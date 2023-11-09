You are here

Joel Embiid tallies 27 points and 10 rebounds as 76ers beat Celtics 106-103 for 6th straight victory
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots between Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics and Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Joel Embiid tallies 27 points and 10 rebounds as 76ers beat Celtics 106-103 for 6th straight victory
  • Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career
  • Jalen Green scored 28 points in three quarters and Houston never trailed against Los Angeles in the 128-94 victory
PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers won their sixth straight game, 106-103 over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers. They are undefeated since an opening loss at Milwaukee.

Kristaps Porzingis led Boston (5-2) with 29 points.

The Sixers were amped for the first game between the long-time rivals since their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup last season. The 76ers blew a 3-2 series lead and collapsed in Game 6 and 7 losses that ushered in a summer of upheaval. Coach Doc Rivers was fired and replaced by Nick Nurse. James Harden soon demanded a trade and never again played for the Sixers.

KNICKS 126 SPURS 105

Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career, with the San Antonio rookie managing just one basket in the first three quarters in New York’s victory.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama missed his first seven shots and had more airballs (2) than field goals through three quarters, when the Knicks led by as much as 30 points. He was in danger of failing to reach double figures for the first time before scoring eight points in the fourth to finish with 14 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett added 24 points and six assists, while Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds.

NETS 100 CLIPPERS 93

Lonnie Walker came off the bench to score 21 points and Brooklyn beat Los Angeles.

Former Nets star James Harden had 12 points and eight rebounds in his second game with Los Angeles since being acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points.

Cam Thomas scored 14 points in the first half for the Nets before leaving early in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle.

ROCKETS 128 LAKERS 94

Jalen Green scored 28 points in three quarters and Houston never trailed against Los Angeles.

The Rockets have won four straight after dropping their first three games this season. They’ve won four in a row for the first time since winning seven consecutive games in late 2021.fourth with the game out of hand.

Rui Hachimura scored 24 for Los Angeles. LeBron James had a season-low 18 in a game in which Los Angeles was without Anthony Davis because of a groin injury.

TIMBERWOLVES 122 PELICANS 101

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and had a season-high eight assists and Minnesota beat short-handed New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds to help Minnesota win its fourth straight game.

Brandon Ingram had 24 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans was without its two leading scorers, with Zion Williamson out for personal reasons and CJ McCollum sidelined for the second straight game by a collapsed lung.

PACERS 134, JAZZ 118

Aaron Nesmith scored 24 points and Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner each added 22 to help Indiana beat Utah.

Tyrese Haliburton scored all 16 of his points in the second half and finished with 13 assists. Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah with a season-high 33 points. The Jazz lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-5 on the road.

WIZARDS 132 HORNETS 116

Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points and Washington made 18 3-pointers to beat Charlotte and snap a four-game losing streak.

Danilo Gallinari and Delon Wright each added 18 points and Landry Shamet had 15 as Washington’s reserves outscored Charlotte’s 72-23. LaMelo Ball had a season-high 34 points for the Hornets.

Both teams are 2-5. They will meet again Friday night in Washington in an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen

Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen
Real Madrid, Bayern qualify for Champions League last 16; Man United stunned by Copenhagen
  • Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan and Real Sociedad also secured their tickets for the knockout phase, joining holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig in advancing to the last 16
  • Arsenal are on the brink of progressing from Group B after a 2-0 home win over Sevilla
PARIS: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were among the clubs to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to spare on Wednesday, while Manchester United’s poor form continued as they slipped to a stunning 4-3 defeat against FC Copenhagen.

Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan and Real Sociedad also secured their tickets for the knockout phase, joining holders Manchester City and RB Leipzig in advancing to the last 16.

Madrid, the record 14-time European champions, made sure of their progress from Group C with a 3-0 home win over Braga after surviving an injury setback just before kickoff.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled out hurt in the warm-up, but his replacement Andriy Lunin excelled by saving Alvaro Djalo’s sixth-minute penalty.

With Jude Bellingham rested, Brahim Diaz gave Real a 27th-minute lead before Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo both scored in the second half.

Napoli are poised to go through from the group alongside Real despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Union Berlin.

Matteo Politano put Napoli ahead late in the first half but David Datro Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, equalized soon after the restart.

The result allowed Union to end a 12-game losing run but they cannot now qualify for the last 16.

Their Bundesliga rivals Bayern qualified with a 2-1 victory at home to Galatasaray, their 17th consecutive win in the Champions League group stage.

Thomas Tuchel’s side saw Galatasaray have a goal disallowed for offside before Harry Kane headed in the opener with just 10 minutes left.

Kane then added another, his 19th goal already for Bayern in just 15 appearances, before Cedric Bakambu pulled one back in stoppage time for Galatasaray.

“He’s a phenomenon and we’re proud that he’s playing in the team,” Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told broadcaster DAZN of Kane.

Galatasaray still stand every chance of going through from Group A after United lost in a remarkable game in Denmark.

Erik ten Hag’s team appeared to be cruising thanks to two goals in the first half an hour by their Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Yet they suffered a blow when Marcus Rashford was controversially sent off in the 42nd minute for a foul on Elias Jelert, and Copenhagen took full advantage to haul themselves level by the break.

Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back before Diogo Goncalves equalized from the spot in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Still United got back in front via a Bruno Fernandes penalty midway through the second half, but Lukas Lerager made it 3-3 seven minutes from time and Roony Bardghji, the 17-year-old Kuwait-born Swedish Under-21 international, got Copenhagen’s winner in the 87th minute.

Ten Hag’s team have now lost three of their four Champions League matches this season and have been beaten in nine of their 17 games in all competitions.

“I think first we played very good until the red card. The red card changed everything. Then it becomes a different game,” Ten Hag told broadcaster TNT Sports.

“I saw lots of positives, but in the end we lose some focus. It’s hard when you play so long with 10 men.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are on the brink of progressing from Group B after a 2-0 home win over Sevilla, in which Bukayo Saka set up Leandro Trossard for the opener in the first half, and then added the second after the break.

“I’m really happy with the performance from the team. They showed aggression and commitment,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports.

The Gunners are four points ahead of both Lens and PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch side boosting their own hopes by beating the French side 1-0 thanks to Luuk de Jong’s early header.

Lens had substitute Morgan Guilavogui sent off late on.

In Group D, Inter secured their progress with a 1-0 win away to Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, a game settled by a late Lautaro Martinez penalty.

That result also allowed Real Sociedad to qualify after their earlier 3-1 defeat of Portuguese giants Benfica, who have lost all four matches in the group.

Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea all scored in the first 21 minutes for the hosts, before Brais Mendez hit the post with a penalty. Rafa Silva pulled one back for Benfica.

Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli

Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli
Union Berlin take first Champions League point from Napoli
  • Urs Fischer’s team snapped a 12-match losing streak thanks to David Fofana’s 52nd-minute rebound finish
  • Napoli would have taken a big step toward the knockout stage with a win
NAPLES, Italy: Union Berlin claimed their first ever point in the Champions League on Wednesday after escaping against Napoli with a 1-1 draw on a day of fan tensions in southern Italy.
Urs Fischer’s team snapped a 12-match losing streak thanks to David Fofana’s 52nd-minute rebound finish which secured a hard-fought draw against the Italian champions.
Union stay bottom of Group C, six points behind second-placed Napoli and are unlikely to reach the last 16 but cheered the rowdy fans who packed the away end at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after clashes with police and home supporters in the lead-up to the match.
Napoli would have taken a big step toward the knockout stage with a win and looked set to do just that when Matteo Politano diverted home the hosts’ 39th-minute opener.
Instead Rudi Garcia’s side are two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who can qualify from the group with a home win over Braga later on Wednesday.
Napoli, who dominated the match but struggled to create against a well-drilled Union defense are still in a strong position to qualify as they are four points ahead of Braga.
But they travel to Madrid next and will now have a nervier time trying to get out of the group with Braga coming to Naples in their final group match.
Wednesday’s match was preceded by supporter disorder in Naples as police arrested 11 Germans after around 300 Union ultras rampaged through the center of Naples on Tuesday in similar scenes to when Eintracht Frankfurt fans ran amok in the city in March.
Tensions continued in the run-up to and during the match, with scuffles outside the stadium and Napoli fans pelting fireworks at the away end throughout the first half of a match which ended with the Union faction celebrating a historic point.

LIV Golf launches the sport’s first-ever transfer window

LIV Golf launches the sport's first-ever transfer window
LIV Golf launches the sport's first-ever transfer window
  • Free agency, new team rosters announced ahead of 2024 season
  • RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch won the Individual title while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC claimed the Team Championship
LIV Golf has launched the sport’s first-ever transfer window with player movement, free agency and new team rosters in progress as momentum builds for its second full season teeing off in 2024.

The unique format of LIV Golf features two season-long leaderboards, with an individual and a team championship up for grabs.

In 2023, RangeGoats GC’s Talor Gooch won the Individual title while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC claimed the Team Championship.

The individual standings are broken down into three categories, with final positions determining a player’s status in the league:

Lock Zone: Players finishing in the Top 24 secure an opportunity with the league next season.

Open Zone: Players finishing 25-44 whose contracts are expiring become free agents.

Drop Zone: Players finishing 45 and below are relegated out of the league and automatically qualify for LIV Golf Promotions for the chance to earn their spot back next season.

There are several phases to offseason player movement as teams prepare for next season:

Phase One: Top 24 contract extensions offered

Players who finished in the Top 24 Lock Zone of the Individual Standings at the conclusion of the regular season are guaranteed an opportunity to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

In Phase One, which is now underway, players in the Top 24 whose contracts expire at the end of 2023 are offered a minimum one-year contract extension by their existing team.

The five players who are extension eligible are Peter Uihlein (12th, 4Aces GC), Anirban Lahiri (13th, Crushers GC), Carlos Ortiz (15th, Fireballs GC), Richard Bland (20th, Cleeks GC) and Scott Vincent (22nd, Iron Heads GC).

If a player in this group decides not to accept the offer from his current team, he will become a free agent and may be signed by another team with an open roster spot.

Phase Two: Free agency

In addition to any Top 24 players who opt to become free agents, players who finished 25th to 44th (Open Zone) whose contracts also expire at the end of 2023 are free agents.

These players may be re-signed by their previous team or can negotiate a contract with another team that has an open roster spot. The players who finished in the Open Zone and are no longer under contract are Pat Perez (28th, 4Aces GC), David Puig (31st, Torque GC), Matt Jones (37th, Ripper GC), Bernd Wiesberger (41st, Cleeks GC), and Graeme McDowell (42nd, Cleeks GC).

Teams are not obligated to re-sign their free agents from the Open Zone and can instead create an open roster spot for players from other teams.

Free agency will conclude when four league roster spots remain. These spots are reserved for the winner of The International Series Rankings and the top three finishers from LIV Golf Promotions.

Phase Three: LIV Golf Promotions

LIV Golf Promotions presents an exciting pathway for the world’s leading amateur and professional golfers to play in the LIV Golf League in 2024.

The inaugural tournament will be staged Dec. 8-10 at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, with four rounds of golf played over three days, including 36 holes played on the final day. LIV Golf Promotions will offer overall prize money of $1.5 million, and the top three finishers will earn a place on one of LIV Golf’s teams next season and access to all 14 LIV Golf League events in 2024.

Leading players from all over the world will be eligible to take part. In addition, relegated players finishing 45th and below in the 2023 LIV Golf League standings (the Drop Zone), and those without a team contract for 2024 who finished in the Open Zone, also have the opportunity to regain their playing rights for 2024. The deadline for players to register is Nov. 20.

Trades and Draft

Throughout the offseason, teams may swap players from their rosters, providing the trade is approved by both teams. To support opportunities for teams to strengthen their rosters once the season has begun, a mid-season trading window will take place in 2024 (exact dates to be announced) where teams and players will be free to negotiate trades as well as extensions to their existing contracts if a player is in the last year of their contract.

Following LIV Golf Promotions, the league will host the LIV Golf Draft through which the winner of The International Series Rankings and the top three finishers in LIV Golf Promotions will be drafted onto the remaining teams that have open spots on their rosters. Additional details on timing and format will be released in due course.

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands

Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands
Ton-up Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands
  • England end five-game losing streak after beating Netherlands by 160 runs 
  • Netherlands were never in the hunt for England’s 340-run target, collapsing for 179
PUNE: Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred set-up a 160-run win for England over the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday as the struggling champions climbed off the bottom of the table.
Victory ended a five-game losing streak, with England having long since ceased to be in semifinal contention.
But just their second win of the 10-team tournament maintained England’s hopes of a top-eight finish that would qualify them for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
England were in trouble at 192-6 after yet another batting collapse before Stokes’ 108 and 51 from fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes took them to 339-9 in 50 overs.
The Netherlands were never in the hunt, collapsing to 179 all out inside 38 overs, Woakes and David Willey striking with the new ball before spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took three wickets each.
“I’m more pleased for us to get a victory over the line, it’s been a tough World Cup,” said Stokes.
“Chris Woakes is a genuine all-rounder. He’s a very, very experienced cricketer. Having the skill he has with the bat down the order and seeing him with the new-ball tonight, it was very special.”
England talisman Stokes, battling a longstanding knee injury, made a painstaking fifty in 58 balls and then accelerated, taking just 20 more deliveries to reach his fifth one-day international century.
He was well-supported by Woakes as England added 124 runs in the last 10 overs to finish on 339-9.
Test skipper Stokes, 32, eventually holed out in the last over for 108.
A target of 340 always looked like it might be beyond non-Test side the Netherlands, who had twice defeated England at the T20 World Cup but lost all six of the teams’ previous ODI meetings.
“We’ve been in good in patches, similar today, we just need to do it for longer,” said Dutch skipper Scott Edwards whose team stunned South Africa earlier in the tournament.
“England are a quality side and they took it away from us.”
England came into this match rock bottom of the table but opener Dawid Malan led the way with a 36-ball fifty that featured 40 runs in boundaries after skipper Jos Buttler won the toss.
England, however, lost two wickets in quick succession.
Joe Root fell for 28 in bizarre fashion when bowled between his legs by Logan van Beek attempting a reverse scoop.
And 133-2 became 139-3 when Malan was run out in sight of his second hundred of the tournament when sent back by Stokes going for a needless single.
Harry Brook gave his wicket away before Buttler and Moeen both fell tamely in single figures.
Stokes, dropped in the deep on 41 off a tough chance, survived a tight lbw review before smashing a no-ball from spinner Aryan Dutt — and the ensuing free-hit — for sixes.
He went into the 90s with another six, a straight drive off Bas de Leede.
A reverse swept four off paceman Paul van Meekeren, his sixth of the innings, saw Stokes to a 78-ball hundred that included five sixes on a ground where he had played for Pune in the Indian Premier League.
Woakes and Stokes shared a seventh-wicket stand of 129.
Van Beek — who bowled 10 wides — suffering in a return of 2-88.
The Netherlands slumped to 13-2 in reply, Max O’Dowd chipping Woakes to mid-on before Colin Ackermann was caught behind for a duck off Willey
Several batsmen made it into the 30s, while Teja Nidamanuru was left stranded on 41 not out when last man van Meekeren was stumped off Moeen.

Stokes' century takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands
  • Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 108 was only the second century by an English batter in this World Cup
  • England, who have just one win from seven matches so far, are out of the race for the semis
PUNE: Ben Stokes’ maiden World Cup hundred rescued faltering champions England from another collapse as they made 339-9 against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.
Stokes’ 108, only England’s second individual century of the tournament, came when it looked as if his bottom of the table side would struggle to reach 300 after winning the toss.
But together with Chris Woakes (51) he turned the tide during a seventh-wicket stand of 129 after they came together at 192-6.
England, with opener Dawid Malan making 87, had been well-placed at 133-1.
England came into this match having won just one of their preceding seven group games.
Non-Test side the Netherlands, by contrast, had won two — including a shock victory over semifinalists South Africa.
Opening batsman Malan led the way for England, the left-hander completing a 36-ball fifty that featured 40 runs in boundaries.
England, however, lost two wickets in quick succession.
Joe Root fell for 28 in bizarre fashion when bowled between his legs by Logan van Beek attempting a reverse scoop.
And 133-2 became 139-3 when Malan was run out in sight of his second hundred of the tournament when sent back by Stokes going for a needless single.
Harry Brook gave his wicket away before England captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali both fell tamely in single figures.
Stokes, dropped in the deep off a tough chance, survived a tight lbw review before smashing a no-ball from spinner Aryan Dutt — and the ensuing free-hit — for sixes.
Test skipper Stokes went into the 90s with another six, a straight drive off de Leede.
A reverse swept four off paceman Paul van Meekeren, his sixth of the innings, saw him to a 78-ball hundred that included five sixes.
Woakes and Stokes, who was out in the last over, starred as England scored 124 runs in the last 10 overs, with van Beek suffering in a return of 2-88.
Both England and the Netherlands still have something to play for as the top seven teams at the World Cup will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, along with hosts Pakistan.

Brief scores: England 339-9 in 50 overs (B Stokes 108, D Malan 87, C Woakes 51; B de Leede 3-74)

