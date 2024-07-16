You are here

War on Gaza

France's Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with leaders from Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain. (AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with leaders from Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
France's Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain

France’s Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
  • Hostages holding French citizenship were killed in Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 last year
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Macron’s office.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT
France is a United Nations Security Council permanent member and the country has both large Jewish and Muslim populations.

Also, hostages holding French citizenship were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 last year.

Qatar has also played an increasingly important role as a mediator — in January, Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas to deliver urgent medication to Israeli hostages.

KEY QUOTES
“The President condemned recent Israeli air strikes that have targeted UN schools as well as displaced citizens in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp which have left a large number of civilian victims,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

“He also reaffirmed France’s insistence that Hamas immediately release the hostages,” it added.

CONTEXT
The conflict risks escalating and worsening on the border with Lebanon, where France wields some influence as Lebanon’s former colonial power.

Israel has carried out near-daily air strikes in Syria and Lebanon since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israeli border communities and its ensuing military offensive in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas Qatar Egypt Bahrain France French President Emmanuel Macron

Labour Party’s lobbyists for Israel press British government to restore UK funding of UNRWA

Labour Party’s lobbyists for Israel press British government to restore UK funding of UNRWA
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Labour Party's lobbyists for Israel press British government to restore UK funding of UNRWA

Labour Party’s lobbyists for Israel press British government to restore UK funding of UNRWA
  • UK, US are the only countries not to have restored funding
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has been pressed by lobby group Labour Friends of Israel to restore the UK’s funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, it was revealed on Tuesday.

In a briefing to MPs, the group said: “In the short term, the humanitarian situation in Gaza means the UK government should restore funding to UNRWA.”

It added that restored funding should be dependent on stricter vetting of the organization’s staff and an overhaul of its educational materials.

Several countries dropped funding for the organization after Israeli authorities alleged a dozen UNRWA staff members had been involved in a Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed, with an internal UN investigation still ongoing.

The UK and the US are the only countries not to have restored funding.

A group of Labour Party MPs also announced on Tuesday that it will table an amendment to the upcoming King’s Speech — which precedes the state opening of UK Parliament and outlines its policy goals for the year ahead — in addition to the call for UNRWA funding to be restored, The Guardian reported.

Labour MP Zarah Sultana tabled the amendment. Within it, the government would be pressed to end arms sales to Israel. The new Labour government would also face pressure to drop a legal challenge brought at the International Criminal Court by the previous Conservative administration challenging an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has previously said she was “deeply concerned” by reports that the legal challenge would not be dropped by the new Labour government, and further accused the UK of “derailing and delaying” justice for Palestinians by not doing so.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK UNRWA

Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say

Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say
Updated 53 min 59 sec ago
AP
Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say

Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say
  • Biden administration reached out to senior officials at the Secret Service to make them aware of alleged plot
Updated 53 min 59 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON DC: A threat from Iran prompted the US Secret Service to boost protection around Donald Trump before Saturday’s attempted assassination of the former president, though it appears unrelated to the rally attack, according to two US officials.

Upon learning of the threat, the Biden administration reached out to senior officials at the Secret Service to make them aware, the officials said, adding it was shared with the lead agent on Trump’s protection detail and the Trump campaign.

That prompted the agency to surge resources and assets.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters.

The additional resources did not prevent Saturday’s attack at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania that left Trump injured to the ear, killed one rallygoer and severely injured two more when a 20-year-old with an AR-style rifle opened fire from a nearby rooftop.

“As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration,” said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. “These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority.”

Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s Quds Force, in 2020.

“At this time, law enforcement has reported that their investigation has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic,” Watson added.

Federal law enforcement officials were also warning of possible copycat attacks or election-related retaliation after the attempt on Trump’s life, as a visibly stronger security detail surrounded President Joe Biden, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received Secret Service protection.

Presidents — and presidential candidates — are always the subject of threats, but rhetoric online following the Saturday attack at a rally in Pennsylvania has been particularly concerning, “given that individuals in some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response to the attempted assassination,” according to a joint intelligence bulletin by Homeland Security and FBI and obtained by The Associated Press.

Topics: US Iran Donald Trump

Russia, US accuse each other at UN Security Council meeting of sabotaging world order

Russia, US accuse each other at UN Security Council meeting of sabotaging world order
Updated 16 July 2024
Russia, US accuse each other at UN Security Council meeting of sabotaging world order

Russia, US accuse each other at UN Security Council meeting of sabotaging world order
  • Russian foreign minister says US ‘has long, through the words of its presidents, declared its own exceptionalism’ and ‘demands unquestioning obedience’ from allies
  • US condemns Russia for hosting a meeting to discuss the ideals of the UN while ‘actively engaged in a war of aggression against its neighbor’
Updated 16 July 2024
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The very foundations of the international legal order, strategic stability and the UN-centric system of global politics are being put to the test, Russia’s minister of foreign affairs said on Tuesday.
It will be “impossible” to resolve the conflicts that are multiplying around the world without getting to their root causes and restoring faith in the ability of nations to join forces in pursuit of the common good and justice for all, he added.
Sergey Lavrov accused the US and its allies of impeding international cooperation and efforts to build “a more just world.”
He added: “They’re taking entire countries and regions as hostages (and) distracting from the necessary joint efforts to regulate conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and other regions, in reducing global inequality, eliminating terrorism, drug trafficking and famine.”
As he chaired a signature meeting of the Security Council, of which Russia holds the rotating presidency this month, Lavrov said: “Not all states represented in this room recognize the key principle of the UN charter of the sovereign equality of all states.
“The United States has long, through the words of its presidents, declared its own exceptionalism. This also ties to Washington’s attitude toward its allies, from whom it demands unquestioning obedience, even to the detriment of their national interests.
“Rule America: That is the essence of the notorious rule-based order, which is a direct threat to multilateralism and international law.”
The high-level open debate, attended by more than 50 states including the Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, was titled “Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.”
Lavrov accused Western countries of interpreting the UN Charter in a “perverse and selective manner depending on what instructions are handed down from the White House.”
He added: “The sabotage of resolutions on the Middle East can be discussed endlessly. Everyone remembers the statement of the US permanent representative regarding the fact that Resolution 2728 of March 25, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, was not legally binding.
“In other words, these American rules are more important than Article 25 of the UN Charter.”
Quoting George Orwell’s allegorical novel “Animal Farm,” Lavrov said: “‘All animals are equal but some are more equal than others.’ If you fulfill and obey the will of the hegemon, you’re permitted to do anything you wish. But if you dare defend your national interests, you will be declared a pariah and sanctioned.
“Washington’s hegemonic policy has not changed for decades. Every Euro-Atlantic security arrangement, without exception, has been based on ensuring US dominance. This has included the subjugation of Europe and the containment of Russia.”
Lavrov accused NATO of subjugating the EU, and blamed the crisis in Ukraine — and what he described as the “coup d’etat” of 2014, referencing the protests in the country a decade ago that
culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych after he rejected closer integration with the EU — on the “reckless expansion” of the military alliance.
He urged “all those genuinely interested in overcoming the Ukrainian crisis to take into account in their proposals the key issue of the rights of Russians and other national minorities. Silencing it devalues peace initiatives.”
Lavrov said that the West’s “illegal sanctions, multiple protection measures (and) restrictions in access to leading technologies are contrary to true multilateralism, and create serious obstacles to achieving the (UN’s) 2030 agenda” for sustainable development.
He accused Washington of “jettisoning” developing countries, the attributes of a free market economy, fair competition, the inviolability of the practice of private property, the presumption of innocence, and the free movement of people, goods and capital.
“Geopolitics have buried the once-sacred laws of the market for the West,” Lavrov added.
He called for reform of the multilateral system, including changes to the structure of the Security Council, in which he said “there’s a clear overrepresentation of the countries of the collective West,” to eliminate geographic imbalances and enhance the representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America.
Lavrov also advocated changes to the staffing policy of the UN Secretariat, the organization’s executive branch, “to eliminate the overrepresentation of nationals of the West.” The UN secretary-general’s “staff must adhere strictly to the principles of impartiality and neutrality,” he added.
The US representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, responded by saying she thought she was “in the wrong room, because this seemed to be a session whining about the United States and the West and I hardly heard the word multilateralism mentioned.”
She accused Russia of eroding confidence in global institutions, and violating the core tenets of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, respect for human rights, and international cooperation.
She criticized Moscow for hosting a meeting to discuss the ideals of the UN while “actively engaged in a war of aggression against its neighbor. A war that has weaponized food, worsening food insecurity not only for Ukrainians but for tens of millions of hungry people around the world.
“A war that has killed thousands of innocent people, including dozens just last week at a pediatric hospital in Kyiv. A war that has facilitated the unlawful transfer of thousands upon thousands of people from their homes, including children. And a war that has caused Moscow to resort to nuclear brinkmanship and to violate international sanctions obligations.”
Thomas-Greenfield conceded that the UN is not perfect, as it “reflects a deeply imperfect world, one filled with conflict and contradiction. We need an effective United Nations to tackle the kind of borderless challenges that affect us all.”
She said her country is committed to “modernizing and strengthening” the UN to better reflect the priorities of all member states, including developing countries. This commitment, she added, includes working with multilateral development banks to address the economic barriers to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and the championing of efforts to reform the Security Council itself, to ensure it incorporates geographically diverse perspectives, including permanent representation of the Global South.
She pledged US commitment to international treaties and conventions, including international humanitarian law and World Trade Organization rules “not, as my Russian counterpart might argue, to keep other nations down but rather to help them build up to ensure that everyone plays
by the rules, and that the rules are fair to everyone, including the developing nations that have for far too long been used and abused by Russia.”

Topics: United States of America (USA) Russia UN Security Council (UNSC) Sergey Lavrov

Amnesty, US criticize jailing of Eswatini pro-democracy MPs

Amnesty, US criticize jailing of Eswatini pro-democracy MPs
Updated 16 July 2024
AFP
Amnesty, US criticize jailing of Eswatini pro-democracy MPs

Amnesty, US criticize jailing of Eswatini pro-democracy MPs
  • The Eswatini High Court sentenced Mabuza to 25 years in jail and Dube to 18 years
Updated 16 July 2024
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Amnesty International on Tuesday condemned jail sentences handed to two pro-democracy lawmakers in Eswatini as an attempt to suppress peaceful dissent and called for the men to be unconditionally released.
The US embassy in the small southern African kingdom also raised concerns about the sentences announced Monday, three years after Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube were arrested on charges of murder and “terrorism.”
The Eswatini High Court sentenced Mabuza to 25 years in jail and Dube to 18 years. Both had pleaded innocent to all charges ahead of their conviction in 2023.
They were arrested in July 2021 during pro-democracy protests that were violently quashed by police, leaving dozens dead.
“Eswatini authorities must immediately quash the unjust and baseless convictions and sentences of the former members of parliament,” said Amnesty deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa, Vongai Chikwanda.
“Their convictions and sentences stem solely from the peaceful exercise of their human rights,” Chikwanda said in a statement, labelling the jailing a “blatant attempt to suppress peaceful dissent.”
The former MPs had advocated for pro-democracy reforms in the kingdom of around 1.2 million people, most of whom live in poverty. King Mswati III, in power since 1986, can veto any legislation, appoints the prime minister and cabinet, and is constitutionally above the law.
The US embassy also raised concerns about the sentences handed to the former MPs, saying in a statement: “There has been widespread reporting that their detentions are arbitrary, based on groundless charges of murder and terrorism.”
The pair “were targeted for bravery calling for political and human rights reform in the country,” it said, urging the government not to use courts to “suppress dissenting views.”
In its reaction, the government said the US statement was an “affront” and the embassy should “respect the due process of the law.”
“Casting aspersions on the independence of our judiciary after delivery of judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction is an affront to the rule of law,” spokesman Alpheous Nxumalo said in a statement.

Topics: eSwatini Amnesty international

Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe

Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe
Updated 16 July 2024
Reuters
Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe

Six foreign nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel, Thai PM orders probe
  • Group — three men and three women — checked into different rooms but their bodies were found in one room, which did not show any signs of struggle
  • Thai PM Srettha Thavisin, who visited the hotel late on Tuesday with senior police officials, has ordered a swift investigation
Updated 16 July 2024
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thai police are investigating the deaths of six foreign nationals whose bodies were found in a room at an upmarket hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday, including looking for a seventh person in connection with the incident.
All six, who were of Vietnamese descent, with two carrying US passports, checked into Bangkok’s Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel at two separate times after arriving on Saturday and Sunday, police official Thiti Saengsawang told reporters.
The group — three men and three women — checked into different rooms but their bodies were found in one room, which did not show any signs of struggle, he said.
“This was not self harm, but someone caused the deaths,” said Thiti, adding that police were looking for a seventh person connected with the group.
“We are tracing every step since they got off the plane.”
Police officers found the bodies after a call from the hotel staff at around 5.30 p.m. (1030 GMT) reporting that there had been deaths, the Thai police said in a statement.
Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who visited the hotel late on Tuesday with senior police officials, ordered a swift investigation on the matter, the government said in a statement.
“The prime minister has ordered all agencies to urgently take action to avoid impact on tourism,” it said.
The US and Vietnamese embassies in Bangkok did not respond to calls from Reuters.
The Grand Hyatt Erawan, which has over 350 rooms and is located in a popular tourist district in the Thai capital known for luxury shopping and restaurants, also did not immediately respond to calls or an email seeking comment.
Tourism serves as a key driver for Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, with the government expecting 35 million foreign arrivals this year after 28 million visited the country in 2023, spending 1.2 trillion baht ($33.71 billion).
The tourism sector was shaken last October by a shooting spree at a luxury shopping mall, close to the Hyatt, in which two foreigners were killed, prompting government measures to improve confidence, including ramping up security at popular locations.
To woo more visitors, the government has offered longer visa stay periods and waivers for several nationalities.

Topics: Thailand Vietnam Srettha Thavisin

