Hezbollah MP: group will respond 'double' over Lebanese civilians hurt
Rescuers from Hezbollah’s Islamic Sanitary committee inspect the wreckage of a vehicle in which civilians were killed during an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, on Nov. 6, 2023. (AFP)
Relatives of the victims weep over the coffins in the town of Ainata, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon on Nov. 7, 2023. (AP)
A Lebanese woman and her three granddaughters were laid to rest in their hometown in southern Lebanon two days after they were killed in an Israeli drone strike while in a car near the border. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
  • “The resistance will respond double to any aggression that targets civilians,” Ali Fayyad said
  • Lebanese authorities said an Israeli strike hit the car the family was traveling in on Sunday
Reuters
BEIRUT: A Hezbollah lawmaker said on Tuesday that the Lebanese militant group would respond “double” to any Israeli attacks on civilians after a strike that killed three children and their grandmother in south Lebanon.
The remarks reflect the volatile situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border, where deadly clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters are fueling fears of a wider regional war while Israel invades the Gaza Strip.
“The resistance will respond double to any aggression that targets civilians,” Ali Fayyad said at the funeral of the four Lebanese killed in the south on Sunday.
“It hasn’t yet shown all its weight,” he said, referring to the powerful Iran-backed group. He did not elaborate.
Lebanese authorities said an Israeli strike hit the car the family was traveling in on Sunday. Israel’s military said its troops engaged a vehicle in Lebanon which was “identified as a suspected transport for terrorists” and it was looking into reports there were civilians inside.
At the funeral, the family cried over four coffins draped in the flags of Lebanon and of a local scouts organization. A banner of the three girls, who were aged between 10 and 14, said they were martyrs and featured the emblem of Hezbollah.
Violence at the Lebanese-Israeli frontier is the deadliest there since 2006 as Israel bombards Hezbollah’s Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza — a response to an Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israeli towns.
Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis, according to Israeli figures. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed 10,000 Palestinians, health officials in the enclave say.
Israel said on Monday it struck Hezbollah targets in response to a large barrage of rockets fired at northern Israeli cities.
The violence along the Lebanese border has killed more than 60 Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians, Lebanese security officials say. At least seven Israeli soldiers and one civilian have been killed.

Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Gaza refugee camps: born during first Arab-Israeli war

Gaza refugee camps: born during first Arab-Israeli war
  • Over 760,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes in what is referred to by Palestinians as the “Nakba”
  • More than two-thirds of the 2.4 million people living in Gaza are registered refugees
  • While the term refugee camp conjures up images of people living in tents, multi-story cement-block buildings have long since replaced the tents in Gaza
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Tens of thousands of Gaza’s residents live in eight refugee camps that were set up following the mass exodus of Palestinians during the war that followed the creation of Israel in May 1948.
Over 760,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes in what is referred to by Palestinians as the “Nakba” (catastrophe in Arabic).
Around 180,000 fled to Gaza, with the rest scattered across the West Bank and neighboring Arab countries, specifically Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
In 1949, the United Nations set up a dedicated agency, UNRWA, to provide them and their descendants, who also have refugee status, with basic services, including health and education.
More than two-thirds of the 2.4 million people living in Gaza are registered refugees.
Israel has persistently rejected their “right of return,” which the UN backed in a 1948 resolution but has been a sticking point in past rounds of peace talks.
While the term refugee camp conjures up images of people living in tents, multi-story cement-block buildings have long since replaced the tents in Gaza.
But conditions in the eight camps dotted around the Gaza Strip were grim even before Israel began its relentless bombardment of the territory in response to Hamas’s attacks.

Belongings of Palestinians lie on the ground following a strike at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2023. (Reuters)


Hamas gunmen stormed Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, and taking more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel has responded with a relentless military campaign on Gaza that has so far killed over 10,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to health authorities in the enclave.
Gaza’s camps are among the most densely populated places on the planet, with over 620,000 people packed into less than 6.5 square kilometers of land, according to pre-war figures.
The tight air, sea and land blockade imposed by Israel after Hamas’s takeover of Gaza in 2007 worsened their plight.
Unemployment in the camps stood at 48.1 percent in the third quarter of 2022, according to UNRWA, compared to 46.6 percent in the rest of Gaza.

Refugee camps
Two of the camps — Jabalia and Shati — are situated in the northern part of the territory which Israel on October 13 ordered civilians to evacuate as it pressed its war against Hamas.
About 1.5 million people have fled their homes since the war began, according to the UN, but large numbers are believed to remain in the north.
Jabalia — the biggest camp in Gaza, where the first intifada or uprising against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories began in 1987 — has been repeatedly bombed since the start of the offensive.
The Israeli army claims it is targeting Hamas members and tunnels dug under the camp in the strikes which have damaged several UN-run schools hosting displaced people.
Shati camp on the outskirts of Gaza City, has also been been a frequent target.
In central Gaza, the Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps have been hit.
Forty-five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Maghazi camp on Saturday, according to the Gaza health ministry.
The dead included four children and four brothers of video-journalist Mohammed Alaloul.

Palestinians react following a strike at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip November 4, 2023. (Reuters)

Many of those who fled their homes in northern Gaza have crammed into the southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, where the UN also runs refugee camps.
UNRWA said that as of November 1, over 530,000 people were sheltering at its facilities in central Gaza, Khan Yunis and Rafah, adding that the shelters were full and that many people were sleeping in the street.
Many are hoping to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt — the only entry in and out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.
But so far Egypt has only let through a few hundred foreigners, dual nationals and wounded Palestinians.

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza
  • UAE recently announced plans to take around 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip
Updated 07 November 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: The UAE is to set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The move is part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation ordered by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

On Monday, five cargo planes left the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi carrying equipment and supplies for the 150-bed facility, bound for Arish in northern Egypt.

The field hospital will include departments for general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and gynecology, in addition to anesthesia and intensive care units.

It will cater for children and adults and provide internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine clinics.

The UAE recently announced plans to take around 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from the Gaza Strip to its own hospitals for treatment.

So far, among the 10,022 people killed in the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, 4,104 have been children.

Armed drones shot down over northern Iraqi airport where US forces are based

Armed drones shot down over northern Iraqi airport where US forces are based
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Armed drones shot down over northern Iraqi airport where US forces are based

Armed drones shot down over northern Iraqi airport where US forces are based
  • There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a US Defense Department official said
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Three armed drones were shot down on Tuesday over Irbil airport in northern Iraq, where US forces and other international forces are stationed, in two separate attacks, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attacks, the latest in a series on US troops in Iraq and Syria as tensions soar in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.
The defense system at a military base near the airport successfully defended against the drones, the statement said. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a US Defense Department official said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has pledged to pursue those responsible for recent attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain Al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad’s international airport and Harir in Irbil.

UN rights chief travels to Middle East amid Gaza escalation

UN rights chief travels to Middle East amid Gaza escalation
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

UN rights chief travels to Middle East amid Gaza escalation

UN rights chief travels to Middle East amid Gaza escalation
  • Turk is in Cairo on Tuesday and will visit Rafah, located on the border with Gaza, on Wednesday
Updated 07 November 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, began a five-day visit to the Middle East on Tuesday to engage with government officials and civil society on the human rights violations taking place amid Israel’s escalation in Gaza.
“It has been one full month of carnage, of incessant suffering, bloodshed, destruction, outrage and despair,” Turk said in a statement. “Human rights violations are at the root of this escalation and human rights play a central role in finding a way out of this vortex of pain.”
Turk is in Cairo on Tuesday and will visit Rafah, located on the border with Gaza, on Wednesday, before he travels to the Jordanian capital of Amman on Thursday, his office said.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim new drone attack on Israel
  • Israeli authorities did not immediately confirm the attack, which is the latest in a series of Houthi drone launches in recent days
Updated 07 November 2023
AFP

SANAA: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they had launched on Monday a fresh drone attack against Israel as they step up a campaign of disruptive strikes during Israel’s war with Hamas.
The Houthis, who claim large swathes of the impoverished country on the south of the Arabian Peninsula, asserted that the latest strike has temporarily halted activity at Israeli military bases and airports.
Israeli authorities did not immediately confirm the attack, which is the latest in a series of Houthi drone launches in recent days.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on X, formerly Twitter, that “the Yemeni armed forces... launched a batch of drones during the past hours at various sensitive targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied territories.”
“As a result of the operation, the activity at the targeted bases and airports stopped for several hours.”
Last week, the Houthis claimed a drone attack and said they had carried out three earlier strikes with drones and ballistic missiles.
They have said they are acting as part of the “axis of resistance” against Israel, which includes Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
Houthi forces “continue to carry out more qualitative military operations in support of the Palestinian people... until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops,” Saree posted on Monday.
The ongoing war erupted when Hamas militants crossed from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
More than 10,000 people, most of them children or women, have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes unleashed to crush militants in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.
Since the conflict began, there have been a string of attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as well as almost daily exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

