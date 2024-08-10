Contemporary Arab art exhibition in London explores identity and displacement

DUBAI: A new exhibition on contemporary Arab art, featuring more than 40 pieces, has opened at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.
The 21st-century artworks, which include paintings, photographs and sculptures, are from the notable collection of the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah, UAE.
Among the showcased participants at the exhibition, displayed at the university’s Brunei Gallery, are the Palestinian installation artist Mona Hatoum, Moroccan-Spanish painter Anuar Khalifi, Emirati photographer Lamya Gargash, and multidisciplinary Saudi Arabian artist Manal AlDowayan.
Entitled “Hudood: Rethinking Boundaries,” the show runs until Sept. 21 and explores the topical themes of identity and displacement.
“The exhibition delves into how boundaries influence personal and collective identities, particularly in the context of displacement and migration,” the foundation’s creator Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, who began teaching at SOAS in 2023, told Arab News.
“It also explores how political and social constructs of boundaries impact individuals and communities, reflecting on themes of conflict, unity, and division,” he said.
The exhibition takes place amid anti-immigration riots in England and Northern Ireland, the most violent in the UK in over 10 years.
Significantly, this exhibition has been curated by eight SOAS students, who chose their theme based on personal conversations. They also decided to go for an Arabic title for the show, meaning “boundaries.”
Al-Qassemi said: “The students’ diverse perspectives and innovative ideas brought fresh insights to the exhibition, ensuring it resonated with a wider audience.
“This student-led approach also offered them a unique opportunity to engage directly with contemporary art and curatorial practices.
“Throughout the process, we discovered the students’ keen analytical skills and their ability to think critically about complex themes, which enriched the exhibition in unexpected ways.”
Last year, a wide selection of the foundation’s modern artworks was showcased in the British capital at the Christie’s auction house. But this year’s viewing has a different procedure and flavor.
“We are happy to showcase the collection in London for the second year running,” said Al-Qassemi. “London is a major hub for visitors from the Arab world in the summer season so it is an opportunity for them to see art from their region while there.”
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut
DUBAI: Saudi designer Honayda Serafi, founder of the label Honayda, made history this week by debuting at New York City’s Saks Fifth Avenue, becoming the first Saudi woman designer to be featured at the luxury department store.
The collection available at Saks is her spring/summer 2024 Cosmos release, which draws inspiration from the achievements of women in space exploration.
It showcases bright sky blues and reds, with glamorous sequins and vibrant crystals that echo the shimmering stars. Electric blue taffeta, dark magenta crepe and soft lace create a variety of textures, while body-shaping silhouettes, modernized mermaid cuts and dramatic capes add to the collection’s dynamic character.
This collection also pays tribute to visionaries such as Syrian scientist Maryam Al-Astrulabi, celebrating their contributions to history.
From Priyanka Chopra to Lupita Nyong’o and Adriana Lima, Serafi has dressed many A-listers around the world. Since founding her label Honayda in 2016, Serafi has captured the attention of some of Saudi’s most stylish women and celebrities with her standout designs in elegant and sophisticated silhouettes.
In 2022, she became the first Saudi designer to showcase her collection at Harrods in London.
One of her achievements was designing a dress for Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s pre-wedding henna night celebration in May 2023.
The princess looked radiant in an ethereal white creation with gold embroidery that was inspired by Al-Shaby thobes of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, where Princess Rajwa — who was formerly known as Rajwa Al-Saif — is from.
“When I first got the call, I was extremely happy and proud to be part of this exceptional and historical moment. What I am especially proud of is communicating the love story between the crown prince and Rajwa in the design itself,” Serafi told Arab News at the time.
In June, Rajwa attended King Abdullah II’s silver jubilee celebrations in Amman alongside her husband, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, in a bespoke gown by Serafi.
It was a flowy, floor-length gown in a deep red color. It featured intricate, silver embellishments along the cape-like sleeves.
“As the creative director, I am deeply grateful for her trust and encouragement, which serve as a key to unlocking boundless creativity and beauty in my designs,” Serafi previously told Arab News of the continuing relationship with the royal.
Saudi-backed ‘Sudan, Remember Us’ selected for Toronto film festival
DUBAI: The Red Sea Film Foundation-supported film “Sudan, Remember Us,” directed by Hind Meddeb, has been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival’s Docs section, the festival announced this week.
The documentary captures the events in Khartoum during spring 2019, starting with the defiance of young Sudanese activists after the overthrow of the dictatorship and documenting the military crackdown that followed.
The festival will run from Sept. 5 to 15. The full schedule is set to be released on Aug. 13.
Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki to be honored in Venice
Award for work in film, HIV and AIDS care on Sept. 1
Hopes new research will lead to a cure, says Al-Turki
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia film producer Mohammed Al-Turki, who previously served as the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, is set to receive the Philanthropic Leadership Award at the upcoming amfAR gala event in Venice on Sept. 1.
The award will recognize Al-Turki for his contributions to the film industry and charitable work.
The American Foundation for AIDS Research supports researchers, prevention, education and advocacy. It has raised nearly $900 million since 1985.
“Thanks in part to his leadership, @RedseaFilm Festival has been a generous supporter of amfAR’s work for many years and has helped advance our lifesaving research,” the organization said in a statement on Instagram.
Al-Turki wrote on Instagram recently: “I feel very humbled and very appreciative, I believe so much in amfAR’s work and will do whatever I can until there is a cure for HIV and AIDS, which is apparent more than ever right now.”
“Getting the Philanthropic Leadership Award is an honor that is surreal. I am honored to share this moment in Venice with my film and chosen family (and) a true icon the one and only Mr. Richard Gere who will receive amfAR’s Award of Inspiration,” Al-Turki added.
The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.
Saudi director Aymen Khoja discusses his latest movie ‘Il Signore’
‘We care about building a sustainable industry,’ says Aymen Khoja
RIYADH: When Saudi film director and producer Aymen Khoja started his own company, AK Pictures, two years ago, most of his pitches were rejected by investors. Half-jokingly, he told his business partner that he wished he was a foreigner. “If my hair was blond and my eyes were blue, they would’ve accepted at least five of these projects,” he tells Arab News that he said. “And then I looked at him, like, ‘Oh. This could be an idea.’”
It was. And now that idea has become “Il Signore,” Khoja’s latest film as director, currently showing in cinemas across the GCC.
“Il Signore” is, Khoja says, “a light comedy” about a Saudi architect called Salem, who has been working hard to earn a promotion. But on the day he comes to the office expecting to be told that he has been successful in his endeavours, he learns that he is being fired instead, because a Westerner working in the company “put in a word” that Salem wasn’t needed anymore.
Salem searches for a new senior-level job, but most of the positions he applies for are taken by expats. Desperate, Salem decides to adopt a fake identity — an Italian called Paolo.
“That’s the fun journey you’ll see in the first 20 or 30 minutes of the film, until he becomes the Italian guy,” says Khoja. “And then his life changes. He gets the Porsche, he gets the high salary, and he gets the lifestyle that he wanted to have as a Saudi. But he doesn’t have it as a Saudi, he has it as an Italian. And then he faces this identity problem. And he has to decide if he can confess to his family or not.
“It’s so different from any other Saudi film,” Khoja continues. “It’s timely. I think it’s very important to discuss these challenges. I don’t want to call this a problem; it’s a challenge that we see around us. We’re not saying Westerners or experts coming from outside, are not adding value. No. They are adding value. At the same time, we’re saying Saudis deserve a chance. And how can we find the right balance between learning from the people coming from outside with experience, and also giving an opportunity to the locals?”
The film has “nothing to do with politics,” Khoja is quick to stress. “It’s purely comedy. When we made this film, we thought of three things: We wanted to entertain people, we wanted to touch people, and we wanted to fulfill people. We never thought about politics. We’re discussing this issue from a comedic point of view. And the takeaway is just that I think there are some locals that deserve a chance.”
Finding an actor who could portray Salem/Paolo was also a challenge, Khoja says. “The reason why I picked Yasir (Alsaggaf) to act this role is I needed an actor that, when people look at him, they believe that he’s Italian, but they also believe he’s Saudi. That was really hard, but that’s why we cast Yasir.”
“Il Signore” also features Egyptian A-lister Bayoumi Fouad as Paolo’s boss. “The great thing about Bayoumi is, he can play the comedic and the serious at the same time, so you never know, like, ‘Is he serious? Is he joking?’ We needed someone like him to play this part. And you can see that chemistry between Yasir and Bayoumi. It’s there.”
Khoja practiced what he’s preaching in terms of giving Saudis a chance when he was putting his crew together. He estimates it was a roughly even split between Saudis and non-Saudis. “We had people from Tunisia, from Egypt, the UAE. We did the United Arab nation,” he says with a laugh. “But I would say more than 50 percent were Saudi.”
Clearly, he’s keen to support Saudi’s blossoming film industry. But he’s also eager to ensure that it is approached as a business, with the need to turn a profit.
“Il Signore,” Khoja says, is a “high-quality, very low” budget film shot over just 18 days, following two months of preparation.
“If you make movies that cost, say, two or three million dollars, how are you going to bring profits from the box office?” he says. “The risk is so high. You don’t need a lot of money. It’s about the stories, the characters… it’s about the idea. Honestly, I asked for this (low) budget specifically. We did this to help stabilize the market. This is a statement, because if we keep spending money to make films that don’t make money, then this industry will not survive. The support of the government isn’t going to last forever. We need the private sector to understand how to make movies within a budget that actually brings in profits so we can build a sustainable industry. That’s the goal. We could have pitched this film for three million dollars, but we chose this budget because now we only need around 50,000 admissions to break even. And our projection is about 250,000 admissions.
“You know, we care about what we do. And we care about building a sustainable industry. It’s such a great industry. You can impact people’s lives,” he continues. “That’s why I love movies. People might be sad, they watch a film, they’re happy, you know? And that’s why I believe in what I’m doing. I like making films because it changes people.”
Ultimately, Khoja wants to see not just his own movies flourishing, but the entire Saudi film industry.
“I want to make movies that travel to the 400 million people that live in the Arab world. And I want to help other filmmakers (do that too),” he says. “I want Saudi films to fly.”
Recipes for success: Chef Mukkram Kazim offers advice and a lobster thermidor and pommes Anna recipe
DUBAI: Mukkram Kazim, head chef at French fine-dining restaurant L’ami Dave in Mansard Riyadh, began his career aged 18 in the UK, where he studied culinary arts and gained experience in fine dining. Kazim worked in prestigious restaurants in London before taking on “a significant role” with a luxury cruise line under famed US chef Thomas Keller.
That job took him across Europe, America, Asia and Australia, broadening his culinary perspective.
Kazim then opened his own restaurant, Gusto Italian, in England before taking the lead in the kitchen at L’ami Dave.
Here, Kazim discusses common mistakes, his favorite dish to cook, and his management style.
When you started out what was the most common mistake you made?
A mistake many chefs make early in their career is not properly tasting and seasoning dishes as they cook. It’s easy to assume that a dish will turn out well without frequent adjustments, but flavors can change during cooking. Regular tasting and adjustments are crucial for a balanced final dish.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Focus on mastering basic techniques. Understanding how to properly handle knifes, cook vegetables and manage heat can make a huge difference. Once you’re comfortable with the basics, experimenting with flavor and ingredients becomes much easier and more enjoyable.
What ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
A high-quality sea salt. It enhances the natural flavors of ingredients and can make a noticeable difference in taste. Just a pinch can elevate the overall dish.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most-common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
Yes, as a chef, I think it’s natural to critique food when dining out. One common mistake I notice is inconsistency. Sometimes dishes can be under seasoned or unevenly seasoned, which affects the overall flavor.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I usually go for Arabic or Indian cuisine, especially dishes featuring rice and meat. I enjoy the depth of flavors and the complexity of spices that these cuisines offer. Dishes like biryani or kabsa are particularly appealing because they combine aromatic spices with tender meat and flavorful rice, making for a satisfying and rich meal.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
A simple pasta aglio e olio. Just pasta, garlic, olive oil and a pinch of red pepper flakes. It’s flavorful and satisfying, and can be made in about 20 minutes with minimal effort. Plus, it’s a great way to use up staples and can be easily customized with extra ingredients.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
When they ask for excessive or frequent changes to a dish after it’s been ordered. Accommodating special requests is part of the job, but constant adjustments can complicate the preparation process and impact the timing and quality of the meal. Clear communication about preferences and limitations means a smoother dining experience for everyone.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Mutton curry with spinach. I love it — the combination of tender lamb and vibrant spinach, infused with aromatic spices. The process of blending spices and achieving the perfect balance of flavors is incredibly satisfying, and the result is a dish that’s both comforting and impressive.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
One of the most challenging to perfect is soufflé. It requires precise timing, temperature control, and the right technique to achieve the perfect rise and texture. Even slight deviations can lead to a deflated or uneven soufflé, making it a true test of a chef’s skill and attention to detail.
As a head chef, what are you like?
I strive to strike a balance between being authoritative and approachable. I believe in leading with respect and setting high standards, while ensuring that every aspect of the kitchen runs smoothly. My approach involves clear communication and a commitment to quality.
Chef Mukkram’s lobster thermidor and pommes Anna recipe
INGREDIENTS:
1 whole lobster (including tails and claws); 120g thermidor sauce (instructions below); 30g unsalted butter; 180g of pommes Anna (instructions below); 2g microgreens