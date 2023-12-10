You are here

  • Home
  • Gold medals awarded across events on penultimate day of Saudi Games action

Gold medals awarded across events on penultimate day of Saudi Games action

Gold medals awarded across events on penultimate day of Saudi Games action
Short Url

https://arab.news/yaxev

Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Gold medals awarded across events on penultimate day of Saudi Games action

Gold medals awarded across events on penultimate day of Saudi Games action
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Gold medals in events including equestrian endurance, beach volleyball and golf were awarded on Saturday during the penultimate day’s competition of the Saudi Games.

Prince Abdullah bin Fahd, president of the Saudi Equestrian Federation awarded the gold medal to the MS Endurance team at the conclusion of the endurance racing event at Al-Khaldiyah International Village in Riyadh.

Hassan and Qusai Al-Abdulbaqi won beach volleyball gold and over in the women’s competition Svetlana Ivanova and Francille Crispim came out on top. Also on Saturday, Azzam Alabdulmunim and Razan Zadah won cycling gold medals, respectively.

Othman Al-Mulla grabbed the gold medal in the men’s golf competition and Alexandra Van Oordt was victorious in the women’s, which were both held at the Riyadh Golf Club. 

Al-Ittihad’s Ammar Al-Hogbani was crowned champion over his brother Saud in the final match of the men’s tennis competition, which was held at the Tennis Courts of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex. Nadia Laaroussi, a player for Al-Nassr, won the gold medal in the women’s competition.

The Jeddah Deaf Club team won the gold medal for the Futsal after defeating the Qatif Deaf Center in the final with a score of 7-1, while the Riyadh Deaf Club secured the bronze medal after defeating the Mecca Deaf Center with a score of 11-7 in the third-place match. 

On Saturday, there were also medals awarded at the conclusion of the youth judo, men’s and women’s padel, sailing and handball competitions.

Topics: Saudi Games 2023 Saudi Arabia

Related

IOC president attends Saudi Games events
Sport
IOC president attends Saudi Games events
Saudi Games medalists awarded
Saudi Sport
Saudi Games medalists awarded

Kingdom’s Olympic committee VP announces third edition of Saudi Games for 2024

Kingdom’s Olympic committee VP announces third edition of Saudi Games for 2024
Updated 36 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom’s Olympic committee VP announces third edition of Saudi Games for 2024

Kingdom’s Olympic committee VP announces third edition of Saudi Games for 2024
  • Prince Fahd made the announcement on behalf of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal
Updated 36 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Sunday announced the third edition of the games would be held in 2024.

Prince Fahd made the announcement on behalf of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, minister of sports, at the closing ceremony of the second edition on Sunday in the games’ Fan Zone.

More than 8,000 participants, competing in 53 sports, took part in this year’s edition.

Prince Fahd said he was proud of the organizational success of the Saudi Games, stressing that this achievement would not have been achieved without the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also thanked everyone who contributed to the success of event.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Games 2023

Related

Gold medals awarded across events on penultimate day of Saudi Games action
Sport
Gold medals awarded across events on penultimate day of Saudi Games action
IOC president attends Saudi Games events
Sport
IOC president attends Saudi Games events

Eddie Howe questions Newcastle United squad capacity after Tottenham Hotspur hammering

Eddie Howe questions Newcastle United squad capacity after Tottenham Hotspur hammering
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Eddie Howe questions Newcastle United squad capacity after Tottenham Hotspur hammering

Eddie Howe questions Newcastle United squad capacity after Tottenham Hotspur hammering
  • Richarlison’s double and goals from Heung-Min Son and Destiny Udogie ensured Newcastle slipped further away from the Champions League place
Updated 55 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has for the first time hinted the Magpies’s squad is not equipped to fight on three fronts.

The Magpies were hammered in North London by Ange Postecoglou’s men, as Richarlison’s double and goals from Heung-Min Son and Destiny Udogie ensured Newcastle slipped further away from the Champions League places in the Premier League. It was also their second three-goal beating in four days, having lost at Everton on Thursday.

So with Premier League top four hopes faltering, attention turns to the Champions League on Wednesday, when a win against last season’s semifinalists, AC Milan, will ensure European football remains on Tyneside, either in the last 16 of the competition, or in the Europa League, depending on the result in the Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain encounter.

Newcastle also have the prospect of a Carabao Cup quarter final in a week and a half, with Chelsea (a) waiting in the wings.

Assessing his side’s performance, and looking at possible reasons for the last week’s disappointments, Howe has for the first time hinted his squad, after a host of injuries, is not capable of performing three times a week, as has been the case since September.

“We had our moments but we gave everything without the resources to give more,” said Howe. “It is difficult because we play on Wednesday, this is what we wanted. We hoped to have the squad to cope with that but we’ve had worse injuries than any team that I can remember.

“You have to critique like you would normally; we weren’t in rhythm around the box and lacked conviction. We didn’t defend the goals well enough. The moments were there, we had chances. There is always more, you can push yourself even when you’re tired.

“It was a difficult afternoon. The players have done so well to keep going behind a very congested period of games with some very hard fixtures for us.

“When you go back to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Bournemouth they’re all difficult fixtures and then Everton and Tottenham away in a very short period of time. We haven’t been at our best, it’s there for everybody to see. The players are giving everything they could give so I have to back them and support them but acknowledge that our performances are not where they could be.

“You want to make changes that benefit the team. Not make changes that don’t benefit the team so I’m trying to make those decisions and get them right. I’ve been backed into a very difficult position with the team selection and even in game decisions. Today it would have been easy to say: ‘You’ve got Callum and Sean, put them on the pitch.” But they’re not 100 percent fit so I’ve got to be very careful with them. Thankfully they came through and I thought their performances were really good in the game and that is a big positive in the game.”

While injuries have bitten hard, with the absence of fringe men felt as much as key performers, given Howe has been unable to allow his starters to rest, there is hope from the treatment room.

Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff both came off the bench against Spurs and it is hoped Sven Botman and summer signing Harvey Barnes are not too far behind.

“We have light at the end of the tunnel,” Howe added.

“Callum (Wilson) and (Sean) Longstaff are two huge players for us. We have to be positive, take the pain and come fighting.

“(Longstaff and Wilson) will be better for today. That was a good 30 minutes for them but we’ll have to take it game by game.”

One player who Howe will have to learn to live without, for game at least, is Kieran Trippier, who picked up his fifth booking of the campaign. He will be unavailable for next week’s visit of Fulham, but will be able to play against Milan.

“It’s a huge blow for us, Kieran is a standard for us really to get a level of consistent performance. We’ll miss his quality,” said Howe.

Two home games in a week comes on the back of an away day double header. The form on home turf compared to their travels is stark. The Magpies have lost just once at St. James’, while they’ve won just once on the road. Howe knows it’s something that needs to change if Newcastle are to challenge the top four, like they did so successfully last season.

On poor away form, Howe said: “I can’t argue with that assessment. It’s up to us to find answers to that. I can’t defend it, so I won’t.”

Topics: football soccer England Premier league Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1
Sport
Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1
Update Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier after costly Newcastle United errors
Football
Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier after costly Newcastle United errors

Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1

Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1
Updated 10 December 2023
AP
Follow

Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1

Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1
  • The injuries are piling up for Newcastle, and so are the losses
Updated 10 December 2023
AP

LONDON: Without the injured Erling Haaland and trailing 1-0 to Luton at halftime, Manchester City were in danger of plunging into a full-blown crisis approaching the halfway point of their Premier League title defense.
The defending champions managed to turn it round, though, as goals by Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish in a three-minute span earned a 2-1 victory Sunday that ended their four-match winless run and trimmed the gap to first-place Liverpool to four points.
If it wasn’t for the recovery in the second half, City manager Pep Guardiola would have stumbled into the worst streak of results in his coaching career, having never gone five matches without a win.
That was the bleak scenario facing Guardiola and City after striker Elijah Adebayo headed in Andros Townsend’s cross at the back post in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to give Luton the lead at Kenilworth Road — five days after the promoted hosts blew a 3-2 lead against Arsenal to lose 4-3.
Haaland was sidelined because of a foot injury so City was without the league’s top scorer in its bid to produce a fightback.
Still, Rodri was back from suspension and when the Spain midfielder’s surge into the area was stopped by a timely challenge, Silva was there to pounce on the loose ball and curl a finish into the bottom corner in the 62nd.
Grealish then converted a cross by Julian Alvarez in the 65th.
City stayed in fourth place, with Guardiola saying Haaland will be assessed ahead of the home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
NEWCASTLE SUFFERING
The injuries are piling up for Newcastle, and so are the losses.
With the 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham, Newcastle have lost more games in the Premier League — six — than the team had in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.
Three of them have come in the last five games and away from home as Newcastle manager Eddie Howe struggles to balance playing domestic and Champions League soccer amid an injury crisis that has led to him playing the same starting lineup in five straight games. Next up is their biggest game of the season, at home to AC Milan on Wednesday when Newcastle’s Champions League hopes are on the line.
Destiny Udogie scored for the first time in the Premier League, Richarlison added goals either side of the break and Son Heung-min converted a late penalty for Tottenham, who hadn’t won since Oct. 27 — when the team were unbeaten and top of the standings.
There have been four defeats and a draw since then, with Spurs taking the lead in each of those games but failing to hold on. Not this time, though Joelinton scored a stoppage-time consolation for Newcastle.
SURGING EVERTON
Everton are surging clear of the relegation zone, less than a month after plunging into the bottom three after being deducted 10 points for financial mismanagement.
A 2-0 win over Chelsea secured a third straight win for Everton, which has moved four points clear of third-from last Luton.
Abdoulaye Doucoure scored for the third time in five games, converting a rebound in the 54th after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a shot saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Lewis Dobbin added a second in the second minute of stoppage time.
After spending around $1 billion on players in the last three transfer windows, Chelsea aren’t even in the top half after losing three of their last four games.
The visitors also lost right back Reece James to another injury after he was forced off in the 27th minute with a suspected hamstring problem.
IN-FORM JIMENEZ
Raul Jimenez is enjoying a new lease of life at Fulham.
The Mexico international went through some lean times after sustaining a career-threatening head injury while playing for Wolverhampton in November 2020. From being one of the most sought-after strikers in the Premier League, he appeared to lose all of his confidence and was sold to Fulham in July.
With his 22nd-minute strike in Fulham’s 5-0 win over West Ham, Jimenez has four goals in his last five games and is leading a midseason resurgence from the London club.
Willian and Tosin Adarabioyo added first-half goals while Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius added more after the break as Fulham scored at least three goals for the fourth straight game, after doing so against Wolverhampton, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
It was a second straight 5-0 win, after thrashing Forest by that score in midweek.
Marco Silva’s team are now in 10th place and only three points behind ninth-place West Ham, whose four-match unbeaten run in the league came to an end.

Topics: football soccer England Premier league Manchester city Luton Town Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United

Related

Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Football
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Update Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier after costly Newcastle United errors
Football
Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier after costly Newcastle United errors

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh
  • The tournament, backed by the Public Investment Fund, will take place at Riyadh Golf Club from Dec. 14 to 17
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Golfers Henrik Stenson and Kevin Na are to participate in the Saudi Open championship.

The tournament, backed by the Public Investment Fund, will take place at Riyadh Golf Club from Dec. 14 to 17.

Stenson said: “I am greatly looking forward to playing in the Saudi Open, as it joins to the Asian Tour. This will be my first visit to the capital, Riyadh, and Riyadh Golf Club, and I am excited to see the golf course and enjoy it in front of the fans.

“Playing against the top players on the Asian Tour in the season finale is the perfect way to end 2023, and I am determined to win the cup,” he added.

The tournament will offer players a chance to secure a place on next year’s Asian Tour, with the top 65 players in the final standings of the Saudi Open earning a chance to qualify for the 2024 season.

American golfer Andy Ogletree currently leads the rankings ahead of Miguel Tabuena.

Golf Saudi has invited a new generation of Saudi golfers as well as amateur players to take part, including Khalid Waleed Atiya and Ali Al-Sakka.

Additionally, 12 other invitations have been extended to professionals and amateurs from Morocco, Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, and Qatar.

Tickets are now available to purchase through the WeBook ticketing platform, with daily passes starting at SR25 ($6.7), and season permits also available.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi

Related

Aramco Team Series in London is proof of golf’s growth in Kingdom, says Golf Saudi CEO 
Sport
Aramco Team Series in London is proof of golf’s growth in Kingdom, says Golf Saudi CEO 
Golf Saudi eyes rapid growth with new CEO appointment
Sport
Golf Saudi eyes rapid growth with new CEO appointment

Al-Ittihad look to Al-Hilal’s example at FIFA Club World Cup

Karim Benzema will lead Al-Ittihad at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (@ittihad)
Karim Benzema will lead Al-Ittihad at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (@ittihad)
Updated 10 December 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

Al-Ittihad look to Al-Hilal’s example at FIFA Club World Cup

Karim Benzema will lead Al-Ittihad at the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. (@ittihad)
  • Reigning Saudi champions can take heart from fierce rivals’ march to last year’s final as they look to put poor form behind them
Updated 10 December 2023
Paul Williams

RIYADH: If Al-Ittihad are looking for a positive spin on their patchy form heading into the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in Jeddah this week, they need look no further than their fierce Saudi rivals, Al-Hilal.

It was only earlier this year that the Riyadh giants embarked on their own Club World Cup campaign, and they did so on the back of a run of form domestically that saw them win only three of their seven matches before the tournament began, and included a shock loss to Al-Fayha in their penultimate match before jetting off for Morocco.

But wins over Wydad Casablanca and Flamengo saw them become only the third Asian club to make it through to the final, where they put in an impressive showing in a 5-3 defeat to Real Madrid.

On the scoresheet that night for the Spanish giants was a certain Karim Benzema, who will headline the star names for Al-Ittihad as they open their campaign against Oceania champions Auckland City on Tuesday.

That will give comfort to Marcelo Gallardo after his side suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of mid-table Damac over the weekend, a loss that has seen them fall 16 points behind Al-Hilal and drop to fifth place in the Roshn Saudi League.

Having won four of their previous five after parting ways with last season’s title-winning coach Nuno Espirito Santo, it is a loss that might also have shaken some of the confidence in the Ittihad side as they come to terms with life under Argentine Gallardo.

Despite the apparent gulf between the two sides, Gallardo knows there is no room for any complacency against the New Zealand side, who are no strangers to this stage, this being their 11th appearance.

They have also proved to be giant-killers in the past as well, finishing third at the 2014 tournament in Morocco.

“Any game in the Club World Cup is always very tough,” Gallardo is quoted as saying on the FIFA website.

“The first game always has the nervousness factor too. It’s one game only, a knockout match, you need to win to stay alive in the competition. We know Auckland will be tough to beat.”

Goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe also chooses to toe the party line, while saying the side are taking it one game at a time, but does admit: “It costs nothing to dream.”

With the talent they now have at their disposal — the likes of Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, Igor Coronado, and Romarinho to name just a few — there is no reason Al-Ittihad should not be dreaming big and looking to match what Al-Hilal did last year.

But they enter the tournament carrying a far heavier burden than their Riyadh rivals did earlier this year.

Such has been the transformation in Saudi football over the past 12 months, it is no stretch to say Al-Ittihad are carrying the entire reputation of Saudi football on their shoulders.

While the investment is about far more than just results at the Club World Cup, it offers the first opportunity for Saudi football to show its wares on the international stage, and a good performance will go a long way to showing that Saudi football is indeed heading in the right direction.

A poor performance, however, and the critics will very quickly, and only too happily, rush to judge the Saudi splurge as an expensive flop.

While Al-Ittihad will attract most of the attention over the first week, it is worth remembering they come to the tournament merely as hosts rather than Asian champions.

That title belongs to Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, making their third appearance at the Club World Cup after third (2007) and fifth-placed (2017) performances previously.

Like Al-Ittihad, they arrive in Jeddah on the back of a run of poor form that saw them not only slip from the top three on the final day of the J. League season, but also crash out of the AFC Champions League in the group stage after a shock defeat to Vietnam’s Hanoi FC last week.

Then there is the rather peculiar situation with the position of head coach.

Poland’s Maciej Skorza has already announced his departure after just one season in Japan, with Norwegian Per-Mathias Hogmo announced last week as his replacement.

Skorza will still take the reins in Jeddah, however, despite the fact he has already tendered his resignation and his successor has been appointed.

Should either Al-Ittihad or Urawa make the final, they will become the fourth team from Asia to do so in the last eight years — a nice feather in the cap for football in this region, in what is the last tournament to be played under the existing seven-team format.

By the time the next Club World Cup rolls around, to be played in the US in 2025 with 32 teams, we could see multiple Saudi clubs competing. It is just Al-Ittihad this time, but the whole world will still be watching.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup

Related

Al-Ittihad’s World Cup warm-up ends with Damac defeat
Sport
Al-Ittihad’s World Cup warm-up ends with Damac defeat
Benzema inspires Al-Ittihad win before injury
Sport
Benzema inspires Al-Ittihad win before injury

Latest updates

Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up
Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up
Historic Jeddah launches artistic events until March to promote local Saudi culture
Historic Jeddah launches artistic events until March to promote local Saudi culture
UN General Assembly likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza cease-fire demand — diplomats
UN General Assembly likely to vote Tuesday on Gaza cease-fire demand — diplomats
Kingdom’s Olympic committee VP announces third edition of Saudi Games for 2024
Kingdom’s Olympic committee VP announces third edition of Saudi Games for 2024
Israel’s Netanyahu calls on Hamas militants to ‘surrender now’
Israel’s Netanyahu calls on Hamas militants to ‘surrender now’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.