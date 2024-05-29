You are here

  • Home
  • France accuses allies of ‘political positioning’ in recognizing Palestinian state
War on Gaza

France accuses allies of ‘political positioning’ in recognizing Palestinian state

France accuses allies of ‘political positioning’ in recognizing Palestinian state
France's foreign minister Stephane Sejourne Wednesday accused fellow EU members Spain and Ireland of having recognised Palestinian statehood as part of "political positioning", instead of seeking a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pccry

Updated 29 May 2024
AFP
Follow

France accuses allies of ‘political positioning’ in recognizing Palestinian state

France accuses allies of ‘political positioning’ in recognizing Palestinian state
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said the same day he would be prepared to recognize a Palestinian state, but such a move should “come at a useful moment“
  • “France is not involved in any political positioning, it is looking for diplomatic solutions to this crisis,” Sejourne added
Updated 29 May 2024
AFP
Follow

PARIS: France’s foreign minister Wednesday accused fellow EU members Spain and Ireland of having recognized Palestinian statehood as part of “political positioning,” instead of seeking a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Spain, Ireland and Norway on Tuesday officially recognized the State of Palestine, sparking a furious response from Israel.
French President Emmanuel Macron said the same day he would be prepared to recognize a Palestinian state, but such a move should “come at a useful moment” and not be based on “emotion.”
Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told senators that France was “in favor of a two-state solution,” under which the states of Israel and Palestine would coexist in peace.
“By definition, the issue of recognition will of course come into that. But the concern now — which I have clearly shared with my Spanish and Irish counterparts — is what happens the day after recognition: How diplomatically useful is it?” he said.
“France is not involved in any political positioning, it is looking for diplomatic solutions to this crisis,” Sejourne added.
“It is unfortunate that a certain number of European states put political positioning first in the context of campaigning for the European elections, which does not solve anything.”
European Parliament elections are due to be held next week.
“Tell me, what exactly has the Spanish recognition changed a day later in Gaza? Nothing!” the foreign minister said.
The latest Gaza war was sparked by Palestinian militant group Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Militants also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the Israeli army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,171 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
The Israeli military says 292 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza military campaign since the start of the ground offensive on October 27.

Topics: War on Gaza France Stephane Sejourne President Emmanuel Macron Palestinian state

Related

Arab League chief urges wider recognition of Palestinian state
Middle-East
Arab League chief urges wider recognition of Palestinian state
Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state
World
Danish parliament rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state

UN Security Council patience for Gaza truce talks running out, says Slovenia

Updated 8 sec ago
Follow

UN Security Council patience for Gaza truce talks running out, says Slovenia

UN Security Council patience for Gaza truce talks running out, says Slovenia
Updated 8 sec ago
“There is a raising anxiousness in the council that it has to move one way or the other,” said Slovenia’s UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar
“I’m pretty sure that in September it will have to go ... one way or the other, not because we want (it to), but because I think the patience is out“

UNITED NATIONS: Patience is running out among United Nations Security Council members and the 15-member body will likely consider taking action if a ceasefire cannot soon be brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Slovenia’s UN envoy — council president for September — said on Tuesday.
“There is a raising anxiousness in the council that it has to move one way or the other — either there is a ceasefire or that the council then reflects on what else we can do to bring the ceasefire,” said Slovenia’s UN Ambassador Samuel Zbogar.
“I’m pretty sure that in September it will have to go ... one way or the other, not because we want (it to), but because I think the patience is out,” he told reporters.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday questioned how the warring parties in Gaza could agree to pauses in fighting to allow the vaccination of some 640,000 Palestinian children against polio but not a ceasefire.
“If the parties can act to protect children from a deadly virus ... surely they can and must act to protect children and all innocents from the horrors of war,” said his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
The Security Council in June adopted resolution 2735, which backed a three-phase plan, laid out by US President Joe Biden, for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. But mediation efforts — led by the US, Egypt and Qatar — have yet to produce a deal between Israel and Hamas.

’BE QUIET’
Biden said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure a deal.
When asked what action the council could take if the June resolution was not soon implemented, Zbogar said: “There are many tools that council has at (its) disposal.”
“But to start, I think one would be to establish that we have to move on from (resolution) 2735 because for the past three months the council was waiting implementation of that resolution,” he said.
Russia and the United States last week clashed at the end of a Security Council meeting on Gaza over efforts to end the war.
Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy asked deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood to explain any modifications that Washington had proposed to the ceasefire plan that would accommodate its ally Israel.
“We have already repeatedly been demanding that we receive this information because resolution 2735 has concrete parameters in it and we cannot step beyond those parameters,” Polyanskiy said. Russia abstained from the vote to adopt that resolution.
Wood responded: “Implementation is the issue here. The framework is there.”
He added: “My recommendation to you and your government would be: If you’re going to contribute something positively, then contribute it, if not, then you should be quiet.”


Patience is running out among UN Security Council members and the 15-member body will likely consider taking action if a ceasefire cannot soon be brokered between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Slovenia’s UN envoy — council president for September — said on Tuesday. (Reuters/File)

Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations

Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations

Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations
  • Putin met Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at Ulaanbaatar’s imposing Genghis Khan Square
  • Russian leader praised Mongolia’s ‘respectful attitude’ and told Khurelsukh the two nations had ‘close positions’
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
AFP

ULAANBAATAR: Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by honor guards and red carpets in the Mongolian capital on Tuesday on his first visit to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member since it issued a warrant for his arrest last year.
Putin landed in Ulaanbaatar on Monday night at the start of a high-profile trip seen as a show of defiance against the court, Kyiv, the West and rights groups that have all called for him to be detained.
He met Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Tuesday at Ulaanbaatar’s imposing Genghis Khan Square, also known as Sukhbaatar Square, where a band played martial tunes and both national anthems.
The Russian leader praised Mongolia’s “respectful attitude” and told Khurelsukh the two nations had “close positions” on “many current international issues.”
Putin is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since his troops invaded the country in 2022.
Ukraine has reacted furiously to the trip, accusing Mongolia of “sharing responsibility” for Putin’s “war crimes” after authorities did not detain him at the airport.
“Today, Putin humiliated Mongolia by cynically using it as a bargaining chip in his geopolitical game,” Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on social media platform X.
“By refusing to arrest Putin, Mongolia has deliberately jeopardized its international standing,” he said.
A European Union spokesperson said that the bloc “regrets” that Mongolia “did not comply with its obligations” under the Rome Statute that established the ICC.
The United States, which is not part of the ICC and has increasingly close ties with Mongolia, acknowledged the unenviable position of Ulaanbaatar but voiced hope Mongolian officials would raise concerns with Putin.
“We understand the position that Mongolia is in — sandwiched between two much larger neighbors — but we do think it’s important that they continue to support the rule of law,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
The ICC said last week all its members had an “obligation” to detain those sought by the court.
In practice, there is little that can be done if Ulaanbaatar does not comply.
A vibrant democracy situated between authoritarian giants Russia and China, Mongolia enjoys close cultural links to Moscow as well as a critical trading relationship with Beijing.
On the streets of Ulaanbaatar, Altanbayar Altankhuyag, a 26-year-old economist, told AFP it would have been “immoral and improper” to arrest Putin.
“China and Russia both are very important to us as neighbors,” he said.
Mongolia was under Moscow’s sway during the Soviet era but has sought to keep friendly relations with both the Kremlin and Beijing since the Soviet collapse in 1991.
It has not condemned Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and has abstained during votes on the conflict at the United Nations.
The Kremlin said last week it was not concerned that Putin would be arrested during the visit.
“Obviously there was no chance of arresting Putin,” Bayarlkhagva Munkhnaran, a political analyst and former adviser on Mongolia’s National Security Council, told AFP.
“In Ulaanbaatar’s view the current ICC warrant-related scandal is a passing matter compared to the need to maintain secure and predictable relations with the Kremlin,” he said.
Genghis Khan Square was decked out with huge Mongolian and Russian flags for Putin’s first visit to the country in five years. The two leaders stood near Mongolian soldiers in traditional costume, some of them on horseback.
A small group of protesters had gathered there a day earlier, with demonstrators holding a sign demanding “Get war criminal Putin out of here.”
Tight security prevented another protest planned for Tuesday from getting near Putin.
Tsatsral Bat-Ochir of the NoWar movement said she and other activists had been held by police for trying to protest against Putin’s visit.
“We tried to protest against war criminal Putin, but then here we were illegally detained for five hours,” she told AFP.
Police Col. N. Batbayar said the activists had been held for ignoring warnings against entering a “security area established on the square during Putin’s visit.”
“This was not an arrest,” he told AFP, adding that seven people had been taken in to give statements.
Other protesters gathered about a block from the Monument for the Politically Repressed, which honors those who suffered under Mongolia’s decades-long Soviet-backed communist rule.
Putin’s visit is being held to mark the 85th anniversary of a decisive victory by Mongolian and Soviet forces over Imperial Japan.

Topics: Mongolia Vladimir Putin Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh International Criminal Court (ICC)

Related

Putin to travel to Mongolia despite an ICC warrant for his arrest
World
Putin to travel to Mongolia despite an ICC warrant for his arrest
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy
World
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy

Attempted jailbreak at a Congo prison kills 129 people as chaos erupts with a stampede and gunshots

Attempted jailbreak at a Congo prison kills 129 people as chaos erupts with a stampede and gunshots
Updated 03 September 2024
Follow

Attempted jailbreak at a Congo prison kills 129 people as chaos erupts with a stampede and gunshots

Attempted jailbreak at a Congo prison kills 129 people as chaos erupts with a stampede and gunshots
  • A provisional assessment showed that 24 inmates were fatally shot by “warning” shots fired by guards as they tried to escape from the Makala Central Prison
  • It wasn’t immediately clear if all 129 fatalities were inmates and officials did not say how the stampede happened
Updated 03 September 2024

KINSHASA: An attempted jailbreak in Congo’s main prison left 129 people dead, including some who were shot by guards and soldiers and others who died in a stampede at the overcrowded facility, authorities said Tuesday. One prominent activist put the death toll at more than 200.
A provisional assessment showed that 24 inmates were fatally shot by “warning” shots fired by guards as they tried to escape from the Makala Central Prison in the capital Kinshasa early on Monday, Congolese Interior Minister Jacquemin Shabani said on the social media platform X.
“There are also 59 injured people taken into care by the government, as well as some cases of women raped,” he said, adding that order had been restored at the prison, part of which was burned in the attempted jailbreak.
Shabani did not elaborate on the incidents of rape in the prison, which has both male and female inmates, as well as military personnel facing charges.
It wasn’t immediately clear if all 129 fatalities were inmates and officials did not say how the stampede happened.
However, Emmanuel Adu Cole, a prominent prison rights activist in Congo, told The Associated Press that he counted more than 200 people dead in the attack and many of them had been shot. He cited videos shared from the prison as well as inmates he spoke to. The AP was unable to independently verify the videos.
Inmates had increasingly grown frustrated with the poor conditions in the facility, including inadequate beds, poor feeding and poor sanitation. However, authorities failed to act despite warnings, said Cole, president of the local Bill Clinton Peace Foundation, which has in the past visited the prison.
Makala, Congo’s largest penitentiary with a capacity for 1,500 people, holds over 12,000 inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial, Amnesty International said in its latest country report.
The facility has recorded previous jailbreaks, including in 2017 when members of a religious sect stormed the prison and freed dozens of inmates.
Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, a prominent Congolese journalist who was recently detained in the prison for months, spoke of its “deplorable and inhumane” conditions and how inmates constantly lack food, water and medical care. Among the inmates are nearly 700 women and hundreds of minors “treated in the same way as adults,” he said.
“Makala is a real chaos (and) every day is a battle for life,” Tshiamala said.
Gunfire inside the prison started around midnight on Sunday and lasted into Monday morning, local residents in the area said.
“Shots were ringing out everywhere,” said Stéphane Matondo, who lives nearby, adding that military vehicles arrived shortly after and the main road to the prison was blocked.
Videos posted online show bodies lying on the ground inside the prison, many of them with visible injuries. Another video shows inmates carrying bodies that appeared to be lifeless and loading them into a vehicle.
There were no signs of forced entry into the prison, which is located in the city center, 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the presidential palace.
The attempted escape was plotted from inside the prison by inmates in one of the wings, Mbemba Kabuya, the deputy justice minister, told the local Top Congo FM radio.
In the hours following the attack, officials visited the prison as authorities convened a panel to investigate the incident. Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who is in China on an official visit, has not publicly commented.
Calling for an independent investigation, rights groups and the opposition accused the government of using excessive force and covering up the true death toll. An earlier statement from a senior government official on Monday said that only two people died.
Martin Fayulu, an opposition leader, compared the death toll to “summary executions” and said it was an “unacceptable crime that cannot go unpunished.”
Makala — among other prisons in Congo — is so overcrowded that inmates often starve to death, activists say. Scores of prisoners have been released in recent months as part of efforts to reduce the number of inmates.
Justice Minister Constant Mutamba called the attempted jailbreak a “premeditated act of sabotage” and promised a “stern response.” His deputy, Samuel Mbemba Kabuya, blamed the country’s magistrates and judges for the overcrowding in prisons, saying people are quickly jailed at the early stage of their trials.
Mutamba announced a ban on the transfer of inmates from Makala and pledged that authorities will build a new prison, among other efforts to reduce overcrowding.

Topics: Congo Makala prison jailbreak Stampede gunshots

Related

Mpox patients lack medicine, food, in east DR Congo hospital
World
Mpox patients lack medicine, food, in east DR Congo hospital
A Congolese policeman directs traffic in Kinshasa, on July 2, 2024. (AFP)
World
Daesh attack in east DR Congo kills five

A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12

A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12
Updated 03 September 2024
AP
Follow

A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12

A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12
  • “Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open,” said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer
  • “If people don’t know how to swim in the agitated waters ... it can go very quickly“
Updated 03 September 2024
AP

PARIS: A boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France on Tuesday, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 12 dead, authorities said.
Many didn’t have life preservers in what one official called the deadliest migrant accident in the channel this year.
“Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open,” said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first aid post was set up to treat victims. “If people don’t know how to swim in the agitated waters ... it can go very quickly.”
The mayor said 12 died after initially giving a toll of 13. Lt. Etienne Baggio, a spokesman for the French agency that oversees that stretch of sea, said rescuers pulled a total of 65 people from the waters in a search operation that lasted more than four hours. Doctors confirmed 12 died, he said.
Baggio called it the deadliest migrant boat tragedy in the English Channel this year. In July, four migrants died while attempting the crossing on an inflatable boat that capsized and punctured. Five others, including a child, in another attempt in April. And five dead were recovered from the seas or found washed up along a beach after a migrant boat ran into difficulties in the dark and winter cold of January.
Many of those aboard the vessel that broke up in the English Channel on Tuesday didn’t have life vests, Baggio said. It was not immediately clear what kind of boat it was. Three helicopters, a plane, two fishing boats and more than six other vessels were involved in the rescue operation.
In another sea tragedy Tuesday involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe, a boat carrying migrants capsized off the Libyan coast, leaving one person dead and 22 missing, Libyan authorities said.
The agency overseeing the rescue operation in the English Channel said the boat got into difficulty off Gris-Nez point between Boulogne-sur-Mer and the port of Calais further north. Sea temperatures off northern France were around 20 degrees C, or about 68 F.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin went to Boulogne-sur-Mer to meet those involved in handling what he described as the “terrible shipwreck.” He said the boat was frail and small — less than 7 meters (23 feet) long — and that smugglers are packing more and more people aboard such vessels.
Last week, the leaders of France and Britain agreed to deepen cooperation on illegal migration in the channel.
UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called it “a horrifying and deeply tragic incident” and paid tribute to French rescuers “who undoubtedly saved many lives, but sadly could not save everyone.”
“The gangs behind this appalling and callous trade in human lives have been cramming more and more people onto increasingly unseaworthy dinghies, and sending them out into the Channel even in very poor weather,” she said.
“They do not care about anything but the profits they make, and that is why — as well as mourning the awful loss of life — the work to dismantle these dangerous and criminal smuggler gangs and to strengthen border security is so vital and must proceed apace.”
Europe’s increasingly strict asylum rules, growing xenophobia and hostile treatment of migrants have been pushing them north.
At least 30 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the UK this year, according to the International Organization for Migration. That figure doesn’t include the latest deaths.
At least 2,109 migrants have tried to cross the English Channel on small boats in the past seven days, according to UK Home Office data updated Tuesday. The data includes people found in the channel or on arrival.

Topics: English Channel migrants migrants UK France

Related

Iraqi people smuggler who sent thousands across English Channel tracked down by BBC
World
Iraqi people smuggler who sent thousands across English Channel tracked down by BBC
6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel
World
6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel

A Russian missile strike kills 41 people and wounds 180 others in the Ukrainian city of Poltava

A Russian missile strike kills 41 people and wounds 180 others in the Ukrainian city of Poltava
Updated 03 September 2024
AP
Follow

A Russian missile strike kills 41 people and wounds 180 others in the Ukrainian city of Poltava

A Russian missile strike kills 41 people and wounds 180 others in the Ukrainian city of Poltava
  • The strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said
  • “One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed,” Zelensky said
Updated 03 September 2024
AP

KYIV: Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central-eastern region of Ukraine, killing at least 41 people and wounding 180 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.
The strike occurred in the city of Poltava, the capital of the region of the same name, officials said. Poltava is located about 110 kilometers (70 miles) from the border with Russia and about 350 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Kyiv.
The strike appeared to be one of the deadliest carried out by Russian forces since the war began more than 900 days ago on Feb. 24, 2022.
“One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Zelensky said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.
“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation,” he added. He said he had ordered “a full and prompt investigation” into what happened. Zelensky didn’t provide any further details.
The missiles hit shortly after the air raid alert sounded, when many people were on their way to a bomb shelter, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said, describing the strike as “barbaric.”
Rescue crews and medics saved 25 people, 11 of them dug out from the rubble, a Defense Ministry statement said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ballistic missiles Poltava

Related

Zelensky says Kyiv test fired first Ukraine-made ballistic missile
World
Zelensky says Kyiv test fired first Ukraine-made ballistic missile
Ukraine launches ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks on Moscow, mayor says
World
Ukraine launches ‘one of largest ever’ drone attacks on Moscow, mayor says

Latest updates

One year on, Morocco’s quake victims still wait for homes
One year on, Morocco’s quake victims still wait for homes
Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations
Mongolia rolls out red carpet for Putin despite war crimes accusations
War-displaced Syrians in Lebanon face a difficult dilemma as specter of a new conflict looms
War-displaced Syrians in Lebanon face a difficult dilemma as specter of a new conflict looms
Saudis take steps to prevent public-sector contracts crimes, says anti-corruption chief
The President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority Mazin Al-Kahmous speaks at the UN in Vienna on Tuesday. (SPA)
2025 Nissan Patrol unveiled in Abu Dhabi global launch
2025 Nissan Patrol unveiled in Abu Dhabi global launch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.