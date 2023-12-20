You are here

Heavy Israeli raids rock southern Lebanon

An Israeli artillery unit fires shells into Lebanon, Dec. 19, 2023. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Israeli fighter jets carried out morning raids targeting forest areas between Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil, along with the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab
  • In the second incident of its kind, the Israeli army targeted the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter taking place in the border town of Blida
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Israeli missile and artillery attacks rocked areas along Lebanon’s southern border and the heart of south Lebanon on Wednesday in what observers claimed was the heaviest series of raids in recent weeks.

Samer Wehde, a war correspondent located in southern Lebanon, told Arab News that “the ground shook beneath our feet.”

He said that the Israelis appeared to be using new types of missiles, and added that the “terrifying sounds” could be heard in Nabatieh, Al-Zahrani and Iqlim Al-Tuffah.

Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Kfar Chouba, Kfarhamam, Salamiyah Farm and Halta in the eastern sector.

The towns of Yarin and Marwahin, the outskirts of Naqoura and Labweh mountain, as well as the areas surrounding Mays Al-Jabal and Hula, were also hit.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that it was targeting Israeli military sites, including Al-Abad and Ruwaizat Al-Alam.

The militant group said that five of its fighters were killed the past 48 hours, bringing the death toll to 113 since fighting began on Oct. 8.

A security source told Arab News that the Israeli army used drones over the border area to track targets and control the field from the air.

Israeli fighter jets carried out morning raids targeting forest areas between Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil, along with the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, while Israeli artillery shelled Tal Al-Nhas and Talat Al-Awidah.

Israeli drones flew over the villages of Majdal Zoun and Chama.

In the second incident of its kind, the Israeli army targeted the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter taking place in the border town of Blida.

Three artillery shells, fired from the Israeli military site of Al-Bayad, struck the northern outskirts of the town, landing meters away from the funeral of Hassan Ibrahim. No injuries were reported.

The town of Aita Al-Shaab was targeted a few days ago during the funeral procession of a Hezbollah militant.

Israeli spy planes flew over the border town of Rab Al-Thalatheen as mourners gathered at the funeral of a Hezbollah member killed by a drone-fired missile on Tuesday.

A text message with instructions from Hezbollah to the people of the south, especially border towns, was shared on social media.

Residents were warned to comply with the “regulations” in order to protect the party’s fighters “so that none of us will take part in direct or indirect bloodshed.”

The Hezbollah message said: “Be discreet if you witness the movements of military or other fighters, as we are entrusted with their safety,” and warned residents against photographing missile launch sites.

Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee early on Wednesday as four Israeli interceptor missiles exploded above Blida.

Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab and Ramiya, while Hezbollah targeted the Metula colony with two missiles.

The Israeli army bombed an area near residential homes in the town of Aitaroun, with two shells falling on the outskirts of Maroun Al-Ras.

Israel said on Wednesday that its warplanes bombed “Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including infrastructure and military sites.”

Two missiles were launched from southern Lebanon toward the Israeli site of Metulla in the Upper Galilee, Israeli media said.

Hezbollah deputy Hassan Ezzedine said on Wednesday that the group is still fighting along a front from Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms.

“We are capable of deterring the enemy from its aggression, and we are mostly concerned about our homeland, Lebanon, its sovereignty, interest, and all the Lebanese,” he said.

The violent escalation on Wednesday forced many of those previously unwilling to leave their villages to head to safe areas, especially the city of Tyre.

More than 24,000 displaced people have registered with the Natural Disaster Management Department in the Union of Tyre Region Municipalities.

Some 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among the dead

GAZA STRIP: The Hamas government’s media office in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday at least 20,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel began.
Some 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among the dead, it said, as the conflict continued to rage more than two months after it broke out on October 7.

Egypt, US ministers discuss Gaza, maritime security concerns in Red Sea

Egypt, US ministers discuss Gaza, maritime security concerns in Red Sea
Gobran Mohamed
  • Shoukry and Blinken agreed to use all means at their disposal to prevent the displacement of Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry recently held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and maritime security concerns in the southern Red Sea and Bab El-Mandeb, the strait that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Shoukry received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Blinken who spoke of America’s keenness to work closely with Egypt on regional and global issues during the new term in office of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Shoukry and Blinken agreed to use all means at their disposal to prevent the displacement of Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip and their territories, and the Egyptian minister highlighted the importance of working to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He also urged the US to support a draft resolution proposed by Arab and Islamic groups in the UN Security Council aimed at removing obstacles to aid getting into Palestine.

The talks, Abu Zeid added, also covered security challenges in the southern Red Sea region and the Bab El-Mandeb and their impact on maritime transport.

Shoukry pointed out the need to provide safe navigation for commercial vessels in the Red Sea, a shipping lane vital to global trade.

At the end of their discussions, Shoukry and Blinken pledged to stay in regular communication.

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks
AFP
  • Qatar-based Ismail Haniyeh heads ‘high-level’ delegation for talks with Egyptian officials
  • Prior Cairo, Haniyeh had met in Doha with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
AFP

CAIRO: Hamas’s Qatar-based leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in the group’s war with Israel in Gaza and a prisoner exchange.

Haniyeh arrived “in the Egyptian capital Cairo to hold discussions with Egyptian officials over the developments of the Zionist (Israeli) aggression on the Gaza Strip and other matters,” the group said in a statement.

Prior to his arrival in Cairo, Haniyeh had met in Doha with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, though details on the meeting were scant.

A source close to the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday that Haniyeh would head a “high-level” Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others.

The discussions will be “on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to talk about the visit.

A source close to the Islamic Jihad group, which fights alongside Hamas in Gaza, said the group’s leader Ziad Nakhaleh is also expected in Cairo early next week for talks.

Both groups had posted videos earlier this week showing what they claimed were hostages still held in Gaza pleading for the Israeli government to secure their release.

During a week-long truce late last month that Qatar brokered with help from Egypt and the United States, 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops

Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops
Saeed Al-Batati
  • Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: What we had hoped for from the beginning was that the fight would be fought directly between us and the Americans and Israelis
  • Houthi Supreme Political Council also reiterated threats to strike US-led troops in the Red Sea if they impeded them from targeting ships
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The leader of the Houthi militia in Yemen, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, vowed on Wednesday that his troops would continue to attack any Israel-bound ships traveling in the Red Sea until Israel lifts its blockade of Gaza and to fight US-led coalition forces, disregarding international calls for de-escalation and the release of captured ships.

The Houthis’ leader slammed the UK, France, Germany, and Italy for joining the US-led coalition.

“We will not sit quietly by if the Americans go further and commit folly by targeting or attacking our nation,” the Houthi leader said in a televised speech.

“What we loved most, and what we had hoped for from the beginning, was that the fight would be fought directly between us and the Americans and Israelis,” he said.

The Houthi Supreme Political Council also reiterated threats to strike US-led troops in the Red Sea if they impeded them from targeting ships, branding the move as a “hostile act” intended to defend Israel and militarize the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“We emphasize that the Republic of Yemen is concerned with protecting itself and that any assault or effort to prevent us from carrying out our religious and humanitarian obligation to help and support our people in Palestine would be faced with a harsh reaction,” the Houthi council said in a statement. 

The Houthis have launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, as well as targeted ships in the Red Sea that are alleged to be going to Israel.

The Houthi raids led the US to form a multinational task force to protect the Red Sea against the militia’s attacks.

International shipping companies have announced that they would reroute their ships from the Red Sea to avoid Houthi assaults.

The Houthis hijacked a vehicle cargo ship dubbed Galaxy Leader and its 25-member crew on Nov. 19 and moored it off Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah.

The Houthi vow to continue targeting ships came less than a day after the EU, NATO, and other nations, as well as Yemen, criticized the militia’s threats to Red Sea maritime traffic and asked them to free the crew of the hijacked ship.

“We again call on the Houthis to release the Galaxy Leader crew and ship immediately and to cease additional attacks on commercial vessels in the region’s vital waterways,” the countries, also including Japan, Liberia, New Zealand, and Singapore, said in their joint statement. 

At the same time, neither the UK Marine Trade Operations nor the US Central Command reported any fresh incidents in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

Despite the quiet period, Elisabeth Kendall, Middle East expert and head of Girton College, University of Cambridge, said that Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea will most likely continue despite the presence of international coalition forces and that the Houthis are currently examining the US and its allies’ red lines and will adjust their attacks accordingly.

“The Houthis will probably try to avoid deliberately destroying ships and killing crew because they do not want to provoke direct war. However, they could do so by accident or miscalculation, which is the main danger,” Kendall said.

Kendall thinks that the US, on the other hand, will try to avoid sparking another Middle Eastern crisis and will instead focus on mobilizing forces in the Red Sea and maybe launching “limited” assaults on targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen. 

“The US and allies do not want to become embroiled in another Middle East war,” said Kendall.

“Hence, they will likely follow two courses of action: beefing up the US-led international maritime force in the Red Sea and undertaking indirect measures of ‘hybrid’ war.

“There is also the possibility of limited and highly targeted strikes against Houthi military installations and launch sites.”

Israeli FM backs plan to ‘fast track’ Gaza aid via Cyprus

Israeli FM backs plan to ‘fast track’ Gaza aid via Cyprus
AFP
  • Cyprus has proposed establishing a corridor to collect, inspect, and store aid on the island before shipping it to Gaza
  • Cohen, after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, emphasised the need for an “organized and well-inspected” transfer of aid
AFP

LARNACA: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed support during his visit to Cyprus on Wednesday for plans to send humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip from the Mediterranean island.
Cyprus has proposed establishing a corridor to collect, inspect, and store aid on the island before shipping it to Gaza.
Cohen, after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, emphasised the need for an “organized and well-inspected” transfer of aid.
“We aim to create a fast track for humanitarian aid to Gaza through this corridor,” he told reporters.
The ministers visited a search and rescue coordination center in Larnaca, discussing logistical details for the plan. Cohen also inspected facilities at Larnaca port, the departure point for aid shipments.
Cyprus was ready to deliver large quantities of aid through this “maritime lifeline” expected to provide “a sustained flow of high-volume humanitarian assistance to the civilians” in Gaza, Kombos said.
“We look forward to your green light for the first voyage,” he told Cohen.
Under the plan, the aid would checked in Cyprus by a joint committee, including representatives from Israel.
The initiative aims to enhance humanitarian relief to Gaza by importing large volumes by ship instead of the limited deliveries by truck through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Israel is facing mounting international pressure that could speed up the dispatch of much-needed aid to Gaza, subjected to months of sustained Israeli bombardment.
Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza, in response to the October 7 attacks in which around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed and about 250 abducted, according to the latest Israeli figures.
Its retaliatory aerial bombing and ground offensive has killed 19,667 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
The Israeli response also left swathes of Gaza in ruins, including hospitals. The United Nations says it has also displaced 1.9 million of the territory’s 2.4 million people.
Forced into overcrowded shelters, the displaced have struggled to find fuel, food, water and medical care.
Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides has promoted his Gaza initiative among fellow EU leaders and friendly Arab states, and Larnaca was chosen due to its proximity to the Middle East.
The city is also home to the island’s international airport, expected to receive aid from other countries.

