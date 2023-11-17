Review: ‘Priscilla’ is an eye-opening look at life with Elvis Presley

CHENNAI: It would not be a reach to say everybody knows of Elvis Presley — the king of rock and roll has been widely written about and has been the subject of many a film. But very few know about his young wife, Priscilla, and director Sofia Coppola made it her mission to share her story.
Coppola’s film “Priscilla” is based on the 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me” penned by Priscilla Presley. Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown,” “Bad Times”) headlines the film while Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria,” “The Kissing Booth”) plays Elvis, who has been fantastically directed so as not to upstage his on-screen lover.
Having had its world premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival, the film then travelled to the recently concluded Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. “Priscilla” is a fascinating work that fetched Spaeny the Volpi Cup for Best Actress in Venice.
The love story begins when teenage Pricilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party. Seen through Priscilla’s eyes, the movie underlines the unknown side of the American legend as well as the couple's long courtship and a marriage that ran into turbulent waters and eventually hit the rocks. A journey from a German army base camp to the dream estate at Graceland in the US, “Priscilla” turns out to be a fantasy and a story of fame and love — as well as one of extreme control, co-dependence and the pitfalls of fame.
One of the first songs one hears in Coppola's work is Frankie Avalon's “Venus” wafting from a jukebox in a snack bar in 1959. The director has always had great choices in musical scores, but this song is thrillingly perfect.
Coppola then details the young lady’s struggle over the next 14 years to hold on to her man. Her's was a life lived in the overwhelming shadows of a legend, an entertainer par excellence who intoxicated her in no small way. The ups and downs of their relationship are well charted, and we see how it falls into addictions and power.
The film does not moralize, nor does it shy away from sadness. It does not take any easy routes and its lead star gives an intense performance.
“The Red Sea International Film Festival is delighted to announce ‘HWJN’ by Yasir Al-Yasiri as the opening film of its third edition. Adapted from the bestselling YA fantasy novel by Ibraheem Abbas, the film tells the story of an inquisitive Jinn who falls in love with a human woman, while exploring the reality behind his royal lineage, in a stunning combination of Arabian folklore and the mysterious realm of Jinn,” the festival posted on Instagram.
The film stars Baraa Alem, Nour Alkhadra, Naif Aldaferi, Alanoud Saud, Mohsen Mansour, and Shaimaa Al-Tayeb.
Last week, the festival unveiled its theme for this year: “Your Story, Your Festival.”
Organizers said their goal was to provide “a unique and powerful platform for celebrating film, connecting cultures and expanding horizons while welcoming stories from all walks of life.”
They added: “It is a comprehensive cinematic platform that promotes diversity in all facets of filmmaking, elevating it beyond just a film screening event. These ideas of diversity, connection, and cultural exchange are manifested in this year’s theme.
Saudi director Tawfik Alzaidi: ‘A filmmaker needs to understand the human soul’
The Saudi filmmaker’s debut feature, ‘Norah,’ has the industry buzzing ahead of its premiere at the RSIFF
Updated 17 November 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: What happens to a dream deferred? That is the central question of “Norah,” Saudi filmmaker Tawfik Alzaidi’s masterful directorial debut, and the first Saudi film to be shot entirely in the Kingdom’s historic AlUla region. The movie is set in 1996, decades before Saudi Arabia opened itself up to the world and began to directly support its now-thriving artistic community, and follows a teacher named Nader, whose ambitions of becoming an artist himself are drying up like a raisin in the sun.
While Nader, played by Saudi actor Yaqoub Alfarhan (“Rashash,” “Scales”) knows that he may never achieve his dreams, and has taken an ill-fated job as a teacher in a rural town that will never accept him, he refuses to give up on the dreams of others. He takes a young girl named Norah (Maria Bahrawi) under his wing, helping her discover that there is more to life than the limited choices that have been placed in front of her, and that her own artistic expression, not to mention her own voice as a powerful woman, may someday be embraced by her country even if his may never be.
Alzaidi’s own story is much like Nader’s, albeit with a happy ending. He, too, grew up in a time when the idea of becoming a professional artist felt like a fantasy. He, too, refused to give up on his passion despite the lack of opportunity. But at the 2023 edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, his dream will finally be achieved. After 20 years of waiting, he will premiere his first feature-length film at the country’s biggest celebration of the artform, thanks in part to the support of the Kingdom he loves so much.
“To me, this is the only way I ever wanted this to happen. We talked about debuting the film at places like Venice or Toronto, but I refused. This is a film about the power of our artists, and so we had to embrace the power of our audience. We will show the world that we are a true force of nature. Audiences here waited so long to have great cinematic creations of our own, and our time is finally here,” Alzaidi tells Arab News.
“When I’ve showed this to people in private screenings, they always say to me that this movie contains one thing above all else: the truth. I am so happy that our truth can now be told. Filmmaking brings together all the tools of artistic expression together, so I believe there is no better way to tell our stories,” he continues.
Alzaidi’s own passion for storytelling was born the day that he saw George Miller’s 1980s classic “Mad Max II” when he was nine years old. He was never formally educated in filmmaking, nor did he feel he had to be, as all it really took was the dedicated study of masters like Stanley Kubrick, alongside a healthy number of cheesy B movies (the latter so he could “learn what not to do”). But first and foremost, great cinema is not born out of technical skill, it is about an understanding of narrative.
“When I first watched ‘Mad Max,’ at that age, I didn’t know anything about filmmaking, but I experienced a whole range of feelings. I realized the significance of cinema in incorporating reality into our own creativity. I saw films as parallel universes that draw on reality as it passes through the artist. Then, as a teenager, I wanted to be a filmmaker,” AlZaidi explains.
“A person who makes films needs to understand the human soul, and the power of story. Sure, they need to be educated, knowledgeable, and curious, but it’s also about their qualities as a person — their optimism and their pessimism, and their yearning to discover, and that is found everywhere in their lives. For me I gain just as much from watching a great film as I do reading a book by Murakami,” he continues.
Alzaidi started the script for “Norah” in 2015, guided over the last eight years first and foremost by a desire to make a truly cinematic film, as everything else that he saw releasing was either an extension of the country’s YouTube culture, or its television.
“All these other films are not on the cinematic level,” he says. Even from that first draft, he was writing with his male star in mind, though he had no idea how he would find the right Norah — a character named after, though not directly inspired by, his own mother.
“I had been friends with Yaqoub for years, and we’d always discussed doing something big and cinematic together, so there was never anyone else who was going to play Nader. Norah, however, was more difficult. I had an image of her in my mind, but I didn’t know if she existed. It was so difficult to find,” says Alzaidi.
He interviewed actress after actress on Zoom, but no one matched the character’s spirit, or understood what drove her.
“I gave each of them a questionnaire, and asked them to answer as Norah. No one could capture her, until we found 16-year-old Maria Bahrawi two weeks before shooting began in AlUla — a place I chose because it is a work of art by itself. She understood what it was like to want something more, and to not be sure if she would get it. When we auditioned, she had basically zero confidence, because she’d just been rejected for another role on the basis that she ‘couldn’t act.’ But I saw Norah’s spirit in her,” says Alzaidi.
“Two weeks before we began filming, I cast her. She and her mother were crying right there on the call in front of me. They couldn’t contain themselves because they really never expected it. But it was perhaps the best decision I made for this entire film. Maria is Norah,” he continues.
As many dreams as Alzaidi has for himself, with a new world opened up to him now as people rave about the film behind the scenes in the industry, he is most excited about young artists like Bahrawi. As he anxiously awaits the film’s first screening at RSIFF, he is thinking most about her and those like her, and the new world that is opening up to them.
“I don’t think this is a film that’s trying to have one message — art is subjective, after all,” he says. “But when audiences of the next generation see this film, I want them to remember one thing: Believe in yourself. And if you have a voice, never stop fighting for it.”
Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto pledges to ‘share our stories’ ahead of first North American tour
The Moroccan hip-hop superstar has had a stellar year, but, he tells Arab News, there’s a lot more to come
Updated 16 November 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: In 2023, the Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto (real name Taha Fahssi) may have cemented himself as the most popular musical figure in the Arab world. On the world’s largest streaming service Spotify, the iconoclastic superstar is averaging a staggering 2.5 million monthly listeners — more than Nancy Ajram, Amr Diab or Mohamed Ramadan — a surefire sign that the region’s cultural scene is truly embracing Arabic hip-hop. But the genre’s defining artist — along with Egyptian rapper Wegz — is already aiming even higher. With his first North American tour just weeks away, and a new album coming soon, the 27-year-old star is ready to bring a style he helped innovate to the world stage.
“I’ll be honest with you, growing up, I never thought any of this was possible,” Fahssi tells Arab News. “I never thought I would be able to make a living at this level, let alone perform on stage at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. But once I started to put my all into this, it all started to feel inevitable.
“It’s also not lost on me that this is happening at a time when the entire world is resonating with the joy and the pain of our region. People are rallying behind Palestine at a moment of deep injustice, just as they rallied behind Morocco at the World Cup last year when they defied all expectations,” he continues. “It feels like God is watching all of us, and there’s nothing we can do more than share our stories and raise our flags as high as they’ll go.”
There was one moment in the life of Fahssi — born in Casablanca in 1996 — that changed everything. Ironically, it was also the moment he lost everything. It was 2016, and the then-20-year-old had not yet decided what to do with his life, often fleetingly inspired by different interests that he’d never followed through. He’d long been drawn to music and dance, and had flirted with the idea of becoming a rapper, but even privately it seemed like nothing but another one of his temporary dreams.
“Around that time, I’d started telling myself that I was finally going to get a proper job — a normal job in a call center or something. I was sure I was just going to stick with society’s plan, the normal path for an ordinary life. And then a funny thing happened. My house burned down,” says Fahssi.
In the weeks before the fire, hip-hop had dominated his focus. He’d been practicing his rhymes, and in the days leading up to the fated event he had bought a number of items for a potential studio at his house so he could start recording what he’d sketched out (“I was only missing a pair of headphones,” he says). With the set up nearly finished, he went home to find that no home remained.
“I realized, standing there, how quickly everything can disappear. At the end of the day, there’s so much you can’t control — but there’s still a lot you can. So I told myself I’m going to live this life exactly as I want it and, at that moment, I wanted to do rap music. When God wants me back, I’ll go, but until then I’m going to give this my soul. As long as I’m alive, I’m going to do this my own way,” says Fahssi.
“Thank God I listened to myself for the first time in my life. And good thing it was also the first time I had a good idea, you know?” he continues with a laugh.
His family was not as receptive as he’d hoped, though. They wanted him to go back to school, to continue on with the ordinary life that he’d been touting just days before, unaware that he was newly determined to accomplish much more than any of them could have imagined. He made a deal with them: “Give me one year, and If I mess it up, I’m going to do whatever you want me to do,” he recalls. He knew already that day would never come.
“A part of me knew what I was going to say in my rhymes since I was in fourth grade, but I had a lot of work to do. After the incident, I prepared myself deeply for six months, practicing and working at it tirelessly. And then the very day that I told myself I was ready, I went straight into the booth to record, and dropped my first single directly after,” Fahssi says. “And you know what? It put me straight on the map. Straight. Within nine months of starting, I had my first hit. Everything came together super-quick.”
If there’s one thing that the rapper attributes his near-instant success to, it’s honesty. His music resonates, he believes, because he channels both his culture and himself as authentically as possible. Outside of music, he often bites his tongue and shies away from conflict, but when he’s rapping as ElGrandeToto, he lets his innermost thoughts out in a way that connects with audiences across the region, and now the world.
“My art represents not only myself, but all the people like me,” he says. “In some ways that’s a mindset, in other ways that’s a shared journey. But it’s also about being able to reveal the things that are hard to say. Sometimes you’re just not doing well, and I’ll communicate that rather than try to cater to something contrived.
“I suppose the difference between me as a rapper and me as a person (is that) in my music, I don’t have any filters, or any boundaries. I’ll say what I truly think rather than be polite as I would as myself. I’m a caring person, but I’m a freaking stupid artist, you know? I’m a crazy artist,” he continues. “But it works.”
As proud as he is of his own success, what excites him most is the voices that are rising in the scene around him. A movement cannot be made of just one or two, after all. He’s bowled over by the voices he hears coming out across the region, from rapper Afroto in Egypt — who he believes marks the true future of that scene — to A.L.A. and Samara in Tunisia, and rising rapper Haleem from Sudan.
“I never thought I’d hear something this good coming out of Sudan, but, with all the crises and difficulties, these amazing talents still find a way to emerge. And there are so many others. I’m hearing their songs played in clubs all over Europe, and it makes me so happy. Even if we’re all different nationalities, we’re still the same squad, and have the same goals,” he says. “It makes me so proud, and makes me work even harder. We’re all about to take this to another level.”
Review: Michael Fassbender shines as titular hitman in ‘The Killer’
This atmospheric thriller shows David Fincher has lost none of his touch
Updated 16 November 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: However tempting it may be, it’s never a good idea to judge a movie before you’ve seen it, but when it’s a thriller directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, it’s hard not to make a couple of big assumptions before the opening credits roll.
And, for the most part, any such assumptions about “The Killer” would be right. This is a tightly constructed, atmospheric, somewhat claustrophobic outing helmed by a director famous for such films. And it is powered by an intensely nuanced performance from a lead known to be one of the most gifted character actors of recent years.
Put the two together and it’s no surprise that “The Killer” is so efficiently effective, much like its titular assassin (Fassbender). The yoga-loving contract killer is dry and sardonic, prone to introspective mantras and fond of The Smiths. Despite the scarcity of onscreen dialogue, it’s a layered and fascinating character — thanks in no small part to the richness of the source material, Alexis Nolent‘s graphic novel “Le Tueur.”
When a job goes wrong, the Killer finds himself on the wrong side of a cleanup operation, and embarks on a globe-trotting revenge mission that, far from the glamour of James Bond or the bombastic fireworks of John Wick, relies on thoroughness, attention to detail and conviction of purpose. Fincher wields picture and sound with equally ruthless efficiency, expertly focusing on humdrum minutiae as much as intense set pieces, and showcasing Fassbender’s frightening ability to speak volumes with little more than a fixed stare.
Foregoing spectacle for gritty worldbuilding would be a bold choice for some directors. But Fincher has the chops to pull it off – and then some. “The Killer” is subtle, understated and intense, as comfortable with the boredom of a day-long stakeout as it is with a bullet-riddled shootout. And the result is one of the most efficient and engaging thrillers of the past decade.
Jennifer Aniston says loss of Matthew Perry ‘has cut deep’
“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston wrote on the social media platform
“We loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” she added
Updated 15 November 2023
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: Actor Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her late “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry on Wednesday in an Instagram post with a black and white photo of Aniston and Perry laughing together during a cast script reading.
Perry was found dead in the Jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. He was 54.
“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston wrote on the social media platform.
Referring to her former “Friends” cast as her “chosen family,” Aniston reflected on how much Perry meant to her and the entire group.
“We loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” she added.
Aniston said Perry reveled in making people laugh, like “his life literally depended on it.”
She shared that she will keep his text messages forever and they will have her “Laughing and crying then laughing again.”
Aniston posted a text message between the two.
“Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” Perry texted Aniston, referencing the day the first picture in her slideshow was taken.
“Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times...,” Aniston texted back.
She finished her post by saying she loves him and “Rest little brother. You always made my day.”
In a brief statement published by People magazine last month, Aniston, along with fellow “Friends” cast members Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spoke out publicly for the first time since news broke that Perry had passed away.
They said they would say more about the loss when they were able to.
The cause and manner of Perry’s death are to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, following completion of an autopsy with toxicology tests.
Perry’s death came one year after publication of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” which chronicled his decades-long struggle with addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol. At the time, Perry said he had been sober for about 18 months.