Cynthia Nixon starts hunger strike to demand cease-fire in Gaza

DUBAI: US actress Cynthia Nixon on Monday began a hunger strike outside the White House to demand that US president Joe Biden call for a cease-fire in Gaza.
According to Sky News, the “Sex And The City” actress said: “I am sick and tired of people explaining away by saying that civilian casualties are a routine toll of war. There is nothing routine about these figures. There is noting routine about these deaths.
“I would like to make a personal plea to a president who has, himself, experienced such devastating personal loss, to connect with that empathy for which he is so well known and to look at the children of Gaza and imagine that they were his children,” she said.
Nixon will end her strike on Tuesday to return to New York for work commitments.
The star is joined by five politicians in the US: Delaware state representative Madinah Wilson-Anton, New York representative Zohran Mamdani, Oklahoma representative Mauree Turner, Virginia representative Sam Rasoul and Michigan representative Abraham Aiyash.
Some of the Arab stars who will hit the stage include Elissa, Mahmoud El-Esseily, Hakeem, Majid Al-Mohandis, Mohamed Ramadan, Omaima Taleb, Rabeh Saqr, Dalia Mubarak, Ruby, Nancy Ajram, Ramy Sabry, Ahmed Saad, Hamid El-Shari and more.
Naomi Campbell, Georgina Rodriguez spotted in Abu Dhabi
Updated 28 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: A long list of celebrities, including Naomi Campbell, Georgina Rodriguez, Priyanka Chopra, Irina Shayk, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, were spotted in the UAE this week attending the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The A-list stars attended the final day of the Formula One race, which saw Max Verstappen take pole position for the season-ending event at the Yas Marina circuit.
Argentine model Rodriguez, who is Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, attended the race with her son Mateo. She wore a strapless denim dress and a pale blue sweater draped around her shoulders.
“What a lovely day,” she captioned her picture with Mateo at the event.
Meanwhile, Campbell donned an oversized white printed dress, cinched at the waist with a corset-style belt.
Bollywood actress Chopra opted for a black and pink dress with matching tights and black sunglasses.
Khadra sisters, Bella Hadid pay tribute to their grandparents
Updated 28 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US Palestinian beauty entrepreneurs Simi and Haze Khadra, as well as US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid, took to social media this week to pay tribute to their respective grandparents.
The Khadra twins — beauty entrepreneurs and DJs who grew up between Riyadh, Dubai and London and are now regulars on the Los Angeles social scene — shared a post lauding their grandmother on her birthday.
“Happy birthday to our grandmother, teta Fairouz, who was born in Akka, Palestine. Like all four of our grandparents, she was forcibly expelled from her home as a child by Israeli forces in 1948 … she is the most selfless human we know — always displaying the remarkable strength, generosity, and integrity Palestinians are known for.”
The twins took to Instagram earlier this month to announce that they would donate all sales from their makeup brand SimiHaze Beauty until Nov. 27 on the brand’s website to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF).
“PCRF is working on getting children out of Gaza for free medical care. Simi & Haze have a trusting relationship with the PCRF, having completed successful fundraising campaigns together that have yielded dramatic improvements to children’s lives by bringing them the medical care they need to survive,” they posed on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Hadid took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her grandfather.
“He passed away when I was young but his memory is still inside my head,” she posted alongside a photograph of her paternal grandfather, adding: “His laugh, and his hug, and his voice and the fact that he could not be buried in the place where he was born and where his father and father’s father were born and died in the city they built — this is one of the many reasons I strive for a free, equal, liberated Palestine. I hope you are proud.”
Earlier this month, Hadid marked her father’s birthday with special post on Instagram that celebrated his Palestinian roots.
The 27-year-old catwalk star posted a picture of her and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid from last year at the “Labour of Love” exhibition in Doha, which investigated the symbolism of the Palestinian thobe.
“Happy birthday to my baba … born in Nazareth, Palestine November 6, 1948,” Bella captioned her post.
In an earlier post, she shared the story of her father who was born in the year of the Nakba or “The Catastrophe” in 1948.
“Nine days after he was born, he, in his mother’s arms, along with his family were expelled from their home of Palestine, becoming refugees, away from a place they once called home,” she said.
“My grandparents, never being allowed to return. My family witnessed 75 years of violence against Palestinian people — most notably, brutal settler invasions which led to the destruction of entire communities, murder in cold blood and the forcible removal of families from their homes,” she added.
Politics and poetry: Imran Pratapgarhi delights crowds in Riyadh
Indian poet presents work to more than 500 expatriates
Speaks of pain, suffering of Palestinian people in Gaza
Updated 27 November 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Indian poet and politician Imran Pratapgarhi left his audience spellbound during a presentation of his work in Riyadh recently.
During his first visit to the capital since being elected to parliament, Pratapgarhi spoke of the suffering faced by Palestinian men, women and children in Gaza amid the ongoing assault by Israeli forces.
He also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting about 2 million Indian workers in the Kingdom and acknowledged the arrangements made by Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrims.
The poet also thanked Talib Ur Rahman, Dr Dilnawaz Roomi and Mohammed Fakhre Alam for organizing the event, which was attended by more than 500 Indian expatriates.
As well as Palestine, Pratapgarhi recited poems about the political and social situation in India, including the plight of Muslims and other minorities. His rendition of “Lal Quila” received a standing ovation.
On behalf of the Indian diaspora, he was presented with a memento of appreciation.
The event was attended by several special guests, including Omair Khan, head of the AICC Minority Department; Jharkand, Maulana Mohammed Abutalib Rehmani, a member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board; Motiur Rahman, founder of Bukhari University, Kishanganj (Bihar); and businessman Dr Nadeem Tarin.
Dancer Hajiba Fahmy poses on Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet
Updated 28 November 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: French Moroccan dancer Hajiba Fahmy, who has worked extensively with US superstar Beyonce, hit the red carpet at the Marrakech International Film Festival on Sunday alongside French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri.
Fahmy has danced alongside Beyonce on tour and also took part in the singer’s 2018 Coachella performance. This week, Fahmy appeared in Morocco to attend the prominent film festival that showcases cinema from Morocco, the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the week, organizers will honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi and workshop films from throughout the region in a developmental program that was set to be presided over by director Martin Scorsese, who has since pulled out due to personal reasons.
This year’s jury includes US actress Jessica Chastain, Iranian actress Zar Amir, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton, British director Joanna Hogg, US director Dee Rees, Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.
Fahmy stars in “Backstage,” a co-production between Morocco, Tunisia, Belgium, France, Qatar, Norway and Saudi Arabia, that is screening at the festival.
Directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud and Khalil Benkirane, the film will make its way to Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival next week.
In the movie, co-director and dancer Afef Ben Mahmoud plays Aida, a star dancer whose partner Hedi (played by renowned Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui) injures her — maybe by accident, maybe on purpose — on stage in a small Middle Atlas town. The whole company must make its way through a forest to the nearest medical help.
Fahmy was photographed on the red carpet with Khoudri, who rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category.
Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.”
Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson.
In 2023, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars.