German foundation withdraws journalist’s award over controversial Gaza-Jewish ghetto comparison

LONDON: A German literary prize awarded to Russian American journalist Masha Gessen has been withdrawn over an essay in which she compared Gaza to Nazi-era Jewish ghettos.
The Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought was retracted by the Heinrich Boell Foundation, an organization associated with Germany’s Green Party.
The decision was made in unison with the Bremen Senate and stemmed from Gessen’s recent essay in The New Yorker, “In the Shadow of the Holocaust.” The foundation deemed the piece “unacceptable.”
According to German Magazine Die Zeit, the award ceremony for the Hannah Arendt Prize, which was initially planned to take place in Bremen next Friday, will now be held in a “different setting” on Saturday.
Gessen’s essay, which was published on Dec. 9, criticized Germany’s policies toward Israel, highlighting the daily perils of the Palestinian people. The journalist also drew comparisons between the plight of Gazans and the Jews confined in Nazi-era ghettos in Eastern Europe.
In the essay, Gessen, who is of Jewish heritage, described Gaza as a “hyperdensely populated, impoverished, walled-in compound” like those seen under Nazi occupation.
Gessen’s vivid portrayal of the Israeli attacks in Gaza sparked both criticism and acclaim, fueling a nationwide debate on free expression and the complex dynamics surrounding criticism of Israel in Germany.
Italian media watchdog probes Lebanese TV channel over alleged unauthorized broadcasting
Agcom launched investigation into Al Mayadeen after French media group, authorities warned network was operating without license
Updated 15 December 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: The Italian media authority Agcom has launched an investigation into Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV news channel for alleged unauthorized broadcasting, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Friday.
The Hezbollah-affiliated network has been accused of broadcasting from Italian territory without the necessary license granted by Agcom.
A spokesperson for the watchdog confirmed to Arab News that a formal probe had been initiated but said it could not release any further information or statements on ongoing investigations.
The news emerged after the Denis Diderot Committee, an international network of academics and experts in the audio-visual sector, published a report claiming that the Beirut-based channel had been broadcasting to the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe via two Eutelsat satellites from Italian territory without authorization from Agcom.
The French research institute initially alerted the French regulatory authority Arcom and Eutelsat’s owner, expressing concern. After a preliminary investigation, Eutelsat and Arcom identified the channel’s transmission from two Italian teleports and promptly alerted Agcom, which initiated investigative proceedings.
Describing the network as a “promoter of Islamist terrorist organizations,” the committee said Al Mayadeen had breached European regulations. Its report also accused the channel and its websites of spreading antisemitic and Holocaust denial statements, as well as promoting apology for terrorism.
In addition, the committee claimed that Al Mayadeen, “contributes to disinformation in the Arab world and Arabic-speaking populations worldwide about Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.”
In a statement, the committee urged European national authorities and the EU to take measures against Al Mayadeen’s antisemitism and terrorism promotion.
Al Mayadeen, a pan-Arabist satellite news television channel affiliated to the Shiite Islamist political party and militant group, launched in June 2012, and has news reporters in most Arab countries.
Committee coordinator, Andre Lange, told Arab News that Agcom was in the “process” of checking with other European authorities if there had been a request for a license.
“If this is not the case, they will ask the switch-off of the channel,” Lange said.
The committee noted the difficulty in identifying the channels’ country of jurisdiction according to the European AVMS (audio-visual media services) directive and called for European regulatory authorities and satellite operators to create a register of uplinks to non-European channels from European territory.
“We have focussed on Al Mayadeen TV. But it is probable that other Arabic channels on the same multiplexes do not have the authorization,” Lange added.
Meta, TikTok report jump in Malaysia govt requests to remove content in 2023
News sparked concerns about freedom of speech, rise in scrutiny of online content
Removed content included criticism of the government, posts on illegal gambling, hate speech, racially or religiously divisive content
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Facebook-owner Meta and China’s TikTok restricted a record number of social media posts and accounts in Malaysia in the first six months of 2023, data published by the firms showed, amid a jump in government requests to remove content.
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, which came to power in November 2022 on a reformist platform, has faced accusations of backpedaling on its promises to protect freedom of speech amid increased scrutiny of online content in recent months.
The government has denied allegations of stifling dissent online, saying it wanted to curb provocative posts that touch on race, religion and royalty.
Between January and June this year, Meta restricted about 3,100 pages and posts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms from being viewed by users in Malaysia because they were reported to have allegedly violated local laws, according to data published in the firm’s twice-yearly Transparency Report this month.
The figure was six times higher than in the previous half-year period and the highest since the company began reporting content restrictions in Malaysia in 2017.
Meta said between July 2022 and June 2023, it restricted access to more than 3,500 items in response to reports by Malaysia’s communications regulator and other government agencies.
The content included criticism of the government and posts that allegedly violated laws on illegal gambling, hate speech, racially or religiously divisive content, bullying and financial scams, Meta’s report said.
Short video platform TikTok, in a similar report issued last month, said it had received 340 requests from the Malaysian government to remove or restrict content between January and June 2023, affecting 890 posts and accounts.
TikTok removed or restricted 815 of those for violating local laws or the platform’s community guidelines — the highest in a six-month period since it began reporting requests from Malaysia in 2019, the data showed. It was triple the number TikTok removed in the second half of 2022.
Malaysia made more requests to restrict content on TikTok than any other government in Southeast Asia, the data showed. Meta did not publish the total number of government requests it received for content restrictions.
The Malaysian government did not respond to a request for comment on the data. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this week the communications regulator often acted upon complaints from ordinary users, denying allegations that he had requested the agency to seek the removal of posts critical of him on social media.
Race and religion are sensitive issues in Malaysia, which has a predominantly Muslim ethnic Malay population but significant ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. It also has laws prohibiting seditious remarks or insults against its monarchy.
Fahmi said in October that TikTok had not done enough to curb defamatory or misleading content on its platform and accused it of failing to comply with some local laws. TikTok said it would take proactive measures to address the issues raised.
The government also threatened to take legal action against Meta for failing to act against “undesirable” content but dropped the plan after meetings with the company.
Free speech group Article 19 denounced the removal of posts critical of the government and expressed concerns over its increased requests to restrict content, warning that it could stifle legitimate free speech and expression.
“It is never permissible to prohibit expression solely because it casts a critical view on social issues, public figures or government institutions,” said Nalini Elumalai, its senior Malaysia program officer.
Britain weighs new consultation on social media impact on teens
New measures is expected to carve social media use for under 16s
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Britain could look at further measures to protect young teenagers from the risks of social media in the new year following the introduction of new online safety laws focused on children and the removal of illegal content, a minister said.
The Online Safety Act, which became law in October, requires platforms like Meta’s Instagram and Alphabet’s YouTube to strengthen controls around illegal content and age-checking measures.
Major platforms including Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat require users to be at least 13 years old.
A Bloomberg report said the British government was studying a crackdown on social media access for children under the age of 16, including potential bans.
Science Minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday that the government always sought to find a balance between important freedoms and putting parents in control.
“If there is a consultation at some point in the future, and as I say that’s speculation at this point, looking at how you can continue to protect minors as opposed to the freedom of the internet for adults is always something that a sensible government I think would look at,” he told Times Radio.
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against Daily Mirror publisher
Court rules 15 of the 33 newspaper articles in question at trial had been compiled with the help of unlawful means
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
LONDON: Prince Harry won his phone hacking lawsuit Friday against the publisher of the Daily Mirror and was awarded over £140,000 ($180,000) in the first of his several lawsuits against the tabloids to go to trial.
Justice Timothy Fancourt in the High Court found that phone hacking was “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspapers over many years and private investigators “were an integral part of the system” to gather information unlawfully. He said executives at the papers were aware of the practice and covered it up.
Fancourt found that 15 of the 33 newspaper articles in question at trial had been compiled with the help of unlawful means.
The Duke of Sussex had sought £440,000 ($560,000) as part of his crusade against the British media as he bucked his family’s longstanding aversion to litigation by becoming the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in over a century.
The appearance of Harry, the estranged younger son of King Charles III, in the witness box over two days in June created a spectacle as he lobbed allegations that Mirror Group Newspapers had employed journalists who eavesdropped on voicemails and hired private investigators to use deception and unlawful means to learn about him and other family members.
“I believe that phone hacking was at an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time,” he asserted in the High Court. “That is beyond any doubt.”
Saudi gamer reflects on reaction to his top-trending YouTube video about mental health struggle
The video by Bander Madkhali, username BanderitaX, who has nearly 14m subscribers on the platform, has been viewed almost 11m times since it was uploaded on Jan. 2
He told Arab News he received messages of thanks and support from people who had struggled for years with similar issues and finally sought help after watching his video
Updated 15 December 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: YouTube’s end-of-year lists highlighting the most popular content in the Middle East and North Africa revealed that the top-trending video in the region this year was one in which Saudi gamer Bander Madkhali, username BanderitaX, shared personal details of his battle with depression.
Madkhali has nearly 14 million subscribers and more than 4 billion total views of his videos on the platform. The video about his mental health journey, which marked a departure from his usual video game-related content, has amassed almost 11 million views since it was uploaded on Jan. 2.
Abdulrahman Al-Hazimi, Madkhali’s partner manager at YouTube, who has been working with him for four years, told Arab News: “The honesty with which he shared his story on YouTube, with the sole objective of helping others feel less alone, is a testament to the power of community on YouTube.”
He added that the popularity of the video in a region in which mental health issues, particularly among men, continue to be a taboo subject is of particular significance.
“The fact that his video about mental health was the top trending video in MENA for 2023 shows how important this message is,” Al-Hazimi said.
Madkhali said his motivation for making the video came not only from his own experiences but those of others, including someone he knew who struggled for years before finally seeking help from a psychiatrist and starting to feel better within a few months.
“Instead of struggling for years and being in denial about what you’re going through” people can seek help and “get better through treatment, or even taking the right medication,” Madkhali told Arab News.
Still, he admitted he was “incredibly hesitant” and “worried” about talking publicly about mental health for fear of a backlash because “it is such a huge issue and nobody really accepts it.”
He said he mulled over the idea of speaking out for several years before mustering the courage to record and share the video.
“After a few years, I had the confidence to release it; it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision,” Madkhali said.
In the video, he also talks about the effect of his faith and prayers while he was grappling with mental health issues. He said that he was aware that this could be a touchy subject but felt it was important to address it because people who do not accept mental health problems as being real often respond to those struggling with such issues with comments relating to faith and prayers, he said. For example, they might suggest a person is suffering because they do not pray or lack faith, he added.
“There are Sheikhs and Imams who have depression,” Madkhali said, so if strong faith and devotion to prayers could prevent problems, how is it possible that those “who pray, lead prayers and guide people have (mental) illnesses?”
He added: “Faith and prayer are important but it doesn’t necessarily mean that if you pray, fast and believe in Allah, you won’t be affected — just like with diabetes or high blood pressure.”
Madkhali said that his fears about uploading the video were eased when, much to his surprise, it received an overwhelmingly positive response and became the top video in the MENA region.
“I expected a lot of negativity but I was surprised that 90 percent of the comments were positive,” he said.
He received messages of thanks and support from people who had been struggling for years with similar issues and finally sought professional help after watching his video, he added.
In his video, Madkhali offered to donate SR100,000 ($27,000) to help those who want to seek medical help but lack the financial resources to pay for it, and revealed that he was working with his doctor at Saleem Medical Center to offer an 80 percent discount on the cost of the treatment.
“It feels great and is really comforting that I was able to benefit the largest number of people possible through this video,” Madkhali said.
YouTube said its rankings, compiled by the platform’s Trends and Culture team and covering videos, shorts, creators and songs, are based on several factors, including number of views, likes and comments, and how quickly engagement takes place.
The full lists of YouTube’s top ten videos, shorts, creators and songs in the MENA region for 2023 can be found here.