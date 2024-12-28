You are here

  • Home
  • Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
Trump Returns
Trump Returns

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
The filings come ahead of oral arguments scheduled for Jan. 10 on whether the law unlawfully restricts speech in violation of the First Amendment. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvequ

Updated 4 sec ago
AP
Follow

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
  • The brief from Trump said he opposes banning TikTok at this junction
Updated 4 sec ago
AP
Follow

President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Friday to pause the potential TikTok ban from going into effect until his administration can pursue a “political resolution” to the issue.
The request came as TikTok and the Biden administration filed opposing briefs to the court, in which the company argued the court should strike down a law that could ban the platform by Jan. 19 while the government emphasized its position that the statute is needed to eliminate a national security risk.
“President Trump takes no position on the underlying merits of this dispute. Instead, he respectfully requests that the Court consider staying the Act’s deadline for divestment of January 19, 2025, while it considers the merits of this case,” said Trump’s amicus brief, which supported neither party in the case.
The filings come ahead of oral arguments scheduled for Jan. 10 on whether the law, which requires TikTok to divest from its China-based parent company or face a ban, unlawfully restricts speech in violation of the First Amendment.
Earlier this month, a panel of three federal judges on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously upheld the statute, leading TikTok to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.
The brief from Trump said he opposes banning TikTok at this junction and “seeks the ability to resolve the issues at hand through political means once he takes office.”

Topics: Trump Returns TikTok

Related

Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US ‘for a little while’
World
Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US ‘for a little while’
US court rejects Tiktok request to temporarily halt pending US ban
Media
US court rejects Tiktok request to temporarily halt pending US ban

UN approves new AU force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia

UN approves new AU force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN approves new AU force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia

UN approves new AU force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia
Updated 4 min 33 sec ago
AFP

UN: The UN Security Council on Friday gave the green light to a new African Union force in Somalia that is meant to take on the Islamist armed group Al-Shabab, with the soldiers due to deploy in January.
The resolution was adopted by 14 of the Council’s 15 member states, while the United States abstained due to reservations about funding.
It provides for the replacement of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate ends on December 31, by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
Somalia is one of the world’s poorest countries, enduring decades of civil war, a bloody insurgency by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, and frequent climate disasters.
Representatives from Somalia and its western neighbor Ethiopia were invited to participate in the council’s meeting, although they were not allowed to vote.
“We emphasize that the current AUSSOM troops allocations are completed through bilateral agreements,” said the Somali representative, adding 11,000 troops were currently pledged.
On Monday, Egypt’s foreign minister announced his country would take part in the new force.
Tensions flared in the Horn of Africa after Ethiopia signed a maritime deal in January with the breakaway region of Somaliland, pushing Mogadishu closer to Addis Ababa’s regional rival Cairo.
This month, Turkiye brokered a deal to end the nearly year-long bitter dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia, although Ethiopian troops would not be involved in the new AU force.
Burundi will not be taking part in the new force either, a Burundian military source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The text adopted by the UN Security Council provides for the possibility of using a mechanism that it created last year, under which an African force deployed with the green light of the UN can be up to 75 percent financed by the UN.
“In our view, the conditions have not been met for immediate transition to application of” that measure, US representative Dorothy Shea said, justifying her country’s abstention.

Topics: Somalia African Union (AU)

Related

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Erdogan to visit Ethiopia, Somalia in early 2025 after brokering deal
Kenyan, Ugandan presidents to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute
World
Kenyan, Ugandan presidents to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute

Senegal PM seeks to repeal contested amnesty law

Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP)
Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP)
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP
Follow

Senegal PM seeks to repeal contested amnesty law

Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP)
  • Sonko’s government pledged earlier this month to investigate dozens of deaths resulting from the political violence between 2021 and 2024
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP

DAKAR: Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said Friday that his government would submit legislation to repeal a law by former president Macky Sall granting amnesty for deadly political violence.
The controversial amnesty was granted just before March 2024 elections as Sall sought to calm protests sparked by his last-minute postponement of the vote in the traditionally stable West African country.
Critics say the move was to shield perpetrators of serious crimes, including homicides, committed during three years of political tensions between February 2021 and February 2024.
But it also allowed Sonko, a popular opposition figure, to stand in the elections after court convictions had made him ineligible, as well as Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who eventually won the presidency.
Sonko’s government pledged earlier this month to investigate dozens of deaths resulting from the political violence between 2021 and 2024.
“In addition to putting compensation for victims into the budget, a draft law will be submitted to your august Assembly to repeal the March 6, 2024 amnesty so that light may be shed and responsibilities determined on whatever side they may lie,” Sonko said in a highly awaited policy speech to lawmakers.
“It’s not a witch hunt and even less vengeance ... It’s justice, the foundation without which social peace cannot be built,” Sonko said.
Sonko’s speech also laid out plans for the next five years to pull Senegal out of three years of economic and political turmoil that have sent unemployment soaring.
He and Faye, who won the presidency and in November secured a landslide victory in parliament, now have a clear path for implementing an ambitious, leftist reform agenda.
“We must carry out a deep and unprecedented break never seen in the history of our country since independence” from France, Sonko told lawmakers.
He said Senegal remained “locked into the colonial economic model” and vowed an overhaul of public action and tax reforms to foster “home-grown growth.”

 

Topics: Senegal

Related

‘Progress’ in talks with breakaway Sahel states, says Senegal president
World
‘Progress’ in talks with breakaway Sahel states, says Senegal president
New Senegalese president to face key challenges
World
New Senegalese president to face key challenges

ECOWAS defends Nigeria against Niger’s claims of ‘destabilization’ plot

Nigeria said the country had no alliance with ‘France or any other country’ to destabilize Niger. (Reuters)
Nigeria said the country had no alliance with ‘France or any other country’ to destabilize Niger. (Reuters)
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP
Follow

ECOWAS defends Nigeria against Niger’s claims of ‘destabilization’ plot

Nigeria said the country had no alliance with ‘France or any other country’ to destabilize Niger. (Reuters)
  • Niger’s military leaders broke away from the ECOWAS amid rising anti-France sentiments
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP

LAGOS: West Africa’s regional bloc ECOWAS has come to Nigeria’s defense after claims by Niger that it was plotting to destabilize its neighbor.
Niger’s military leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani accused Nigeria of providing homes for two French nationals it expelled, allegedly for anti-government activities, during a televised Christmas Day broadcast on Wednesday.
Tchiani also lashed out against ECOWAS and claimed that France had established a base in Nigeria where it was arming terror groups in the Lake Chad region to foment unrest in his country.
“Nigerian authorities are not unaware of this underhanded move,” Tchiani said. “It is near a forest close to Sokoto where they wanted to establish a terrorist stronghold known as Lakurawa.”
“The French and ISWAP made this deal on March 4, 2024,” he added, referring to the Daesh West Africa Province militant group.
Earlier in December, Niger’s foreign minister summoned the charge d’affaires at the Nigerian Embassy, accusing its neighbors of “serving as a rear base” to “destabilize” the country.
ECOWAS and Nigeria rejected the accusations. “For years, Nigeria has supported peace and security of several countries not only in the West African subregion but also on the African continent,” the regional bloc said in a statement released.
“ECOWAS therefore refutes any suggestion that such a generous and magnanimous country would become a state-sponsor of terrorism.”
Nigeria’s Information Minister Mohammed Idris said in a separate statement Thursday that his country had no alliance with “France or any other country” to destabilize Niger, with whom it has had a choppy relationship since Tchiani seized power in a July 2023 coup.
Niger’s military leaders broke away from the ECOWAS amid rising anti-France sentiments.
Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently head of the ECOWAS bloc, had briefly considered a regional military intervention to reinstate Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.
But Idris said that Nigeria was open to dialogue with Niger despite its political situation.
“Nigeria remains committed to fostering regional stability and will continue to lead efforts to address terrorism and other transnational challenges,” he said.

 

Topics: Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Niger

Related

Military leaders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso rule out returning to the ECOWAS regional bloc
World
Military leaders of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso rule out returning to the ECOWAS regional bloc
Gunmen kidnap at least 50 in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, residents and police say
World
Gunmen kidnap at least 50 in Nigeria’s Zamfara state, residents and police say

Anger mounts in Kenya over abductions

Anger mounts in Kenya over abductions
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP
Follow

Anger mounts in Kenya over abductions

Anger mounts in Kenya over abductions
  • Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was ousted after clashing with Ruto over the protests, also alleged on Friday that a secret unit was behind the disappearances
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP

NAIROBI: Kenyan rights groups, lawyers and politicians voiced grave concern over a fresh spate of abductions targeting government critics on Friday.
A small protest was organized in northeastern Embu town, where a 24-year-old man, Billy Mwangi, disappeared last weekend.
Security forces in the East African nation have been accused of carrying out dozens of illegal detentions since youth-led anti-government demonstrations in June and July. The latest disappearances have been primarily young men who have criticized President William Ruto online.
Police have denied involvement but activists have questioned why they appear not to be investigating the disappearances.
The Law Society of Kenya said recent denials by the inspector-general of police were “insufficient,” calling for him to take clear action against the kidnappers or resign. “If indeed the police are not complicit,” LSK said, they must immediately “investigate and prosecute those responsible.”
Human Rights Watch said earlier this year that its research pointed toward a unit drawn from multiple security agencies.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was ousted after clashing with Ruto over the protests, also alleged on Friday that a secret unit was behind the disappearances.
“Abducting these children and killing them is not a solution ... This is the first administration in the history of this country to target children for repression,” Gachagua claimed at a press conference.
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said Thursday there had been 82 abduction cases carried out “clandestinely, with unidentified armed persons” since June, with 29 still missing. It listed seven people who had been abducted since Dec. 17.
Two of them — Mwangi and Peter Muteti — were taken shortly after sharing AI-generated images of Ruto dead.
The Kenyan Judiciary said this week that “abductions have no place in law and indeed are a direct threat to the rights of citizens.”
In a post on X on Thursday, it urged “security agencies and all connected entities to adhere to the law to safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.”
The anti-government demonstrations earlier this year were sparked by proposed tax hikes, triggering the worst crisis since Ruto took power in 2022.
While large-scale rallies have mostly stopped, anger against the government has simmered, fueled by a cost of living crisis and continued allegations of brutality by the security forces.

 

Topics: Kenya

Related

Kenyan, Ugandan presidents to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute
World
Kenyan, Ugandan presidents to mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute
Kenya scraps Adani deals as Ruto attempts to reset presidency
World
Kenya scraps Adani deals as Ruto attempts to reset presidency

Several wounded North Korean soldiers died after being captured by Ukraine: Zelensky

Several wounded North Korean soldiers died after being captured by Ukraine: Zelensky
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP
Follow

Several wounded North Korean soldiers died after being captured by Ukraine: Zelensky

Several wounded North Korean soldiers died after being captured by Ukraine: Zelensky
  • Ukrainian president says some captured North Korean soldiers were very seriously wounded and could not be saved
  • Ukraine says North Korea has sent thousands of soldiers to support Russia’s army
Updated 28 December 2024
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that “several” wounded North Korean soldiers died after being captured by Ukrainian forces, as he accused Russia of throwing them into battle with “minimal protection.”
Ukraine and its western allies say North Korea has sent thousands of soldiers to support Russia’s army, in what is seen as a major escalation in the nearly three-year war following Moscow’s 2022 invasion.
“Today there were reports about several soldiers from North Korea. Our soldiers managed to take them prisoner. But they were very seriously wounded and could not be resuscitated,” Zelensky said in an evening address posted on social media.
South Korea’s spy agency said earlier on Friday that a North Korean soldier who was captured while fighting in Russia’s war against Ukraine had died of his wounds.
Zelensky did not specify how many North Koreans had died after being captured by Ukrainian troops.
Zelensky had earlier said that nearly 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been “killed or wounded” so far as they joined Russia’s forces in combat in its western Kursk border region, where Ukraine mounted a shock incursion in August.
South Korea’s intelligence service had previously put the number of killed or wounded North Koreans at 1,000, saying the high casualty rate could be down to an unfamiliar battlefield environment and their lack of capability to counter drone attacks.
The White House on Friday confirmed the South Korean estimates, saying that Pyongyang’s troops were being sent to their deaths in futile attacks by generals who see them as “expendable.”
“We also have reports of North Korean soldiers taking their own lives rather than surrendering to Ukrainian forces, likely out of fear of reprisal against their families in North Korea in the event that they’re captured,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
North Korea and Russia have strengthened their military ties since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
A landmark defense pact between Pyongyang and Moscow signed in June came into force this month, with Russian President Vladimir Putin hailing it as a “breakthrough document.”
North Korean state media said Friday that Putin sent a New Year’s message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying: “The bilateral ties between our two countries have been elevated after our talks in June in Pyongyang.”
Seoul’s military believes that North Korea was seeking to modernize its conventional warfare capabilities through combat experience gained in the Russia-Ukraine war.
NATO chief Mark Rutte had also said that Moscow was providing support to Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs in exchange for the troops.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that Pyongyang is reportedly “preparing for the rotation or additional deployment of soldiers” and supplying “240mm rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled artillery” to the Russian army.
Pyongyang’s involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine had prompted warnings from Seoul.
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently suspended, said in November that Seoul was “not ruling out the possibility of providing weapons” to Kyiv, which would mark a major shift to a long-standing policy barring the sale of weapons to countries in active conflict.

Topics: Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Desertions spark panic, and pardons, in Ukraine’s army
World
Desertions spark panic, and pardons, in Ukraine’s army
Update North Korean soldier captured in Ukraine died from injuries – South Korea’s spy agency
World
North Korean soldier captured in Ukraine died from injuries – South Korea’s spy agency

Latest updates

UN approves new AU force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia
UN approves new AU force to take on Al-Shabab in Somalia
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
Brighton draws 0-0 with Brentford in lackluster Premier League encounter
Brighton draws 0-0 with Brentford in lackluster Premier League encounter
Arsenal moves up to second in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Ipswich
Arsenal moves up to second in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Ipswich
Humanitarian disaster in Yemen could get even worse if attacks by Israel continue, UN warns
Humanitarian disaster in Yemen could get even worse if attacks by Israel continue, UN warns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.