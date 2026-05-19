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Bahrain suspends entry of foreigners from 3 Ebola countries

Bahrain suspends entry of foreigners from 3 Ebola countries
A man is screened on Tuesday as Rwanda tightens health screening at the Grande Barrier border following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak. (Reuters)
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Updated 19 May 2026 19:17
Reuters
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Bahrain suspends entry of foreigners from 3 Ebola countries

Bahrain suspends entry of foreigners from 3 Ebola countries
  • Ban applies to people arriving from travelers arriving from South Sudan, ‌the Democratic ‌Republic ​of ‌Congo ⁠and ​Uganda
Updated 19 May 2026 19:17
Reuters
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CAIRO: Bahrain said on Tuesday ​it was suspending the entry of foreign travelers arriving from South Sudan, ‌the Democratic ‌Republic ​of ‌Congo ⁠and ​Uganda due ⁠to the Ebola virus outbreak.
The suspension will be effective for ⁠30 days ‌starting Tuesday, ‌according ​to ‌the country’s ‌state news agency.
The World Health Organization expressed deep ‌concern on Tuesday at the speed ⁠and ⁠scale of the Ebola outbreak, as the number of cases rises.

Topics: Ebola Bahrain

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