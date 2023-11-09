Joel Embiid tallies 27 points and 10 rebounds as 76ers beat Celtics 106-103 for 6th straight victory

PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers won their sixth straight game, 106-103 over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers. They are undefeated since an opening loss at Milwaukee.

Kristaps Porzingis led Boston (5-2) with 29 points.

The Sixers were amped for the first game between the long-time rivals since their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup last season. The 76ers blew a 3-2 series lead and collapsed in Game 6 and 7 losses that ushered in a summer of upheaval. Coach Doc Rivers was fired and replaced by Nick Nurse. James Harden soon demanded a trade and never again played for the Sixers.

KNICKS 126 SPURS 105

Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career, with the San Antonio rookie managing just one basket in the first three quarters in New York’s victory.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama missed his first seven shots and had more airballs (2) than field goals through three quarters, when the Knicks led by as much as 30 points. He was in danger of failing to reach double figures for the first time before scoring eight points in the fourth to finish with 14 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points for the Knicks. RJ Barrett added 24 points and six assists, while Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds.

NETS 100 CLIPPERS 93

Lonnie Walker came off the bench to score 21 points and Brooklyn beat Los Angeles.

Former Nets star James Harden had 12 points and eight rebounds in his second game with Los Angeles since being acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 30. Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points.

Cam Thomas scored 14 points in the first half for the Nets before leaving early in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle.

ROCKETS 128 LAKERS 94

Jalen Green scored 28 points in three quarters and Houston never trailed against Los Angeles.

The Rockets have won four straight after dropping their first three games this season. They’ve won four in a row for the first time since winning seven consecutive games in late 2021.fourth with the game out of hand.

Rui Hachimura scored 24 for Los Angeles. LeBron James had a season-low 18 in a game in which Los Angeles was without Anthony Davis because of a groin injury.

TIMBERWOLVES 122 PELICANS 101

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and had a season-high eight assists and Minnesota beat short-handed New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds to help Minnesota win its fourth straight game.

Brandon Ingram had 24 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans was without its two leading scorers, with Zion Williamson out for personal reasons and CJ McCollum sidelined for the second straight game by a collapsed lung.

PACERS 134, JAZZ 118

Aaron Nesmith scored 24 points and Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner each added 22 to help Indiana beat Utah.

Tyrese Haliburton scored all 16 of his points in the second half and finished with 13 assists. Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson led Utah with a season-high 33 points. The Jazz lost their fourth in a row and fell to 0-5 on the road.

WIZARDS 132 HORNETS 116

Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points and Washington made 18 3-pointers to beat Charlotte and snap a four-game losing streak.

Danilo Gallinari and Delon Wright each added 18 points and Landry Shamet had 15 as Washington’s reserves outscored Charlotte’s 72-23. LaMelo Ball had a season-high 34 points for the Hornets.

Both teams are 2-5. They will meet again Friday night in Washington in an NBA In-Season Tournament game.