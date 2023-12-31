You are here

Maronite patriarch warns against 'extending' Gaza war to Lebanon

Maronite patriarch warns against ‘extending’ Gaza war to Lebanon
This picture taken on December 31, 2023 from southern Lebanon shows smoke billowing across the border in northern Israel in the vicinity of a military facility in Metula after the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Maronite patriarch warns against ‘extending’ Gaza war to Lebanon

Maronite patriarch warns against ‘extending’ Gaza war to Lebanon
  • Church leader calls for civilian protection as bombing, raids mark final day of year
Updated 19 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi has condemned attempts by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to link its southern Lebanon border conflict with Israel to the war in Gaza.

In his Sunday sermon, Al-Rahi also called for the removal of Hezbollah missile launchers “planted between homes in Lebanese border towns,” warning that the presence of such weapons “invites a destructive Israeli response.”

The patriarch’s address on the final day of 2023 came as Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces again exchanged fire in border areas.

Al-Rahi warned against extending the (Gaza) conflict to southern Lebanon, and called for Lebanese citizens to be protected, saying “they have not yet recovered from the disastrous Lebanese war.”

He said: “We can no longer find words to condemn Israel’s arrogant and boastful war with its advanced weapons on the people of Gaza, including its children, women, and elderly in their safe homes, hospitals, mosques, and churches.

“We direct significant condemnation toward the silent international community. Israel believes it can quash the Palestinian cause and end the demand for a two-state solution and the return of refugees to their land through this war.

“However, we say that injustice begets injustice, and war begets war; justice comes through peace.”

An online account last Saturday posted images of two missile launchers in an olive field on the outskirts of the Christian-majority border town of Rmeish, and voiced alarm at “any action that threatens the safety of residents and exposes them to imminent danger.”

In a post, the Free Patriotic Movement, a Hezbollah ally, said that Rmeish “did not object to the movement of the Lebanese resistance on its border outskirts, but rather objected to any attempt to expose Rmeish and its people to danger.”

The FPM added: “The most dangerous thing is that we do not know who planted the launcher.

“Is it the Lebanese Islamic Resistance, the Al-Quds Brigades, Hamas, or one of the armed factions that have repeatedly used southern lands to carry out operations to achieve objectives for a cause other than the south’s cause?

“We strongly reject unknown resistances with unknown sources and objectives.”

Father Najib Al-Amil, the town’s parish priest, later confirmed that a Lebanese army unit had dismantled the launchers.

The Israeli army continued its attacks with fighter planes and drones on Lebanese towns in the western sector, raiding the outskirts of the town of Alma Al-Shaab toward Labouneh and Naqoura.

The Israeli army said that it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and military sites in Ramyah with airstrikes.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that “if peace is not achieved on the northern front through politics, we will achieve it through war,” Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that Israel must stop the Gaza war in order for the fighting in Lebanon to stop.   

Qassem also warned that further shelling of civilians in Lebanon “means that the response will be stronger and proportional to the Israeli aggression.”

Hezbollah said on Sunday that it had targeted Israeli military sites, including Hanita, which “was directly hit.”

Israeli media said that sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee and Western Galilee.

Over the past 48 hours, Hezbollah announced the death of more fighters, including some killed in Syria.

Among those killed in southern Lebanon was Ali Ahmed Saad, a high school chemistry professor, who died when a shell struck his home in the border town of Bint Jbeil.

Caretaker Education and Higher Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi paid tribute to Saad, saying that “this exemplary young man was devoted to the land and defense of Lebanon’s soil and dignity against a ruthless enemy that does not hesitate to crush civilians and demolish schools, hospitals, and places of worship over the heads of innocents in Palestine and Lebanon.”

Al-Halabi appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “shield educational institutions and innocent civilians from the ravages of war and destruction, and to exert pressure to stop the war that is crushing Gaza, killing its people, afflicting Lebanon daily, claiming martyrs, and demolishing homes.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem said that Israel is “seeking to show that it can keep Hezbollah and the resistance away from the south so they can be reassured, even in the middle of the battle.

“We say to them: Israel is in no position to impose its options; the resistance is in a position to respond to aggression, reject the consolidation of the Israeli project, and prevent Israel from achieving its goals in Gaza, Lebanon, and the region.”

Hezbollah’s response came a day after Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, UNIFIL’s head of mission and force commander, warned that “the possibility of a greater escalation in the south is ever-present.”

He added that “containing the conflict largely in the areas near the Blue Line is a sign that the parties do not want escalation, but there is always a risk of miscalculation, and UNIFIL is working hard to avert this outcome.”

Topics: Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi Hezbollah Gaza war

Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli minister repeats call for Palestinians to leave Gaza

A boy lays wet clothes to dry on a laundry line atop a rooftop overlooking the tent camps of displaced Palestinians in Rafah.
  • “What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration,” Smotrich told Army Radio
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: One of the senior figures in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition called on Sunday for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave, making way for Israelis who could “make the desert bloom.”
The comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been excluded from the war cabinet and discussions of day-after arrangements in Gaza, appear to underscore fears in much of the Arab world that Israel wants to drive Palestinians out of land where they want to build a future state, repeating the mass dispossession of Palestinians when Israel was created in 1948.
“What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration,” Smotrich told Army Radio. “If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza and not 2 million Arabs, the entire discussion on the day after will be totally different.”
He said if the 2.3 million population were no longer there “growing up on the aspiration to destroy the state of Israel,” Gaza would be seen differently in Israel.
“Most of Israeli society will say ‘why not, it’s a nice place, let’s make the desert bloom, it doesn’t come at anyone’s expense’.”
Smotrich, whose hard-right Religious Zionism party draws support from Israel’s settler community, has made similar comments in the past, setting himself at odds with Israel’s most important ally, the United States.
But his views do not reflect the official government position that Gazans will be able to return to their homes after the war against Hamas which controls Gaza, now nearing the start of its fourth month.
Smotrich’s party, which helped Netanyahu secure the majority he needed to become prime minister for the sixth time almost exactly a year ago, has seen its approval ratings slump since the start of the conflict.
Opinion polls also indicate that most Israelis do not support the return of Israeli settlements to Gaza, after they were moved out in 2005 when the army withdrew.
Palestinians and leaders of Arab countries have accused Israel of seeking a new “Nakba” (catastrophe), the name given to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes in the wake of the 1948 war that accompanied the founding of the state of Israel.
Most ended up in neighboring Arab states, and Arab leaders have said any latter-day move to displace Palestinians would be unacceptable.
Israel withdrew its military and settlers from Gaza in 2005 after a 38-year occupation, and Netanyahu has said it does not intend to maintain a permanent presence again, but that Israel would maintain security control for an indefinite period.
However there has been little clarity about Israel’s longer-term intentions, and countries including the United States have said that Gaza should be governed by Palestinians.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestinians Bezalel Smotrich

Topics: War on Gaza

Egyptian leader urges strong private sector to boost development

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (File/AFP)
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egyptian leader urges strong private sector to boost development

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (File/AFP)
  • The move comes as part of government efforts to promote digital transformation and financial inclusion, the spokesman for the presidency said
Updated 31 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for incentives to attract foreign investment and strengthen the private sector during high-level talks on Sunday.

The meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdallah, examined the global economic outlook, as well as the Egyptian economy and the performance of the country’s banking sector.

Abdallah highlighted efforts to encourage the use of digital financial services, including the Central Bank’s decision to exempt customers from fees and commissions for electronic bank transfer services in Egyptian pounds from Jan. 1, 2024.

The move comes as part of government efforts to promote digital transformation and financial inclusion, Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the presidency, said.

On Saturday, El-Sisi met with Madbouly and Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, to discuss economic diplomacy, as well as efforts to support and strengthen Egypt’s private sector.

Al-Mashat said that “soft loans worth $10.3 billion have been provided to the private sector in Egypt over the past four years in the form of financial and technical support.”

Fahmy said that the meeting also reviewed the annual report of the Ministry of International Cooperation, Platforms for Policy and Practice, which includes results of international partnerships with development partners and concessional development financing.

El-Sisi highlighted the key role of the private sector in Egyptian development.

Topics: War on Gaza

