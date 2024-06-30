Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to king of Morocco

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to the king of Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the death of his mother, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
In a cable to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, King Salman expressed deepest and sincere condolences on the death of Princess Lalla Latifa.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed 'my warmest and most sincere condolences' in a separate cable, the SPA said.
UNESCO-inscribed oral tradition of Alheda’a reflects enduring bond between Arabs and camels
Historical accounts credit Mudar bin Nizar with having invented Alheda’a. After a fall from his camel, he kept crying “Waidah! Waidah!” (Oh, my hand!). The camels began moving, thus beginning the tradition of using vocal cues to guide camels
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Alheda’a, a folk art passed down through generations across Arabian societies, embodies the deep connection between camels and locals.
Camel herders use Alheda’a — a combination of sounds, gestures, and sometimes musical instruments — to communicate with their camels. These rhythmic expressions, inspired by poetry, form a unique vocabulary that camels seem to understand and obey.
According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency published on June 29, herders use Alheda’a to guide their camels through the desert, find pastures for grazing, and prepare them for watering, milking, and riding. It also allows them to quickly gather the herd together in case of sandstorms.
Historical accounts credit Mudar bin Nizar with having invented Alheda’a. After a fall from his camel, he kept crying “Waidah! Waidah!” (Oh, my hand!). The camels began moving, thus beginning the tradition of using vocal cues to guide camels.
Early Alheda’a mimicked natural camel noises — herders would urge their animals along with sounds including “Heh,” “Doh,” and “Dah.” These vocalizations, along with rajaz (short, improvised poems), are still used today, but their use varies depending on the environment.
Over time, Alheda’a has evolved into a more poetic artform, with distinct styles and vocabulary. It has incorporated deeper meanings, sung verses, and balanced rhythms.
Saudi folk heritage researcher Ibrahim Al-Khaldi told the SPA that Alheda’a was “essential” for nomadic caravans. It typically involved two people reciting simple rhyming verses in unison, a practice that helped encourage the camels while extracting water from wells. For larger water-extraction tasks, where gathering distant camels was crucial, up to four people might recite Alheda’a. Their voices, carried in the quiet of the desert night or dawn, would travel a great distance.
The chairman of the Saudi Society for Camel Studies, Dr. Mohammed Al-Otaibi, told the SPA that Alheda’a existed in pre-Islamic times. The short, impactful chants helped gather camels, guide their movements, and direct them back to their resting places.
Inscribed in 2022 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Alheda’a has various specific chants — for departure, travel, watering, gathering, and drawing water from wells.
Camels hold a unique place in Arab society. Recognizing this rich cultural heritage, the Camel Club was established in Saudi Arabia under the directives of King Salman in 2017.
The Ministry of Culture even declared 2024 “Year of the Camel,” in honor of an animal seen as a cultural treasure, a pillar of national identity, and a valuable part of Arab heritage.
Saudi culture, landscape in the spotlight at Riyadh showcase
15 local, global artists present work inspired by fusion of visual arts, fashion
Updated 29 June 2024
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The open studio at the second Intermix Residency offers entry into a realm of creative exploration in which artists from across the globe put the Kingdom’s natural landscapes and cultural elements at the center of their work.
Some 15 creators worked together over 10 weeks to develop their own artistic vision inspired by the fusion of visual arts and fashion, and centered around themes of transformation, innovation, and sustainability.
Italian visual artist Ivo Cotani told Arab News: “The residency (has) pushed me forward a lot. I’ve seen (it) not just in my productions, but (by) being myself in my art. I feel more mature and comfortable with what I’m doing.”
His artwork “I Am Nature” is a combination of various mediums and is inspired by local flora and fauna. His studio showcases small ceramic sculptures of oryxes, camels, eagles and other animals, abstract floral paintings, and animal-like flower masks made with the help of two artisans.
HIGHLIGHT
The Intermix Residency program is fully funded and initiated by Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission in collaboration with the Fashion Commission, and hosted in JAX District within Diriyah.
He added: “Whenever I work, I’m always relating to the land in some way. I have been looking at nature and the desert, and I also visited AlUla and saw the tombs and eagles there. From there I started creating and studying the animals of the desert. I was thinking of embodying nature in some way, and then I thought of masks.”
The open studio’s artworks delve into the intricacies of human experience, exploring how individuals embody memories, emotions, and interpretive codes that shape relationships between oneself, daily life, and the natural world, producing an archive of experiments, research, and possibilities.
Saudi visual artist Maram Alsuliman’s “Fragments of the Missing” reflects her background and interest in tradition. She investigates the why, how, and impact of forgotten, discontinued traditions, which are only temporarily preserved through oral transmission.
She told Arab News: “My family’s from Najran but I was born and raised in Jeddah, so I’ve always had this curiosity to know more about Najran. While it’s even difficult for me to learn about it, though my parents are from there, how will others learn? I’ve felt like it’s my responsibility to document and tell people about it through my art.”
Mirroring the residency’s sustainability theme, she uses objects that are discarded, like date seeds and broken coffee cups, to create abstract shapes that are then screen printed onto bags. The natural black dye is made from broken-down date seeds.
Alsuliman added: “My dad used to bring dates back from Najran in these plastic bags. For him he was carrying food, but I wanted to use them to carry my traditions.”
Alla Alsahli, a Syrian Palestinian designer born and raised in the US, incorporates material manipulation and repetition to tell stories that are rooted in culture and space.
Her Intermix project explores the idea of preservation through architecture in Riyadh and beyond. Inspired by the triangular geometrical patterns of Najdi traditional mud buildings, Alsahli creates fashion pieces out of clay, rope and fabric.
Her first ensemble joins each handmade ceramic piece with thread to hold it together. The other is constructed using the throw-away muslin fabric, which is used as a prototype by most designers, linked together by rope. The process of connecting each element to the other symbolizes a hope of preservation.
As architecture goes through phases, construction followed by deconstruction, so the art mirrors the process.
She told Arab News: “The reconstruction phase — which is when people are trying to revive and bring that space back to life — we see that a lot here in Riyadh with Diriyah and Al-Bujairi where a lot of people want to hold on to that culture and style because it's so significant to Najd. I wanted to translate that into fashion to showcase the idea of reconstruction.
“When I started the project, I was thinking about Saudi Arabia a lot, but I felt bad for not relating it to myself and my identity. When I started thinking about myself more, I thought about Syria and Palestine and that’s where the idea of ruins and preservation came from.”
The program's mission is to foster a shared visual language that celebrates the expressive potential of both visual arts and fashion design.
Kuwaiti artist Maha Alasaker focuses on the relationship between nature and culture, with a particular emphasis on the natural colors that can be extracted from the land. This led her to investigate herbal medicines and their historic use in pain management for women.
She presents a live ongoing performance using her own body as a loom for weaving as she contemplates the complex relationship between body and land.
While Egyptian fashion designer Somaia Abolezz’s abstract wearable installations demonstrate elements of the caravan journey from Egypt to Makkah, Saudi artist Um Kalthoom Al-Alawi’s “Images of Memory” investigates what lies hidden and what is revealed through printed patterns on fabric.
The Intermix Residency program is fully funded and initiated by Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission in collaboration with the Fashion Commission, and hosted in JAX District within Diriyah.
It aims to provide emerging and mid-career Saudi nationals, residents, and international visual artists, fashion designers, and curators with a platform to innovate, experiment, and collaborate in a supportive creative environment.
Who’s Who: Carina Lanfredi, Executive Director at Diriyah Gate Company Limited
Updated 29 June 2024
Arab News
Dr. Carina Lanfredi is an executive director at Diriyah Gate, a position she has held since May 2023.
She is responsible for revamping and restructuring the group’s procurement contract and claims management function, aligning local needs with core corporate objectives, and enhancing governance and redefining process flows.
In addition, she contributed to strengthening partnerships and resolving large-scale claims and disputes.
Before taking on this role, she worked as a contract and claims management consultant between 2020 and 2023 and lead a team of five on cross-sector projects in five countries.
Some of her duties included providing strategic consultancy and guidance, as well as advice to improve business efficiencies.
Lanfredi was the group executive director of Veon Procurement in the Netherlands from 2018 to 2020. Her duties included restructuring contract management functions on three continents: Europe, Africa and Asia.
During the period between 2002 and 2017, she worked at Thyssen-Krupp, Bilfinger AG and Siemens in Germany in several leadership roles where she established a comprehensive global contract and claims management function, transformed the group contracting process, and managed politically sensitive litigation, among other responsibilities.
Lanfredi received a certificate in innovation and entrepreneurship from Stanford University in 2020; professional training in leading high-performing businesses from the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin in 2017; and professional training in general management from the executive development program at the University of Mannheim in 2014.
Lanfredi earned a dual doctorate in business administration in 2010 from Universidad Mayor in Chile and a master’s degree in engineering law and international dispute resolution from the University of Central Lancashire in the UK in 2007. She is fluent in five languages — English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and German.