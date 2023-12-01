Team New Zealand dominate for second day at America’s Cup Jeddah Preliminary Regatta

Volleyball fans captivated by Al-Hilal’s victory in the Saudi Games 2023

RIYADH: A massive crowd of fans enjoyed a captivating volleyball performance on Thursday during the 2023 Saudi Games men’s volleyball final, where Al-Hilal beat title-holders Al-Ahli three sets to one.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, crowned Al-Hilal the 2023 gold medal winners at the Green Hall of the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

Al-Ittihad won the bronze medal after defeating Al-Nassr 3-1.

Meanwhile, Princess Delayel bint Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Games, presented Al-Nassr’s women’s volleyball team with their gold medals after the defeated Al-Hilal 3-0.

Al-Ahli clinched the bronze medal in a tight match against Al-Anqaa, which finished 3-2.



Show jumping goes to Tuwaiq:

In the show jumping competition the Tuwaiq team won the gold medal, presented to them by Prince Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, in Al-Janadriya on Thursday.

Al-Mughyrat collected the silver medal and Al-Sakab got the bronze.



Seven athletes win gold:

First place in the men’s shot-put final was awarded to Mohamed Tolo of Al-Hilal club, while second was presented to Ali Mubarak of Al-Safa, with Al-Hilal’s Kaidallah Khalid finishing third.

In the men’s pole vault final, Al-Hilal’s Hussain Al-Hizam came first while Hashim Al-Sharfa of Mudhar came second ahead of Al-Safa’s Muhsin Al-Dabboos, who finished third.

First place in the men’s javelin throw was presented to Ali Abdulghani of Al-Noor while second was awarded to Al-Adalah’s Murtadh Al-Hamad, whose teammate Waleed Al-Hamad came third.

Meanwhile in the 1,500 meter men’s race, Al-Hilal’s Raed Al-Jadaani got the gold medal. Al-Safa’s Fayez Al-Subaie and Al-Hilal’s Mohamed Chewai won the silver and bronze respectively.

In the men’s 110 meter hurdles, Al-Khaleej’s Essa Jarahtook came first in front of Al-Ahli’s Mohamed Al-Jedaani and Al-Safa’s Baqer Al-Jumah.

Athlete Ali Mas of Al-Ahli club won the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter sprint. Al-Hilal’s Abdallah Mohamed won the silver, and Tabarjal’s Abdulaziz Atafi secured bronze.

In the youth men’s 100 meters, Hattan Majrashi of Al-Ahli came first, ahead of silver and bronze medalists Bdah Al-Beshi of Bishah club and Al-Safa’s Ali-Tawfeeq respectively.



Al-Ibtisam conquers gymnastics, winning five Medals:

Sulaiman bin Mohamed Al-Jasser, president of the Saudi Gymnastics Federation, crowned the winners of Thursday’s gymnastics competitions at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Al-Malaz Gymnastics Hall.

In the men’s rings final, first place was awarded to Al-Ibtisam’s Ali Al-Mobireek, second was presented to Al-Ittihad’s Nasser Al-Sumiri, and third went to Al-Ibtisam’s Hassan Al-Muwais.

In the men’s pommel horse finals, Al-Ibtisam’s Kadhem Al-Antaif ranked first ahead of his teammate Habeb Aswaileh. Abdulkarim Al-Mur, of Al-Ittihad, came third.

In the floor competitions, Al-Ittihad’s Abdulaziz Al-Johani won gold, Al-Ibtisam’s Jaffar Al-Sayigh took silver, and Manaf Al-Amri, also of Al-Ittihad, claimed bronze.



Kamel snatches karting gold:

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, crowned the karting competition champions in Riyadh’s Dirab Square on Thursday. The competitions were conducted under the supervision of SAMF.

Abdullah Kamel was awarded the gold medal while Prince Saud Al-Saud took the silver. Khalid Shalash claimed the bronze.



Shooting gold goes to Al-Harbi:

On Thursday, the Vice President of the Saudi Shooting Federation Prince Khaled bin Bandar Al-Saud presented medals to the winners of the men’s skeet shooting category at the City Public Security Training Range. Fahad Al-Harbi won the gold, while Mohammed Al-Khamshi and Majed Al-Tamimi clinched silver and bronze respectively.



Al-Hilal come top in squash:

Saudi Squash Federation board member Dr. Maad Faisal Al-Saati presented the medals to the winners of the squash competition at King Saud University on Thursday. Al-Hilal’s Abdulrahman Mustafa won the gold, while Mohamed Al-Nasfan, the Al-Safa player, and Al-Hilal’s Abdulaziz Aburegah took silver and bronze.



Fifteen medals in boxing:

Abdullah Al-Harbi, the president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, presented the medals to male and female winners in boxing competitions at the King Saud University Swimming Hall.

Youth boxer Zeyad Majrashi won the gold in the 57 kg category, and Al-Hilal’s Mohamed Al-Kridis won the silver. Al-Shabab’s Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi and his club-mate Mohamed Zaybiof took bronze.

In the 63.5 kg competition, Al-Wehda’s Mousa Al-Hawsawi claimed the gold medal, while Riyadh Club Combat’s Abdelkarim Zridy won silver. Okaz’s Ahmed Monshi and Al-Shoulla’s Abdullah Mosa took bronze.

Ismaail Lagdachi, of Riyadh Combat Club, won the gold in the 75 kg division, followed by Damac’s Hassan Mohamed Kaabi with silver. Al-Hada’s Mohamed Al-Amari and Riyadh’s Karim Hamzaoui took bronze.

In the 92 kg category, Al-Wehda’s Mohamed Al-Suphi won the gold while Al-Orobah’s Wesam Al-Alawi won the silver. Al-Ittihad’s Sultan Al-Musaed and Al-Ahli’s Mohamed Eljzzar took bronze.



Three shine in women’s boxing:

In the women’s boxing, Al-Shabab’s Sarah Al-Shahrani won the gold in the 50 kg division, ahead of Al-Taraji’s Kalthoom Hantool who took silver. Hala Al-Rashidi of Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab’s Yara Al-Amri won bronze.

Al-Orobah’s Majda Lidali topped the 57 kg division, and Al-Riyadh’s Ragad Al-Naimi came second. Al-Shabab’s Hanan Al-Subaie and Al-Ittihad’s Nada Al-Maimani made up the rest of the podium.



Boxing finals:

In the youth boxing competitions, Al-Ahli’s Ibrahim Juhani won the 48 kg category gold. The silver medal was presented to Al-Shabab’s Mohannad Majrashi while the bronze went to Al-Hilal’s Abdul Majeed Al-Zahrani and Al-Wehda’s Ahmed Samer Al-Shawi.

Fawaz Al-Luhaybi of Feid Club won the 57 kg category’s gold medal. Al-Shabab’s Adel Al-Motirii, clinched the silver while Al-Ahli’s Yazan Al-Ghamdi and Al-Shabab’s Hamad Ali Zaybi shared the bronze.

In the men’s 67 kg weight, first place went to Al-Diraiyah’s Majed Mjahid while second was presented to Al-Ahli’s Abdulaziz Yahya. The bronze medal was awarded to Al-Ittihad’s Mohamed Al-Soq and Al-Shabab’s Saud Soqaty.

In the 80 kg division, Al-Ittihad’s Youssef Elyas won the gold, and Al-Ahli’s Firas Salem took silver. Al-Wehda’s Mohamed Al-Ahmad and Al-Shoulla’s Faris Al-Waheed shared the bronze.



Individuals bowling finals:

Abdul-Malik Al-Shathri, president of the Saudi Bowling Federation, crowned the winners of the men’s and women’s individual bowling competitions at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex Bowling Center.

Abdulrahman Al-Kheliwi bagged the individual men’s gold ahead of Ahmed Abulresh who won the silver and Nawaf Tamimi who took bronze.

In the women’s competition, Jenice Dela came first, Sedrah Rafiq clinched the second place and Sharmaine Patayan came in third place.



Reda and Al-Ghamedi win the baloot gold medal:

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the director of the Saudi Games, presented the gold medal to Mohamed Reda and Abdulaziz Al-Ghamedi, the baloot duo who achieved a 2-0 victory in the finals against Fawaz Turkistani and Anas Al-Zahrani. The bronze medal was awarded to Abdulrahman Al-Kuwaiz and Sami Al-Angari.



Majrashia dedicates year of intensive training to win gold in boxing

Unveiling the secret to his success of winning the 2023 Saudi Games’ gold medal in the 57 kg division, boxer Zeyad Majrashia of Al-Shabab Club said: “After losing to Al-Hilal player Mohamed Al-Kraidis and securing the silver medal in the 2022 Saudi Games, I dedicated a year of intensive training while working on my mental game. My goal was to return for the gold medal, and I achieved it.

“The conditions were set for a rematch against the same opponent who defeated me last year, fulfilling my lifelong dream in a sport I began playing at the age of 10. I have proudly represented the Saudi national team in various international arenas. This gold medal is the most meaningful achievement in my career, and I’m determined to bring home more medals for the Kingdom in global championships,” he concluded.