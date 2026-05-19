CAIRO: Bahrain said on Tuesday it was suspending the entry of foreign travelers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda due to the Ebola virus outbreak.
The suspension will be effective for 30 days starting Tuesday, according to the country’s state news agency.
The World Health Organization expressed deep concern on Tuesday at the speed and scale of the Ebola outbreak, as the number of cases rises.
Bahrain suspends entry of foreigners from 3 Ebola countries
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Updated 19 May 2026 19:17
Bahrain suspends entry of foreigners from 3 Ebola countries
- Ban applies to people arriving from travelers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda
CAIRO: Bahrain said on Tuesday it was suspending the entry of foreign travelers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda due to the Ebola virus outbreak.