Ub Huishan win FIBA 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Serbian side Ub Huishan NE continued their dominance in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final after clinching the championship title on Saturday night at the Jeddah Corniche Arena.
The unbeaten Ub, who won all five of their games in the tournament, including a hard-fought battle against Antwerp in the semi-final, defeated Amsterdam 21-15 in the final match.
Star player Strahinja Stojacic takes home Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in Jeddah after leading his side to back-to-back World Tour victories.
It was a striking performance from ‘Dr. Strange’ in Jeddah as he led his side in scoring with 32 points, 6 of them coming in the final against Amsterdam which proved to be the difference.
He also led his side in Player Value with a score of 38.3 as his indelible impact earned him the MVP award in Jeddah.
Attendances on the final day of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final in Jeddah lived up to the expectations of the organizers after the majority of seats at Corniche Arena were filled on Saturday.
Ghassan Tashkandi, president of Saudi Basketball Federation, congratulated Team Ub for their victory and praised the high level of skill displayed by all the teams participating in the tournament.