Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar ‘dictatorship’

Members of an ethnic armed forces group check weapons the group allegedly seized from Myanmar’s army outpost on a hill in Hsenwi township in Shan state on Nov. 24, 2023. (The Kokang online media via AP)
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters
  • Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the ‘Three Brotherhood Alliance’ launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters
An alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups in Myanmar on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to defeat the country’s “dictatorship,” days after the ruling military said it held China-mediated talks with the rebels.
Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the “Three Brotherhood Alliance” launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China.
The assault has emboldened pro-democracy militias to do the same elsewhere, presenting the biggest battlefield challenge to the junta since a 2021 coup.
“Significant progress made, but achieving our complete goals needs more time and ongoing efforts,” the Three Brotherhood Alliance posted on X social media, without mentioning the talks.
“Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population.”
The military on Monday said it met with the rebels and other parties in the conflict, and another round of talks was due by the end of the month. No other details were provided.
The three groups in the alliance have not responded to repeated requests from Reuters for comment. China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was happy to see parties to the Myanmar conflict hold peace talks and is willing to provide further support.
The insurgent groups and the junta could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The fighting, largely in northern Shan state, has caused concern in China, with an estimated 300,000 people displaced since the rebel offensive started on Oct, 27, according to the United Nations, which says more than 2 million people have been forced from their homes since the coup.

Topics: Myanmar

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
AFP
Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win
  • But the united front at the White House contrasts with growing division up on Capitol Hill
Updated 46 min 22 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that the United States will not abandon Ukraine in its desperate fight against Russia, even as Republicans signaled opposition to extending US war funding.
Standing alongside the Ukrainian leader at a White House press conference, Biden vowed: “I will not walk away from Ukraine and neither will the American people.”
And he said that allowing a Ukrainian defeat would mean Russian President Vladimir Putin “and would-be aggressors everywhere will be emboldened.”
Zelensky, who spent the morning talking to Republicans and Democrats in Congress, signaled cautious optimism that the stalled US aid flow will restart.
“I got the signals. They were more than positive. But we know that we have to separate words and particular results. Therefore we will count on particular results,” Zelensky said.
But the united front at the White House contrasted with growing division up on Capitol Hill, where leading Republicans are insisting that renewing Ukraine aid will depend on Democrats first agreeing to major immigration reforms — and even questioning whether the war against Russian invasion should continue.
As Moscow claimed fresh battlefield advances and predicted any new assistance for Kyiv would be a “fiasco,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed little enthusiasm for approving Biden’s request for $60 billion in new assistance.
“What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed,” Johnson told reporters after meeting Zelensky.
Republican Senator JD Vance — who is close to the party’s leader and likely 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump — said on social media that Zelensky was “gross” for pressuring the Senate.

The Kremlin echoed Republican arguments, scoffing at the impact of US support.
“It is important for everyone to understand: the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.
And Russia said it was pressing ahead on the ground, just as Ukraine’s freezing winter deepens and Moscow’s air attacks on Ukraine’s cities increase.
Ukraine said Russia had launched a “massive offensive” with armored vehicles in another part of the front near Avdiivka in the east.
In a blow felt by civilians behind the frontlines, Ukraine’s main mobile operator said it had been paralyzed by a “powerful hacker attack.”

The United States said that in reality, Russia is paying an extraordinary price for small gains, with some 315,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.
Russian forces have also lost some 2,200 of the 3,500 tanks they had before the start of the conflict, according to a declassified US intelligence assessment shared with Congress.
The White House said Russia had suffered more than 13,000 dead and wounded in the east of Ukraine just since October.
But “Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage despite Russian losses,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.
As the United States ponders its future Ukraine policy, Polish prime minister-designate Donald Tusk called for “full mobilization on the part of the free world, the West, in support of Ukraine.”
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends

Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends

Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends
  • Becciu faced separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of Church funds paid to his brother’s charity
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: A landmark Vatican fraud trial involving a top Italian cardinal and a murky London property deal wrapped up Tuesday after more than two years, with a verdict expected Saturday.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu, 75, a former adviser to Pope Francis, became the highest-ranking Catholic Church official to face a Vatican court when proceedings opened in July 2021.
Becciu, who has always strongly proclaimed his innocence, was among 10 defendants facing accusations of embezzlement, fraud, abuse of power, extortion, money laundering and corruption.
Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi in July called for a sentence of seven years and three months behind bars if Becciu is found guilty.
Overall, Diddi requested more than 73 years in prison for all 10 defendants, in addition to fines.
The offenses relate to the Church’s loss-making purchase of a luxury property in London’s upmarket Chelsea district, funded in part by Peter’s Pence donations, money given by churchgoers for the pope’s charities.
Becciu also faced separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of Church funds paid to his brother’s charity.
On Tuesday, the last of more than 80 hearings took place in a dedicated room within the Vatican Museums which housed the court, and where a portrait of a smiling Pope Francis hangs on the wall.
The trial “has shown that in all these investments, the cardinal never took a measure not in accordance with what his office had prepared for him,” Becciu’s lawyer Fabio Viglione told the court on Tuesday, demanding his acquittal.
The verdict will be delivered on Saturday, the judge said.
The trial was unprecedented in taking place before a Vatican tribunal of three lay magistrates rather than a religious court.
Francis — who has made cleaning up the Vatican’s murky finances a priority of his 10-year-old papacy — changed the law to stop cardinals and bishops enjoying legal privileges.
Had he not, Becciu would have been judged by a higher court presided by cardinals.
When the trial opened, prosecutors painted a picture of risky investments with little or no oversight, and double-dealing by outside consultants and insiders.
But the trial was mired by procedural wranglings, raising questions about the efficacy of Vatican justice.
 

 

Topics: US

Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel

Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel

Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel
  • They warn that small arms, ammunition and components used in combat aircraft, missiles and tanks might be used to commit ‘war crimes’ against Palestinians
  • The groups said that since 2015, British authorities have authorized sales of military equipment to Israel worth at least $595 million
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch and other civil society groups have called on the UK government to stop transfers of arms to Israel, amid concerns that they might be used to commit “war crimes” against Palestinians.

It comes as Israel continues its two-month-long campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza, during which more than 17,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, have been killed, according to Palestinian officials.

In a detailed letter on Tuesday, the groups said that since 2015, UK authorities have authorized sales of military equipment to Israel worth at least £474 million ($595 million), including components for combat aircraft, missiles and tanks, other technology, and small arms and ammunition.

“The UK provides approximately 15 percent of the components in the F-35 stealth bomber aircraft currently being used in Gaza, including the rear fuselage and active interceptor system, ejector seats, aircraft tires, refueling probe, laser-targeting system, and the fan propulsion system,” it said.

The letter also highlights previous occasions on which UK-supplied components were used by Israel during conflicts in the territory, most notably during the 2008-09 Gaza War.

It also cited a 2014 review by former Prime Minister David Cameron of licensed exports to Israel that stated if significant hostilities resumed in Gaza, the UK would suspend existing licenses for equipment and parts used by the Israeli military, as officials would be unable to determine whether or not export criteria were being met.

The letter mentioned provisions of international and UK laws that require the government to halt arms transfers if there is considered to be a substantial risk that equipment will be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law or human rights legislation. These legal obligations are enshrined within Articles 6 and 7 of the International Arms Trade Treaty, it said, as well as the UK’s Strategic Export Licensing Criteria.

The human rights groups said that since Oct. 7, Israeli forces have carried out “unlawful” attacks on medical facilities, residential buildings, evacuation convoys, bakeries, water and electricity infrastructure, schools, and UN facilities providing shelter for displaced Palestinians. More than 52,000 homes have been destroyed, they added, and more than 1.9 million people are internally displaced, according to UN figures.

“If carried out intentionally or recklessly, attacks directed against the civilian population and civilian objects are war crimes,” the letter said.

“The Israeli military have also used white phosphorus munitions in Gaza, a densely populated area, which puts civilians at unnecessary risk and is unlawful.”

Israeli authorities have also imposed a near-complete blockade on Gaza, which represented a tightening of the existing illegal blockade on the territory that has been in place for 16 years.

The UN has described the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “intolerable” and “beyond dire.”

According to the letter, the actions of Israeli authorities in depriving Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people of access to water, food, fuel and power is a form of “collective punishment” and a war crime.

“The UK risks being complicit in and facilitating serious violations of international humanitarian law if it fails to halt arms exports to Israel immediately,” it added.

Topics: War on Gaza Human Rights Watch UK Palestinians Israel

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps
  • But British authorities face criticism for slow pace, compared with other Western nations, of repatriations of citizens who lived under Daesh control
  • Previously, 10 children were allowed to return to UK but only 1 adult; meanwhile 160 children and 50 women returned to France, and about 100 women and kids to Germany
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Authorities in the UK have authorized the repatriation of a woman and five children from detention camps in Syria, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It is only the second time since the ground war against Daesh ended four years ago that Britain has allowed an adult believed to have connections with the group to return.

A Syrian news agency said the woman and children, British nationals from several families, were delivered to UK officials on Saturday.

Robel Baho, a representative of the foreign relations department of the Kurdish administration in northeastern Syria, urged the international community to take steps to repatriate more of the foreign citizens who have been held in camps for up to five years.

More than 160 children and 50 women have been returned to France, while Germany has accepted the return of almost 100 women and children. The efforts of the UK have been much slower in comparison. Since 2019, the country has permitted the return of at least 10 British children, mainly orphans or unaccompanied minors, but only one adult, a woman who was repatriated in October 2022.

A human rights group and a former minister criticized UK authorities for their reluctance, in comparison with other Western countries, to repatriate citizens who lived under Daesh control.

Maya Foa, the head of Reprieve, an organization that assists British citizens detained in the camps in northeastern Syria, expressed relief that some people have been granted permission to return home, but frustration with the overall situation.

“British families are still being held in desert prison camps because of UK government inaction,” she told The Guardian.

“British children are growing up in dangerous tent cities patrolled by men with guns” Foa said, as she accused UK authorities of operating a “cruel, counterproductive, politically motivated policy.”

It is estimated that between 20 and 25 British women or families remain in the detention camps, along with others originally from the UK whose citizenship was revoked but are contesting that decision in British courts. The most prominent such case is that of Shamima Begum, who traveled from the UK to Syria in 2015, at the age of 15, to live under Daesh rule. Her case is under review by the Court of Appeal.

British officials say that repatriation is considered on a case-by-case basis but the details of how such decisions are made are often not disclosed, The Guardian said.

Conservative MP David Davis, a former Cabinet minister, criticized the UK for failing to accept the responsibility for dealing with its citizens to the same extent as allies such as Australia, Canada, France and Germany. He said that when appropriate, citizens who return could be prosecuted in UK courts for terror-related offenses.

Begum has said she would be willing to stand trial if she is allowed to return to the UK and authorities want to charge her for being a member of Daesh.

Topics: Syrian camps detention camps UK Daesh

UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan

UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters
UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan

UK’s Sunak sees off revolt to win vote on Rwanda migrant plan
  • Rishi Sunak: ‘The British people should decide who gets to come to this country — not criminal gangs or foreign courts’
  • Sunak is Britain’s fifth Conservative prime minister in seven years after the vote to leave the European Union polarized politics
Updated 13 December 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak avoided defeat in parliament on Tuesday on an emergency bill to revive his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, seeing off a revolt by dozens of his lawmakers that laid bare his party’s deep divisions.
Sunak, who has pinned his reputation on the strategy, in the end comfortably won the first vote on the legislation in the House of Commons after a day of last ditch negotiations and fears that some of his Conservative lawmakers would help defeat the bill because it was not tough enough.
“The British people should decide who gets to come to this country — not criminal gangs or foreign courts,” Sunak said on X after the result. “That’s what this bill delivers.”
Last month, the UK Supreme Court ruled Sunak’s policy of deporting to Rwanda those arriving illegally in small boats on England’s southern coast would breach British and international human rights laws and agreements.
In response, Sunak agreed a new treaty with the East African nation and brought forward emergency legislation designed to override legal obstacles that would stop deportations.
In power for 13 years and trailing the opposition Labour Party by around 20 points with an election expected next year, Sunak’s Conservatives have fractured along multiple lines and lost much of their discipline ahead of the first parliamentary vote on that bill.
Moderate Conservatives say they will not support the draft law if it means Britain breaching its human rights obligations, and right-wing politicians say it does not go far enough to stop migrants from making legal challenges to prevent their deportation.
All 350 Conservative lawmakers had been ordered by those in charge of party management to back it, but almost 40 were not recorded as having voted. The bill passed by 313 votes to 269.
“We have decided collectively that we cannot support the bill tonight because of its many omissions,” Mark Francois, speaking on behalf of some right-wing Conservative lawmakers, said ahead of the vote.
That group said they would abstain rather than support Sunak, and Francois warned of further rebellions at later stages of the parliamentary process unless the bill was changed to ensure European judges could not block deportation flights as they did in June last year.
“Let’s pick this up again in January. We will table amendments and we will take it from there,” Francois said.
In a sign of the tensions around the vote, Britain’s climate change minister Graham Stuart was called back from the COP28 summit in Dubai to vote in parliament, despite critical negotiations still going on. He left parliament minutes after the vote clutching a bag and was expected to return to Dubai.
Earlier, Sunak was forced to indicate to would-be rebels during a breakfast meeting in Downing Street that he would listen to proposed changes in an attempt to encourage them to back down from a revolt that would have killed the bill.
Defeat would have been catastrophic for Sunak, severely weakening his authority and raising serious questions about his leadership.
But as well as further attempts from his party’s right-wing to toughen the bill, there is likely to be strong opposition in the House of Lords, the unelected upper chamber, to any suggestion of Britain breaching its international obligations.
Governments around the world are also closely watching the outcome as they too grapple with rising migration levels. French lawmakers rejected their immigration bill last night, in a blow to President Emmanuel Macron.
Sunak is Britain’s fifth Conservative prime minister in seven years after the vote to leave the European Union polarized politics, leading to repeated bouts of instability.
The Conservatives have repeatedly failed to meet targets to reduce immigration, which has soared even after Brexit stripped EU citizens of the right of free movement, with legal net immigration reaching 745,000 last year.
About 29,000 asylum seekers have arrived this year via boats — down around one-third compared with last year — but the sight of inflatable dinghies crossing the Channel remains a highly visible symbol of the government’s failure to control Britain’s borders — a key promise of Brexit campaigners.
As a result, Sunak has made “stopping the boats” one of five key pledges.
“We will now work to ensure that this bill gets on to the statute book so that we can get flights off to Rwanda and stop the boats,” Sunak’s spokesperson said after Tuesday’s vote.
Critics say the attitude toward migrants is immoral, and hours before the vote a refugee charity reported that an asylum seeker had died on a barge off the south coast which houses migrants waiting for a decision on their applications.
Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour leader, has promised his party would revoke the policy if he gets into power.
Britain has already paid 240 million pounds ($300 million) to Rwanda even though no one has yet been sent there. Even if the program gets off the ground, Rwanda would have the capacity to settle only hundreds of migrants from Britain at a time.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) rishi sunak Rwanda migrants

