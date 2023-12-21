You are here

Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief

Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief
French President of the Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee Tony Estanguet (R) speaks next to the Committee's Director General Etienne Thobois during a press conference on the 2023 review and 2024 outlook at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Dec. 20, 2023. (AFP)
AFP
Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief

Surfing tower will be built, says Paris Games chief
  Etienne Thobois, director general of Paris 2024, said it was a matter of urgency to get the work underway
  The issue has had environmentalists up in arms and an online petition against the project has attracted more than 228,000 signatures
AFP
PARIS: The controversial building of a tower to judge the surfing event at the Paris Olympics will go ahead despite the sport’s federation saying it is not required, chief organizer Tony Estanguet said on Wednesday.

A proposal made by the International Surf Association (ISA) to Paris 2024 organizers and the Polynesian government suggested the use of “live images shot from land, water and drones” to judge events at Teahupo’o on the French Pacific island of Tahiti.

However, Estanguet — president of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee (Cojo) — dismissed their offer as had Polynesian leader Moetai Brotherson.

“We respect the almost unanimous decision taken locally to continue with the launch of the construction work,” he said at his end-of-year press conference at Cojo headquarters.

Estanguet, 45, explained the option offered by the ISA had been studied and found wanting.

“It was judged to be not feasible on several fronts,” said the three-time canoeing Olympic champion.

“On the technical front in terms of filming the images but also surrounding security it poses a lot of questions.”

Etienne Thobois, director general of Paris 2024, said it was a matter of urgency to get the work underway.

Brotherson has programmed that the work should be finished on the new aluminum tower by May 13, in time for a World Surf League (WSL) event seen as a dress rehearsal for the Olympics.

“Five months before the test events, eight months out from the Games themselves it is imperative we take a step forward,” he said.

Questions over the tower have been posed since a construction barge used to install a new judges’ tower in the sea broke through part of a colorful coral reef during technical testing in December.

Work was subsequently suspended by the Polynesian government with French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera claiming the test had been “badly prepared.”

The issue has had environmentalists up in arms and an online petition against the project has attracted more than 228,000 signatures.

Estanguet also took issue with World Athletics president and chief organizer of the 2012 London Games Sebastian Coe’s claim on Monday the tickets for the Games — which run from July 26 to August 11 — are expensive.

Coe’s concerns echoed that of many, not just the general public but also those involved in the sporting world, who have criticized the pricing.

“We have to accept for all sorts of reasons that Paris will be the most expensive Games both for the international federations but also for the fans,” said Coe.

Estanguet, though, hit back claiming they were within the same price range as London and Tokyo in 2021, though, barely any spectators were able to watch events due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Whether it was London or Tokyo more recently, tickets were £20 ($25), which taking into consideration inflation is 27 euros ($30), and the highest price they were £725 so a bit more than 1000 euros in today’s prices,” said Estanguet.

More than 7.6 million tickets have already gone on sale for the Paris Games. The cheapest are &euro;24, but others, notably for athletics can cost as much as &euro;990.

The largest amount still available are for the football, which takes place in stadiums throughout France.

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics International Surf Association

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win
AFP
Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win
  Harry Kane's 21st league goal was the difference in Bayern's victory
  Leverkusen continued their stellar record to claim the three points and keep the German champions at bay
AFP

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Patrik Schick scored a first-half hat-trick as Bayer Leverkusen thumped Bochum 4-0 at home to stay four points clear of Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at Wolfsburg on Wednesday.
Harry Kane’s 21st league goal was the difference in Bayern’s victory but Leverkusen continued their stellar record to claim the three points and keep the German champions at bay.
With January’s Africa Cup of Nations in mind, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso rested several first teamers, including Nigeria striker Victor Boniface.
Schick, handed his first league start in 14 months, repayed his manager’s faith, winning and converting a penalty after half an hour.
The Czech forward doubled up two minutes later, slamming in a Jeremie Frimpong cross to make it 2-0. He scored again, this time heading in a corner, just before the break.
Alonso took Schick off to a standing ovation midway through the second-half for Boniface, who scored two minutes after coming on.
An undermanned Bayern were made to work to keep pace with Leverkusen, Kane and Jamal Musiala scoring first-half goals to victory at Wolfsburg.
Playing a second straight time without the flu-hit midfield duo of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, Bayern rushed out to a 2-0 lead but were pegged back before half-time by a Max Arnold stunner.
The German champions dug in throughout the second-half against a dogged Wolfsburg side coached by former Bayern mentor Niko Kovac, but held on to claim a valuable three points in what is emerging as a true two-horse title race.
Elsewhere, Stuttgart rebounded from Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Bayern, beating Augsburg at home by the same scoreline to leapfrog RB Leipzig into third spot.
Stuttgart’s star striker Serhou Guirassy scored again, his 17th of the campaign, while Denis Undav and Chris Fuehrich also got on the scoresheet for the home side.
Promoted Heidenheim continued their impressive debut Bundesliga season, coming from behind twice to win 3-2 at home with Freiburg.
Eintracht Frankfurt scored two goals in injury time to come from behind and win 2-1 at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Gladbach were on course for victory thanks to a first-half goal from Max Woeber, but the goalscorer was sent from the field with two minutes remaining.
Frankfurt’s Aurelio Buta and Robin Koch made the most of the numerical advantage, scoring to turn the game.
Struggling Union Berlin won 2-0 at home to Cologne to move out of the German Bundesliga’s relegation zone.
Second-half goals to Benedict Hollerbach and David Fofana took Union to their fourth win of their season and only their second dating back to August.
Hollerbach scored with a superb solo effort, blasting into the top of the net while Chelsea loanee Fofana produced a mirror image goal with 12 minutes remaining to seal the result.
Union, who signed off from their debut Champions League campaign in the German capital last Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid, have now won two home league matches in a row under new manager Nenad Bjelica.
The loss leaves Cologne stuck in second-last spot on the table, with just two wins from 16 games so far this season.
“It’s clear that in this situation everything is called into question — including the coach” said Cologne manager Steffen Baumgart, telling Sky “it doesn’t look good for us.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Harry Kane Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
Follow

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak
  "We understand why the fans aren't too happy, we aren't either," Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said
  Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona, which moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid
Updated 21 December 2023
AP

MADRID: It was yet another lackluster performance by Barcelona, drawing jeers from the home fans upset with the team's struggles against the only winless team in the Spanish league so far.
Some of the jeers came even after Barcelona found a way to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 on Wednesday, a much-needed hard-fought victory that ended a three-game winless streak and moved the Catalan club back to third place.
“We understand why the fans aren't too happy, we aren't either,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. “But we have to be more united than ever now. We need the fans behind us. Hopefully we will begin next year with the right foot.”
Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona, which moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club trail Real Madrid by four points and leader Girona by six points. Madrid visit Alaves on Thursday, while Girona are at Real Betis.
Almeria are the only team yet to win a Spanish league match this season. The Saudi-owned club haven’t won in 21 straight league games, going back to last season.
Barcelona struggled to impose themselves against their minnow opponent and needed an 83rd-minute winner by Roberto to secure the home victory after twice relinquishing a lead at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.
Raphinha opened the scoring in the 33rd and Léo Baptistão equalized in the 41st. In the second half, Roberto put the hosts ahead again in the 60th before Edgar González evened the match in the 71st after Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña collided with defender Ronald Araujo while going for a ball inside the area.
Peña, who started in place of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, made a tough save in the 86th to help Barcelona preserve the lead.
“We suffered more than we expected and more than we deserved,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We had 30 shots on goal and gifted two goals. The first half was unacceptable, but the second was better. It's been like this for a month and a half or two.”
Xavi's team have conceded 21 goals in 18 matches, one more than they allowed after all the 38 games last season.
Barcelona were coming off a 1-1 draw at Valencia and a 4-2 loss to Girona at home. They also lost 3-2 to Antwerp to close out their group-stage campaign in the Champions League, although they advanced to the knockout round for the first time after two consecutive early eliminations.
Barcelona have won all of their eight home matches against Almeria in the league, but had lost their last game against the southern Spanish club in February. Barcelona had been unbeaten in their previous 13 matches against Almeria.
Almeria had drawn two of their last three league matches — 0-0 against Real Betis and 0-0 at Mallorca. They stayed in last place with five points — nine points from safety.
Almeria’s lone win in 20 matches this season was against third-division club Tavalera in the first round of the Copa del Rey. They were eventually eliminated by fourth-division team Barbastro in the second round.
Barcelona played with a depleted squad that included the absences of the suspended Frenkie de Jong and the injured Pedri. Roberto started as the defensive midfielder.
Later Wednesday, fifth-place Athletic Bilbao host ninth-place Las Palmas, while Celta Vigo visit Villarreal in a match between clubs fighting against relegation.

Topics: Barcelona Almeria La Liga

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed
  The score was 1-1 at the time
  The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season
Updated 20 December 2023
AP

LONDON: The game that was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field will be replayed in full, the Premier League said Wednesday.
The league match between Bournemouth and Luton on Saturday was abandoned after Lockyer collapsed in the second half and received medical treatment on the field at Vitality Stadium. Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”
The score was 1-1 at the time. The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season.
“The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League,” it said in a statement.
The league thanked the medical staff and others “for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.”
Luton’s latest update said the 29-year-old defender remained in the hospital and was undergoing tests. He was responsive and in stable condition Saturday night.
Lockyer previously collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Luton Town Tom Lockyer Bournemouth

Africa Cup of Nations organizers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy

Africa Cup of Nations organizers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Africa Cup of Nations organizers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy

Africa Cup of Nations organizers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy
  The competition runs from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11 with Senegal defending the title they won for the first time after beating Egypt on penalties
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST: All is on track for African football’s biennial showpiece, the Africa Cup of Nations, according to organizers in the Ivory Coast who are confident their security measures will prevent a repeat of the tragedy that overshadowed the 2022 edition in Cameroon.

Ivory Coast may be one of the heavyweights in African football but this will be only the second time they host the finals, after 1984 when the tournament featured just eight teams instead of the 24 this time round.

The competition runs from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11 with Senegal defending the title they won for the first time after beating Egypt on penalties.

It retains its 2023 moniker despite the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in July last year to postpone it from the original dates in the northern hemisphere summer owing to fears over staging matches during the rainy season.

Around $1.5 billion has been invested which includes funding improved roads — principally a complete overhaul of the 350-kilometer coastal road which links Abidjan — the economic capital — to the port city of San Pedro, cutting in half the travel time between the two.

Aside from the external security risk posed by jihadists based in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, Ivorian authorities have moved to quell fears over crowd control which has been the source of most anxiety due to what happened in Yaounde two years ago.

The last-16 clash between hosts Cameroon and the Comoros resulted in eight dying and dozens injured due to a crush as home fans piled in to watch.

Youssouf Kouyate, director-general of the Ivory Coast police, told AFP they had measures in place for all six stadia to avoid a similar tragedy — with organizers expecting 1.5 million fans from outside the country.

“We are going to open the gates to the stadia very early, we will ensure the spectators form an orderly queue so they can enter the stadium without any trouble,” he said.

“We are going to demand spectators come early.”

There will be some 17,000 soldiers and police deployed for the tournament and 2,500 stadium staff.

“It is after all not the first big sporting event Ivory Coast has had to organize,” said Kouyate.

“We hosted the Francophone Games (in 2017). We are calm.”

It was not so calm a few months ago when to the embarrassment of the organizers torrential rain flooded the pitch at the 60,000-capacity Ebimpe Olympic Stadium which had been specially constructed at enormous cost for the tournament.

The stadium is due to host 10 matches including the opening game between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau on Jan. 13, and the final on Feb. 11.

The authorities put it down to a freak downpour but all the same it resulted in Patrick Achi and Paulin Danho being removed from their posts as prime minister and sports minister respectively.

Achi’s successor Robert Beugre Mambe — who also assumed the role of sports minister — has been charged with “organizing the most beautiful Africa Cup of Nations in history.” 

Three months on from the shame of the flooding it appears under Mambe’s stewardship the pitch is now resistant to a similar catastrophe.

“We were all disturbed by what we saw,” said Idriss Diallo, president of the Ivorian Football Federation, at the beginning of December while sitting in a stand at the stadium with rain tipping down.

“But the authorities took the matter in hand and the pitch has been completely relaid.”

“It is fit for purpose,” he added.

There have been concerns that the main stadium plus the five others to be used in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro and Korhogo will become white elephants.

Organizers hope that the First Division teams — the majority of whom play in Abidjan — will attract larger crowds due to the proximity of the stadia.

Diallo thinks there will also be a knock-on effect globally.

“Thanks to our stadia we will become a hub for teams in the region who do not have such facilities,” he said.

“Before they all went to play in Morocco, now they will come here.”

Topics: africa cup of nations Confederation of African Football Cameroon

Brawl mars Turkish football’s return from suspension

Brawl mars Turkish football’s return from suspension
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Brawl mars Turkish football's return from suspension

Brawl mars Turkish football’s return from suspension
  Tuesday's altercation between players from Bursaspor and Diyarbakirspor involved two third-division teams with a history of ethnically fueled tensions
  Security forces were called in to help break up the on-the-pitch violence and accompanying altercations between fans in the stands
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: A violent fight involving flying kicks marred Turkish football’s return from a week-long suspension caused by a club president punching a referee.
Tuesday’s altercation between players from Bursaspor and Diyarbakirspor involved two third-division teams with a history of ethnically fueled tensions.
Viral images showed Bursaspor players rushing at their visitors from Diyarbakir — a southeastern city that serves as the informal capital of Turkiye’s Kurdish minority — after the final whistle of their 2-0 home defeat.
Security forces were called in to help break up the on-the-pitch violence and accompanying altercations between fans in the stands.
The referee ended up handing out three red cards to Diyarbakirspor players and two for the home team once calm was restored.
The Turkish football federation issued no official statement.
The match was one of a raft played on the first day since all matches were suspended following an attack last week against a top-flight referee.
Turkiye’s football federation banned Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca for life and ordered the capital’s main club to play five home matches behind closed doors and pay a 60,000 euro ($65,000) fine for their boss’ antics.
Referee Halil Umut Meler spent a night in hospital and then issued a statement accusing Koca of threatening his life.
Teams from Turkiye’s Kurdish regions and their supporters have been involved in repeated fights during Turkish league matches — including against those involving Bursaspor.
Bursaspor played seven matches earlier this year in an empty stadium following another violent incident during which its fans chanted anti-Kurdish slogans during a match against Diyarbakir-based Amed SK.
Tuesday’s return to league play also saw a top-division match suspended over a disputed referee decision.
Istanbulspor president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu ordered his team off the pitch after the referee decided against whistling for a foul during a phase of play that resulted in a goal by visiting Trabzonspor.
The match was suspended with Trabzonspor leading 2-1 in the second half.
League rules stipulate that a team that fails to finish a match is automatically awarded a 3-0 defeat.

Topics: Turkiye Bursaspor Diyarbakirspor Turkish Super Lig brawl

