Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy

LONDON: Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said on Wednesday that her country will “absolutely” reject any possibility of a two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.
Asked how peace might be achieved absent an agreement to establish a Palestinian state, she told Sky News: “Israel knows today and the world should know now … that the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.
“They want to have a state ‘from the river to the sea.’ They are saying it loud and clear.”
Hotovely criticized the Palestinian Authority for refusing to condemn the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7. And in response to UN calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, she said: “Ceasefire? No. It just basically means we would like to welcome another attack (like the one on) Oct. 7.”
She added: “Do you remember any country in the world creating a humanitarian corridor to the enemy? I don’t remember you (the UK) helping Nazi Germany … and I don’t remember America helping the Japanese during the Second World War.”
Hotovely also rejected a suggestion by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Israel was bombing Gaza “indiscriminately.”
Israel’s campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza over the past two months has killed more than 18,500 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian officials.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Among the nine dead were a colonel, the most senior officer to have been killed in the ground operation, and a lieutenant colonel, a battalion commander
Israeli troops are still locked in heavy combat with Palestinian fighters in and around Gaza City, more than six weeks after invading Gaza’s north
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Palestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
The ambush in a dense neighborhood came after repeated recent claims by the Israeli military that it had broken Hamas’ command structure in northern Gaza, encircled remaining pockets of fighters, killed thousands of militants and detained hundreds more.
The tenacious fighting underscores how far Israel appears to be from its aim of destroying Hamas — even after the military unleashed one of the 21st century’s most destructive onslaughts. Israel’s air and ground assault has killed more than 18,600 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health officials. Gaza City and surrounding towns have been pounded to ruins. Nearly 1.9 million people have been driven from their homes.
The resulting humanitarian crisis has sparked international outrage. The United States has repeatedly called on Israel to take greater measures to spare civilians, even as it has blocked international calls for a cease-fire and rushed military aid to its close ally.
Israeli troops are still locked in heavy combat with Palestinian fighters in and around Gaza City, more than six weeks after invading Gaza’s north following the militants’ Oct. 7 attack.
Clashes raged overnight and into Wednesday in multiple areas, with especially heavy fighting in Shijaiyah, a dense neighborhood that was the scene of a major battle during the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas.
“It’s terrifying. We couldn’t sleep,” Mustafa Abu Taha, a Palestinian agricultural worker who lives in the neighborhood, said by phone. “The situation is getting worse, and we don’t have a safe place to go.”
The ambush took place Tuesday in Shijaiyah, where troops searching a cluster of buildings lost communication with four soldiers who had come under fire, the military said. When the other soldiers launched a rescue operation, they were ambushed with heavy gunfire and explosives.
Among the nine dead were Col. Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, the most senior officer to have been killed in the ground operation, and Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg, a battalion commander.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “very difficult day,” but he rejected international calls for a cease-fire.
“We are continuing until the end, there is no question. I say this even given the great pain and the international pressure. Nothing will stop us, we will continue until the end, until victory, nothing less,” he said in a talk with military commanders.
SUFFERING IN THE SOUTH
Heavy rainfall overnight swamped tent camps in Gaza’s south, where Israel has told people to seek refuge, even as that region has also come under daily bombardment.
In the central city of Deir Al-Balah, the storm brought cold winds and flooded a shelter area behind a hospital, sending torrents of water coursing between the tents. “The situation is catastrophic,” said Ibrahim Arafat, a father of 13 who fled Shijaiyah.
Because of the fighting and Israel’s blockade of Gaza, the health care system and humanitarian aid operations have collapsed in large parts of the territory, and aid workers have warned of starvation and the spread of disease among displaced people.
Israel invaded southern Gaza nearly two weeks ago, and heavy fighting has continued in its first target — the city of Khan Younis. Israeli strikes overnight hit two residential buildings in and around the city, and the dead included three children, two women and an elderly man, according to relatives and hospital records.
A strike Wednesday evening in the southern city Rafah killed 19 people from two families, according to hospital records.
The military rarely comments on individual strikes. Israel says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames the high toll on Hamas because it conceals fighters, tunnels and weapons in residential areas.
Distant war aims
Anger over the war’s toll appears to have brought a surge in support among Palestinians for Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and touts itself as resisting Israeli occupation.
A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found 44 percent of respondents in the occupied West Bank said they supported Hamas, up from just 12 percent in September. In Gaza, the militants enjoyed 42 percent support, up from 38 percent three months ago.
Though Hamas’ backing remains a minority, the poll showed overwhelming rejection of Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90 percent saying he must resign. Many Palestinians view the octogenarian leader’s administration as corrupt, autocratic and ineffective.
The findings signal more difficulties ahead for the American administration’s postwar vision for Gaza and raise questions about Israel’s stated goal of ending Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.
The US wants Abbas’ internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank, to also govern Gaza, which Hamas seized from it in 2007. It also wants to revive the long-defunct peace process to negotiate the creation of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu’s government is firmly opposed to Palestinian statehood.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he told Netanyahu that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”
“Israel doesn’t seem to be anywhere near achieving its military objective,” Mairav Zonszein, a senior Israel analyst with the International Crisis Group, wrote on X, pointing to Tuesday’s deadly ambush.
“With Biden already signaling loss of patience, with no signs of a hostage release and Israel’s economy overstretched, and with a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions in Gaza, Israel could find itself in a much worse position the day after, with a lot of losses and no win,” she wrote.
While the Israeli public appears to overwhelmingly support the war against Hamas, that sentiment could change if the death toll among Israeli soldiers continues to rise.
Deaths of soldiers are an emotional topic in Israel, a small country of 9 million people where military service is compulsory for most Jews. Virtually every family knows a relative, friend or co-worker who has lost a family member in war. The names of fallen soldiers are announced at the top of national newscasts.
In Israel, attention is still focused on the atrocities carried out on Oct. 7, when some 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and some 240 people were taken hostage, around half of whom remain in captivity. The military says 115 soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive.
There has been little media coverage or public discussion of the plight of civilians in Gaza, even as international outrage has mounted.
Despite US calls to reduce civilian casualties, the toll has continued to mount at a dizzying rate.
When it released the latest Gaza death toll of 18,600, the Gaza Health Ministry did not specify the number of women and minors, but they have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead. The toll is likely higher because thousands are believed buried under rubble. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.
Israel to pursue Gaza war ‘with or without international support’
Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘We will continue until the end. There is no question at all. I say this in light of great pain, but also in light of international pressure’
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: ‘Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support’
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
AFP
GAZA: Israel declared its determination Wednesday to press on with its Gaza war “with or without international support,” after it came under mounting pressure even from key backer the United States.
Now in its third month, the war was launched after the unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas that officials say killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
It has left Gaza in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and causing “unparallelled” damage to roads, schools and hospitals.
The day after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution for a cease-fire, more strikes hit Gaza and battles raged, especially in Gaza City, the biggest urban center, and Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, AFP correspondents said.
Cold wintery rains lashed the territory, where the UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million population have been displaced, living in makeshift tents as vital supplies of food, drinking water, medicines and fuel run low.
Camped with thousands in the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in central Gaza, Ameen Edwan said his family was unable to sleep.
“Rainwater seeped in. We couldn’t sleep. We tried to find nylon covers but couldn’t find any, so we resorted to stones and sand” to keep the rain out, he told AFP.
The United Nations warned the spread of diseases — including meningitis, jaundice, impetigo, chickenpox and upper respiratory tract infections — had intensified.
The World Health Organization said 107 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had entered the besieged territory from Egypt, well below the daily average of 500 before October 7.
Air raid sirens wailed in Sderot and other southern Israeli communities near Gaza as Palestinian militants fired rockets, most of which were intercepted.
Israel’s military said sirens sounded in Ashdod city north of Gaza and in the Lakhish area. Social media footage showed a large fragment of an intercepted rocket had hit a supermarket.
The army said an air strike had hit a militant cell in Gaza City’s Shejaiya district “that was en route to launch rockets toward Israel.”
In Khan Yunis, a family mourned father of seven Fayez Al-Taramsi, killed in a strike.
“How are we going to live after him?” one of his daughters said, crying and clutching his bloodied shirt. “He brought us to life.”
In the October 7 attack — the deadliest in Israel’s 75-year history — Hamas also seized around 240 hostages.
Determined to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages home, Israel began a devastating aerial and ground offensive.
It has lost 115 soldiers, including 10 in northern Gaza on Tuesday, its deadliest day since the ground assault began on October 27.
The UN General Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday demanding a cease-fire, backed by 153 of 193 nations — surpassing the 140 or so that have routinely condemned Russia for invading Ukraine.
While Washington voted against, the resolution was supported by allies Australia, Canada and New Zealand, who, in a rare joint statement, said they were “alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza.”
US President Joe Biden told a campaign event Israel had “most of the world supporting it” immediately after October 7, but “they’re starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place.”
Biden, who toned down his comments later, on Wednesday met with families of American hostages from those the militants seized.
Despite the criticism from its main ally, Israel vowed to pursue its war.
“Israel will continue the war against Hamas with or without international support,” said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.
“A cease-fire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel,” Cohen told a visiting diplomat, quoted by his ministry.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said Israel would persevere.
“We will continue until the end. There is no question at all. I say this in light of great pain, but also in light of international pressure. Nothing will stop us. We are going until the end, until victory, nothing less than that,” he said in a video statement.
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will travel to Israel on Thursday to meet Netanyahu, who has said there is “disagreement” with Washington over how a post-conflict Gaza would be governed.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday said that any plan for post-war Gaza that does not involve the Palestinian militant group “or the resistance factions is a delusion.”
Tuesday’s UN vote came as Philippe Lazzarini, head of its Palestinian refugee agency, said Gazans were “running out of time and options.”
The United States and Britain announced a new round of sanctions against Hamas over the October 7 attack, targeting “key officials who perpetuate Hamas’s violent agenda.”
Gaza’s hospital system is in ruins, and Hamas authorities said vaccines for children had run out, warning of “catastrophic health repercussions.”
The World Bank in a new analysis warned that “the loss of life, speed and extent of damages... are unparallelled.”
The Hamas-controlled health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on wards of Kamal Adwan hospital in north Gaza, raising fears for the safety of 12 children in paediatric care.
The army has yet to comment, but Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of using hospitals, schools, mosques and vast tunnel systems beneath them as military bases — claims the group has denied.
Fears of the conflict broadening continued, with daily exchanges of fire along Israel’s border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, and other Iran-backed groups targeting US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels had “crossed a red line,” after repeatedly launching missiles and drones toward Israel and cargo ships in the Red Sea.
Official news agency INA reported that lawmakers were too busy with provincial elections due next Monday, and canceled the vote on a new speaker
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament postponed until further notice its planned vote for a new speaker on Wednesday, local media reported, with MPs focused on local elections.
The previous speaker, influential Sunni politician Mohamed Al-Halbussi, was dismissed last month after accusations of forgery in an arcane dispute with another member of parliament.
Official news agency INA reported that lawmakers were too busy with provincial elections due next Monday, and canceled the vote on a new speaker. Iraq, a mosaic of different ethnic and religious groups, is governed by complex power-sharing arrangements.
The largely ceremonial role of president traditionally goes to a Kurd, that of prime minister to a Shiite, while the speaker of parliament is usually Sunni.
But parliament is dominated by a coalition of pro-Iran Shiite parties, reflecting the country’s largest religious group.
Elections and appointments to the highest posts are often arduous affairs that can last months, punctuated by interminable negotiations and fiercely debated agreements.
On Monday, Iraq will hold elections for 15 of 18 provincial councils (the three in autonomous Kurdistan operate separately), the first in a decade. Regional governments control budgets for health, transport, education and infrastructure projects in the oil-rich nation.
But they are criticized as hotbeds of corruption, and were dissolved in 2019 after mass protests.
Egypt slams Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza Strip
Egyptian ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said evidence on the ground showed that Israel was trying to impose the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
Updated 13 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Egypt has again slammed what it described as Israeli attempts to encourage Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip.
Any move to displace Gazans, whether voluntarily or forcibly, was on Wednesday condemned by Cairo.
The latest Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement on the Israel-Hamas war came in response to recent comments made by the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer suggesting Palestinians should vacate the Strip.
Egyptian ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said evidence on the ground showed that Israel was trying to impose the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, an act that breached international humanitarian laws and contradicted Israel’s responsibilities as an occupying power under Article 49 of the Geneva Convention.
Speaking on behalf of the Egyptian government, he called on Israel to immediately stop its bombing and targeting of Palestinian civilians.
Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry made a similar appeal in a phone call last week with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah faces moment of reckoning as Israel-Hamas war in Gaza enters its deadliest phase
The Lebanese militia faces a difficult dilemma — watch the destruction of Hamas from the sidelines or risk triggering a regional war
Analysts are divided over whether Israel has the means or international backing to take on Hezbollah once it is finished with Hamas
Updated 14 December 2023
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Since fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas erupted on Oct. 7, Washington and its European allies have sought to contain the conflict and prevent it from spilling over into the wider region.
As soon as Israel mounted its military assault on the Gaza Strip — from where Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel — Lebanon’s Hezbollah kicked off its own campaign of cross-border strikes. This frustrated the efforts of UN peacekeepers, stationed along the Blue Line separating Israel and Lebanon, to dial down tensions.
As a vastly more powerful force than Hamas, with access to sophisticated drone and missile technology supplied by Iran, any full-scale conflict involving Hezbollah would likely be many times more destructive for Israel.
The Israeli Defense Forces has responded to Hezbollah’s attacks with air, drone and artillery strikes on southern Lebanon, leaving 120 people, mostly the latter’s fighters, dead. In turn, Israel suffered 10 casualties, including six soldiers.
Although the exchanges are the worst since the 30-day war of 2006, both sides have avoided direct clashes and incursions that could risk a serious escalation.
There is little appetite among lawmakers in Lebanon’s caretaker government, and the wider population, for a war with Israel, especially as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis in living memory.
“Believe me when I tell you, our hearts bleed with Gaza, but we cannot withstand another war on our own soil,” Ali Abdullah, a 37-year-old Lebanese citizen who is jobless, told Arab News.
“Necessities have become luxuries to many of us. To drag Lebanon in its current state into another war would be callous. How can we answer a call to arms on empty stomachs?”
Hezbollah’s hesitation to plunge into a full-blown war is also partly a result of sustained Western military and diplomatic pressure.
Since October, the US has stationed two strike carrier groups and a nuclear submarine in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf to deter escalation by Hezbollah and other groups sympathetic to Hamas.
Amos Hochstein, deputy assistant to US President Joe Biden and a senior adviser for energy and investment, traveled to Lebanon in November to warn Lebanese officials and Hezbollah not to escalate the conflict.
Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, has said that the main goal of his militia’s attacks on Israel is to drain the IDF’s military resources that would otherwise have been used in Gaza.
But as he watches Hamas’ destruction as a military organization, his fighters have a tough choice to make, whether to sit back and watch the Gaza leg of the Iran-backed so-called Axis of Resistance get dismantled, or to throw in their lot with Hamas in an effort to save it.
“I think they wouldn’t. They would stick to the sidelines,” Firas Maksad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, told Arab News previously. “Hezbollah and Iran both have a preference to avoid a larger direct confrontation with Israel.”
Maksad and other analysts believe that as the first line of deterrence and defense for the Iranian regime and its nuclear program if Israel decides to strike, Hezbollah is not going to be wasted on saving Hamas.
Even so, as the IDF encircles the last holdouts of Hamas in Gaza and continues to strike targets within Lebanon and Syria, the likelihood of a regional flare-up continues to be strong.
Defense analysts say Hezbollah has massed much of its elite Radwan fighting force on the border and is using new weapons. This includes the so-called Burkan short-range rockets that can carry more than 1,000 pounds (453 kg) of explosive material, and which inflicted severe damage on an Israeli military outpost last month.
According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, Hezbollah possesses GPS-guided weapons capable of striking the entirety of Israeli territory; highly accurate, heavy-payload SCUD missiles, as well as a version of the lethal Syrian-made Tishreen missile; and plenty of Kornet antitank missiles equipped with laser-guided munitions.
All this is on top of an expanded arsenal of an estimated 150,000 rockets.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning last week that Beirut and southern Lebanon would be turned “into Gaza and Khan Younis” if the fighting was escalated. Israeli troops and Hamas militants are currently locked in deadly combat for control of Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-biggest city.
According to Meir Javedanfar, a lecturer at Tel Aviv’s Reichman University, Israeli tolerance for Hezbollah threats is at an all-time low.
“Benny Gantz, the Israeli defense minister, has told the Americans that Israel wants Hezbollah to evacuate the areas adjacent to its borders,” he told Arab News.
“This is in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which states they are not to be there in the first place. This is what Israel is aiming for.”
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Resolution 1701 was the agreement that ended the 2006 war. It called for “security arrangements to prevent the resumption of hostilities, including the establishment between the Blue Line and the Litani River of an area free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the government of Lebanon and UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon).”
Hezbollah’s continued presence in the area could be provocative enough for the IDF to move against the group once it has finished with Hamas.
Israel has deployed possibly up to 100,000 soldiers along the northern border, evacuated 60,000 local residents, and transformed some border communities into military bases due to the perceived threat of a Hezbollah invasion.
“We saw what happens when you have Hamas on your border,” said Javedanfar. “It led to such a disaster on Oct. 7.
“We have a new situation. The Israeli government is going to pressure the Americans and other countries to understand that it will not live with a Hezbollah military presence on its borders anymore.
“After Oct. 7, the tolerance for Hezbollah’s threats has become very low. It could be next week, it could be five years from now. Who knows? But Israel will terminate the Hezbollah threat.”
Military analysts believe the Israeli security establishment had convinced itself that the threat posed by Hamas had been contained, only to be blindsided by the attack of Oct. 7, which resulted in the deaths of some 1,400 people, primarily civilians, and the taking of more than 240 hostages.
It is a mistake they will not want to make again, Javedanfar suggested.
“We believed they had changed, that they had matured from an extremist military organization into one that is interested in developing Gaza’s economy and becoming more responsible,” he said.
“We were proven wrong. All these assumptions were proven wrong. We saw the devastating consequences of being wrong regarding Hamas, and now we are asking the same question regarding Hezbollah. Do we want to live with its threats on our borders? And its 150,000 missiles?
“Israel has over 300,000 military personnel in reserve forces and is willing to use them in order to deter Hezbollah away from its borders.”
Tzachi Hanegbi, head of the National Security Council of Israel, recently said that once Hamas is defeated, Israel may have to go to war with Hezbollah or else citizens may not want to return to the northern areas.
Although Israel would prefer not to fight a war on two fronts, Hanegbi said it may have to “impose a new reality” when it comes to Hezbollah.
Not every analyst, though, is convinced that Israel has the means, the will or the international backing to mount a successful military campaign against the formidable Hezbollah.
“A full-scale war with Lebanon will be a burden on Israel,” Nadim Shehadi, a Lebanese economist and columnist, told Arab News. “It will be too costly economically and psychologically for Israel.”
In fact, Shehadi believes even the complete defeat of Hamas is beyond Israel’s means, especially now that global public opinion is shifting against the Israelis. “What Hamas has achieved in terms of victory is destroying Israeli self-perception,” he said.
“Two core beliefs were shattered. One being that the Israeli government created a safe place where Jews can be protected by their state. This has crumbled as citizens don’t feel safe nor secure and have been fleeing the Galilee.
“The second being that the Israeli army is moral, that it abides by international law and humanitarian rules. This has also crumbled. Both the world and Israelis don’t believe that anymore. They have gone mad in Gaza.”
More than 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.
“These are also gains for Hezbollah,” said Shehadi. “Hezbollah is watching what is being carried out in Gaza now.”
However, Shehadi too does not believe Hezbollah wants a war with Israel — at least not yet.