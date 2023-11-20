You are here

Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo

Ittihad welcome new Argentine coach Gallardo
The 47-year-old Argentine will lead the club in his first match this Friday against Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Dammam. (X:@ittihad)
Arab News
Arab News
RIYADH: Al-Ittihad’s new head coach Marcelo Gallardo arrived in Jeddah late Sunday to lead the reigning Roshn Saudi League champions for the next year and a half.

Gallardo takes over the Tigers following a highly decorated 8 years with Argentine club River Plate, where he led the team to win the Copa Libertadores, South America’s prime club competition, in 2015 and 2018.

The club posted photos on social media early on Monday of Gallardo being welcomed with roses and Arabic coffee after landing at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International airport.

The 47-year-old Argentine will lead the club in his first match this Friday against Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Dammam.

Ittihad are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League.

They are set to represent Saudi Arabia at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Jeddah next month.

In his first visit to Saudi Arabia, Gallardo led a Saudi Riyadh Season select team in an exhibition match against French champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year.

Ittihad parted ways with former coach Nuno Espírito Santo early this month following five consecutive winless matches.

The club thanked the outgoing manager, who joined the side on July 4, 2022, for his time with the team.

Topics: Al-ittihad Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Marcelo Gallardo

Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq's modern-day 'Nawkhada'

Steven Gerrard aiming to be Al-Ettifaq’s modern-day ‘Nawkhada'
  • The former Liverpool captain is building team he hopes can emulate the club’s 1980s success
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The summer of 2023 marked 40 years since the most memorable moment in the history of Al-Ettifaq, the green and red club based in Dammam on the eastern shores of Saudi Arabia.

It was in the 1982-83 season that Al-Ettifaq made Saudi football history, becoming the first team in the nation’s history to win the league without a single defeat. It was the first league triumph for a club that was until that point not considered one of Saudi Arabia’s powerhouses, and it would be followed by only one more league title, four years later.

The success of the 1980s shaped the identity of the club nicknamed “Al-Nawkhada,” a nod to the ancient profession of Nawkhada, captains of the traditional dhow boats that roamed the waters of the Arabian Gulf for centuries, transporting goods between the Arabian Peninsula and places like India, Iran and East Africa as well as carrying experienced pearl divers on whose shoulders the fortunes of the region were built long before the discovery of oil.

Coach Khalil Al-Zayani was the original Nawkhada, leading Al-Ettifaq to their two league titles as well as guiding Saudi Arabia to their maiden AFC Asian Cup trophy in 1984.

Four decades later, Steven Gerrard, a man who established his legendary status in two iconic port cities thousands of miles away, in Liverpool as a player and then in Glasgow as a coach, is hoping to become the new Nawkhada in Saudi Arabia’s main port city of Dammam.

The former Liverpool captain says his journey to the Middle East began six months before putting pen to paper at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium, when an icon of his former club’s fiercest rivals, Manchester United, arrived in the Kingdom.

“The arrival of ‘The GOAT’ as we call him, Cristiano (Ronaldo), in January (was) a huge signing. He still had a lot of football to offer,” said Gerrard as he sat in front of the Roshn Saudi League cameras.

“So, from afar, for six months, I was looking in at Ronaldo’s results, at the league, watching results and highlights. I think from that moment, the league around the world had become a popular talking point for everyone. After Ronaldo’s arrival, even more big-name signings, talents and skillsets were joining the league.

“At the time, it coincided with me being out of the game and looking for my next opportunity, so I was fascinated from afar looking in, and when my agents brought a couple of opportunities from the Gulf area at the time, I was fascinated to explore them.”

After a short trip to the Eastern Province where he explored the club facilities, discussed with the board and learned about the history and ambitions of the club hoping to restore their glory days and compete with the established elite of the RSL, Gerrard’s mind was made up.

“The Ettifaq proposal and opportunity was the most exciting for me because I’ve signed up to a club where the board are very passionate. They understand where the club are, they understand it’s something that’s going to need building, and it’s going to take time. That’s the reason why I was very interested to analyze this one because in my job you need time, especially when a club has finished seventh in the league and so many points behind the top four, that’s not an easy fix; it’s not something you fix in a week, a month, or six months. It’s a project to build on the pitch, which is obviously the priority, but also a lot of things needed to change around it to give the first team the support it needs.”

In a summer when the RSL title challengers brought in the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane, Gerrard had the task of rebuilding his squad, albeit not with the same resources or promise of immediate success that the likes of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad could offer.

The first port of call for the Scouser was the man who succeeded him in wearing the Liverpool captain’s armband, Jordan Henderson, and for Gerrard, the decision to bring his former teammate was a no-brainer. 

“I think when you’re the coach, the manager, you want players going into games that can be an extended version of the staff. People, who can really help on-pitch coaching, where the team needs to be in terms of distances, to make on-field decisions.

“Myself and Jordan (Henderson), we have that trust. We played together and he’s a fantastic player still, a fantastic human being. For us, to execute that signing was key and very important and I think a lot of the other signings we made came on the back of Jordan agreeing to come here. I think he wanted to still play, I think that was the key.

“He was at Liverpool at the time. He’s had a fantastic career, he’s achieved everything at that club, he’s been a fantastic servant to Liverpool Football Club, but I think in the previous months, maybe him not being a regular starter in the team, when you get to that age.

“I’ve been there myself under Brendan Rodgers. When you’re the captain, you play all the games, then all of a sudden you’re on the bench or you’re not getting as many minutes as you’d like, and that’s when you analyze and think about the different challenges, and when we knew it was a possibility, I wanted to be aggressive and wanted that to be my first signing, because for me it was a no-brainer.

“Still a fantastic player, he’s a leader, an on-pitch coach,” Gerrard added. “His standards on how he lives his daily life on and off the pitch is good for our young players to see, watch and learn. Jordan understands the size of the project, that it’s not a quick fix. He wants to be part of the journey and building it with us, but he was a very important signing at a key time.”

With one former Liverpool player signed, attention turned to another member of the 2019 UEFA Champions League winning side’s midfield. Dutchman Giorgino Wijnaldum had just returned to Paris Saint-Germain following a disappointing loan spell at AS Roma where his single season under Jose Mourinho was plagued by an injury that kept him out of the side for over half of the 2022-23 campaign.

“Gini (Wijnaldum) recently hasn’t played as much football as he would have liked,” said Gerrard. “He had an injury where he broke his leg, and his last couple of experiences haven’t brought him football happiness, so he was looking to play regular football, he wanted to smile again, to feel an important part of the team and we could give him that platform.

“He’s got many similarities to Jordan in terms of leadership, professionalism. He’s a winner, a different type to Jordan in terms of style, but they complement each other very well and I’ve seen that firsthand being a Liverpool fan for many years. We’re looking for that combination, we’re looking for that leadership and we’re looking for them to play those key roles in terms of presence and contribution on the pitch.

Looking for further additions to enable his squad to compete at the top, Gerrard was in pursuit of an established goalscorer and he looked no further than a man with connections to his former Old Firm rivals Celtic.

“I watched Moussa Dembele for many years up in Scotland when he played for Celtic and competed against him, so I’ve seen him live and up close a lot of times. He’s a goalscorer, he scores important goals. He’s a box player, he gives you profile, he gives you strength, structure and I think it’s important to have a focal point in your team as your forward and Moussa gives us that.

“Bringing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Moussa Dembele and Jack Hendry, it was important they were the right characters. The right people to also support us and give us a good core strength in the dressing room.” 

Topics: Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard

We’re like ‘Uber for personal training’, says Enhance Fitness founder

We’re like ‘Uber for personal training’, says Enhance Fitness founder
Updated 19 November 2023
Ali Khaled
Follow

We're like 'Uber for personal training', says Enhance Fitness founder

We’re like ‘Uber for personal training’, says Enhance Fitness founder
  • Tarek Mounir’s service software provides a platform that connects personal trainers to individual clients as well as large gym chains, hotels and other commercial outfits
  • Demand is on the rise in the Kingdom, with over 50 percent of Enhance’s trainers Saudi nationals
Updated 19 November 2023
Ali Khaled

“Think of it like Uber for personal training,” said Tarek Mounir, founder and CEO of Enhance Fitness, as he explained his business model to Arab News.

“So, the original idea came back in 2018, when we created the platform that connects trainers to clients,” he said. “As the company grew and evolved, we started hiring more and more trainers, and we got into the B2B segments. So, we became providers of personal trainers to large gym chains, hotels and commercial outfits where it was easier for them to subcontract us to deliver the service of personal training.”

Enhance directly services a large base of clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar who can choose their preferred packages and book sessions through the company’s app.

“A big portion of our trainers still just go and deliver the service in people’s homes or in the community gym or the building gym, depending on the location,” Mounir said. “But primarily, the reason why we’ve been very successful is that we improved that booking platform, which we created in 2018, into a full management software, which basically helps us manage the personal training business a lot better than the usual outfits that hire trainers.”

Mounir says that Enhance has a rigorous process for recruiting certified fitness trainers and another one to train newcomers to ensure they are of the required standards.

“But really, I can attribute the big part of our success to the software that we develop, because it helps us see clearly how the trainer’s performance is, the relationship with the client, and the results of the clients,” he said.

The software consists of three main pillars.

There is a trainer application, where the history, details and goals of the client are logged. From that, a suitable program for the individual is curated.

The client application reflects the trainer’s goals and allows the client to track their progress through their smart devices.

Finally, there is an interface that allows the business owners who operate the personal training space to follow the relationship between clients and trainers.

Enhance today has over 300 trainers and a client list in the thousands, with the last three years seeing a significant rise in the number of those looking for personal sessions.

“The real growth of the business happened after the COVID-19 lockdown finished,” Mounir said. “That was when there was an invasion of people coming back to the clubs.

“The nature of the fitness industry is very social, very community driven. People want to see each other, they want to be at the gym, so we strongly believe that that business model is going to continue to grow the way it is.”

Enhance Fitness currently operates in six cities, two of which are in Saudi Arabia, where demand for personal trainers is on the rise. 

“We are in Riyadh, we are in Jeddah. We are in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Sharjah,” said Mounir. “And we forecast that the highest growth of our business is, at least for the year 2024, going to be in Saudi. There are serious expansions to some of our partners in Saudi. Locations are going to be open and running very soon, and as we are contractually committed to fulfilling our part of the business, I can tell you that we have a recruitment plan that includes hundreds of people to be hired in Saudi in 2024.”

More than 50 percent of Enhance’s personal trainer roster in the Kingdom are Saudi nationals.

“They are by far some of our most successful trainers because the locals have the cultural understanding,” said Mounir. “There’s certainly a big level of expats that cater to the expat community that lives in Saudi, but also it caters to some of the Saudi nationals.”

The service in Saudi remains gender-to-gender.

“We only have male trainers servicing male clients, and female trainers servicing female clients,” said Mounir. “We see a lot of female trainers that are Saudi nationals. That is a huge portion of our current workforce. We see great discipline, we see a great work ethic, we see ambition, we see drive.”

Mounir says that Enhance also caters to gyms that want to hire their own personal trainers.

“What we do with those gyms is that we just license them the software that we build,” he said. “So, we have two segments for the business, working in parallel now. Our own lifestyle business where we hire the trainers, manage them, train them, deploy them, and optimize the business (is one). But we’re also working with other gyms who do not want to let go of that business, they want to manage it themselves, and then we make it easier for them and license them the software and they can run that business in a very efficient way.”

Mounir hopes that the awareness of the fitness industry — brought about in large part by Saudi Vision 2030 — will continue to rise in the coming months and years.

“We believe that what we do is the best prevention of illnesses and disease, and we believe that a workout is a very helpful service to humanity in general. We’re very proud of the mission,” he said. “And we have a great hope that this trend is only starting to go to its next phase. We have very large aspirations when it comes to the fitness industry.”

Topics: Enhance Fitness

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli 3-0 to maintain winning start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli 3-0 to maintain winning start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli 3-0 to maintain winning start to Saudi Women's Premier League season

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli 3-0 to maintain winning start to Saudi Women’s Premier League season
  • Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad 3-2 to close gap on their second-placed Jeddah opponents to three points
Updated 19 November 2023
Arab News

Al-Nassr kept up their perfect start to the season with a win over Al-Ahli, while Al-Hilal emerged victorious from their highly anticipated home clash with Al-Ittihad in the fifth round of matches of the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

Al-Nassr’s comprehensive 3-0 victory at home on Saturday maintains their 100 percent record at the top of the table with 15 points from five matches. Clara Luvanga scored two with Lina Boussaha getting the other.

Meanwhile, A-Hilal’s 3-2 win over their Jeddah opponents on Friday came thanks to goals from Nouf Saud, Noura Al-Hamli and Shokhan Salihi, while Al-Ittihad’s two goals came from Salma Amani, one of them a sensational solo effort that saw her slalom through the home defence.

Despite their loss, Al-Ittihad held on to second place with 10 points, followed by Al-Hilal in third with seven.

In the round’s other matches, Al-Shabab defeated Eastern Flames 2-0 on Friday, and Al-Qadisiyah beat Riyadh Club by the same scoreline the following day.

Al-Qadisyah jumped to fourth place in the table, also with seven points, on goal difference ahead of Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab in fifth and sixth.

Eastern Flames are seventh with only two points, and Riyadh are in last place with no points so far this season.

Topics: Saudi Women’s Premier League Al-Nassr Al-Ahli

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach

Saudi coach Yasser Al-Harbi joins Serbian club FK Vozdovac as assistant coach
  • Contract signed with top outfit this week
  • Future Falcons Program aims to offer opportunities in Europe
Updated 17 November 2023
Arab News

BELGRADE: Saudi national coach Yasser Al-Harbi has joined the Serbian club FK Vozdovac as an assistant coach for the first team in a move that meets the objectives of the Future Falcons Program.
Al-Harbi, who initially joined the program as an assistant coach, signed the contract with the top-tier Serbian club this week.
The FFP, which is affiliated with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, aims to develop national coaches and administrators by offering them opportunities in Europe.
Saudi coach Abdulhakeem Al-Tuwaijri signed a contract earlier this month to coach the first team of Bosnia’s Zeljeznicar Club as part of the same program.
Al-Harbi, who previously served as assistant coach for AEK Athens’ reserve team, becomes the second Saudi national to coach in Europe this month following Al-Tuwaijri’s appointment.
Al-Harbi joins the Serbian SuperLiga club as an assistant coach for a season.
The champions of the Serbian SuperLiga are drawn into the primary qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League, with the second and third-placed teams participating in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al-Harbi FK Vozdovac Future Falcons Program

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Updated 17 November 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Saudi, UAE stroll, Kuwait shocked: 5 things learned from start of Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
  • Iraq thrilled fans with 5-1 win over Indonesia, while Palestine, Lebanon played out 0-0 draw
Updated 17 November 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Asia’s qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, and also the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, kicked off on Thursday with most of the fancied teams negotiating expected wins and India pulling off the shock result of the round.

The top two from each of the nine groups of four progress to the final stage of World Cup qualification, and here are five things learned from Thursday’s action.

Al-Shehri with a point to prove for Saudi Arabia

Head coach Roberto Mancini said after Saudi Arabia defeated Pakistan 4-0 that the pouring rain in the first half was a good omen. That remains to be seen in what was an expected victory, but it was notable for how dangerous Saleh Al-Shehri looked.

The striker, who was scoring against Argentina in the World Cup just a year ago, has had little playing time for Al-Hilal this season as the team — propelled by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goals — has soared to the top of the standings in both the domestic and Champions League. The Jeddah-born forward showed his ability to find the net with a fine shot early in the game and his penalty early in the second half sealed the win. He could have had more too and perhaps his lack of playing time had a part in that.

There were eyebrows raised when Mancini did not select Firas Al-Buraikan, who plays and scores more at home, so the Italian will be delighted that Al-Shehri is looking like his main man in attack. He will be happier still if he can do something similar in Jordan on Tuesday, though that will be a tougher task.

Iraq thrill fans on home soil

Iraq thrashed a decent Indonesia team 5-1 to give more than 60,000 fans in the southern city of Basra much to shout about.

The only way it could have been better would have been if the Lions of Mesopotamia were allowed to return to the capital Baghdad to play a competitive match for the first time in over 20 years.

For now, though, those watching enjoyed the show with the teenage Ali Jasim looking very good indeed.

Al-Ittihad fans will remember the Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya playmaker pulling the strings in a recent Asian Champions League loss that resulted in coach Nuno Santo getting his marching orders.

Against Indonesia, the 19-year-old recorded three assists, showing his creative talents, vision, and reading of the game – not to mention a fine technical ability.

Under Spanish coach Jesus Casas, Iraq look to be heading in the right direction and will take control of the group if they can win in Vietnam on Tuesday.

Mabkhout gives UAE winning start

The UAE defeated Nepal 4-0 in Dubai, a result that was never in doubt from when Khalifa Al-Hammadi put the hosts ahead early on.

The only question from that point was how many goals the 1990 World Cup participants would go on and score. Ali Mabkhout got two to take his international tally to 83.

It was not the most fluid of performances but against a team ranked 173 in the world, it did not have to be.

The UAE did enough to ensure that coach Paulo Bento, appointed in July, could make changes in the second half to rest players ahead of a tougher test in Bahrain on Tuesday.

It is so far so good under the Portuguese boss – who took South Korea to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup – with four wins from four. It will take time to impose his preferred patient build-up play but there will be opportunities to develop and fine-tune the style in a group that should present few problems for his team.

Kuwait suffer huge blow from India

The first Asian Arab team to make the World Cup back in 1982 are going to have their work cut out to make the next stage after a 1-0 home loss against India.

It has been a long time since their glory days, and it also feels like a while since they thrashed the Indians 9-1 in 2010.

That was never going to happen this time, with India having made significant strides while Kuwait seem to be going backwards. At home, they just did not create enough and struggled to break down a disciplined and hard-working Indian side.

Preparations under Portuguese boss Rui Bento had been solid with recent wins over Syria and Bahrain and there was some cause for optimism, but it is becoming the same old story for the team that have not reached the latter stages of qualification since the 2006 campaign.

It is not over yet. Kuwait should be able to beat Afghanistan, who lost 8-1 in Qatar, on Tuesday and hope that India lose to the group leaders. Overall, though, there are going to have to be improvements if there is a chance of progressing.

Oman on track while Palestine and Lebanon draw

After their fine showing in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Oman were awarded top-seed status for this group stage.

It means that Branko Ivankovic’s men have an easier path, and they certainly had a comfortable first game, defeating lowly Chinese Taipei 3-0 in Muscat.

It means that the Reds can go to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday knowing that even a draw is likely to put them four points clear of third place and on course for a smooth passage into the top two spots and beyond.

Lebanon’s 0-0 draw with Palestine was hardly a surprise given how evenly matched the two teams are. Played in Sharjah instead of Beirut and behind closed doors, it was an eerie atmosphere, but the game was as tight as all expected with Palestine looking the more likely to score.

As Australia should top the group, the competition for second is going to be fierce between Lebanon and Palestine and on this evidence, it may well go to the final kick.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Kuwait

