UN expert slams Israel’s ‘gross disregard’ for Palestinian detainees

NEW YORK: The UN independent expert on torture on Tuesday urged Israel to overhaul its detention laws, policies and practices after documenting widespread allegations of torture, sexual violence and other serious abuses against Palestinian detainees since October 2023.

Alice Jill Edwards said emergency measures introduced by Israel after the October 2023 Hamas attack had exposed Palestinian detainees to torture, degrading treatment, prolonged incommunicado detention and potentially unlawful deaths in custody.

“It is my view that the number and cruelty of allegations compiled portray gross disregard by Israel of its duty to treat all detainees humanely and without discrimination,” Edwards said.

“This has encouraged, tolerated and condoned torture and ill-treatment, at times with support at ministerial and functional levels.”

The special rapporteur’s communication to Israel, which has now been made public, detailed 52 incidents involving torture or other forms of ill-treatment, as well as 33 incidents of sexual torture and sexualized abuse.

According to the findings, many detainees reported being subjected to multiple forms of mistreatment.

The allegations included severe beatings, electrocution, stress positions, excessive restraints, sleep deprivation, malnutrition and starvation.

Detainees reportedly endured prolonged periods without contact with the outside world, overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, denial of medical care, and lack of sunlight and ventilation.

The report also documented allegations of sexual torture, including one case involving repeated anal and vaginal rape and two alleged cases of rape with objects.

Eleven male detainees reported abuse targeting their genitals, including beatings, electrocution, attacks by dogs and other forms of violence.

The communication also cited degrading strip searches and intimidation of both male and female detainees.

Edwards expressed alarm over reports of at least 94 deaths in Israeli custody since October 2023 that she said had not been investigated.

Post-mortem examinations in several cases reportedly showed multiple rib fractures, hemorrhages and internal injuries. One child was reported among the dead.

“These testimonies are deeply distressing,” Edwards said. “Behind every allegation is a human being who was wholly dependent on those exercising power over them.

“The absolute prohibition on torture exists precisely for such moments, when law, restraint and humanity are most needed.”

She called for “full, independent and transparent investigations” into all allegations, and accountability where violations were established.

The special rapporteur said her assessment was evaluated against international standards prohibiting torture under the Convention against Torture and the laws of armed conflict.

She added that some allegations had also been recognized by Israeli courts or independent Israeli public authorities.

Edwards criticized the failure to adequately investigate complaints against Israeli officials, saying: “Serious shortcomings in the handling of investigations reinforces the view that impunity is rife in Israel.”

None of the 1,680 complaints filed against Israeli intelligence services had resulted in indictments.

Edwards requested clarification regarding a decision by the military advocate on March 12 to drop charges in a previously reported case involving the alleged rape of a Palestinian detainee.

“I remind officials at every level that torture is an international crime against which no amnesties or immunities are permitted,” she said. “Individual responsibility cannot be avoided by invoking defenses of superior orders.”

The special rapporteur warned that conditions inside Israeli detention facilities require “immediate remedial action,” saying official policies and manuals are meaningless if not enforced in practice.

More than 9,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli detention facilities, according to the report. Around 40 percent are being held under administrative detention, including approximately 3,200 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and 1,300 Gazans classified as “unlawful combatants.” Another estimated 2,200 detainees are serving sentences as convicted prisoners.

Edwards reiterated her call for the release of Palestinians held arbitrarily or for their cases to be swiftly brought before fair judicial proceedings.

She said she has launched a separate examination into allegations of torture and other abuses committed by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, other armed groups in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Edwards has repeatedly called for prompt, independent and impartial investigations into all crimes committed by all parties since Oct. 7, 2023.