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Neuer set for return to Germany World Cup squad: reports

Neuer set for return to Germany World Cup squad: reports
Bayern Munich’s English forward Harry Kane holds the trophy next to Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich as teammates celebrate their 35th Bundesliga championship title at the City Hall at Marienplatz in Munich, on May 17, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 19 May 2026 19:12
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Neuer set for return to Germany World Cup squad: reports

Neuer set for return to Germany World Cup squad: reports
  • Nagelsmann refused to address Sky Germany reports that the 2014 World Cup winner would return.
  • DFB also refused to comment when contacted by AFP sport subsidiary SID on Tuesday
Updated 19 May 2026 19:12
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BERLIN: Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set for a surprise return to Germany’s World Cup squad as the number one option two years after announcing his international retirement, German media reported on Tuesday.
German tabloid Bild claimed coach Julian Nagelsmann had informed players, including prospective number one Oliver Baumann, that the 40-year-old would be included in the World Cup squad, which will be announced on Thursday.
In an appearance on German TV on Saturday, Nagelsmann refused to address Sky Germany reports that the 2014 World Cup winner would return.
The German football federation (DFB) also refused to comment when contacted by AFP sport subsidiary SID on Tuesday.
Neuer retired from Germany duty after Euro 2024, having played 124 games at international level. On Friday, he extended his contract at club side Bayern Munich by a year until 2027.
Nagelsmann had consistently backed Baumann as the number one option for this summer’s tournament, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffering a series of injury complaints.
While Neuer has impressed this season, winning the man of the match award in Bayern’s 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, injuries have been an increasing concern.
Neuer missed several matches this season with a calf issue in the same leg he broke in a skiing accident in 2022.
He was subbed off after an hour with a recurrence of the same injury in Bayern’s final Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday and is in doubt for this week’s German Cup final with Stuttgart.

Topics: 2026 World Cup Germany Manuel Neuer

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