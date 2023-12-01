You are here

  • Home
  • Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta

Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta

Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
Short Url

https://arab.news/zp9tj

Updated 14 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta

Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
  • The New Zealanders finished the day with 49 points
Updated 14 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

JEDDAH: Defending America’s Cup champions Emirates Team New Zealand extended their lead in the Preliminary Regatta event in Jeddah on Friday.

The New Zealanders finished the day with 49 points, which was enough to secure their place in tomorrow’s match race final.

In the first race, the Italians, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli were able to sail higher upwind and tack their boat faster to grab first place.

Following Luna Rossa, Emirates Team New Zealand got a better last gybe into the finish to take a hard fought second place over the Americans who came out firing after their nightmare first day.

The rest of the day’s results were as follows:

Day 2: Race 4

1st ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

2nd NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

3rd USA NYYC American Magic

4th GBR INEOS Britannia

5th SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

The second race of the day was won by Emirates Team New Zealand by just 4 seconds over the Italian crew of Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Day 2: Race 5

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

2nd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

4th USA NYYC American Magic

5th GBR INEOS Britannia

6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

Race three was another drama filled race with the first three boats on a string, cross for cross, Emirates Team New Zealand again winning the race by a matter of seconds over NYYC American Magic and Alinghi Red Bull racing.

Day 2: Race 6

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

2nd USA NYYC American Magic

3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

4th ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

5th GBR INEOS Britannia

6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

Overall Standings after Day 2:

1. Emirates Team New Zealand, 49 pts

2. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, 38 pts

3. Alinghi Red Bull Racing, 27 pts

4. INEOS Britannia, 22 pts

5. NYYC American Magic, 16 pts

6. Orient Express Racing Team, 14 pts

Topics: sailing America's Cup Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Related

Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah
Sport
Emirates Team New Zealand sail into early lead as America’s Cup gets underway in Jeddah
37th America’s Cup yacht races start in Jeddah
Saudi Sport
37th America’s Cup yacht races start in Jeddah

Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola

Updated 12 sec ago
Follow

Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola

Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola
Updated 12 sec ago
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou’s attacking approach as a blessing for the Premier League ahead of the first meeting between the pair in England on Sunday.
Postecoglou’s stunning start to his reign took Spurs to the top of the table, but Tottenham have since suffered three consecutive defeats to slip to fifth.
The Australian has drawn criticism for his refusal to adopt a more conservative style, even while Spurs are without a number of key players through injury and suspension.
James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison will all be sidelined for the trip to the Etihad, while Sergio Romero completes a three-game ban.
But Guardiola said Postecoglou’s history of success in his homeland, at Yokohama Marinos in Japan and at Celtic, where he won five trophies in two seasons, proves he should stick to his beliefs.
“Every team plays to the desire of the manager,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.
“He’s done in the past in Japan and of course in Glasgow with Celtic and now. I think he makes football a better place, people like Ange.”
Spurs have taken an early lead in all three of their recent defeats to Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa.
And Guardiola believes only fine details have changed from a 10-game unbeaten run that gave Postecoglou the best start of any new manager to the Premier League.
“The courage,” added Guardiola on what he admires of Postecoglou’s style.
“So dynamic. It happened at Glasgow and now here. I know they lost the last games but did you see who they play?
“I see a lot of similarities when they were winning. Football is like that sometimes, two red (cards) against Chelsea, bad moments, but the dynamic is always positive.”
City head into the weekend one point behind leaders Arsenal after their 23-match winning streak at home was ended in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend.
Guardiola bemoaned the sleepy atmosphere at the Etihad for a lunchtime kick-off and has called upon the City fans to lift his side on Sunday.
“The stadium is all the time full and we have to play as best as possible and create as much as possible to energise and make our people with us,” added Guardiola.
“The games last season, semifinals, quarter-finals, important games like against Arsenal when we played for the Premier League, they were there like animals and we need that.
“In my humble opinion, to be successful we need our fans, all the time, being here. Thank you for coming, because without that it is impossible. Together we are stronger.”
Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes are expected to miss out for City due to illness and injury.
John Stones is nearing his comeback but is not yet fit to feature, while Guardiola is hoping Kevin De Bruyne will return early in the new year from a lengthy hamstring injury.

Volleyball fans captivated by Al-Hilal’s victory in the Saudi Games 2023

Volleyball fans captivated by Al-Hilal’s victory in the Saudi Games 2023
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Volleyball fans captivated by Al-Hilal’s victory in the Saudi Games 2023

Volleyball fans captivated by Al-Hilal’s victory in the Saudi Games 2023
  • Prince Abdullah bin Fahad crowns the equestrian champions
  • Secret behind Zeyad Majrashia’s success in making an ultimate comeback in boxing
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A massive crowd of fans enjoyed a captivating volleyball performance on Thursday during the 2023 Saudi Games men’s volleyball final, where Al-Hilal beat title-holders Al-Ahli three sets to one.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, crowned Al-Hilal the 2023 gold medal winners at the Green Hall of the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.
Al-Ittihad won the bronze medal after defeating Al-Nassr 3-1.
Meanwhile, Princess Delayel bint Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Games, presented Al-Nassr’s women’s volleyball team with their gold medals after the defeated Al-Hilal 3-0.
Al-Ahli clinched the bronze medal in a tight match against Al-Anqaa, which finished 3-2.

Show jumping goes to Tuwaiq:
In the show jumping competition the Tuwaiq team won the gold medal, presented to them by Prince Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, in Al-Janadriya on Thursday.
Al-Mughyrat collected the silver medal and Al-Sakab got the bronze.

Seven athletes win gold:
First place in the men’s shot-put final was awarded to Mohamed Tolo of Al-Hilal club, while second was presented to Ali Mubarak of Al-Safa, with Al-Hilal’s Kaidallah Khalid finishing third.
In the men’s pole vault final, Al-Hilal’s Hussain Al-Hizam came first while Hashim Al-Sharfa of Mudhar came second ahead of Al-Safa’s Muhsin Al-Dabboos, who finished third.
First place in the men’s javelin throw was presented to Ali Abdulghani of Al-Noor while second was awarded to Al-Adalah’s Murtadh Al-Hamad, whose teammate Waleed Al-Hamad came third.
Meanwhile in the 1,500 meter men’s race, Al-Hilal’s Raed Al-Jadaani got the gold medal. Al-Safa’s Fayez Al-Subaie and Al-Hilal’s Mohamed Chewai won the silver and bronze respectively.
In the men’s 110 meter hurdles, Al-Khaleej’s Essa Jarahtook came first in front of Al-Ahli’s Mohamed Al-Jedaani and Al-Safa’s Baqer Al-Jumah.
Athlete Ali Mas of Al-Ahli club won the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter sprint. Al-Hilal’s Abdallah Mohamed won the silver, and Tabarjal’s Abdulaziz Atafi secured bronze.
In the youth men’s 100 meters, Hattan Majrashi of Al-Ahli came first, ahead of silver and bronze medalists Bdah Al-Beshi of Bishah club and Al-Safa’s Ali-Tawfeeq respectively.

Al-Ibtisam conquers gymnastics, winning five Medals:
Sulaiman bin Mohamed Al-Jasser, president of the Saudi Gymnastics Federation, crowned the winners of Thursday’s gymnastics competitions at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Al-Malaz Gymnastics Hall.
In the men’s rings final, first place was awarded to Al-Ibtisam’s Ali Al-Mobireek, second was presented to Al-Ittihad’s Nasser Al-Sumiri, and third went to Al-Ibtisam’s Hassan Al-Muwais.
In the men’s pommel horse finals, Al-Ibtisam’s Kadhem Al-Antaif ranked first ahead of his teammate Habeb Aswaileh. Abdulkarim Al-Mur, of Al-Ittihad, came third.
In the floor competitions, Al-Ittihad’s Abdulaziz Al-Johani won gold, Al-Ibtisam’s Jaffar Al-Sayigh took silver, and Manaf Al-Amri, also of Al-Ittihad, claimed bronze.

Kamel snatches karting gold:
Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, crowned the karting competition champions in Riyadh’s Dirab Square on Thursday. The competitions were conducted under the supervision of SAMF.
Abdullah Kamel was awarded the gold medal while Prince Saud Al-Saud took the silver. Khalid Shalash claimed the bronze.

Shooting gold goes to Al-Harbi:
On Thursday, the Vice President of the Saudi Shooting Federation Prince Khaled bin Bandar Al-Saud presented medals to the winners of the men’s skeet shooting category at the City Public Security Training Range. Fahad Al-Harbi won the gold, while Mohammed Al-Khamshi and Majed Al-Tamimi clinched silver and bronze respectively.

Al-Hilal come top in squash:
Saudi Squash Federation board member Dr. Maad Faisal Al-Saati presented the medals to the winners of the squash competition at King Saud University on Thursday. Al-Hilal’s Abdulrahman Mustafa won the gold, while Mohamed Al-Nasfan, the Al-Safa player, and Al-Hilal’s Abdulaziz Aburegah took silver and bronze.

Fifteen medals in boxing:
Abdullah Al-Harbi, the president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, presented the medals to male and female winners in boxing competitions at the King Saud University Swimming Hall.
Youth boxer Zeyad Majrashi won the gold in the 57 kg category, and Al-Hilal’s Mohamed Al-Kridis won the silver. Al-Shabab’s Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi and his club-mate Mohamed Zaybiof took bronze.
In the 63.5 kg competition, Al-Wehda’s Mousa Al-Hawsawi claimed the gold medal, while Riyadh Club Combat’s Abdelkarim Zridy won silver. Okaz’s Ahmed Monshi and Al-Shoulla’s Abdullah Mosa took bronze.
Ismaail Lagdachi, of Riyadh Combat Club, won the gold in the 75 kg division, followed by Damac’s Hassan Mohamed Kaabi with silver. Al-Hada’s Mohamed Al-Amari and Riyadh’s Karim Hamzaoui took bronze.
In the 92 kg category, Al-Wehda’s Mohamed Al-Suphi won the gold while Al-Orobah’s Wesam Al-Alawi won the silver. Al-Ittihad’s Sultan Al-Musaed and Al-Ahli’s Mohamed Eljzzar took bronze.

Three shine in women’s boxing:
In the women’s boxing, Al-Shabab’s Sarah Al-Shahrani won the gold in the 50 kg division, ahead of Al-Taraji’s Kalthoom Hantool who took silver. Hala Al-Rashidi of Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab’s Yara Al-Amri won bronze.
Al-Orobah’s Majda Lidali topped the 57 kg division, and Al-Riyadh’s Ragad Al-Naimi came second. Al-Shabab’s Hanan Al-Subaie and Al-Ittihad’s Nada Al-Maimani made up the rest of the podium.

Boxing finals:
In the youth boxing competitions, Al-Ahli’s Ibrahim Juhani won the 48 kg category gold. The silver medal was presented to Al-Shabab’s Mohannad Majrashi while the bronze went to Al-Hilal’s Abdul Majeed Al-Zahrani and Al-Wehda’s Ahmed Samer Al-Shawi.
Fawaz Al-Luhaybi of Feid Club won the 57 kg category’s gold medal. Al-Shabab’s Adel Al-Motirii, clinched the silver while Al-Ahli’s Yazan Al-Ghamdi and Al-Shabab’s Hamad Ali Zaybi shared the bronze.
In the men’s 67 kg weight, first place went to Al-Diraiyah’s Majed Mjahid while second was presented to Al-Ahli’s Abdulaziz Yahya. The bronze medal was awarded to Al-Ittihad’s Mohamed Al-Soq and Al-Shabab’s Saud Soqaty.
In the 80 kg division, Al-Ittihad’s Youssef Elyas won the gold, and Al-Ahli’s Firas Salem took silver. Al-Wehda’s Mohamed Al-Ahmad and Al-Shoulla’s Faris Al-Waheed shared the bronze.

Individuals bowling finals:
Abdul-Malik Al-Shathri, president of the Saudi Bowling Federation, crowned the winners of the men’s and women’s individual bowling competitions at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex Bowling Center.
Abdulrahman Al-Kheliwi bagged the individual men’s gold ahead of Ahmed Abulresh who won the silver and Nawaf Tamimi who took bronze.
In the women’s competition, Jenice Dela came first, Sedrah Rafiq clinched the second place and Sharmaine Patayan came in third place.

Reda and Al-Ghamedi win the baloot gold medal:
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the director of the Saudi Games, presented the gold medal to Mohamed Reda and Abdulaziz Al-Ghamedi, the baloot duo who achieved a 2-0 victory in the finals against Fawaz Turkistani and Anas Al-Zahrani. The bronze medal was awarded to Abdulrahman Al-Kuwaiz and Sami Al-Angari.

Majrashia dedicates year of intensive training to win gold in boxing
Unveiling the secret to his success of winning the 2023 Saudi Games’ gold medal in the 57 kg division, boxer Zeyad Majrashia of Al-Shabab Club said: “After losing to Al-Hilal player Mohamed Al-Kraidis and securing the silver medal in the 2022 Saudi Games, I dedicated a year of intensive training while working on my mental game. My goal was to return for the gold medal, and I achieved it.
“The conditions were set for a rematch against the same opponent who defeated me last year, fulfilling my lifelong dream in a sport I began playing at the age of 10. I have proudly represented the Saudi national team in various international arenas. This gold medal is the most meaningful achievement in my career, and I’m determined to bring home more medals for the Kingdom in global championships,” he concluded.

Topics: Saudi Games 2023

Related

Saudi Games kick off with pomp and flair photos
Sport
Saudi Games kick off with pomp and flair
Volleyball, kiteboarding kick off day one of Saudi Games 2023 photos
Sport
Volleyball, kiteboarding kick off day one of Saudi Games 2023

Everton appeal against 10-point Premier League penalty

Everton appeal against 10-point Premier League penalty
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Everton appeal against 10-point Premier League penalty

Everton appeal against 10-point Premier League penalty
  • “Everton Football Club has today lodged with the chair of the Premier League’s judicial panel its appeal,” Everton said
  • “An appeal board will now be appointed to hear the case”
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Everton submitted their appeal on Friday against a 10-point deduction handed down by the Premier League for breaches of financial sustainability rules.
The Toffees have reacted furiously after being hit with the toughest sporting sanction in Premier League history for breaching loss-making limits in the 2021/22 season.
Clubs in the English top flight are allowed to lose a maximum £105 million ($130 million) over a three-year period after allowable deductions are removed.
An independent commission found that the Merseyside club had lost £124.5 million for the revelant period.
“Everton Football Club has today lodged with the chair of the Premier League’s judicial panel its appeal of the decision by a Premier League Commission to impose a 10-point deduction on the club,” Everton said in a statement
“An appeal board will now be appointed to hear the case.”
The sanction has plummeted Everton into the relegation zone and put their 70-year stay in the English top-flight at risk.
“We were stunned, I think football was stunned, by the outcome of the 10 points so who knows what comes next?” Everton boss Sean Dyche said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
“The way it is sounding from the noise out there it is not just about us, there will be others looked at possibly over time. We will have to wait and see.”
As it stands, Dyche’s men are off the bottom of the table only on goal difference and five points adrift of safety.
Everton supporters staged a mass protest against the Premier League ahead of last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United.
There is skepticism at the severity of such a sanction at the same time that the Premier League is trying to resist the introduction of an independent regulator for football in England.
Manchester Mayor and Everton season-ticket holder Andy Burnham has also raised concerns over the process by which the 10-point penalty was reached.
Burnham criticized the lack of a Premier League sanctions policy before the charges were brought against the club and the attempt to introduce one in August this year, while the Everton case was being held, as “regulatory malpractice.”

Topics: english Premier League everton Toffees Premier League Commission

Related

Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win
Football
Garnacho’s sensational overhead kick stuns protesting Everton fans and helps Man United earn 3-0 win
Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage
Football
Everton’s fight to avoid relegation gets prominent place in NBC’s Premier League coverage

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open
  • “Hello everyone, after a year away from competition, it’s time to come back,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said
  • “I think I don’t deserve to end like this”
Updated 01 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, absent from the courts for almost a year with a hip injury, announced Friday that he would return to competition in Brisbane next month ahead of the Australian Open.
“Hello everyone, after a year away from competition, it’s time to come back. It will be in Brisbane the first week of January. I’ll see you there,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner said in a post on social media.
Former world number one Nadal has not played since his defeat in the second round of the Australian Open last January, a tournament he won in 2009 and 2022.
“I think I don’t deserve to end like this,” said Nadal, referring to his Melbourne exit last year.
The 37-year-old has undergone surgery twice since and having slumped to 663rd in the world after a year without playing declared in September that the 2024 season was going to be his last.
Nadal will try to return to the highest level in Australia with the aim of competiting at the French Open which he has won a record 14 times.
He has been overtaken in the number of Grand Slam tournaments won by Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, who now has 24 major titles.
The Spaniard had already experienced a 2021 season undermined by a foot injury, and was eliminated by Djokovic in the semifinal of the French Open.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Australian Open tennis

Related

Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Sport
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Nadal faces ‘five months recovery’ after keyhole surgery on hip
Tennis
Nadal faces ‘five months recovery’ after keyhole surgery on hip

World Tennis League unveils player roster for season 2 in Abu Dhabi

World Tennis League unveils player roster for season 2 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

World Tennis League unveils player roster for season 2 in Abu Dhabi

World Tennis League unveils player roster for season 2 in Abu Dhabi
  • Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Andrey Rublev, Stefano Tsitsipas all previously confirmed
  • 16 global stars set to take part at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, latest being ATP world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 10 Taylor Fritz
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Meteora World Tennis League officials have revealed a stellar line-up for the second season of the competition, confirming the final 10 players and the teams they will represent in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Men’s world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, Taylor Fritz (No. 10), and Casper Ruud (No. 11), are the latest names to be announced for the tournament, taking place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena from Dec. 21 to 24. Grigor Dimitrov (No. 14) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 16) will also play.

In addition, the WTL will also see Caroline Garcia (No. 20), Sofia Kenin (No. 34), Leylah Fernandez (No. 36), Spanish star Paula Badosa, and 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva in action.

The latest additions join an already stellar roster that includes women’s world No. 1 and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, and men’s No. 3 Daniil Medvedev. Also taking to the court will be No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina (world No. 4 and 2022 Wimbledon champion), alongside No. 5 Andrey Rublev, and No. 6 Stefano Tsitsipas.

With the full 16 players revealed, the organizers also announced the four teams that the players will be representing.

Sabalenka will play for the SG Mavericks Kites, owned by SG Sports, the sporting arm of APL Apollo Tubes, taking charge for the first time in WTL. She joins Tsitsipas, Badosa, and Dimitrov in a team that will be coached by Robert Lindstedt.

Another new owner, Punit Balan Group, has purchased Team Eagles which will be represented by Medvedev, Andreeva, Rublev, and Kenin. They will be coached by John-Laffnie De Jager.

The Honor FX Falcons, owned by Honor FX features a team line-up of Rybakina, Tiafoe, Fernandez, and Fritz, with Chris Groh aiming to lead them to glory.

For The Hawks, Swiatek, Hurkacz, Garcia, and Ruud will join forces, coached by Simon Aspelin. The Hawks’ team owners will be announced by event organizers in the coming weeks.

Over the course of four days, the teams will compete against each other in men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories as they aim to advance and bid to become champions on the final day.

On the competition’s opening day, Hawks will begin their campaign against Honor FX Falcons, with Swiatek taking on Rybakina. The opening matches will be followed by Team Eagles’ encounter against SG Mavericks Kites, with a potential matchup between Medvedev and Tsitsipas on the table.

Day two on Friday will see Rybakina’s Honor FX Falcons meet Sabalenka’s SG Mavericks Kites before PBG Eagles, led by Medvedev, and Team Hawks featuring Ruud close out the action.

Saturday’s final day of group play will see teams looking to book their places in the next round as Rublev’s PBG Eagles take on Tiafoe’s Honor FX Falcons while SG Maverick Kites with Badosa go up against Garcia’s Hawks later in the evening.

Rajesh Banga, chairman of World Tennis League, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing more star names to our exceptional tennis line-up for season two of the World Tennis League.

“These players are of the highest caliber and prominent names around the world so we’re pleased they will be competing in the unique tournament at our new home in Etihad Arena.”

Topics: tennis World Tennis League

Related

Top players confirmed for World Tennis League season 2
Sport
Top players confirmed for World Tennis League season 2
Eagles lead Falcons in World Tennis League in Dubai
Sport
Eagles lead Falcons in World Tennis League in Dubai

Latest updates

Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta
Postecoglou’s bravery makes football better, says Guardiola
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’
US ‘ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers’
What We Are Reading Today: The Price of Collapse by Timothy Brook
What We Are Reading Today: The Price of Collapse by Timothy Brook
Israeli authorities identify Gaza hostages dead in captivity
Israeli authorities identify Gaza hostages dead in captivity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.