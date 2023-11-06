You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement urging Gaza cease-fire
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement urging Gaza cease-fire

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement urging Gaza cease-fire
This handout picture released by the Israeli army on November 5, 2023, shows Israeli tanks and soldiers stationed at a location in the northern Gaza Strip as battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement continue. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cdnn

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement urging Gaza cease-fire

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement urging Gaza cease-fire
  • The killings of civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel, said the statement
  • The statement signed by the heads of 18 organizations also urged Hamas to release the more than 240 hostages it took in its Oct. 7 attack
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UNITED NATIONS: The heads of all major UN agencies issued a rare joint statement Sunday expressing outrage at the civilian death toll in Gaza and calling for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart,” the UN chiefs said.

The heads of 18 organizations including UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization described the horrific toll on both sides since the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack from Gaza into Israel, which left about 1,400 people dead, mainly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel has retaliated with relentless air and artillery strikes that have killed at least 9,770 people, also mostly civilians, says the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

The UN statement also pointed out that more than 23,000 injured people require immediate treatment within overstretched hospitals.

It said "the horrific killings of even more civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel."

“An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable,” the statement added.

It noted that more than "100 attacks against health care" have been reported, "scores of aid workers" have been killed since October 7. Among the slain aid workers were 88 members of the UNRWA, acronym for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.




The joint statement was signed by heads of the 18 UN agencies. 

The statement called on Hamas to release the more than 240 hostages it took in its attack, and urged both sides to respect their obligations under international law as the war rages on.

The UN leaders said more food, water, medicine and fuel must be allowed into Gaza to help its besieged population as Israel attacks with the stated goal of destroying Hamas.

“We need an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the statement said.

The UN further said the siege of Gaza by Israeli forces has created "serious challenges for medical staff."

"In Gaza, thousands are seeking refuge from violence in hospitals, creating serious challenges for medical staff to ensure safe childbirth," the UN said in a post on the X platform.

Topics: War on Gaza United Nations UNICEF World Food Programme (WFP) World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Special Frankly Speaking: Why has the UN constantly failed Palestine? video
Middle-East
Frankly Speaking: Why has the UN constantly failed Palestine?
Be consistent in ceasefire calls, do not ‘customize the narrative,’ Palestine envoy tells UN officials
Middle-East
Be consistent in ceasefire calls, do not ‘customize the narrative,’ Palestine envoy tells UN officials

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
AFP
Follow

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army
  • Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was arrested during a raid in the West Bank on Monday for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism'
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News AFP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was arrested during a raid in the West Bank on Monday for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ the Israeli army has confirmed. 
The prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist was previously detained in 2017 accused of aggravated assault and 11 other charges when she was 16, after a video showing her kicking two Israeli soldiers in her home village of Nabi Saleh went viral on Facebook after they arrested her younger brother.
“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih” near Ramallah, an army spokesman confirmed with AFP. 
“Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.”

Topics: War on Gaza Ahed Tamimi

Related

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ video
Middle-East
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’
‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza
Middle-East
‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’

Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’
  • Queen Rania responded to Blinken’s rejection of cease-fire in CNN interview 
  • She denounced ‘catastrophic situation’ in Gaza, questioned global conscience
Updated 49 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Queen Rania of Jordan on Sunday urged a collective call for a ceasefire in Gaza and said those who are opposed a truce were “endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians.” 

In an in-depth interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, Queen Rania responded to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire while in Amman.

After meeting Arab leaders on Saturday, Blinken said a ceasefire in Gaza would only enable more Hamas attacks. 

Queen Rania said: “There has to be a collective call for a ceasefire and I know some who are against a ceasefire argue that it will help Hamas. However, in that argument they are inherently dismissing the death, and in fact endorsing and justifying the death of thousands of civilians. That is just morally reprehensible, short-sighted and not entirely rational.” 

“If [Israel] manage to eliminate all of Hamas, the root cause of this conflict is its illegal occupation, routine human rights abuses, illegal settlements, disregard to UN resolutions and international law. If we do not address the root causes, you can kill the combatant but you cannot kill the cause.” 

Queen Rania denounced the “catastrophic humanitarian situation" in Gaza, and asked: “How many more people have to die before our global conscience awakes? Or is it forever dormant when it comes to the Palestinians?”

She noted that there had been nearly 10,000 deaths in Gaza since the war began, almost half of them children. 

“These are not just numbers. Each one of these children was somebody’s everything,” she said. 

“There’s an acronym in Gaza, W.C.N.S.F.: Wounded Child with No Surviving Family,” she added. “That’s an acronym that should never exist, but it does exist in Gaza.”

When asked about Israel’s claims that civilians were being used as human shields, Queen Rania stressed that while the use of human shields was “criminal,” under international law, Israel had a responsibility to avoid civilian deaths. 

“Before firing any bullet, before dropping any bomb, it is the responsibility of the nation to weigh the risk to civilian life. And if that risk is disproportionate to the military target, then it is deemed unlawful,” Her Majesty said.

Although many of Israel’s evacuation orders are issued online or on television, Her Majesty said she does not believe that these orders are for the benefit of the Gaza civilians, given the fact that electricity in the Gaza Strip has been cut off for weeks.

“They are not the target audience; the rest of the world is. It is Israel's attempt to try to legitimize their actions,” she said. 

“When 1.1 million people are asked to leave their homes or risk death, that is not protection of civilians. That is forced displacement,” she said. 

“UN agencies and other agencies have said that there is no safe place in Gaza. And even the areas that they have asked people to seek refuge in – those so-called ‘safe zones’ – they have been attacked as well.”

In response to a question on rising bigotry in the United States against both Jewish and Muslim people, Her Majesty “absolutely and wholeheartedly” condemned both antisemitism and Islamophobia, adding that Muslims should be the first to condemn antisemitism as Islamophobia is “the other side of the same disease.”

“We have had a long history of peaceful coexistence. So this is not about religion. It is about politics,” she said.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Queen Rania Jordan Israel

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP
Follow

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza

‘Enough is enough. This must stop now,’ UN agency chiefs say in joint statement on Gaza
  • The killings of civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel, said the statement
  • The statement signed by the heads of 18 organizations also urged Hamas to release the more than 240 hostages it took in its Oct. 7 attack
Updated 06 November 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The heads of all major UN agencies issued a rare joint statement Sunday expressing outrage at the civilian death toll in Gaza and calling for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart,” the UN chiefs said.

The heads of 18 organizations including UNICEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization described the horrific toll on both sides since the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack from Gaza into Israel, which left about 1,400 people dead, mainly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel has retaliated with relentless air and artillery strikes that have killed at least 9,770 people, also mostly civilians, says the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

The UN statement also pointed out that more than 23,000 injured people require immediate treatment within overstretched hospitals.

It said "the horrific killings of even more civilians in Gaza is an outrage, as is cutting off 2.2 million Palestinians from food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel."

“An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable,” the statement added.

It noted that more than "100 attacks against health care" have been reported, "scores of aid workers" have been killed since October 7. Among the slain aid workers were 88 members of the UNRWA, acronym for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The statement called on Hamas to release the more than 240 hostages it took in its attack, and urged both sides to respect their obligations under international law as the war rages on.

The UN leaders said more food, water, medicine and fuel must be allowed into Gaza to help its besieged population as Israel attacks with the stated goal of destroying Hamas.

“We need an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the statement said.

The UN further said the siege of Gaza by Israeli forces has created "serious challenges for medical staff."

"In Gaza, thousands are seeking refuge from violence in hospitals, creating serious challenges for medical staff to ensure safe childbirth," the UN said in a post on the X platform.

Topics: Gaza UN

Jordan air-drops vital medical supplies on besieged Gaza

Jordan air-drops vital medical supplies on besieged Gaza
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan air-drops vital medical supplies on besieged Gaza

Jordan air-drops vital medical supplies on besieged Gaza
Updated 06 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan air-dropped medical supplies urgently required by the kingdom's field hospital in besieged Gaza Strip on Sunday midnight, according to the Jordanian king and state media.

"Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren," King Abdullah II said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A royal air force plane dropped urgent medical aid using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza whose supplies were about to run out due to the delay of delivering aid through Rafah crossing,” Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported, citing a military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Last week, Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocents and caused a humanitarian catastrophe.

Fighting raged in Gaza on Sunday for the 30th day since Hamas militants stormed across the Israeli border and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and abducted over 240 others.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, around two-thirds of them women and children.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Sunday that the military had encircled Gaza City to the north of the strip, effectively splitting the Palestinian territory in two.

“Now there exists a south Gaza and a north Gaza,” he said.

(With Agencies)

Topics: War on Gaza Jordanian Air Force King Abdullah II

Related

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
Middle-East
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
Over 30 killed in Israeli bombing on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza — health ministry
Middle-East
Over 30 killed in Israeli bombing on Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza — health ministry

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to backtrack on reported comment linking Hamas attack to reservist protest
  • On Saturday, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's residence, chanting "Jail Now!" in a public display of anger at the failures that led to last month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip
Updated 06 November 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to backtarck on a comment he was reported to have made earlier about the need to check if a pre-war protest among army reservists pushed Hamas to carry out its attack last month.
Israel's Channel 12 and other news outlets reported that Netanyahu said there may be a need to examine whether months of protests against his government, including by reservists who said they would no longer report for regular duty, added to Hamas' motivation to carry out the Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel that triggered the current war.
But after public backlash, Netanyahu posted on X that Hamas started a war "because it wants to kill us all and not because of any argument within us."
"Hamas was wrong - and therefore will be eliminated. Only together will we win," Netanyahu said.
Earlier, Benny Gantz, who joined Netanyahu's war cabinet from the opposition as part of an emergency government, said Netanyahu must retract his comment.
"Avoiding responsibility and slinging mud at the time of war is a blow to the country," Gantz wrote on social media platform X.
On Saturday, protesters gathered outside Netanyahu's residence, chanting "Jail Now!" in a public display of anger at the failures that led to last month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip.
The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders.

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel US

Related

Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
Middle-East
Lebanon says Israeli strike kills reporter’s 4 relatives, Hezbollah vows revenge
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
Middle-East
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting

Latest updates

Chris Brown to perform at Abu Dhabi F1 concert 
Chris Brown to perform at Abu Dhabi F1 concert 
Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Commando Group tops amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested for allegedly ‘inciting terrorism’ - Israeli army
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 
Jordan’s Queen Rania says opponents of ceasefire in Gaza are ‘endorsing and justifying death’ 
EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on
EU weighs advancing Ukraine’s membership bid as Russia war drags on

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.