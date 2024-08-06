You are here

Climate activists target Messi's mansion in Spain's Ibiza

date 2024-08-06
This handout photograph taken and released on August 6, 2024 by civil disobidience collective Futuro Vegetal shows two activists holding a banner reading "Help the planet, eat the rich, abolish the police" after spray-painting the house of Argentine football star Lionel Messi in Ibiza. (AFP)
AFP
Climate activists target Messi's mansion in Spain's Ibiza

Climate activists target Messi’s mansion in Spain’s Ibiza
AFP
MADRID: Climate activists on Tuesday spray-painted a mansion on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza belonging to Argentina football star Lionel Messi to highlight the “responsibility of the rich for the climate crisis.”
Campaigners from the group Futuro Vegetal released a video showing two members standing in front of the house near the cove of Cala Tarida on Ibiza’s western coast holding a banner that read: “Help the Planet — Eat the Rich — Abolish the Police.”
The activists then sprayed the white facade of the building with red and black paint.
In a statement, the group said they wanted to show “the responsibility of the rich for the climate crisis” by targeting the mansion which they said was an “illegal construction.”
Futuro Vegetal cited a 2023 Oxfam report that found that the richest one percent of the world’s population generated the same amount of carbon emissions in 2019 as the poorest two thirds of humanity, despite the fact that the most vulnerable communities are the ones suffering the “worst consequences” of this crisis.
Messi, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the US, reportedly bought the property on the Mediterranean island — which includes a spa with a sauna and a cinema room — in 2022 from a Swiss businessman for around 11 million euros ($12 million).
But the mansion lacked a certificate of occupancy, a document issued by a local government agency certifying it is in a liveable condition, due the construction of several rooms in the property without a license, according to Spanish media reports.
Futuro Vegetal, which is linked to similar groups internationally, has staged dozens of similar protests, including one in 2022 where they glued their hands to frames of paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya at Madrid’s Prado museum.
Last year activists from the group spray-painted a superyacht moored in Ibiza with red and black paint that reportedly belonged to Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of US retail giant Walmart.
Spanish police in January said they had arrested 22 members of the Futuro Vegetal, including the two who staged the protest at the Prado as well as the group’s top three leaders.

UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud

UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud
Updated 05 August 2024
Updated 05 August 2024
AFP
UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud

UK beekeepers and scientists tackle sticky problem of honey fraud
Updated 05 August 2024
HIGHBRIDGE, ENGLAND: Lynne Ingram cuts a peaceful figure as she tends to a row of humming beehives in a leafy corner of Somerset, southwest England.
But the master beekeeper, who has been keeping hives for more than 40 years, has found herself in a fight against a tricky and evolving foe — honey fraudsters.
The practice of adulterating honey is well known, and historically adulterants such as ash and potato flour have been used.
Now, advancements in technology and science have made it much easier, with “bespoke, designer or bioengineered” syrups used as diluting agents capable of fooling authenticity tests, Ingram said.
She founded the UK Honey Authenticity Network (HAN UK) in 2021 to raise awareness about natural honey and warn of the threat posed by fraud.
“One of the impacts we’re seeing all over the world is beekeepers going out of business,” she said.
Adulterated honey can be sold to retailers for a price several times lower than genuine producers can afford.
As well as producing their own honey, many larger-scale beekeepers have crop pollination contracts with farmers, delivering thousands of colonies to growers across the country.
If they go out of business due to unfair competition, this vital natural method of pollinating crops is reduced and food production suffers.
The British Beekeepers Association, which represents more than 25,000 producers and where Ingram is a honey ambassador, wants the risk of fraud to be recognized to protect the industry and consumers.
“I’d like to see an acknowledgement that there is actually an issue here,” she said.

In May, the European Union updated its honey regulations to ensure clearer product labelling and a “honey traceability system” to increase transparency.
On the labelling for blended honeys, for example, all countries of origin are now required to appear near a product’s name, where previously it was only mandatory to state whether blending had occurred.
Labelling in the UK, which has now left the EU, is not as stringent and Ingram believes consumers are “being misled” by vague packaging.
Behind the EU action is an apparent increase in adulterated honey arriving in the 27-nation bloc.
The substandard adulterates can have adverse effects on consumers’ health, such as raising the risk of diabetes, obesity, and liver or kidney damage.
Between 2021 and 2022, 46 percent of the honey tested as it entered the EU was flagged as potentially fraudulent, up from 14 percent in the 2015-17 period.
Of the suspicious consignments, 74 percent were of Chinese origin.
Honey imported from the UK had a 100-percent suspicion rate.
The EU said this honey was probably produced in third countries and blended again in the UK before being sent to the bloc.
The UK is the second largest importer of honey in terms of volume in the whole of Europe. China is its top supplier.
Not all of the UK’s imported honey leaves the country, however. Considerable quantities stay on the domestic market.
“We think there’s an awful lot of it on the shelves,” said Ingram, adding that adulterated honey was “widely available” in big supermarkets.

Behind the closed blinds of a research laboratory at Aston University in Birmingham, central England, researchers fighting honey fraud are harnessing cutting-edge technology.
Aston scientists and beekeepers, including Ingram, are using light to reveal the contents of honey samples at the molecular level.
The technique — known as Fluorescence Excitation-Emission Spectroscopy (FLE) — involves firing lasers into samples.
The light frequencies re-emitted are then collated into a three-dimensional image — or “molecular fingerprint” — of the honey tested.
Alex Rozhin, the project lead and a reader in nanotechnology, said the test “can trace different molecules through the spectrum and confirm which type of biochemicals are present.”
In the darkened lab, the light from different honeys is clearly visible.
The first gives off a vivid green and the second a cooler blue, indicating distinct chemical compositions.
Using FLE, Rozhin says his team “can immediately trace a concentration of fraud inside samples” with “different spectral bands corresponding to syrup (or) to natural honey.”
Rozhin said FLE is more accurate than existing tests and can provide results far quicker, at a greatly reduced cost and without the need for highly trained personnel.
One of the Aston team’s aims is to create a version of FLE that can be used by honey producers or even consumers with scaled-down equipment or eventually just a smartphone.
Rolling the test out like this would also accelerate the creation of a honey database which, through machine learning, could be used as a catalogue of biometric signatures.
“If we get a new sample and it’s been tampered with and it’s different from how the database is built up, we’ll know there’s something obscure,” said Steven Daniels, an Aston research associate specializing in machine learning.
Ingram said the test could close international gaps in testing methods by establishing a unified standard, but the government needed to monitor the sector too.
“We really need to get to grips with this,” she said.

Ancient Egypt's 'screaming' mummy woman may have died in agony

Ancient Egypt's 'screaming' mummy woman may have died in agony
Updated 02 August 2024
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Ancient Egypt’s ‘screaming’ mummy woman may have died in agony

Ancient Egypt’s ‘screaming’ mummy woman may have died in agony
  • She experienced a rare form of muscular stiffening, called a cadaveric spasm, that occurs at the moment of death
  • The woman was about 48 years old when she died, had lived with mild arthritis of the spine and had lost some teeth
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: It is a startling image from ancient Egypt — a mummy discovered during a 1935 archaeological expedition at Deir el-Bahari near Luxor of a woman with her mouth wide open in what looks like an anguished shriek.
Scientists now have an explanation for the “Screaming Woman” mummy after using CT scans to perform a “virtual dissection.” It turns out she may have died in agony and experienced a rare form of muscular stiffening, called a cadaveric spasm, that occurs at the moment of death.
The examination indicated that the woman was about 48 years old when she died, had lived with mild arthritis of the spine and had lost some teeth, said Cairo University radiology professor Sahar Saleem, who led the study published on Friday in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.
Her body was well-preserved, being embalmed roughly 3,500 years ago during ancient Egypt’s glittering New Kingdom period using costly imported ingredients such as juniper oil and frankincense resin, Saleem added.
The ancient Egyptians viewed preservation of the body after death as crucial to secure a worthy existence in the afterlife. It was customary during the mummification process to remove the internal organs, aside from the heart, but this had not occurred with this woman.
“In ancient Egypt, the embalmers took care of the dead body so it would look beautiful for the afterlife. That’s why they were keen to close the mouth of the dead by tying the jaw to the head to prevent the normal postmortem jaw drop,” Saleem said.
But the quality of the embalmment ingredients “ruled out that the mummification process had been careless and that the embalmers had simply neglected to close her mouth. In fact, they mummified her well and gave her expensive funerary apparels — two expensive rings made of gold and silver and a long haired-wig made from fibers from the date palm,” Saleem added.
“This opened the way to other explanations of the widely opened mouth — that the woman died screaming from agony or pain and that the muscles of the face contracted to preserve this appearance at the time of death due to cadaveric spasm,” Saleem said. “The true history or circumstances of the death of this woman are unknown, hence the cause of her screaming facial appearance cannot be established with certainty.”
Cadaveric spasm, a poorly understood condition, occurs after severe physical or emotional suffering, with the contracted muscles becoming rigid immediately following death, Saleem said.
“Unlike postmortem rigor mortis, cadaveric spasm affects only one group of muscles, not the entire body,” Saleem added.
Asked whether the woman may have been embalmed while alive, Saleem added, “I don’t believe that this is possible.”
Saleem was unable to determine how the woman died, saying, “We frequently cannot determine the cause of death in a mummy unless there is CT evidence of fatal trauma.” Saleem cited evidence of a fatal head injury, slit neck and heart disease in three royal mummies.
The “Screaming Woman” was found at the site of the ancient city of Thebes during excavation of the tomb of a high-ranking official named Senmut, the architect, overseer of royal works and reputed lover of queen Hatshepsut, who reigned from 1479-1458 BC.
The mummy was inside a wooden coffin in a burial chamber beneath Senmut’s family tomb. Her identity has not been determined but her jewelry — the gold and silver rings with images of scarab beetles, a symbol of resurrection, made of the gemstone jasper — showed her socioeconomic status.
“She was likely a close family member to be buried and share the family’s eternal resting place,” Saleem said.
The study revealed details of her wig. Its spiral braids were treated with the minerals quartz, magnetite and albite to harden them and provide the black color indicative of youth. Her natural hair had been dyed with henna and juniper oil.
A number of ancient mummies, in Egypt and the Americas, have been found with facial expressions resembling a scream — eerily similar to Norwegian painter Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.”
“I use this painting in my public lectures about the screaming mummies,” Saleem said.

Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con

Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con
Updated 01 August 2024
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con

Sex trafficking victims rescued by undercover agents at Comic-Con
  • Authorities arrested 14 people who were attempting to buy sex at the giant pop culture gathering
  • San Diego Comic-Con is one of the world’s largest pop culture eve
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Undercover officers posing as sex buyers at last week’s Comic-Con event in California rescued human trafficking victims, including a 16-year-old girl, and made multiple arrests, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A task force involving local San Diego police, federal officers and naval intelligence arrested 14 people who were attempting to buy sex at the giant pop culture gathering.
Ten victims were rescued, nine of them adults, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
“Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit,” said Bonta, in a statement.
San Diego Comic-Con is one of the world’s largest pop culture events.
Around 135,000 people were expected to attend the convention, which lasted from Thursday to Sunday.
“Obviously we find this very disturbing and, while we were not made aware of this operation, it is our understanding that the arrests were made outside of the event,” a spokesperson for Comic-Con said in a statement to AFP.
“We work closely with a variety of law enforcement entities throughout the year and stand ready to assist in any way we can.”
Originally a grassroots event for comic books fans to meet, Comic-Con has grown exponentially and is today used by giant Hollywood studios and A-list stars to launch their latest blockbuster movies and TV shows.
Christopher Davis, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego, said “highly attended events” like Comic-Con are often seen by criminals as “an opportunity to prey upon minors.”
“Working together, teams identified and arrested more than a dozen individuals participating in these illegal acts in our city over the weekend,” said San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl.
Law enforcement personnel placed undercover advertisements soliciting sex in order to arrest sex buyers.
 

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to 'Avengers' films as a villain in 1 of Marvel's Comic-Con twists

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to 'Avengers' films as a villain in 1 of Marvel's Comic-Con twists
Updated 28 July 2024
Updated 28 July 2024
AP
Robert Downey Jr. is returning to ‘Avengers’ films as a villain in 1 of Marvel’s Comic-Con twists

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to ‘Avengers’ films as a villain in 1 of Marvel’s Comic-Con twists
  • He’ll play the villain Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom, in one of the upcoming “Avengers” movies
Updated 28 July 2024
AP

SAN DIEGO: Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con with dancing Deadpool variants and a choir for a panel that included news about the next two “Avengers” films and surprise guests, including Harrison Ford and Robert Downey Jr.
Downey is returning to Marvel’s films, but not as Iron Man. He’ll play the villain Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom, in at least one of the upcoming “Avengers” movies. Downey kicked off Marvel’s movie successes in “Iron Man” and played the popular character in nine films, but on Saturday appeared wearing Dr. Doom’s mask and a green cloak.
“New mask, same task,” Downey said to frenzied cheers.
The Russo brothers, who will be directing the movie featuring Downey, said his appearance in the film is “proof of the unimaginable possibilities in the Marvel multi-universe.”
The reveal capped a jubilant return by Marvel to Comic-Con’s Hall H.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked off the panel by saying that due to this weekend’s success of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe had now topped $30 billion in box-office earnings. In a nod to a scene in the movie, a choir sang Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” before Feige spoke.
“Deadpool & Wolverine,” released Thursday, has already broken one record and could shatter more in its opening weekend. Feige used Saturday’s panel to chart the course ahead for the MCU, revealing Ford’s character in the next “Captain America” film and revealing “Avengers: Secret Wars and “Avengers: Doomsday” as the titles of the next two films in the epic superhero team-up series. “Doomsday” will hit theaters in 2026.
Feige said all the actors introduced Saturday would appear in the upcoming “Avengers” movies, which will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers guided the “Avengers” franchise through its sprawling storyline capped by “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019 that included the death of Downey’s Tony Stark/Iron Man character.
“When we directed ”Avengers: Endgame,” Joe and I truly believed that it was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because we had put all of our passion, our love, our imagination into “The Winter Soldier,” into “Civil War,” into “Infinity War,” climaxing all of it with “Avengers: Endgame,” Anthony Russo said. “That four movie run was incredible and it left us creatively spent with all of our emotions on the film. In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you.”
They called “Secret Wars” the “biggest story that Marvel Comics ever told,” and Joe said it was the first comic book run he read as a child that made him “fall in love with comics.”
Saturday’s session comes after Marvel skipped the convention last year due to the Hollywood strikes, which prevented writers and actors from speaking on panels.
The cast of “Captain America: Brave New World” — Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez and Anthony Mackie — joined the stage first and teased details about the upcoming film. Esposito revealed that he will be playing the villain, Seth Voelker, also known as Sidewinder.
When asked about what it was like to join a Marvel project, Esposito said it was a “dream come true.
“When your dreams come true and you get the call, you walk through the door,” he continued. “I have a great deal of gratitude for all the fans who really had this dream come true, because it was fan casting that linked us together.”
The cast then stepped aside to share a scene from the movie on the big screen, which revealed that President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by Ford, is hoping to rebuild the Avengers with Mackie’s Sam Wilson. It also showed Ford’s character transform into the Red Hulk.
Ford joined the panel after fans were treated to clips from the movie and flexed his muscles to the roaring crowd. He also expressed excitement over his latest role, saying, “I am delighted, and proud to become a member of the Marvel Universe.”
The cast and director of “Thunderbolts(asterisk)” also surprised fans with a short clip from the movie. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbor (in full costume and speaking in character as the Red Guardian at first) stormed the stage and shared some more details about their characters.
The film is slated to be released in May 2025.
The final film teased at the panel was “The Fantastic Four,” starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The movie will begin filming on Tuesday in London, Feige said.
He said the film will hit theaters in almost exactly one year in July 2025.
Following a video director Matt Shakman created specifically for Comic-Con that featured the cast in full ‘60s glory, he and Feige revealed the official title of the film, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”
The session included no mention of Jonathan Majors, who played the villain Kang the Conqueror and was previously a major part of Marvel’s “Avengers” plans. The actor was fired by the studio after he was convicted in December of assaulting a former girlfriend. He was sentenced to a yearlong counseling program in April and avoided jail time.
Marvel already took over Hall H on Thursday with an electric panel celebrating “Deadpool & Wolverine,” in which the audience was treated to a full screening and surprise guests joining stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on stage.
The mounting enthusiasm for the film at Comic-Con was reflected across the country as the fans rushed to see it in theaters, securing the film as the new record holder for the Thursday preview for an R-rated movie. The comic book film sold an estimated $38.5 million worth of movie tickets from preview screenings Thursday.
The “Deadpool & Wolverine” success woke up a sleepy year for Marvel and assuaged worries about its box-office underperformance in late 2023. The superhero factory hit a record low in November with the launch of “The Marvels,” which opened with just $47 million.

'God save Dua Lipa': festival puts Kosovo on music map

'God save Dua Lipa': festival puts Kosovo on music map
Updated 27 July 2024
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP
’God save Dua Lipa’: festival puts Kosovo on music map

’God save Dua Lipa’: festival puts Kosovo on music map
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP

PRISTINA: Amid a sea of denim shorts, selfies, sequins and thumping bass lines, the setting could easily be mistaken for Coachella or Glastonbury.
But the Sunny Hill festival in Pristina is helping turn Kosovo into a go-to destination during Europe’s summer festival season, thanks in large part to its founder: Dua Lipa.
For years, Kosovo was associated with its bloody war against Serbia that pitted ethnic Albania insurgents against Serb forces in the late 1990s, leaving thousands dead and triggering a refugee crisis.
But the arrival of Lipa on the international pop scene has helped showcase Kosovo’s other side — young, talented and full of ambition.
With more than 87 million followers on Instagram and more than 25 million albums sold, the British-born singer of Kosovo descent is one of the biggest pop stars in the world.
Alongside an endless tour schedule, film roles and hosting a popular podcast, Lipa remains one of the most vocal promoters of all things Kosovo.
Launched in 2018 with her father, the Sunny Hill festival she created has brought some of the biggest names to perform in this tiny corner of the Balkan.
Late Thursday afternoon, as the first notes echoed from the main stage, a young crowd passed through the festival entrance, ever grateful to Lipa for bringing another star-studded line up to the capital Pristina.
“I’m very happy that she’s promoting our country with these big, big artists and bringing them to our country,” said Rita Ramadani, 19.
For its fifth edition, Sunny Hill boasts a roster of performers that rivals more established festivals.
Headliners this year include British rap sensation Stormzy and the king of afrobeat, Burna Boy.
Bebe Rexha — who is also of ethnic Albanian origin — electrified the crowd as she sang her global hit “Me, Myself and I,” while speaking Albanian with the audience in between songs.
Albania and Kosovo flags dotted the stages and were scattered across the audience during performances, where festival goers regularly hold two crossed hands in the sign of the Albanian eagle aloft.
This is a festival in Kosovo, afterall.
“We are all very happy that this is happening right now and people from all the world got to hear about Kosovo, and about Sunny Hill. Thanks to Dua Lipa,” said festival attendee Nita Krasniqii.
And while the festival attracts thousands of locals, music lovers from abroad are also making their way to Pristina.
“We’re here because it’s amazing music,” said Michael Maguire, who traveled to the festival from Brussels with friends.
“Kosovo’s an amazing country, full of young people, and very vibrant.”
But hosting a concert in Kosovo has not always been easy.
“In the first years it was more difficult to invite artists as their managers would look online for information about Kosovo and see it might be risky,” Lipa’s father and festival co-founder Dukagjin Lipa told local media.
“Now we don’t have that problem because we have built a name!“
According to organizers, around 45 percent of the festival’s tickets this year were sold abroad.
Priced at 200 euros a ticket — which is nearly half the average monthly salary in Kosovo — few local youngsters are able to afford entry to the four-day festival.
To help control costs, Pristina’s municipal government provided the land, security, transportation and garbage collection for free.
“It is miraculous that it happens in Pristina,” mayor Perparim Rama told AFP.
“It provides us with the fantastic opportunity to showcase our people, our culture, our heritage.”
And even though Lipa is not officially scheduled to perform this year as she manages the festival from the sidelines and watches performances from the VIP section, the spotlight remains fixated on her.
“In the United States, we say God save America,” rapper Mozzik shouted to the audience during his set.
“I say ‘God Save Dua Lipa’.”

