Saudi authorities arrest over 10k residency violators

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 17,463 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
A total of 10,856 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,934 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,673 for labor-related issues, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The report showed that among the 773 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 44 percent were Yemeni, 45 percent Ethiopian, and 11 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 54 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 11 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
So far, the authorities transferred 44,651 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,617 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 10,197 were deported.
Saudi FM, Colombian counterpart discuss situation in Gaza
The two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Colombian counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran discussed the latest development in Gaza, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
The two sides discussed developments in the situation in Gaza and its surroundings, and the harm to unarmed civilians, in addition to discussing the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibility to stop all military actions and return to the path of just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian issue, in a way that achieves international peace and security.
The two ministers also discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields.
Syrian artist exhibits 51 works in ‘Stations and Rhythms’ show
Ahmed Elias’ abstract art captures the pain and beauty of his homeland
RIYADH: Syrian artist Ahmed Elias is showcasing a collection of 51 soulful masterpieces in Riyadh that represent his feelings about the beauty and suffering of his home country.
The exhibition, “Stations and Rhythms,” is Elias’ first solo show since 2005. It runs at Mahed Alfonon Gallery at Almousa Center until Nov. 30.
Elias, born in 1954, told Arab News: “Syria is my beloved, and her joy is my joy. Anything that hurts her brings a sword into my heart and into my liver. She is certainly my inspiration, and the artist is a creature sensitive to feelings and sentiments.
“It is natural that Syria (evokes) strong feelings with the grave and painful events that happen there,” he continued. “I have summarized what is happening in Syria in an abstract, expressive way.”
One of his paintings — “Anemones will bloom from the blood of innocents and martyrs with the dawning of a new day” — depicts bright mosaics, skulls, and a flower blooming in the center, signifying hope in a time of despair.
“I choose colors according to the composition and expression of the painting, but I prefer combinations that call for and reflect hope, optimism, and visual comfort — such as blue and its derivatives — and what reflects fertility, growth, and psychological comfort, such as green and its derivatives,” Elias said, adding that he believes art serves a purpose beyond aesthetics.
“Art is a visual food that conveys beauty and creates psychological comfort through visuals,” he explained. “It reflects the stage in which that society lives, and we have not learned about ancient civilizations except through their art.”
Elias first discovered his talent when he was four years old, when his mother brought him his first set of art supplies. In 1981, he graduated from the College of Fine Arts in Damascus, specializing in interior design. But despite having more than 40 years of experience, he said he continues to learn about art through artists and art lovers.
“I develop this experience from one exhibition to another because contact with exhibition-goers enhances the experience and benefits the artist,” he said. “Everyone, whatever their specialty, benefits from experiences and develops their expertise, and a person continues to learn and obtain experience and knowledge as long as they are alive.”
More information on Ahmed Elias can be found at ahmad.elias.artist on Instagram.
Saudi Arabia unveils lineup for 5th Winter at Tantora
Rami Al-Moallim told Arab News: “What makes Winter at Tantora festival so special is its ability to create a magical atmosphere where culture, music, sports, arts, and dining blend together”
JEDDAH: As winter approaches, anticipation is building for the fifth Winter at Tantora, a month-long cultural extravaganza presented by AlUla Moments.
Running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27, the festival has become the region’s premier event, blending culture, art, and music against the backdrop of AlUla’s stunning desert landscapes.
The event has something for everyone, featuring a wide range of entertainment, fashion, music and sports activities, with six themed weekends providing an abundance of things to discover inside the historic city of AlUla.
Rami Al-Moallim, vice president of destination management and marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, emphasized the festival’s lasting appeal as the longest-running event of its kind in the Middle East.
He told Arab News: “What makes Winter at Tantora festival so special is its ability to create a magical atmosphere where culture, music, sports, arts, and dining blend together.”
From Dec. 22-31, the celebration will begin with the immersive “Tantora Celebrations.” With roots in centuries-old cultural traditions of AlUla, the celebration heralds the start of the winter planting season under the shadow of a sundial in AlUla Old Town.
“Tales After Dark,” an exclusive after-dark series featuring light projection shows in four locations across AlUla, will captivate visitors until Jan. 21, 2024.
Among the opening weekend’s headline events is the “Jamil and Bouthaina” musical, showcasing enchanting live performances of poems and stories at Maraya.
For sports enthusiasts, the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo returns from Jan. 15-20, 2024. This unique event is the world’s only modern polo tournament staged in a desert environment, attracting the best players globally to compete in this extraordinary setting.
On Jan. 11 and 12, the AlUla Trail Race will challenge international athletes, amateur runners, and children alike with a range of categories, including a 100-km ultramarathon, a 50-km marathon, a 25-km half marathon, a 10-km fun run, and a 1.4-km kids’ race.
The festival’s closing weekend will feature a fashion show presenting collections from Givenchy and Tiffany & Co., along with other experiences in the world of fashion. It will also coincide with the ongoing AlUla Moments concert series.
“Our teams have worked tirelessly to create a state-of-the-art roster of events that are now ready to be shared,” Al-Moallim said.
For more information and to explore the full AlUla Moments calendar of events, visit experiencealula.com.
Back to Marat exhibition highlights works of hometown artist
“This exhibition is very important in two aspects: The first of which is that it sheds light on one of the symbols of Saudi plastic art and introduces people to the efforts made, challenges, successes and failures,” said Al-Jibreen
RIYADH: An exhibition on the life of the late plastic artist Mohammed bin Musa Al-Salim was held from Nov. 16-25 in his birthplace of Marat, a town northwest of Riyadh.
The Back to Marat exhibition displayed 24 paintings by Al-Salim, in addition to a number of rare photographs and press clippings, giving visitors an insight into the different stages of the artist’s life.
Al-Salim grew up in Marat before moving to Riyadh. He died in Prato, Italy.
The exhibition also featured poems written by the late artist before his death, pictures of his last exhibitions in Italy as well as a TV interview.
Back to Marat was inaugurated by Saad bin Amash, the area’s governor, in the presence of an elite group of writers, intellectuals, media figures and artists.
Al-Salim worked as a shepherd for his grandmother’s sheep in Marat when he was young, and the attractive natural landscapes and town’s skyline inspired his work.
The exhibition was the the brainchild of Najla Al-Salim, the artist’s eldest daughter, and it was curated by Dr. Iman Al-Jibreen, a modern and contemporary art history professor, who was responsible for preparing the artistic content of the exhibition.
“This exhibition is very important in two aspects: The first of which is that it sheds light on one of the symbols of Saudi plastic art and introduces people to the efforts made, challenges, successes and failures,” said Al-Jibreen.
“The second aspect is that it is an attempt to create some balance in the cultural movement between the regions of the Kingdom, especially the small cities, to raise the quality of life therein and limit the migration of young people to the major cities,” she added.
“The reality of the arts in the Kingdom is a cause for pride and its future is promising, as artistic events in the Kingdom have now become an event that those interested in the arts in neighboring countries and many other countries look forward to.”
Najla, who is also a plastic artist like her father, said: “As a daughter of the artist Mohammed Al-Salim, I feel proud that the first plastic arts hall in Marat was named after my father.
“My happiness increased with Dr. Iman Al-Jibreen’s cooperation in presenting a brief story about my father as a retrospective exhibition through pictures of him with the people of Marat in the past. Paintings of Marat was the main theme, and even when my father was in Italy, he painted Marat out of love and warmth,” she added.
“Working with Dr. Iman in itself is encouraging and enjoyable. As a researcher in the history of Saudi art, she was able to discover pictures and news about my father that I did not know before.”
Najla said she was overwhelmed by the reactions of visitors, as “for the first time, many families gathered in one place, women, men and children … everyone remembers Al-Salim and tells a story or situation about him, and they are proud of Al-Salim’s status and his art.”
The university and UNODC collaborated to organize a workshop on “Border-based approaches to combat transnational organized crime” in Vienna
RIYADH: President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences Abdulmajeed Al-Banyan recently met Ghada Waly, the executive director of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation in combating crime and drugs, and reviewed various topics of common interest.
The university and UNODC collaborated to organize a workshop on “Border-based approaches to combat transnational organized crime” in Vienna, with the participation of 46 specialists from Arab countries and relevant international organizations.