this memorable match.

Is the real Sharjah now standing up?

An ominous performance and result was seen at Sharjah Stadium.

The five-goal unravelling of 11th-placed Baniyas saw Sharjah’s constituent parts move in unison. This comes amid the context of 2022/23’s unprecedented four-goal trophy haul, but a dispiriting and dumbfounding seventh-placed ADNOC Pro League finish.

Fast forward to the present and we see Tunisia magician Firas Ben Larbi — a summer purchase from Ajman — buzzing about in a free role afforded by a loose 4-4-2 formation next to timeless UAE forward Sebastian Tagliabue. Both got on the scoresheet, along with another addition in Al-Hilal’s Moussa Marega.

Sharjah now sit just three points off Al-Ain, while first place is theirs at the halfway point of AFC Champions League’s Group B.

Trophy magnet Cosmin Olaroiu appears to have artfully, and expansively, recalibrated. The question now is whether Asia’s grandest club trophies have moved within range.

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Emanuel Rosu
Follow

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join

Nicola Innocentin: Al-Fateh a great project for players to join
  • The Italian former sporting director talked to Arab News about his time at Al-Fateh, the SPL’s unprecedented transfer activity and why Saudi players should benefit from playing alongside top players
Updated 10 min 14 sec ago
Emanuel Rosu

RIYADH: Al-Fateh’s 2-1 win at Al-Raed on Friday saw them climb to firth place in the Roshn Saudi League after 11 rounds of matches.

Nicola Innocentin, the former sporting director at Al-Fateh, helped build the team that is now aspiring to break the dominance of the big boys.

After a professional playing career that took him from his native Italy to Germany and the US, Innocentin qualified as a football agent and club consultant, before taking the sporting director’s role at Al-Fateh.

During an exclusive interview with Arab News, Innocentin revealed what the unprecedented transfer window in the Saudi League looked like from a club insider’s perspective, why old habits caused his departure after less than three months in charge and how the league will continue setting records and standards for the years to come.

Arab News: You recently left your position after less than three months at the club. What happened?

Nicola Innocentin: I didn’t want to leave because I liked to work with everyone at the club, especially with (coach) Slaven Bilic and his staff. I had a probation period in my contract and that created the possibility on both sides to terminate the deal during that time frame. Probably someone in the club wanted to be in my position and the only way to get there was to get it from me. And this could only have been done inside that probation period.

How do you look back at your time there? Do you feel you left anything behind?

I look back at everything with a big smile because I have received lots of love and appreciation from many people at the club. I managed to strengthen the team with two good signings without even spending half of the budget I was given.

Did you manage to feel any connection with the place?

I definitely feel a strong connection with Saudi Arabia and the Saudi people. I am already evaluating the possibility of joining another team in Saudi in order to stay in Saudi Arabia for as long as possible. I want to contribute to the growth of football in this fascinating and evolving country.

Are you surprised by what’s happening now in Saudi Arabia? It seems like the world of football was literally taken by storm.

It’s very exciting to work here, it’s evolving every day. There is a lot of excitement in the country and in the league. Everything started when they decided to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the idea to have a better league, a more competitive league was something they were already looking to do even two or three years ago.

When they took Ronaldo, I felt: This is it. This is going to be the start. And after Ronaldo, you saw what followed.

Why did this football revolution start now?

You need to do things at the right moment. Qatar had the World Cup last year. I use a metaphor: if you want to be noticed in a room and someone else is playing the guitar, you wait for the other person to stop before you play your instrument. Otherwise, people will not hear you clearly. Now Saudi Arabia is being heard loud and clear, I think.

Is Saudi football following the right steps to grow as a whole and build something sustainable?

When I first spoke to the Saudi Pro League, we had a talk about how the clubs can get more professionalized. I believed and I still believe that’s the best way to create something sustainable for the whole league. But I understand that for them the main purpose is to catch the attention and the respect of the world. By signing Cristiano Ronaldo and all the other superstars, for sure you get the attention. But there’s still the unsolved problem of not having a professional environment for those big names coming to the league. This is why I think it was right to focus on the four big clubs at first, two from Riyadh and two from Jeddah.

What is the next step?

I believe a pause on acquisition is needed and to work a bit to build a professional league. For sure, (Saudi Pro League Director of Football) Michael Emenalo, (Chief Operating Officer) Carlo Nohra and the other people from abroad who came to work here brought in the expertise and experience to build. They always get back to you, guide you, they make suggestions. They are professionals, but clubs must have people who speak the same language as them.

What do you think is different in working for a club like Al-Fateh and one of the “Big Four” in Saudi now?

When I tried to present myself in Saudi Arabia, I wanted to have a humble approach. I had the feeling that if I ended up in those four clubs, the dynamics would have been different to what I was looking for. If I had started immediately in Hilal, Nassr, Ittihad or Ahli, the main focus wouldn’t have been to grow organically. We'd have been under pressure to bring in as many and as big a profile players as possible. Fateh did something different, even many years ago. Instead of buying players, they invested in their infrastructure and club organization.

How did you convince players to sign for Al-Fateh? What did you tell them?

There is no doubt that Fateh is one of the best clubs in terms of infrastructure and organization. The city is nice, there is nothing people would miss here in terms of restaurants and shops. It’s not Jeddah, it’s not by the sea, and it’s not Riyadh either, that’s true. But you ask yourself: what do I need to be happy? A nice club, with some nice infrastructure. For me, it’s important not to get stuck in traffic for two hours each day. It takes 10 minutes to the training ground and back home. Do I need to go to the best restaurants? OK, five minutes away. The city has around one million inhabitants, it’s not small.

Over the past year, Al-Fateh signed Cristian Tello, a former Barcelona player, and Jason Denayer, who grew up at Man City. What matters more to them?

Tello came in the middle of last season, he’s a great player. He brought great quality and great professionalism to the club. He showed many the way to grow. You can learn a lot thanks to these kinds of players. He is also a great guy. Then, in the summer we signed Denayer and Zelarayan from Columbus Crew in the MLS. Convincing them was not easy. But this is where having a sporting director from Europe plays a big role. I know what kind of argument to speak about in order to make them feel that this was not just a club in Saudi Arabia but “the” club. Fateh has a dream, a plan to grow.

Slaven Bilic, the coach Al-Fateh signed this summer, did not have any success at Al-Ittihad. What made you choose him?

I spoke to some coaches who have never been here. That was a dangerous aspect. You can make a mistake with player recruitment, but if you make mistakes with the coach, then that’s a big problem. He handles all things. It’s very important to find a coach who went out of his comfort zone. This helps people adapt quickly. We didn’t need a coach who would come and complain from the start that things are not how he wished.

Last season, Al-Fateh finished sixth. What were your expectations for this season?

To be honest, when the Saudi Pro League sent us a file to fill out, asking what we expected from our club, I wrote: “Win or at least finish inside the top four.” People could have said I was (unreasonable), right? Considering the names of the players signed by Hilal, Nassr, Ittihad or Ahli, one could say that. But my mindset is to win. I can’t do my job thinking I can’t have the possibility to do something big.

What could make Al-Fateh get to the level of the big four spenders in the league? Just the money?

If I had the chance to sign four or five international players and a few good locals, I think the objective I’ve set would be really feasible. There are very good players who are not very famous or highly-priced. I mean, the difference between some of them is not worth €30-40 million (SR118-158 million) as the transfer fees show. Our transfer window activity can’t be similar to the four big clubs.

You are good friends with now Saudi National Team manager Roberto Mancini. Did you speak before he made the decision to work in Riyadh?

He knew I was here, he called and asked a few things about life here, about the level of the local players. He wanted to know a few personal and technical details. In the end, he decided to join the Saudi National Team. I’m very happy, it’s a matter of prestige for an Italian to lead the Saudi Arabian national team during these times of fantastic development.

Is this league revolution going to raise the Saudi players’ playing level?

I think local players will become better and better. If you play with the best, you will be better yourself. If you want to play tennis at the highest level, you should not play tennis with the ball boy. You know what I mean? You should compete against the best. Of course, you’ll lose the first match 6-0, then you’ll lose 6-2 or 6-3. Then, as you start to learn, you can compete. You learn how to train, how to play, how to live professionally. You don't just see what it means to be Cristiano Ronaldo for 90 minutes. But you see the process of becoming Cristiano Ronaldo as well. You see how he’s made, you see how he got to the level he is at. And it's the same with the other great players in the league, it's going to be very inspiring for local players. I was following the league last year as well, the level of play we witness today is completely different.

Did you feel the hype around you and how are teams outside Riyadh and Jeddah embracing this change?

The hype is linked to curiosity. Fans want to see the top players live for the first time. The priority is not to get the match to be lived in the same way it’s lived in Europe. But the infrastructure is getting better. Fateh’s new stadium has the perfect size, it’s a very good stadium. It’s way better to have 10,000 fans in an 11,000-seat stadium than 10,000 fans in a 50,000-seat venue. The feeling is much different, the atmosphere, everything. The focus was not on side activities, but on what happened on the pitch.

Willey helps England limit India to 229-9 at World Cup

Willey helps England limit India to 229-9 at World Cup
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Willey helps England limit India to 229-9 at World Cup

Willey helps England limit India to 229-9 at World Cup
  • Willey, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 3-45, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck
  • England elected to bowl at Lucknow in search of a win to cling on to their slim hopes of making the semi-finals
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

LUCKNOW: England bowlers led by David Willey kept India down to 229-9 despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 87 in a must-win World Cup match for the defending champions on Sunday. 

Willey, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 3-45, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck, after England elected to bowl at Lucknow in search of a victory to cling on to their slim hopes of making the semi-finals. 

Fast bowler Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each and a spirited performance by the fielders, who threw themselves around to stop runs, made England look a like a different side. 

The 2019 champions sit bottom of the 10-team table with four defeats from five matches. 

"I missed my lengths early in the tournament, and I'm my own biggest critic," Woakes said in the innings break. 

"Fielding set the tone for us. It took a bit of spin, and it's a bit two-paced, but hopefully under lights it'll slide on. But we'd have taken that at the start. Hopefully we can bat well and chase it down." 

Suryakumar Yadav made a fighting 49 before becoming Willey's third wicket but the tail played out the full 50 overs. 

India's Virat Kohli leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Lucknow, India, on October 29, 2023. (AP)

The unbeaten hosts lost three early wickets to slip to 40-3 before Rohit steadied the innings and attempted to hit back in a 91-run stand with KL Rahul, who made 39. 

Rohit survived a reprieve on 33 when he was given out lbw off Mark Wood but the opener reviewed the decision in his favour with tracking showing the ball would have missed the leg stump. 

Rohit reached his second fifty of the tournament -- he also hit a century against Afghanistan -- to the noisy delight of the nearly-packed 50,000-seater stadium. 

Rohit and Rahul, who was returning to his IPL home ground where he suffered a serious unjury earlier this year, kept the score ticking before Willey broke the stand with Rahul's wicket. 

Rohit kept up the fight but fell to Adil Rashid's leg spin after he holed out to deep mid-wicket where Liam Livingstone took a low catch. 

The fielder, however, injured his knee after his leg jarred in the surface. Livingstone got back on his feet after getting medical attention. 

Kohli, who endured his 16th duck in ODIs, remains one century away from equalling all-time great Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds in the 50-over format. 

Former captain Kohli has been in good form at this World Cup, scoring 354 runs in six matches. 

Woakes struck first as he bowled opener Shubman Gill for nine in the fourth over and soon grabbed one more to send Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion for four. 

Bangladesh captain Shakib stumped by ‘worst’ World Cup display

Bangladesh captain Shakib stumped by ‘worst’ World Cup display
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh captain Shakib stumped by ‘worst’ World Cup display

Bangladesh captain Shakib stumped by ‘worst’ World Cup display
  • Bangladesh have lost five matches of this year’s World Cup on the trot after winning their opening match
  • On Saturday, Shakib Al Hasan’s side slumped to an 87-run defeat against the Netherlands in Kolkata
Updated 29 October 2023
AFP

KOLKATA: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said his team’s 87-run loss to the Netherlands in Kolkata on Saturday was their worst-ever World Cup performance.

After starting the tournament with a win against Afghanistan, Bangladesh slumped to a fifth successive defeat against the Dutch.

“I don’t have an answer,” said a visibly upset Shakib. “You can say that this is our worst, without any doubt. I don’t have an answer to why we played this way.”

Bangladesh had the Netherlands in trouble at 63-4 but paid the price for dropping skipper Scott Edwards twice in three balls when he was on nought. Edwards went on to finish as top scorer with 68.

Chasing a modest 230-run target, Bangladesh folded for just 142 in 42.2 overs against some accurate Dutch bowling led by Paul van Meekeren (4-23) and Bas de Leede (2-25).

Bangladesh are ninth in the 10-team table with games remaining against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

“I don’t want to blame anyone. We are a better team than our performance. We were disappointing in this tournament, something that the whole dressing room would agree,” said Shakib.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” he added. “As a batting unit, if you ask me to summarise our six matches with the bat. We were very poor other than Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim.”

Mahmudullah hit a century in a lost cause against South Africa in Mumbai while Mushfiqur has scored two fifties in the tournament.

Shakib has been a shadow of himself, managing just 65 runs in five matches after notching 606 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

“All other batters were not up to the mark. I thought we were well short of confidence in both batting and bowling,” said Shakib.

“We couldn’t meet up with our high expectations. I thought we bowled really well after losing the toss but we were sloppy in the field.”

“We are not comfortable facing bowlers in certain times, so we have to adjust all the time. If our batters did well at the top, Riyad and Mushfiq could have performed their roles,” he added.

Defending champions Brazil win NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Defending champions Brazil win NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
Updated 29 October 2023
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Defending champions Brazil win NEOM Beach Soccer Cup

Defending champions Brazil win NEOM Beach Soccer Cup
  • Spain took title in women’s competition, denying Brazil double victory
  • Men’s, women’s MVP awards went to Brazilian Mauricinho, Spaniard Andrea Miron
Updated 29 October 2023
SALEH FAREED

Brazil were on Saturday crowned winner of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2023 for the second year in a row.

They went undefeated in each of their games to lift their second NEOM Beach Soccer Championship title.

Brazil won 5-2 against Japan in the final at Gayal Beach in NEOM in front of a large crowd.

Both sides battled to take the lead in the opening period, but it took more than 11 minutes for the opening goal to arrive.

After a fantastic swivel under pressure from his opponents, Yamauchi blasted his shot into the top-right corner from close range to send Japan ahead in the fixture.

Brazil were determined to make their way back into the match and with less than four minutes played in the second period, Mauricinho added to his goal tally to even up the score. Japan found themselves in front once again, however, as Kibune converted from a penalty, but the match provided another twist as Brendo struck for the Brazilians and Catarino’s extraordinary strike from distance rippled the back of the Japanese net.

With Brazil taking a one-goal advantage into the final period, the match was still very much on a knife edge.

Following a perfectly weighted lofted pass, Brendo slammed home for his brace to widen the gap between the nations, and the match was put to bed when Edson Hulk capitalized on a defensive error.

After the match, three individual awards were given out. Mauricinho was named the most valuable player of the tournament, as well as joint top scorer with teammate Hulk on seven goals. Japan’s Kawai was named best goalkeeper.

In the third and fourth-place match, the UAE defeated Germany 3-2, while England won 3-2 against Spain to take fifth spot in the tournament.

Saudi Arabia came out 5-3 winners against Turkiye, confirming a seventh-place finish.

In the women’s competition, Spain had a chance to avenge their defeat in the Women’s NEOM Beach Soccer Cup final, after losing to Brazil the previous day.

Sara Tui scored her brace in the final period to give Spain some breathing room, but the goal was cancelled out by a Dani Barbosa free kick which nestled in the right side of the goal.

Tense moments followed at both sides of the pitch, but the Spaniards confirmed their title triumph as Manau calmly picked out the bottom left corner with 90 seconds to play.

Spain’s Andrea Miron was the MVP of the tournament, as well as joint top scorer with teammate Tui. The best goalkeeper title went to Spain.

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’
Updated 29 October 2023
AP
Follow

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’

Tyson Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision in ‘Battle of the Baddest’
Updated 29 October 2023
AP

RIYADH: Reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s appearance against an MMA fighter making his boxing debut figured to be another show to go along with his other ventures.
Francis Ngannou proved, however, he wouldn’t be the pushover so many anticipated.
Ngannou not only shockingly took Fury the 10-round distance, he came within one judge’s scoreboard of pulling off the upset early Sunday morning. Juan Carlos Pelayo of Mexico scored the fight 96-93 for Fury and Alan Krebs of the United States gave him a 95-94 victory. Ed Garner of Canada gave the fight to Ngannou at 95-94.
“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said. “Francis is a hell of a fighter — stronger, big puncher and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be.”
Fury remained undefeated at 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts.
Ngannou, whose UFC record was 17-3, knocked down Fury in the third round, but this was a missed opportunity at a major upset. Ngannou landed only six of 38 punches in the final two rounds, according to CompuBox, compared to 14 of 37 for Fury.
Fury landed more punches overall (71-59), but Ngannou hit the mark with more power shots (37-32).
“I feel fantastic,” Ngannou said. “I’m very happy. It didn’t go my way, but I want to thank ... the kingdom of Saudi Arabia (for) the opportunity to prove people wrong one more time.”
Fury’s championship belt was never on the line in this bout, though it counts as an official fight.
He was a prohibitive minus-1,800 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, though some late money came in on Ngannou.
“He was very awkward,” Fury said. “He wasn’t coming forward. He was standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then try to counter. He’s a good fighter. He’s given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years.”
Fury relied on his jab early and switched to left-handed briefly in the second round when Ngannou made some headway and even opened a cut above Fury’s left eye. Then with 43 seconds remaining in the third round, Ngannou sent Fury to the floor with a left hook, the seventh time he has been knocked down in his career.
Ngannou staggered Fury early in the fourth, but Fury stayed on his feet and the rest of the round was fairly even after that. Fury appeared to gain control late in the fifth round and carried it over into the sixth, but Ngannou showed in the seventh he wasn’t going anywhere as both boxers traded blows.
Ngannou delivered three powerful lefts early in the eighth and then staggered Fury with two strong combinations midway through the round. Fury found himself holding on as Ngannou grabbed the momentum.
Fans chanted “Francis! Francis!” early in the 10th round, and just the fact the fight went the distance was an upset in itself.
Recording artists Kanye West and Eminem also attended, as did soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, UFC headliner Conor McGregor and current and former boxing greats such as Sugar Ray Leonard and Manny Pacquiao.
Taking on this fight is the latest venture for the 35-year-old Brit, who has appeared in the WWE and been the focal point of a Netflix reality series. The money, a reported $50 million, to open the country’s entertainment festival called Riyadh Season, also likely piqued his interest.
The host country did its part in making Fury-Ngannou a stand-alone event. That fight was inside 26,000-seat Kingdom Arena, and the preliminary bouts were in a nearby outside venue constructed for this night.
Recording artists Lil Baby and Becky G performed in the main arena before both boxers entered. Then each fighter took his place on a throne wearing robes fit for a king.
If Fury figured to be in his element in a boxing ring, this was definitely a move out of the comfort zone for Ngannou, the Cameroon native, Las Vegas resident and former UFC heavyweight champion more accustomed to fighting in an octagon cage. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who also made the trip to Saudi Arabia, helped Ngannou get ready for his boxing debut.
This not only was his first boxing match, but Ngannou hasn’t competed at all since beating Ciryl Gane in UFC 270 in January 2022.
“I know I’ve come up short, but I’m going to go back and work harder with a little more experience this time, a little more feeling of the game and come back stronger,” Ngannou said. “This is a new sport that I never did, that I never fit. Now I know I can do this (expletive).”
Ngannou, 37, had a falling out with the UFC earlier this year. UFC President Dana White stripped him of his belt in January, and in May, Ngannou signed with the rival Professional Fighters League. His first fight for the PFL is expected to take place early next year.
Fury has the chance to unify the heavyweight division. He has agreed to fight Oleksandr Usyk, a Ukrainian who is in possession of the other three championship belts, on Dec. 23 in Saudi Arabia.
“I’m going to go home and take a little rest and we’ll see what’s next for us,” Fury said.
In the co-feature between to undefeated British heavyweights, Fabio Wardley knocked down David Adeleye with a right-left combination in the final minute of the seventh round, then finished him off at 2:43 when referee John Latham stopped the fight. Adeleye then shoved Latham, which could draw a suspension.
Wardley, 28, improved to 17-0 with 16 knockouts, and he owns the British, Commonwealth Boxing and WBO European heavyweight championships. Adeleye, 26, is 12-1.
The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
 

