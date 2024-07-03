You are here

War on Gaza

Two people wounded in attack in Israeli mall, police say

Two people wounded in attack in Israeli mall, police say
People gather outside a shopping mall following a stabbing attack in Karmiel, northern Israel July 3 2024. (Reuters)
Reuters
Two people wounded in attack in Israeli mall, police say

Two people wounded in attack in Israeli mall, police say
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Two people were wounded in a stabbing attack in an Israeli mall on Wednesday, Israeli police said.
Police called it a suspected terror attack and said the attacker was killed. The mall is in Karmiel, northern Israel.
Israeli medics said they were treating two men in their 20s, one in a very serious condition and the other fully conscience.
Video footage from the scene that was shared on social media and seen by Reuters showed two men lying motionless on the floor of the mall while people tried to give them urgent medical care.
At least one of the men receiving care was wearing a green uniform, the video showed. A third man, not in uniform, was lying motionless a short distance away. No one was administering care to him.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Israel is conducting a military offensive in Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 last year.
Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, already on the rise before the war in Gaza, has escalated further, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, settler violence and Palestinian street attacks.
In January, a Palestinian ramming attack in central Israel killed one woman and injured 12 others. 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel mall stabbing attack

At least 7 arrested in Germany and Sweden on suspicion of committing war crimes in Syria

At least 7 arrested in Germany and Sweden on suspicion of committing war crimes in Syria
At least 7 arrested in Germany and Sweden on suspicion of committing war crimes in Syria

At least 7 arrested in Germany and Sweden on suspicion of committing war crimes in Syria
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: At least seven people have been arrested in Germany and Sweden on suspicion of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes in Syria in 2012-2014, authorities in the two countries said Wednesday.
In a coordinated effort that also involved the European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust, the EU police agency Europol, and several other unnamed European countries, four were arrested in Germany and three in Sweden.
The German federal prosecutor said that those arrested in Germany were “strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians.” Some of those arrested also were suspected of torture.
The four arrested in Germany are known only as Jihad A., Mahmoud A., Sameer S. and Wael S. and had been affiliated with the Free Palestine Movement, an armed militia in Syria, since early 2011. German prosecutors did not give their last names in line with privacy rules. Sweden did not identify the three it arrested.
At the time, the militia exercised control over Damascus’ mostly Palestinian district of Al-Yarmouk on behalf of the Syrian regime, Germany’s federal prosecutor said. Since July 2013, the Syrian regime had cordoned off the area completely, resulting in a shortage of food, water, and medical supplies.
Among other crimes, all suspects allegedly participated in the violent crackdown of a peaceful anti-government protest in Al-Yarmouk on July 13, 2012, specifically targeting civilian protesters by shooting at them. Six individuals died while others were seriously injured, the German statement said.
Germany’s federal prosecutor alleged that some of them also abused civilians from Al-Yarmouk severely and repeatedly. The events occurred between mid-2012 and 2014.
In one case, an individual was handed over to the Syrian Military Intelligence Service, which reportedly incarcerated and tortured him. In another case, a woman was allegedly forced to pay with her family jewels for the release of her minor son, and was threatened with rape.
Three of those arrested — Jihad A., Sameer S. and Wael S. — are stateless Syrian Palestinians, while Mazhar J. is a Syrian national.
The four were arrested in Berlin, in Frankenthal and near Boizenburg, in southwestern and northeast Germany, respectively. The home of another suspect, whose name was not given and who was not arrested, was searched in the western city of Essen.
They are due to be brought before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice, who will read out their arrest warrants and decide on pre-trial detention. The arraignment will take place Monday and Tuesday, the prosecutor’s statement said.
In Sweden, the Prosecution Authority gave no details regarding those arrested. The prosecution authority said it must be decided before noon Saturday whether they should be detained or released.

Iran's Khamenei says turnout in presidential election was "lower than expected" — Tasnim

Iran’s Khamenei says turnout in presidential election was “lower than expected” — Tasnim
Iran's Khamenei says turnout in presidential election was "lower than expected" — Tasnim

Iran’s Khamenei says turnout in presidential election was “lower than expected” — Tasnim
DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the turnout in the country’s first round of presidential elections was “lower than expected,” semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Topics: Iran elections Vote

Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report

Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report
Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report

Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report
  • The new government faces challenges including the Gaza war on its border
  • Ministers in Egypt have limited decision-making authority, with real power residing with the presidency, military and security services
DUBAI: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s cabinet is set for a long-awaited reshuffle, local media reported, with changes including new finance and foreign ministers expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.
The new government faces challenges including the Gaza war on its border, economic woes and persistent power cuts which have frustrated Egyptians and shut down some factories.
State television reported that Ahmed Kouchouk was set to become finance minister and faces perhaps the biggest challenge in managing a stumbling economy and sky-rocketing debt.
At the foreign ministry, state TV citing local channel ExtraNews reported that Egypt’s ambassador to the European Union, Badr Abdelatty, would replace Sameh Shoukry, who has steered Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to contain the impact of the war in Gaza.
Karim Badawi will be appointed as petroleum minister, Mahmoud Esmat as electricity minister and General Abdel Majeed Saqr as defense minister, Egypt’s ExtraNews reported.
Rania Al-Mashat, former minister of international cooperation, will be re-appointed as minister for planning, economic development and international cooperation, the outlet said.
Sherif Farouk, chairman of Egypt Post, is set to take over at the supply ministry, media reports said.
Egypt has often been the world’s biggest wheat importer. Farouk would be tasked with overseeing those purchases as well as a sprawling food subsidy program that feeds more than 60 million people.
Ministers in Egypt have limited decision-making authority, with real power residing with the presidency, military and security services.
As Egypt tried to manage a chronic foreign exchange shortage and high inflation over the past two years, there had been speculation that Madbouly himself could be replaced.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the new government to focus on lowering inflation and regulating markets as well as attracting and increasing local and foreign investments.
Earlier this year, the country signed a record investment agreement with the United Arab Emirates and international funding deals including an expanded loan program with the IMF.

Topics: Egypt politics

Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations

Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations
Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations

Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations
  • Witnesses reported multiple strikes in and around Khan Yunis
  • Order came to evacuate Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other towns in Rafah and Khan Yunis
GAZA STRIP: Israel carried out fresh strikes in southern Gaza on Tuesday, forcing hundreds of Palestinians to flee after the army once again ordered the evacuation of certain densely populated areas.
Witnesses reported multiple strikes in and around the city of Khan Yunis, where eight people were killed and more than 30 were wounded, according to a medical source and the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The bombardment came after a rare rocket barrage claimed by the militant group Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas.
The rockets were aimed at Israeli communities near the Gaza border and were fired in retaliation for Israeli “crimes... against our Palestinian people,” said the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad.
The Israeli military said about “20 projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Khan Yunis,” most of which were intercepted. It reported no casualties and said artillery was “striking the sources of the fire.”
This was followed on Monday by an order to evacuate Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other towns in Rafah and Khan Yunis, nearly two months after an initial order to evacuate Rafah ahead of a ground offensive.
Prior to Israel’s ground incursion in Rafah, well over one million people had been displaced to Gaza’s southernmost city.
“Fear and extreme anxiety have gripped people after the evacuation order,” said Bani Suhaila resident Ahmad Najjar. “There is a large displacement of residents.”
Other parts of the Gaza Strip were reeling from continued fighting nearly nine months into the devastating conflict.
Witnesses and the civil defense agency reported Israeli air strikes in the southern Rafah area and in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.
And in Gaza City’s Shujaiya district, where battles raged for a fifth day on Monday, witnesses reported heavy Israeli tank fire.
An AFP correspondent reported Israeli helicopters firing on houses in Shujaiya, while Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said it was continuing to fight in Shujaiya and Rafah.
The Israeli military said troops “eliminated numerous terrorists” in raids in Shujaiya, where air strikes also killed “approximately 20” militants.
The military also announced the death of a soldier in southern Gaza, bringing its total toll during the ground offensive to 317.
Netanyahu, who recently declared that the “intense phase” of the war was winding down, said on Sunday troops were “operating in Rafah, Shujaiya, everywhere in the Gaza Strip.”
“This is a difficult fight that is being waged above ground... and below ground” in tunnels.
The war started with Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 42 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,900 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Months of on-and-off talks toward a truce and hostage release deal have made little progress, with Hamas saying Saturday there was “nothing new” in a revised plan presented by US mediators.
Israeli authorities released Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, along with dozens of other detainees returned Monday to Gaza for treatment, sparking anger from Netanyahu.
Successive Israeli raids have reduced large parts of Al-Shifa, the territory’s largest medical complex, to rubble.
Israel has accused Hamas of using Al-Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza as a cover for military operations, claims the militants have rejected.
Speaking after his release, Abu Salmiya said he had suffered “severe torture” during his detention since November.
“Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation” and “several inmates died in interrogation centers and were deprived of food and medicine,” he said.
Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency said it had decided on the release alongside the Israeli military “to free up places in detention centers.”
The agency said it “opposed the release of terrorists” who had taken part in attacks on Israeli civilians “so it was decided to free several Gaza detainees who represent a lesser danger.”
But Netanyahu said he had ordered the agency to conduct an investigation into the release and provide him with the results by Tuesday.
“The release of the director of Shifa Hospital is a serious mistake and a moral failure. The place of this man, under whose responsibility our abductees were murdered and held, is in prison,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
According to Abu Salmiya, no charges were ever brought against him.
The United Nations and relief agencies have voiced alarm over the dire humanitarian crisis and the threat of starvation the war and Israeli siege have brought for Gaza’s 2.4 million people.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported that during the month of June, Israeli authorities facilitated less than half of 115 planned humanitarian assistance missions to northern Gaza.
In a displacement camp in Gaza’s Deir Al-Balah, pharmacist Sami Hamid said skin infections were on the rise, particularly among children, “because of the hot weather and lack of clean water.”
“The number of skin infections has increased, especially scabies and chickenpox,” as have hepatitis cases probably linked to untreated sewage flowing right beside tents, said Hamid.

US has 'undeniable complicity' in Gaza war killings, say former US officials

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
US has 'undeniable complicity' in Gaza war killings, say former US officials

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
  • Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry
WASHINGTON: A dozen former US government officials who quit over US support for Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “undeniable complicity” in the killing of Palestinians in the enclave.
In a joint statement, the 12 former government officials said the administration was violating US laws through its support for Israel and finding loopholes to continue shipping weapons to its ally.
Both the White House and the State Department had no immediate comment on the statement.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT
There has been mounting international criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and of US military and diplomatic support for its ally in a war that has so far killed nearly 38,000 people and created a humanitarian crisis.
The resignations of the 12 US officials reflects some dissent within the government over its support for Israel. Washington has pushed for the protection of civilians in Gaza and has called on Israel to improve aid access.
Among the people who signed the joint statement were former members of the State Department, Education Department, Interior Department, White House and the military.

KEY QUOTES
“America’s diplomatic cover for, and continuous flow of arms to, Israel has ensured our undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza,” the former officials said in the statement.
They urged the US government to use its “necessary and available leverage” to bring the war to an end and to ensure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel. They also demanded that the US government support Palestinian self-determination and fund an “immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance” in Gaza.

CONTEXT
Nearly 38,000 people have been killed during the war in Gaza, the local health ministry says, with many more feared buried in rubble as nearly the entire enclave has been flattened and most of its 2.3 million population displaced. There is also widespread hunger in Gaza. The war has led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.
Israel’s assault on Gaza began after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250 hostages to the Hamas-governed enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

