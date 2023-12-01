Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta

JEDDAH: Defending America’s Cup champions Emirates Team New Zealand extended their lead in the Preliminary Regatta event in Jeddah on Friday.
The New Zealanders finished the day with 49 points, which was enough to secure their place in tomorrow’s match race final.
In the first race, the Italians, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli were able to sail higher upwind and tack their boat faster to grab first place.
Following Luna Rossa, Emirates Team New Zealand got a better last gybe into the finish to take a hard fought second place over the Americans who came out firing after their nightmare first day.
The rest of the day’s results were as follows:
Day 2: Race 4
1st ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
2nd NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
3rd USA NYYC American Magic
4th GBR INEOS Britannia
5th SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
The second race of the day was won by Emirates Team New Zealand by just 4 seconds over the Italian crew of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.
Day 2: Race 5
1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
2nd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
4th USA NYYC American Magic
5th GBR INEOS Britannia
6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
Race three was another drama filled race with the first three boats on a string, cross for cross, Emirates Team New Zealand again winning the race by a matter of seconds over NYYC American Magic and Alinghi Red Bull racing.
Day 2: Race 6
1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
2nd USA NYYC American Magic
3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
4th ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
5th GBR INEOS Britannia
6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
Overall Standings after Day 2:
1. Emirates Team New Zealand, 49 pts
2. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, 38 pts
3. Alinghi Red Bull Racing, 27 pts
4. INEOS Britannia, 22 pts
5. NYYC American Magic, 16 pts
6. Orient Express Racing Team, 14 pts