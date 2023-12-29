You are here

  • Home
  • How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’

Special How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqgry

Updated 7 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
Follow

How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’

How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
  • Violence broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15
  • Despite the loss of 12,000 lives and displacement of more than 7 million people, international attention has tapered off
Updated 7 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA
Follow

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania: A vicious power struggle between two Sudanese factions captured the headlines for months, but over time fell off the radar, despite the loss of 12,000 lives so far and the displacement of more than 7 million people.

The conflict, which erupted on April 15, began to lose traction as world powers shifted their attention to Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas since Oct. 7 and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, African leaders, preoccupied with daunting domestic challenges, have been slow to address the Sudan crisis, Africa’s third-largest country.

Despite organizing conferences to end the war, they have struggled to rein in the warring sides, putting the region’s political and economic stability in jeopardy

The consequences of this combination of neglect and failure are becoming increasingly obvious.




African leaders, preoccupied with daunting domestic challenges, have been slow to address the Sudan crisis, Africa’s third-largest country.

The conflict between erstwhile allies — the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces — has devastated the country that they jointly seized in 2021 in a coup aimed at thwarting a transition to democratic governance.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast a nearly 20 percent contraction in Sudan’s economy this year, highlighting the dire impact of the conflict. Sudan now holds the dubious distinction of having the world’s largest number of internal refugees.

A staggering 6.3 million people have been displaced since April alone, adding to the 3.7 million Sudanese who had already fled their homes in previous conflicts, along with 1.1 million foreigners who had earlier sought refuge in Sudan.

More than 1.4 million Sudanese have sought shelter in neighboring countries since the onset of the conflict, piling pressure on regional states already grappling with their own humanitarian issues and political upheavals.

Meanwhile, aid agencies warn that more than 6 million people are on the brink of famine.

More concerning still are reports of ethnic cleansing in the Darfur region in harrowing echoes of the events of the early 2000s. During that period, the Janjaweed militia, a precursor to the RSF, mounted a campaign of genocide.




More than 1.4 million Sudanese have sought shelter in neighboring countries since the onset of the conflict.

Throughout 2023, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, the UN adviser on genocide prevention, has issued statements shedding light on a disturbing rise in ethnically motivated violence in Sudan.

Amid this catastrophe, Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazirah state, located roughly 85 miles southeast of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, stands as a somber testament to the relentless brutality of the conflict.

As the latest city to fall to the RSF this December, this once bustling urban center is now enduring the nightmare of looting, abuses against civilians, and open warfare.

Mohamad Abdel, a 32-year-old Sudanese, said his relatives have once again been forced to flee. “The thought of repeatedly reliving this nightmare is terrible,” he told Arab News.

“My father finds himself on the road once again, fleeing the horrors of war. May someone finally put an end to this war,” he added, calling on the warring parties to agree to a ceasefire.

Towns and villages throughout Al-Jazirah state are now under the control of the RSF, marking a major strategic advance for the militia. The group’s tactics, characterized by information warfare and minimal fighting, have shifted the military dynamics in the region.

They have also raised concerns about food security and local health systems.




The conflict between erstwhile allies — the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces — has devastated the country that they jointly seized in 2021 in a coup. (AFP)

Jazira state produces significant quantities of cotton, peanuts, and wheat. Concerns about the potential impact on Sudan’s food supply have been echoed by the UN World Food Programme, which has emphasized the need for the state to continue farming.

The Sudan Doctors’ Trade Union also highlighted the dire situation in Wad Madani. In a statement, the union said: “All 22 hospitals in the city are rendered completely non-operational following the RSF invasion.”

Since violence erupted in the eastern neighborhoods of Wad Madani, such as Abu Haraz and Hantoub, many residents have found they can no longer reach Sennar, the nearest urban area outside RSF control.

Muawiya Abdulrahman, a member of the Khartoum Resistance Committee, a grassroots pro-democracy movement, told Arab News he was turned back at one of the RSF’s newly established checkpoints.

He said: “I don’t know where to go next. We are just waiting for the right time to leave after determining our destination.”

Abdulrahman remains confined to the city’s Maki neighborhood, where he has witnessed “widespread looting, with militia members raiding empty houses, stealing money, gold jewelry, and cars, especially under the cover of night.”




Aid agencies warn that more than 6 million people are on the brink of famine.

Abdulrahman’s movements were already restricted under SAF rule, during which time he feared arbitrary arrests by Islamist factions and military intelligence.

“This was based on discriminatory grounds against those with origins in western Sudan, including Darfur and Kordofan,” he added.

As thousands flee eastwards to Gedaref and Kassala, many of them lacking food, medicines, and other basic necessities, the conflict has given rise to massive disease outbreaks.

Aid workers on the ground report a desperate situation, with limited resources available to address the growing health crisis.

Will Carter, Sudan country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Arab News: “This is one of the most underfunded humanitarian responses in the world.

“The fall of Al-Jazirah state has had a very, very deep impact on the restructured humanitarian operation.

“It’s a very precarious position to be in, in terms of security and stability, in terms of the logistics as well. It creates an even more limited space to help millions of people at the moment, just when they need us the most.”

Beyond the logistical challenges, the fall of Wad Madani has profound implications for public morale and the reputation of the SAF, which has been accused of strategic failures, relying too heavily on allied militias, and lacking sufficient troops despite its recruitment campaigns.




The Sudanese conflict erupted on April 15 and has largely slipped from international diplomatic attention since the start of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)

Some fear that these weaknesses could lead to the RSF’s eventual victory, which could have serious security implications for neighboring Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, and beyond.

As the SAF goes after the scalps of the commanders blamed for the abrupt withdrawal of troops from Al-Jazirah state, Carter says that the world’s loss of interest in the conflict has been a serious mistake.

“While conflicts in other parts of the world draw global attention, Sudan’s silent suffering remains largely neglected,” he said.

He pointed out that the influx of Sudanese refugees into already underserved and fragile areas, including South Sudan, eastern Chad, and regions in Ethiopia, “makes it exceedingly difficult to assist people in a fair and proper manner given the severely limited resources.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Iran dismisses Western criticism of its hike in uranium enrichment, says part of peaceful nuclear program

Iran dismisses Western criticism of its hike in uranium enrichment, says part of peaceful nuclear program
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Agencies
Follow

Iran dismisses Western criticism of its hike in uranium enrichment, says part of peaceful nuclear program

Iran dismisses Western criticism of its hike in uranium enrichment, says part of peaceful nuclear program
  • Western powers on Thursday condemned Iran accelerating its production of highly enriched uranium
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Agencies

LONDON: Iran’s foreign ministry on Friday rejected criticism by France, Germany, Britain and the US of its increase in uranium enrichment, saying this was part of its peaceful nuclear program.
“Enrichment at 60 percent level in Iran’s enrichment centers has always been and will continue to be in accordance with the peaceful needs of the country and fully under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told state media.
Western powers on Thursday condemned Iran for accelerating its production of highly enriched uranium, after a watchdog said it had upped manufacture following months of slowdown.
In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the US said they “condemn this measure that further aggravates the continued escalation of the Iranian nuclear program,” adding that “Iran’s production of highly enriched uranium has no credible civilian justification.”
The statement came two days after the International Atomic Energy Agency released a report saying Iran “increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023.”
Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilograms (20 pounds) a month since the end of November, the UN watchdog said.
That is up from about three kilograms a month since June, and a return to the nine kilograms a month it was producing during the first half of 2023.
In their statement on Thursday, the Western powers said that “these developments constitute a step in a bad direction on the part of Iran,” warning of “significant proliferation risks.”
However, the allies made no mention of any consequences Iran could face for the production hike but called for its reversal and said they remained “committed to a diplomatic solution” of the feud over Tehran’s nuclear program.
“The production of high-enriched uranium by Iran has no credible civilian justification,” the statement said. “These decisions ... represent reckless behavior in a tense regional context.”
Tehran already has enough uranium of 60 percent purity, if enriched to 90 percent, to make three nuclear bombs, according to the IAEA’s theoretical definition.
Iran has denied seeking nuclear weapons.
Britain, France and Germany remain parties to the 2015 deal designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Former US President Donald Trump reneged on the accord in 2018, prompting Iran to gradually violate its strictures. 
(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear program uranium enrichment International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) enriched uranium

Related

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary
Middle-East
Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary
Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilograms a month since the end of November
Middle-East
Western powers condemn Iran’s accelerated uranium enrichment

UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Gaza convoy came under Israeli attack

UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Gaza convoy came under Israeli attack
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Gaza convoy came under Israeli attack

UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Gaza convoy came under Israeli attack
  • The UN agency's director says Israeli soldiers fired at the aid convoy on a designated route
  • Israel responds to the development by saying it is looking into the reports about the incident
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

GAZA: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday an aid convoy came under fire by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, without causing any casualties.
“Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army — our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage,” UNRWA’s director in Gaza, Tom White, wrote on X.
According to UNRWA, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon.
The Israeli military responded to requests for comment saying that it was looking into reports about the incident.
Earlier on Friday the UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, wrote a post on X describing what he called “an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them.”
Griffiths said that aid convoys had been shot at, without elaborating.
“You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again,” he said.

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues
  • Three of the suspects were allegedly senior members of the extremist group
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

Istanbul: Turkish security forces have detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh terrorists who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues as well as the Iraqi embassy, a security source told AFP on Friday.
The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police carried out dawn raids in nine cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara against the group, the source said.
Three of the suspects were allegedly senior members of the extremist group.
The operation foiled the planned attacks on “synagogues and churches in Turkiye” as well the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, the source added.
Over the past months, Turkiye has intensified operations against Daesh jihadists.
Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police detained 304 suspects in 32 cities allegedly affiliated with the group.
Daesh extremists have carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead.

Topics: Daesh Turkiye

Related

Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister
Middle-East
Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister
Turkiye to reinforce bases in Iraq after 12 soldiers killed
Middle-East
Turkiye to reinforce bases in Iraq after 12 soldiers killed

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project
  • The real estate deal which gives an Australian-Israeli investor roughly 25 percent of the Old City’s Armenian quarter has sparked anger and concern among residents
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Residents of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s historic Armenian quarter rapidly mobilized when bulldozers rolled in to start work on a luxury hotel, a project they fear threatens the ancient but dwindling community.
The real estate deal which gives an Australian-Israeli investor roughly 25 percent of the Old City’s Armenian quarter has sparked anger and concern among its residents.
“The youth arrived in large numbers and positioned themselves in front of the bulldozers,” recalled resident Kegham Balian of the escalation last month.
“The settlers underestimated our community,” said the Armenian merchant.
“We are waging a peaceful struggle, and we are not afraid.”
Ever since the construction began, Armenians have set up camp, bringing tents, stoves, mattresses and even a TV to a weeks-long sit-in to guard the contested land.
Inside a tent, wooden planks patch up the holes left by construction equipment.
On Thursday, “over 30 armed provocateurs” attacked members of the Armenian community including clergymen, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.
It accused the real estate developer, Danny Rothman, of being responsible for the “massive and coordinated physical attack” shortly after the patriarchate had taken to the court to annul the controversial land sale.
East Jerusalem and the Old City — divided into Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Armenian quarters — was seized by Israel in 1967 and annexed in a move not recognized by the international community.
Land rights are a key point of tension in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where Israel has built and expanded settlements, considered illegal under international law.
Only around 2,000 Armenians remain in the Old City quarter after waves of immigration primarily to the United States and Europe since the 1960s.
Like Palestinians in the rest of east Jerusalem, most Armenians do not hold Israeli citizenship but only residency.
Panic first erupted among the minority community in April, after it was revealed that the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Father Baret Yeretzian, in charge of real estate affairs, struck a deal in 2021 with a Tel Aviv-based company.
The firm, which won a 99-year lease on the land, is Rothman’s Xana Gardens Ltd, according to Israeli lawyer and Jerusalem specialist Daniel Seidemann.
“The agreement was reached by the patriarchate without the knowledge and without the consent of the residents of the Armenian quarter or their institutions,” Seidemann told AFP, an assertion echoed by community members.
The contract included “11,500 square meters (2.8 acres) of land, including a parking lot, five residences, and the patriarchate’s seminar hall,” said Setrag Balian, co-founder of Save the ArQ, a movement by Armenian quarter residents.
Despite the Armenian Patriarchate saying it had subsequently “withdrawn from negotiations” after discovering “problems behind this transaction,” many community members still feel betrayed.
Yeretzian, the priest behind the contract has been defrocked.
The latest escalation came after Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian patriarch of Jerusalem, on October 27 sent a letter to Xana Gardens formally notifying the firm of the “cancelation of the agreement.”
Then, “bulldozers, armed settlers accompanied by dogs, and residents of the Jewish quarter” arrived to the area, said the activist Balian, 27.
The takeover attempt “took advantage of the chaos of October 7,” he said, referring to the bloody attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel that triggered all-out war.
“They managed to demolish part of the wall surrounding the parking lot.”
Rothman’s lawyer, Avi Savitzki, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
Campaigners say they are trying to preserve the land of the Armenian community, whose presence in Jerusalem dates as far back as 1,500 years.
Save the ArQ is also supported by Armenian diaspora communities with legal assistance and media coverage.
“Every day, families come to see us and bring us food,” said Kegham Balian of the sit-in, where young and old take turns sleeping at the site.
They hope the land does not befall the same fate of some Greek Orthodox Church property in Jerusalem.
Israeli settler group Ateret Cohanim, using front companies, in 2004 acquired leasing rights on three building belonging to the church.
After years legal battles, Israel’s top court eventually allowed Ateret Cohanim to take hold of the property.
This judicial setback “endangers the Christian presence and the integrity of the Christian quarter,” said activist Hagop Djernazian.
To Balian, “we know the political stakes” in the divided holy city, a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“It will not be an easy battle, especially since we are not just fighting against a private company but also against settlers,” he said.
But “we are ready.”

Topics: Jerusalem Israel Palestine Armenians

Related

Update Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal
Middle-East
Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal
People walks by the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Jerusalem church leaders defend meeting with Israeli president

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire
  • Israeli military said it was looking into reports about the incident
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

GAZA: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday an aid convoy came under fire by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, without causing any casualties.
“Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army — our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage,” UNRWA’s director in Gaza, Tom White, wrote on X.
According to UNRWA, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon.
The Israeli military responded to requests for comment saying that it was looking into reports about the incident.
Earlier on Friday the UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, wrote a post on X describing what he called “an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them.”
Griffiths said that aid convoys had been shot at, without elaborating.
“You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) United Nations (UN)

Related

Update Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal
Middle-East
Israel bombs Gaza as Egypt hosts Hamas to discuss truce proposal
Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds
Middle-East
Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds

Latest updates

Iran dismisses Western criticism of its hike in uranium enrichment, says part of peaceful nuclear program
Iran dismisses Western criticism of its hike in uranium enrichment, says part of peaceful nuclear program
How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
How feud between two Sudanese factions became 2023’s ‘forgotten other war’
AlUla Falcons Cup aims to attract Saudi youth
AlUla Falcons Cup aims to attract Saudi youth
Documentary book on ‘Our Football is Our Culture’ national initiative launched in Eastern Province
Documentary book on ‘Our Football is Our Culture’ national initiative launched in Eastern Province
Rules on foreign players, squad registrations announced for SPL teams
Rules on foreign players, squad registrations announced for SPL teams

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.