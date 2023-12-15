Israeli leaflets ‘intimidating civilians,’ Lebanese municipality says

BEIRUT: France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will travel to Lebanon on Saturday as part of diplomatic efforts to contain the Middle East conflict.
“We must avoid a regional eruption,” ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said ahead of Colonna’s visit.
The French minister is expected to call for “restraint” and “responsibility” in an effort to avoid a new front line on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Lemoine said.
His comments came as daily exchanges of fire along the border added to fears of a widening war.
Israeli officials have also stepped up their warnings to Hezbollah.
During a visit to forces deployed along the border last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “If Hezbollah chooses to go into a full-scale war, Beirut and southern Lebanon — not far away from here — will turn it into Gaza and Khan Younis.”
The Israeli military dropped leaflets in southern Lebanon on Friday, warning residents against assisting Hezbollah as the conflict between the group and Israeli forces entered its 69th day.
Eyewitnesses in Kfarchouba and Kfarhamam saw a drone drop the leaflets in the morning, some taking photos and sharing them on social media.
Hundreds of people, including women, children and the elderly, were forced to leave their homes near the border and head to safety at the beginning of the confrontation.
In a statement, the Kfarchouba municipality described the Israeli leaflets as “a prelude to justify aggressive acts intended against our defenseless civilians, who are safe and peaceful in their homes, preserving their property, and clinging to their homeland and land.”
The municipality said that there are “no weapons, armed individuals, or armed manifestations in the town, except the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.”
Kfarchouba, which has a Sunni majority, is located in the Arqoub area of the Hasbaya district, 120 km from Beirut.
The town is situated on the triangle of the Lebanese-Syrian-Israeli border, making it a strategic location.
Although Israel withdrew from Kfarchouba under the Blue Line, vast agricultural areas, known as the Kfarchouba Heights and belonging to the town, remain under Israeli control.
Four houses in the town have been destroyed by Israeli shelling since hostilities erupted on Oct. 8.
The municipality has asked UNIFIL and the Lebanese army to protect the town by defining a neutral area, preventing Israel from carrying out any hostile actions.
Several people were hurt when an Israeli drone targeted a house in the Lebanese border town of Yarin on Friday.
Ambulances took the wounded to hospitals in Tyre for treatment, according to media reports.
Israeli shelling has escalated in recent days, shifting from targeting forests and valleys to striking civilian homes.
Warning sirens sounded on Friday in Arab Al-Aramshe in western Galilee on the Israeli side as Hezbollah targeted the Israeli military outposts of Yaara and Arab Al-Aramshe. Sirens also sounded in the Hanita border settlement.
Hezbollah said that it struck the Israeli Al-Jardah military outpost with Burkan missiles, and also targeted a group of Israeli soldiers entering the Intelligence Battalion headquarters in Mitat.
The group also hit the Israeli Bayad Blida military outpost.
Israel shelled the Labbouneh region on the outskirts of Naqoura using internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs.
Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab and Tallat Hamames in Sarda, as well as the Tayr Harfa and Yarin villages and the outskirts of Houla.
It also hit Wadi Qatmun on the outskirts of the Rmaych village.
Israeli shells struck Kfarkila village and Tallat Al-Awayda on the outskirts of the border village of Al-Tayba.
Israeli artillery also targeted several houses in Ras Al-Dhaher and Al-Tarash in the Mays Al-Jabal village.
LONDON: Hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are contingent upon a change of leadership at the top of the Knesset, as it seems incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convinced peace is not an option.
That, at least, is the view of several experts, who believe Netanyahu’s obsession with seeing the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as something that can only be managed, not brought to an end, has impeded all other alternatives.
“Netanyahu is irrelevant to peace,” Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations and associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House in London, told Arab News.
Mekelberg is of the view that Israel should be “looking for a future leadership,” adding that, despite not being in the “actioning peace” phase of the conflict, this would have to “start soon, if we don’t want another prolonged period of low intensity war.”
Despite having developed a reputation for survival and rebirth over his 20-plus years at the top of Israeli politics, Netanyahu’s poll numbers indicate his ouster in the near term is now a very real possibility.
Given the corruption charges awaiting him once he is stripped of the legal immunity afforded by high office, the stakes are particularly high.
A recent report by The Wall Street Journal found that support among Israelis for Netanyahu to remain in office for the long haul stands at just 18 percent, with 29 percent demanding he leave now and 47 percent seeing no place for him in government after the war ends.
Interviewed by The New Yorker, Dahlia Scheindlin, a political scientist and expert on Israeli public opinion, said that Netanyahu’s popularity had reached its nadir.
“By every possible indicator we have, and there have been lots of surveys done since Oct. 7, his popularity is abysmal,” said Scheindlin. “It’s the worst I’ve seen, certainly since 2009. I’d like to say ever, but I would have to check every single survey since the early 90s.”
That decline could have implications for how the war in Gaza is fought, with Netanyahu’s coalition, built in 2022, having lost its majority, dropping from 64 to 32 seats in parliament.
And yet, part of that loss of public support stems from the manner in which Netanyahu has sought to manage the conflict with Hamas, with many Israelis blaming his failure of leadership for the attack that set off the latest phase of violence.
Osama Al-Sharif, a Jordanian analyst and political columnist, believes Netanyahu’s political fate is tightly bound up with how the war has been fought.
“A more likely scenario over Israeli plans for the demilitarization of Gaza is that Netanyahu himself leaves the scene before Hamas does as the public begin to complain of the victory that may never come,” Al-Sharif told Arab News.
And it is not just Israeli voters who seem to be running out of patience. US President Joe Biden’s support for Netanyahu and his hard-right government’s handling of the war have put him on the back foot as he moves into his own election year.
In off-camera remarks reported by Axios, Biden is reported to have said: “I think he (Netanyahu) has to change, and with this government. This government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move.”
For Tobias Borck, senior research fellow for Middle East security at London’s Royal United Services Institute, Netanyahu has been hamstrung from the start by his own perception of the conflict with the Palestinians, with his “manageable conflict status quo” having proved a failed strategy.
“His intransigence on only viewing Palestine as a problem to be managed is what’s impeding the emergence of new ideas,” Borck told Arab News.
It has created “this completely unsustainable middle thing: Neither one state, nor two states. It is not a solution to the problem. It is a confusion caused by the position Netanyahu adopted decades ago. That he has not come up with new ideas isn’t surprising.”
Following a seven-day truce, during which Hamas released several hostages in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, the IDF’s bombing campaign resumed, bringing the civilian death toll in Gaza to more than 18,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
Against this backdrop, several unnamed sources who spoke to US media have said that Washington may try to force Israel’s hand and impose an end to the violence by Christmas. Borck said he has heard these rumors, but is not convinced of their veracity.
What has become quite clear is that “the American tone is shifting and it is turning from open-ended to wanting it over,” he said.
“You can trace the shift over the past two months. The shift is continuing, and the end point is inevitable: Ceasefire now. All that matters is what the Americans perceive as the Israelis having achieved their war aims. Remember there are Americans still held hostage.”
Borck does not expect Israelis to simply lay down their arms the moment Washington barks “ceasefire now.” Instead, he expects to see them challenge and condemn a perceived US interference.
However, Washington’s change of tone could actually be Netanyahu’s best opportunity for political survival. Reuters has cited recent polling that indicates overwhelming public support for the war, despite the civilian death toll in Gaza.
One former Israeli ambassador to Washington, Itamar Rabinovich, told The New York Times that Netanyahu was focused as much on a pending election as he was on the war.
“He’s looking at a potential election campaign a few months down the road. This is going to be his platform: ‘I am the leader who can stand up to Biden and prevent a Palestinian state’,” said Rabinovich.
Biden appears to be keen on disassociating backing for Israel from support for Netanyahu. Earlier in the week, the US president said Israel was losing international support because of its indiscriminate bombing.
Netanyahu, meanwhile, appears to be moving to identify himself in opposition to Biden, stating in recent remarks: “We are continuing until the end, there is no question. I say this even given the great pain and the international pressure. Nothing will stop us.”
Ahron Bregman, a senior teaching fellow at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, told Arab News he was hesitant about writing Netanyahu off just yet, noting that, after 30 years of writing political obituaries, it is still too soon to say.
Echoing others who spoke to Arab News, he is also skeptical that a change in leadership at the top of Israeli politics would result in any meaningful change for Palestinians.
“It doesn’t really matter, because whoever replaces him is likely to continue with the same policies, namely using brutal force to suppress the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Israel is unlucky in that at this critical time, it doesn’t have a (David) Ben-Gurion,” he said, referring to the founder and first prime minister of Israel.
It happens in the history of nations that often, at critical times, when one needs leaders who are brave, bold and able to think out of the box, they are not around.”
Bregman said that this has left Palestinians in an unenviable position, but suggested those supporting their cause would be best placed directing their energies “not so much to a long-term solution but to ensure that the Israelis, when this war is over, get out of the Gaza Strip.”
This meant also ensuring that if Israel wants a buffer zone separating it from Gaza, it will have to be built inside Israel, he said.
If, as some have suggested, the Israel Defense Forces is eying up the possibility of turning north Gaza into a buffer zone, Bregman said that any Israeli presence in the “tiny” Strip, even if only “temporary,” would only serve to “delay even further a long-term solution to the conflict.”
JERUSALEM: Israel on Friday said it was opening a military police investigation into the killing of two Palestinians in the West Bank after an Israeli human rights group posted videos that appeared to show Israeli troops killing the men — one who was incapacitated and the second unarmed — during a military raid in a West Bank refugee camp.
The B’Tselem human rights group accused the army of carrying out a pair of “illegal executions.”
The security camera videos show two Israeli military vehicles pursuing a group of Palestinians in the Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank. One man, who appears to be holding a red canister, is gunned down by soldiers. B’Tselem identified the man as 25 year-old Rami Jundob.
The military jeep then approaches Jundob as he lies bleeding on the ground and fires multiple shots at him until he is still. Soldiers then approach a man identified by B’Tselem as 36-year-old Thaar Shahin as he cowers underneath the hood of a car. They shoot at him from close range.
Btselem said that Shahin was killed instantly and Jundob died of his wounds the next day.
Israel’s military said its military police unit opened an investigation into the Dec. 8 shootings “on the suspicion that during the incident, shots were fired not in accordance with the law.” It said that the findings would be referred to a military prosecutor, an indication that criminal charges could be filed.
Israel rarely prosecutes such cases, and human rights groups say soldiers rarely receive serious punishments even if wrongdoing is found. In a high-profile case, an Israeli soldier was convicted of manslaughter and served a reduced nine-month sentence in jail after shooting a badly wounded Palestinian who was lying on the ground in 2016.
The army recently opened an investigation into a soldier who shot and killed an Israeli man who had just killed a pair of Palestinian attackers at a Jerusalem bus stop. The soldier apparently suspected the Israeli was also an assailant — despite kneeling on the ground, raising his hands and opening his shirt to show he wasn’t a threat. The shooting underscored what critics say is an epidemic of excessive force by Israeli soldiers, police and armed citizens against suspected Palestinian attackers.
In a separate incident Friday, police said they had suspended officers caught on video beating up a Palestinian photojournalist in east Jerusalem. The photojournalist was identified on social media as Mustafa Haruf, who works for the Turkish news agency Anadolu.
In the video, one officer approaches Haruf and strikes him with the butt of his gun while another officer pushes him against a car. One points his gun at Haruf and another pulls him to the ground in a headlock. An officer kneels on Haruf’s body, the other officer kicking Haruf repeatedly in the head as he screams in pain.
Other officers stand by, watching and pushing back shocked onlookers.
“The Border Police Command views the conduct of these officers as inconsistent with the values of the force,” the police said in a statement as it announced the suspensions of the officers and an investigation.
Both incidents come as tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem have been inflamed by the war between Israel and Hamas, with Israelis on edge and bracing for further attacks. Palestinians and human rights groups have long accused Israeli forces of using excessive force and skirting accountability.
Since the outbreak of war, violence in the West Bank from Israeli forces and settlers has reached record levels. Since Oct. 7, 287 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. That’s the deadliest year on record in the West Bank in 18 years, it said.
GAZA STRIP: Israel reopened an aid crossing into Gaza on Friday as staunch ally the United States urged more restraint in its all-out offensive against Hamas.
Under pressure to do more to spare civilians, Israel approved a “temporary measure” allowing aid to be delivered directly to Gaza through its Kerem Shalom border crossing, the prime minister’s office said.
Israel had faced weeks of pressure from aid agencies and Western allies to reopen Kerem Shalom as Egypt’s Rafah crossing struggled to cope with the scale of need inside Gaza, where 1.9 million of the 2.4 million population have been displaced, according to UN figures.
The war began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring home an estimated 250 hostages abducted by militants to Gaza, Israel launched a massive offensive that has left much of the besieged territory in ruins.
The Hamas government says the war has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.
Fierce fighting continued on Friday, with Hamas claiming they had blown up a house containing Israeli soldiers in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who was wrapping up a trip to Israel and the West Bank, called the decision a “significant step.”
“President (Joe) Biden raised this issue in recent phone calls with Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, and it was an important topic of discussion during my visit to Israel over the past two days,” he said.
The United States hopes “this new opening will ease congestion and help facilitate the delivery of life-saving assistance,” Sullivan added.
A World Health Organization representative said the announcement was “very good news.”
Aid distribution had largely stopped in most of Gaza, except on a limited basis in the Rafah area, according to the UN.
In Khan Yunis, satellite news channel Al Jazeera reported that one of its journalists had been killed and another wounded by “shrapnel from an Israeli missile attack.”
More than 60 journalists and media staff have died since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
The US, which provides billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, has strongly backed its response to Hamas’s attacks, but has voiced increasing concern over civilian casualties and the long-term plan for Gaza.
“We do not believe that it makes sense for Israel, or is right for Israel, to... reoccupy Gaza over the long term,” Sullivan said after meeting Israeli leaders.
In Washington, Biden reiterated calls for greater care for Gazan civilians.
“I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives — not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful,” said Biden.
Sullivan also traveled to the West Bank to meet Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, who said Gaza must remain an “integral part” of the Palestinian state.
Abbas’s Palestinian Authority has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but is deeply unpopular with Palestinians and has been further weakened by the war.
However, Washington still hopes that in a revived form it can resume control of Gaza as part of a renewed push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Multiple Western governments issued a joint statement demanding that Israel “take concrete steps to halt unprecedented violence by Israeli settlers” in the West Bank.
Attacks by extremist settlers since early October have killed eight Palestinians and wounded 83, they said.
Israel’s police force said it had suspended several officer after they severely assaulted a journalist for Turkish news agency Anadolu as he was trying to take photos of Palestinians praying in annexed east Jerusalem.
Further south in Rafah near the Egyptian border, crowds of Palestinians used flashlights to search the rubble of buildings for survivors following Israeli strikes.
“This is a residential neighborhood, women and children live here, as you can see,” said resident Abu Omar. “Three missiles on a residential neighborhood that has nothing to do with any militant activities.”
DEIR AL-BALAH: The Israeli military has rounded up hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip, separating families and forcing men to strip to their underwear before trucking some to a detention camp on the beach, where they spent hours, in some cases days, subjected to hunger and cold, according to human rights activists, distraught relatives and released detainees themselves.
Palestinians detained in the shattered town of Beit Lahiya, the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya, and neighborhoods of Gaza City said they were bound, blindfolded, and bundled into the backs of trucks.
Some said they were taken to the camp at an undisclosed location, nearly naked and with little water.
“We were treated like cattle. They even wrote numbers on our hands,” said Ibrahim Lubbad, a 30-year-old computer engineer arrested in Beit Lahiya on Dec. 7 with a dozen other family members and held overnight.
“We could feel their hatred.”
The roundups have laid bare an emerging tactic in Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza, experts say, as the military seeks to solidify control in evacuated areas in the north and collect intelligence about Hamas operations nearly 10 weeks after the group’s deadly Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
• Photos and videos showing Palestinian men kneeling in the streets, heads bowed and hands bound behind their backs sparked outrage after spreading on social media.
• Released detainees said they were exposed to the chill of night and repeatedly questioned about Hamas activities.
• Soldiers kicked sand in their faces and beat those who spoke out of turn.
In response to questions about alleged mistreatment, the Israeli military said that detainees were “treated according to protocol” and were given enough food and water.
The army spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, claimed that the men are questioned and then told to dress and that in cases where this did not happen, the military would ensure it does not occur again.
Those believed to have ties to Hamas are taken away for further interrogation, and dozens of Hamas members have been arrested so far, he claimed.
Photos and videos showing Palestinian men kneeling in the streets, heads bowed, and hands bound behind their backs sparked outrage after spreading on social media.
To Palestinians, it is a stinging indignity. Among those rounded up were boys as young as 12 and men as old as 70, and they included civilians who lived ordinary lives before the war, according to interviews with 15 families of detainees.
“My only crime is not having enough money to flee to the south,” said Abu Adnan Al-Kahlout, an unemployed 45-year-old with diabetes and high blood pressure in Beit Lahiya.
He was detained Dec. 8 and released after several hours when soldiers saw he was too faint and nauseated to be interrogated.
Israeli forces have detained at least 900 Palestinians in northern Gaza, estimated Ramy Abdu, founder of the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, which has worked to document the arrests.
Based on testimony it collected, the group presumes Israel is holding most detainees from Gaza at the Zikim military base just north of the enclave.
Palestinians cowered with their families for days as Israel poured heavy machine-gun fire into Beit Lahiya and Jabaliya, the firefights with Hamas militants stranding families in their homes
without electricity, running water, fuel or communications, and internet service.
“There are corpses all over the place, left out for three, four weeks because no one can reach them to bury them before the dogs eat them,” said Raji Sourani, a lawyer with the Palestinian Center for Human Rights in Gaza.
He said he saw dozens of dead bodies as he made his way from Gaza City to the southern border with Egypt last week.
Palestinians recounted soldiers going door to door with dogs, using loudspeakers to call on families to come outside.
Women and children are often told to walk away to find shelter.
Some released detainees described enduring humiliating stretches of near-nudity as Israeli troops took the photos that later went viral.
Some guessed they were driven several kilometers before being dumped in cold sand.
Released detainees said they were exposed to the chill of night and repeatedly questioned about Hamas activities that most could not answer.
Soldiers kicked sand in their faces and beat those who spoke out of turn.
Several Palestinians held for 24 hours or less said they had no food and were forced to share three 1.5-liter bottles with some 300 fellow detainees.
Darwish Al-Ghabrawi, a 58-year-old principal at a UN school, fainted from dehydration.
Mahmoud Al-Madhoun, a 33-year-old shopkeeper, said the only moment that gave him hope was when soldiers released his son, realizing he was just 12.
Returning home brought its horrors. Israeli soldiers dropped detainees off after midnight without their clothes, phones, or IDs near what appeared to be Gaza’s northern border with Israel, those released said, ordering them to walk through a landscape of destruction, tanks stationed along the road and snipers perched on roofs.
“It was a death sentence,” said Hassan Abu Shadkh, whose brothers, 43-year-old Ramadan and 18-year-old Bashar, and his 38-year-old cousin, Naseem Abu Shadkh, walked shoeless over jagged mounds of debris until their feet bled.
Naseem, a farmer in Beit Lahiya, was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper as they made their way to a UN school in Beit Lahiya, Abu Shadkh said.
His brothers were forced to leave their cousin’s body in the middle of the road.
Israeli officials say they have reason to be suspicious of Palestinians remaining in northern Gaza, given that places like Jabaliya and Shijaiyah, in eastern Gaza City, are well-known Hamas bastions.
Human rights groups say mass arrests should be investigated.
“Civilians must only be arrested for necessary and imperative reasons for security. It’s a very high threshold,” said Human Rights Watch’s regional director Omar Shakir.
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military mistakenly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is “under review,” a military spokesperson said on Friday.
The military said the hostages were killed during combat with militants in Gaza and expressed its condolences to the families while saying there would be “full transparency” in the investigation into the incident.
A statement from the military said the hostages were killed during an intense battle with Palestinian militants in Gaza.
“During combat in Shejaiya (a battleground neighborhood of Gaza City), the IDF (army) mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” the army said in a statement.
“Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field,” it added, expressing “deep remorse over the tragic incident.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the hostage deaths an “unbearable tragedy.”
Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the military “bears responsibility for everything that happened.”
“We believe that the three Israelis either escaped or were abandoned by terrorists who held them captive,” he said, adding: “We still don’t know these details.”
The body of a French-Israeli dual national who was among the hostages seized on October 7, was meanwhile returned to Israel after being recovered by troops inside Gaza.
Sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza sounded in Jerusalem for the first time since October 30, sending residents scurring for cover.
The rockets all hit open ground or were intercepted by air defenses, the army said.
In recent days Israel has engaged in intense battles with Hamas militants, who often wear casual civilian clothing, and on Wednesday announced its worst combat losses with 10 soldiers killed in 24 hours.
Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages on Oct. 7. Israel then launched a counter-attack, during which Gaza health authorities say close to 19,000 people have been confirmed killed, with thousands more feared buried under rubble.
During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers imprisoned by Israel, many without charge.
“Together with the entire people of Israel, I bow my head in deep sorrow and mourn the death of three of our dear sons who were kidnapped,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the grieving families in their difficult time.”
More than 100 hostages still remain in Gaza. Some have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities.
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said it had recovered the bodies of three Israelis — a civilian and two soldiers — who had been held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas.