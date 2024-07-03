You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report

Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report

Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s cabinet is set for a long-awaited reshuffle. (REUTERS/FILE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5v29

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report

Egypt agrees long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report
  • The new government faces challenges including the Gaza war on its border
  • Ministers in Egypt have limited decision-making authority, with real power residing with the presidency, military and security services
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

DUBAI: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s cabinet is set for a long-awaited reshuffle, local media reported, with changes including new finance and foreign ministers expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.
The new government faces challenges including the Gaza war on its border, economic woes and persistent power cuts which have frustrated Egyptians and shut down some factories.
State television reported that Ahmed Kouchouk was set to become finance minister and faces perhaps the biggest challenge in managing a stumbling economy and sky-rocketing debt.
At the foreign ministry, state TV citing local channel ExtraNews reported that Egypt’s ambassador to the European Union, Badr Abdelatty, would replace Sameh Shoukry, who has steered Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to contain the impact of the war in Gaza.
Karim Badawi will be appointed as petroleum minister, Mahmoud Esmat as electricity minister and General Abdel Majeed Saqr as defense minister, Egypt’s ExtraNews reported.
Rania Al-Mashat, former minister of international cooperation, will be re-appointed as minister for planning, economic development and international cooperation, the outlet said.
Sherif Farouk, chairman of Egypt Post, is set to take over at the supply ministry, media reports said.
Egypt has often been the world’s biggest wheat importer. Farouk would be tasked with overseeing those purchases as well as a sprawling food subsidy program that feeds more than 60 million people.
Ministers in Egypt have limited decision-making authority, with real power residing with the presidency, military and security services.
As Egypt tried to manage a chronic foreign exchange shortage and high inflation over the past two years, there had been speculation that Madbouly himself could be replaced.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the new government to focus on lowering inflation and regulating markets as well as attracting and increasing local and foreign investments.
Earlier this year, the country signed a record investment agreement with the United Arab Emirates and international funding deals including an expanded loan program with the IMF.

Topics: Egypt politics

Related

Minister highlights Egypt’s support for peace in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Syria
Middle-East
Minister highlights Egypt’s support for peace in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Syria
Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers
Middle-East
Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers

Two people injured in stabbing attack in Israeli mall, Israeli police says its a terror attack

Two people injured in stabbing attack in Israeli mall, Israeli police says its a terror attack
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Two people injured in stabbing attack in Israeli mall, Israeli police says its a terror attack

Two people injured in stabbing attack in Israeli mall, Israeli police says its a terror attack
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Two people injured in stabbing attack in Israeli mall, Israeli police says its a terror attack

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations

Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations

Israel strikes southern Gaza after ordering evacuations
  • Witnesses reported multiple strikes in and around Khan Yunis
  • Order came to evacuate Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other towns in Rafah and Khan Yunis
Updated 03 July 2024
AFP

GAZA STRIP: Israel carried out fresh strikes in southern Gaza on Tuesday, forcing hundreds of Palestinians to flee after the army once again ordered the evacuation of certain densely populated areas.
Witnesses reported multiple strikes in and around the city of Khan Yunis, where eight people were killed and more than 30 were wounded, according to a medical source and the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The bombardment came after a rare rocket barrage claimed by the militant group Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas.
The rockets were aimed at Israeli communities near the Gaza border and were fired in retaliation for Israeli “crimes... against our Palestinian people,” said the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad.
The Israeli military said about “20 projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Khan Yunis,” most of which were intercepted. It reported no casualties and said artillery was “striking the sources of the fire.”
This was followed on Monday by an order to evacuate Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other towns in Rafah and Khan Yunis, nearly two months after an initial order to evacuate Rafah ahead of a ground offensive.
Prior to Israel’s ground incursion in Rafah, well over one million people had been displaced to Gaza’s southernmost city.
“Fear and extreme anxiety have gripped people after the evacuation order,” said Bani Suhaila resident Ahmad Najjar. “There is a large displacement of residents.”
Other parts of the Gaza Strip were reeling from continued fighting nearly nine months into the devastating conflict.
Witnesses and the civil defense agency reported Israeli air strikes in the southern Rafah area and in the central Nuseirat refugee camp.
And in Gaza City’s Shujaiya district, where battles raged for a fifth day on Monday, witnesses reported heavy Israeli tank fire.
An AFP correspondent reported Israeli helicopters firing on houses in Shujaiya, while Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said it was continuing to fight in Shujaiya and Rafah.
The Israeli military said troops “eliminated numerous terrorists” in raids in Shujaiya, where air strikes also killed “approximately 20” militants.
The military also announced the death of a soldier in southern Gaza, bringing its total toll during the ground offensive to 317.
Netanyahu, who recently declared that the “intense phase” of the war was winding down, said on Sunday troops were “operating in Rafah, Shujaiya, everywhere in the Gaza Strip.”
“This is a difficult fight that is being waged above ground... and below ground” in tunnels.
The war started with Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 42 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 37,900 people, also mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Months of on-and-off talks toward a truce and hostage release deal have made little progress, with Hamas saying Saturday there was “nothing new” in a revised plan presented by US mediators.
Israeli authorities released Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, along with dozens of other detainees returned Monday to Gaza for treatment, sparking anger from Netanyahu.
Successive Israeli raids have reduced large parts of Al-Shifa, the territory’s largest medical complex, to rubble.
Israel has accused Hamas of using Al-Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza as a cover for military operations, claims the militants have rejected.
Speaking after his release, Abu Salmiya said he had suffered “severe torture” during his detention since November.
“Detainees were subjected to physical and psychological humiliation” and “several inmates died in interrogation centers and were deprived of food and medicine,” he said.
Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency said it had decided on the release alongside the Israeli military “to free up places in detention centers.”
The agency said it “opposed the release of terrorists” who had taken part in attacks on Israeli civilians “so it was decided to free several Gaza detainees who represent a lesser danger.”
But Netanyahu said he had ordered the agency to conduct an investigation into the release and provide him with the results by Tuesday.
“The release of the director of Shifa Hospital is a serious mistake and a moral failure. The place of this man, under whose responsibility our abductees were murdered and held, is in prison,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
According to Abu Salmiya, no charges were ever brought against him.
The United Nations and relief agencies have voiced alarm over the dire humanitarian crisis and the threat of starvation the war and Israeli siege have brought for Gaza’s 2.4 million people.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported that during the month of June, Israeli authorities facilitated less than half of 115 planned humanitarian assistance missions to northern Gaza.
In a displacement camp in Gaza’s Deir Al-Balah, pharmacist Sami Hamid said skin infections were on the rise, particularly among children, “because of the hot weather and lack of clean water.”
“The number of skin infections has increased, especially scabies and chickenpox,” as have hepatitis cases probably linked to untreated sewage flowing right beside tents, said Hamid.

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
  • Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A dozen former US government officials who quit over US support for Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “undeniable complicity” in the killing of Palestinians in the enclave.
In a joint statement, the 12 former government officials said the administration was violating US laws through its support for Israel and finding loopholes to continue shipping weapons to its ally.
Both the White House and the State Department had no immediate comment on the statement.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT
There has been mounting international criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and of US military and diplomatic support for its ally in a war that has so far killed nearly 38,000 people and created a humanitarian crisis.
The resignations of the 12 US officials reflects some dissent within the government over its support for Israel. Washington has pushed for the protection of civilians in Gaza and has called on Israel to improve aid access.
Among the people who signed the joint statement were former members of the State Department, Education Department, Interior Department, White House and the military.

KEY QUOTES
“America’s diplomatic cover for, and continuous flow of arms to, Israel has ensured our undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza,” the former officials said in the statement.
They urged the US government to use its “necessary and available leverage” to bring the war to an end and to ensure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel. They also demanded that the US government support Palestinian self-determination and fund an “immediate expansion of humanitarian assistance” in Gaza.

CONTEXT
Nearly 38,000 people have been killed during the war in Gaza, the local health ministry says, with many more feared buried in rubble as nearly the entire enclave has been flattened and most of its 2.3 million population displaced. There is also widespread hunger in Gaza. The war has led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.
Israel’s assault on Gaza began after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250 hostages to the Hamas-governed enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel’s new evacuation order: UN
Middle-East
250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel’s new evacuation order: UN
Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says
Middle-East
Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says

Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire

Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire
Updated 03 July 2024
AP
Follow

Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire

Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire
  • Talks of a ceasefire in Gaza have faltered in recent weeks, raising fears of an escalation on the Lebanon-Israel front
Updated 03 July 2024
AP

BEIRUT: The deputy leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said Tuesday the only sure path to a ceasefire on the Lebanon-Israel border is a full ceasefire in Gaza.
“If there is a ceasefire in Gaza, we will stop without any discussion,” Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, said in an interview with The Associated Press at the group’s political office in Beirut’s southern suburbs.
Hezbollah’s participation in the Israel-Hamas war has been as a “support front” for its ally, Hamas, Kassem said, and “if the war stops, this military support will no longer exist.”
But, he said, if Israel scales back its military operations without a formal ceasefire agreement and full withdrawal from Gaza, the implications for the Lebanon-Israel border conflict are less clear.
“If what happens in Gaza is a mix between ceasefire and no ceasefire, war and no war, we can’t answer (how we would react) now, because we don’t know its shape, its results, its impacts,” Kassem said during a 40-minute interview.
The war began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants invaded southern Israel, killing some 1,200 — mostly civilians — and kidnapping roughly 250. Israel responded with an air and ground assault that has caused widespread devastation and killed more than 37,900 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.
Talks of a ceasefire in Gaza have faltered in recent weeks, raising fears of an escalation on the Lebanon-Israel front. Hezbollah has traded near-daily strikes with Israeli forces along their border over the past nine months.
The low-level conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border. In northern Israel, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed; in Lebanon, more than 450 people — mostly fighters but also dozens of civilians — have been killed
Hamas has demanded an end to the war in Gaza, and not just a pause in fighting, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to make such a commitment until Israel realizes its goals of destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities and brings home the roughly 120 hostages still held by Hamas.
Last month, the Israeli army said it had “approved and validated” plans for an offensive in Lebanon if no diplomatic solution was reached to the ongoing clashes. Any decision to launch such an operation would have to come from the country’s political leadership.
Some Israeli officials have said they are seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff and hope to avoid war. At the same time, they have warned that the scenes of destruction seen in Gaza will be repeated in Lebanon if war breaks out.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, is far more powerful than Hamas and believed to have a vast arsenal of rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.
Kassem said he doesn’t believe that Israel currently has the ability — or has made a decision — to launch a full-blown war with Hezbollah. He warned that even if Israel intends to launch a limited operation in Lebanon that stops short of a full-scale war, it should not expect the fighting to remain limited.
“Israel can decide what it wants: limited war, total war, partial war,” he said. “But it should expect that our response and our resistance will not be within a ceiling and rules of engagement set by Israel… If Israel wages the war, it means it doesn’t control its extent or who enters into it.”
The latter was an apparent reference to Hezbollah’s allies in the Iran-backed so-called “axis of resistance” in the region. Armed groups in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere — and, potentially, Iran itself — could enter the fray in the event of a full-scale war in Lebanon, which might also pull in Israel’s strongest ally, the United States.
U,S. and European diplomats have made a circuit between Lebanon and Israel for months in an attempt to ward off a wider conflict.
Kassem said he met on Saturday with Germany’s deputy chief of intelligence, Ole Dieh, in Beirut. US officials do not meet directly with Hezbollah because Washington has designated it a terrorist group, but they regularly send messages via intermediaries.
Kassem said White House envoy Amos Hochstein had recently requested via intermediaries that Hezbollah apply pressure on Hamas to accept a ceasefire and hostage-exchange proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden. He said Hezbollah had rejected the request.
“Hamas is the one that makes its decisions and whoever wants to ask for something should talk to it directly,” he said.
Kassem criticized US efforts to find a resolution to the war in Gaza, saying it has backed Israel’s plans to end Hamas’ presence in Gaza. A constructive deal, he said, would aim to end the war, get Israel to withdraw from Gaza, and ensure the release of hostages.
Once a ceasefire is reached, then a political track can determine the arrangements inside Gaza and on the front with Lebanon, he added.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Gaza ceasefire Sheikh Naim Kassem

Related

Israel miscalculating costs of war with Hezbollah, former US official says
Middle-East
Israel miscalculating costs of war with Hezbollah, former US official says
Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy
Middle-East
Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy

Iran’s presidential candidates discuss economic sanctions and nuclear deal ahead of July 5 runoff

Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Saeed Jalili attend an election debate at a television studio in Tehran, Iran July 2, 2024. (REUTERS)
Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Saeed Jalili attend an election debate at a television studio in Tehran, Iran July 2, 2024. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 July 2024
AP
Follow

Iran’s presidential candidates discuss economic sanctions and nuclear deal ahead of July 5 runoff

Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Saeed Jalili attend an election debate at a television studio in Tehran, Iran July 2, 2024. (REUTERS)
  • Pezeshkian’s hard-line competitor Jalili, who strongly opposed the 2015 deal, said during Tuesday’s debate that the US must honor its commitments on par “with the commitments we fulfilled”
Updated 03 July 2024
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iranian presidential candidates on Tuesday discussed the impact of economic sanctions imposed on their country by the United States and other Western nations and presented their proposals for reviving a nuclear deal with world powers.
It was the second — and last — live debate on state television pitting little-known reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator, ahead of Friday’s runoff election in which voters will choose a successor for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died last month in a helicopter crash.
Pezeshkian, a cardiac surgeon, said that sanctions imposed by the West have badly hurt Iran’s economy. He cited a 40 percent inflation over the past four years and the increasing poverty rates. “We live in a society in which many are begging on the streets,” he said, adding that his administration would “immediately” work to try to get sanctions lifted and vowed to “repair” the economy.
As he did the day before, Pezeshkian said he would find a solution to revive a nuclear deal with world powers by discussing the plan with the country’s parliament and finding possible alternatives. “No government in history has been able to flourish inside a cage,” he said, referring to the impact of sanctions on Iran’s spiraling economy.
Former President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, in 2015 struck a nuclear deal with world powers that capped Iran’s uranium enrichment in return to lifting sanctions but later, in 2018, President Trump pulled the US out from the landmark deal abruptly restoring harsh sanctions on Iran.
Pezeshkian’s hard-line competitor Jalili, who strongly opposed the 2015 deal, said during Tuesday’s debate that the US must honor its commitments on par “with the commitments we fulfilled.” He condemned his opponent for not having any plans for getting sanctions lifted and said he would resume talks about a nuclear deal.
Jalili, who is known as the “Living Martyr” after losing a leg in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and is famous among Western diplomats for his haranguing lectures and hard-line stances, also pledged to support the country’s stock exchange market by providing insurance to stocks as well as financial support to local industries.
Both candidates pledged to revive the economy, provide energy subsidies to poor people and facilitate importing cars while supporting the domestic auto industry. They did not elaborate on the source of funds they will need to fulfill their promises.
Iran will hold a runoff presidential election Friday, only its second since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, after only 39.9 percent of its voting public cast a ballot the previous week. Of over 24.5 million votes, more than 1 million ballots were later rejected — typically a sign of people feeling obligated to head to the polls but wanting to reject all the candidates.

 

Topics: 2024 Iran presidential election Iran Tehran

Related

As Iran faces a rare runoff presidential election, disenchanted voters are staying away
Middle-East
As Iran faces a rare runoff presidential election, disenchanted voters are staying away
Iranian presidential candidates accuse each other of having no plan or experience ahead of runoff
Middle-East
Iranian presidential candidates accuse each other of having no plan or experience ahead of runoff

Latest updates

Egypt has agreed long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report
Egypt has agreed long-awaited cabinet reshuffle, local media report
Kenya police say over 270 arrested for criminal acts during Tuesday protests
Kenya police say over 270 arrested for criminal acts during Tuesday protests
Two people injured in stabbing attack in Israeli mall, Israeli police says its a terror attack
Two people injured in stabbing attack in Israeli mall, Israeli police says its a terror attack
Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise
Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise
Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana
Ola Farahat spotted as Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Dolce & Gabbana

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.