Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify

Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify
Philippine Department of Migrant Workers officers pose with eight overseas Filipino workers in Beirut, Lebanon, before their flight to Manila on Nov. 22, 2023. (DMW)
Updated 24 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify

Filipinos evacuate from Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah strikes intensify
  • 17,000 Filipinos live, work in Lebanon
  • Those returning receive $2,200 assistance
Updated 24 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Manila: Dozens of Filipino workers have been evacuated from Lebanon amid a surge in Israeli strikes targeting the country’s north, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, as many more are seeking to return to the Philippines.

Around 17,000 Filipinos have been living and working in Lebanon, which authorities in Manila have placed under their “alert level 3,” meaning that Philippine nationals are urged to leave.

Their voluntary repatriation program started in late October, following the escalation of fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces have been engaged in daily exchanges of rocket fire since the beginning of Israel’s deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

“There is heightened tension,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told Arab News.

“Fifty-five have been evacuated, and an additional eight coming soon, about 90 still being processed.”

The latest batch of overseas Filipino workers from Lebanon arrived in Manila on Wednesday night. Each of them received government assistance to help them with relocation and loss of employment.

“They were very happy because at least they can use the 125,000 pesos ($2,200) as seed money to tie them over until they get a job,” Department of Migrant Workers officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters.

He said that efforts were underway to bring home more of those who had registered for evacuation. Most of them are household workers.

Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system

Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben
Follow

Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system

Supreme Court reaffirms role of Shariah in Philippine judicial system
  • Shariah is implemented in Bangsamoro and other Muslim regions of Mindanao
  • Top court announces plans to ‘strengthen the Shariah justice system’
Updated 11 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Supreme Court of the Philippines reaffirmed on Thursday the strengthened role of Shariah courts in the Philippine judicial system, a move seen as marking a significant step in recognizing their autonomy.

Shariah, or Islamic law, is partially implemented in the Philippines, applicable only to the Muslim community — about 6 percent of the 110 million predominantly Catholic population of the country.

Established under the 1977 Code of Muslim Personal Laws (Muslim Code), Shariah courts are under the administrative supervision of the Supreme Court and have jurisdiction over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region as well as other parts of the southern Mindanao island, which have significant Muslim populations.

The courts have application over personal status law, including marriage, as well as financial laws and halal certification.

Thursday’s decision on the scope of their jurisdiction followed a decision by the Shariah District Court in Cotabato City, which directed to a civil court a case involving contracts of loan. The Supreme Court ruled that the SDC erred in dismissing the case based on a perceived lack of applicable Muslim law.

“(The Muslim Code) does not limit the SDC’s jurisdiction to actions involving the application of this law’s provisions. On the contrary, the catch-all provision grants SDCs jurisdiction over nearly all personal and real actions between Muslims,” the court said.

“Shariah courts are autonomous bodies which do not need to lean on civil courts.”

The court also stressed its goals under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, to “strengthen the Shariah justice system” and study the possibility of expanding its mandate to cover both criminal and commercial cases.

The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirming the empowered role of Shariah courts in the Philippine judicial system marked a “significant step in recognizing their autonomy,” said National Commission on Muslim Filipinos spokesperson Yusoph Mando.

“The court underscored that while the Muslim Code encapsulates personal and family laws, it does not exhaust all aspects of Muslim law, leaving room for additional, relevant laws to be presented as evidence during trial,” he told Arab News.

“The Court clarified that the Muslim Code’s catch-all provision grants SDCs jurisdiction over various personal and real actions among Muslims, thereby not limiting their purview to specific types of cases.”

Five Indian soldiers, two militants killed in Kashmir fighting

Five Indian soldiers, two militants killed in Kashmir fighting
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Five Indian soldiers, two militants killed in Kashmir fighting

Five Indian soldiers, two militants killed in Kashmir fighting
  • Intense firefight’ breaks out Wednesday after troops pursue fighters into the dense forests of Kalakote in southern Kashmir
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Five soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a firefight in the disputed Himalayan territory, an army officer said Thursday.
An “intense firefight” broke out Wednesday after troops pursued fighters into the dense forests of Kalakote in southern Kashmir, the army’s 16 Corps said in a social media post.
The fighting killed five soldiers, including two elite commandos, and left another soldier wounded, an army officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the military operation was ongoing.
The army did not give details of how many suspected rebels were involved.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the high-altitude territory in full, but administering separate portions of it.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan. The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.
India blames Pakistan for backing the militants, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only supports a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.
One of the two slain militants was identified as a “highly ranked” rebel leader, the army officer said, adding that the fighter was a Pakistani national who had been active in the area for the past year.
Last week, Indian soldiers killed eight rebels in the Kashmir valley, the epicenter of insurgency.
The Indian-controlled part of the territory has simmered in anger since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government annulled its limited constitutional autonomy in 2019 and imposed direct rule.
Indian authorities say at least 118 people have been killed in the conflict this year, including 11 civilians, 27 security forces and 80 suspected rebels.

In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections

In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections
Updated 23 November 2023
AP
Follow

In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections

In political shift to the far right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch elections
  • The result will send shock waves through Europe, where far-right ideology is on the rise
  • Wilders’ election program included calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union
Updated 23 November 2023
AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The party of anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders won a huge general election victory in the Netherlands, according to a nearly complete vote count early Thursday, that showed a stunning lurch to the far right for a nation once famed as a beacon of tolerance.
The result will send shock waves through Europe, where far-right ideology is on the rise, and puts Wilders in line to lead talks to form the next governing coalition and possibly become the first far-right prime minister of the Netherlands.
With nearly all votes counted, Wilders’ Party for Freedom was forecast to win 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, two more than predicted by an exit poll when voting finished Wednesday night and more than double the 17 the party secured in the last election.
Wilders got a standing ovation when he met his lawmakers at the parliament building Thursday morning.
“Can you imagine it? 37 seats!” he said to cheers.
Other political parties were holding separate meetings to discuss the election’s outcome before what is likely to be an arduous process of forming a new governing coalition begins Friday.
Wilders’ election program included calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers and migrant pushbacks at Dutch borders.
It also advocates the “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands. He says he wants no mosques or Islamic schools in the country, although he has been milder about Islam during this election campaign than in the past.
Although known for his harsh rhetoric, Wilders began courting other right-wing and centrist parties by saying in a victory speech that whatever policies he pushes will be “within the law and constitution.”
His victory appeared based on his campaign to curtail migration -— the issue that caused the last governing coalition to quit in July — — and to tackle issues such as the Netherlands’ cost-of-living crisis and housing shortages.
“I think, to be honest, very many people are very focused on one particular problem, which is immigration,” voter Norbert van Beelen said in The Hague on Thursday morning. “So I think that’s what people voted for, immigration and all the other aspects of leaving the European Union looking very inward as opposed to outward are just forgotten. It’s all about immigration.”
In his victory speech, Wilders said he wants to end what he called the “asylum tsunami,” referring to the migration issue that came to dominate his campaign.
“The Dutch will be No. 1 again,” Wilders said. “The people must get their nation back.”
Wilders, long a firebrand who lashed out at Islam, the EU and migrants, was in the past labeled a Dutch version of Donald Trump. His positions brought him close to power but never in it.
But to become prime minister of a country known for compromise politics, he must persuade other party leaders to work with him in a coalition government.
That will be tough as mainstream parties are reluctant to join forces with him and his party, but the size of his victory strengthens his hand in any negotiations.
Wilders called on other parties to constructively engage in coalition talks. Pieter Omtzigt, a former centrist Christian Democrat who built his own New Social Contract party in three months to take 20 seats, said he would always be open to talks.
The closest party to Wilders’ in the election was an alliance of the center-left Labour Party and Green Left, which was forecast to win 25 seats. But its leader, Frans Timmermans, made clear that Wilders should not count on him as a partner.
“We will never form a coalition with parties that pretend that asylum-seekers are the source of all misery,” Timmermans said, vowing to defend Dutch democracy.
The historic victory came one year after the win of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy’s roots were steeped in nostalgia for fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Meloni has since mellowed her stance on several issues and has become the acceptable face of the hard right in the EU.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who boasts of turning Hungary into an “illiberal” state and has similarly harsh stances on migration and EU institutions, was quick to congratulate Wilders. “The winds of change are here! Congratulations,” Orban said.
During the final weeks of his campaign, Wilders somewhat softened his stance and vowed that he would be a prime minister for all Dutch people, so much so that he gained the moniker Geert “Milders.”
The election was called after the fourth and final coalition of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte resigned in July after failing to agree to measures to rein-in migration.
Rutte was replaced as the head of his People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy by Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, a former refugee from Turkiye who could have become the country’s first female prime minister had her party won the most votes. Instead, it was forecast to lose 10 seats to end up with 24.
The result is the latest in a series of elections that is altering the European political landscape. From Slovakia and Spain, to Germany and Poland, populist and hard-right parties triumphed in some EU member nations and faltered in others.
In The Hague on Thursday, Dutch voter Barbara Belder said that Wilders’ victory “is a very clear sign that the Netherlands wants something different.”

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
  • Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian war correspondent for state television died on Thursday from shrapnel wounds after a drone strike by Ukrainian armed forces in Russian-controlled southeastern Ukraine, state television said.
Russian investigators said Ukraine’s armed forces had struck a group of Russian journalists in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday with fragmentation shells and a drone.
Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound and doctors were unable to save him.
“Boris Maksudov died on 11/23/2023 after being wounded in Zaporizhzhia,” state television said. “The day before, the film crew came under fire from the AFU” (Armed Forces of Ukraine).
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of Maksudov.
TASS footage filmed just moments after the attack showed Maksudov moaning on the ground before being carried toward transport.
“Boris Maksudov was hospitalized urgently but the injuries turned out to be fatal,” state television said.
Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers
  • Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57m steel pipe
  • The workers have been trapped since part of an under-construction tunnel in the Uttarakhand state caved in 12 days ago
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP

SILKYARA TUNNEL: Ambulances were on standby Thursday morning as Indian rescuers dug through the final meters of debris separating them from 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks. 

Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe — once it is finally driven through the final section of the tons of earth, concrete and rubble blocking their freedom. 

Emergency vehicles and a field hospital stood ready, AFP journalists at the site said, preparing to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 12 days ago. 

“We have done rehearsals on how to get people safely out,” National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal told reporters Thursday. 

“The boys will go in first,” he said. “We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher — we are prepared in every way.” 

After days of painfully slow progress, engineers with a powerful drilling machine made a sudden rapid advance on Wednesday, before teams had to work through the night to cut through metal rods blocking the route. 

Drilling resumed Thursday. 

“The 10 to 12 meters (32-39 feet) remaining... we don’t know what can come up, but we are ready to handle it,” Karwal said. 

“If everything is alright, tonight this operation will be over,” he said, adding that the trapped men were “keeping up their morale.” 

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the work was on a “war footing,” with a “team of doctors, ambulances, helicopters and a field hospital” all set up. 

Rescuers are hoping for a breakthrough within hours, although the government has also repeatedly warned any timelines were “subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.” 

Inside the Silkyara tunnel entrance, an AFP journalist said the site was a flurry of activity. 

Worried relatives have gathered outside the site, where a Hindu shrine has been erected, with a priest holding prayers for the safe rescue of the trapped men. 

“The day they will come out of the tunnel, it will be the biggest, happiest day for us,” said Chanchal Singh Bisht, 35, whose 24-year-old cousin Pushkar Singh Ary is trapped inside. 

Rescue efforts have been hampered by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines. 

In case the route through the main tunnel entrance does not work, rescuers also started blasting and drilling from the far end of the unfinished tunnel, nearly half a kilometer (over a quarter of a mile) long. 

Preparations have also been made for a risky vertical shaft directly above. 

The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered. 

Though trapped, they have plenty of space, with the area inside 8.5 meters high and stretching about two kilometers in length. 

The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure project aimed at cutting travel times between some of the most popular Hindu sites in the country, as well as improving access to strategic areas bordering rival China. 

But experts have warned about the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, large parts of which are prone to landslides.

