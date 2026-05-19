Bahrain suspends entry of foreigners from 3 Ebola countries

CAIRO: Bahrain said on Tuesday ​it was suspending the entry of foreign travelers arriving from South Sudan, ‌the Democratic ‌Republic ​of ‌Congo ⁠and ​Uganda due ⁠to the Ebola virus outbreak.

The suspension will be effective for ⁠30 days ‌starting Tuesday, ‌according ​to ‌the country’s ‌state news agency.

The World Health Organization expressed deep ‌concern on Tuesday at the speed ⁠and ⁠scale of the Ebola outbreak, as the number of cases rises.