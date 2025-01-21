You are here

Afghan prisoner in US custody freed in exchange for American citizens, Kabul says

Afghan prisoner in US custody freed in exchange for American citizens, Kabul says
Taliban security personnel ride past the former US Embassy building in Kabul on January 12, 2025. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP
Afghan prisoner in US custody freed in exchange for American citizens, Kabul says

Afghan prisoner in US custody freed in exchange for American citizens, Kabul says
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP
KABUL: The Taliban government said Tuesday it had released American citizens from prison in return for an Afghan fighter held in the United States, in a deal brokered by Qatar.
Discussions about the prisoner exchange were confirmed last year, but the swap was announced after outgoing US president Joe Biden handed over to Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Monday.
“An Afghan fighter Khan Mohammed imprisoned in America has been released in exchange for American citizens and returned to the country,” the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said Mohammed had been serving a life sentence in California after being arrested “almost two decades ago” in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.
The foreign ministry declined to say how many US prisoners had been released, but last year government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said two American prisoners were being held in custody. US media reported that two other Americans remain in detention.
The family of US citizen Ryan Corbett, who was detained by the Taliban in 2022, confirmed he was released and expressed “overwhelming gratitude” that he was coming home.
“Today, our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude and praise to God for sustaining Ryan’s life and bringing him back home after what has been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives,” the family said on their website.
They thanked both the Biden and Trump administrations, as well as Qatar, for Corbett’s freedom, and called for two other Americans held in Afghanistan to be released.
US media named William McKenty as the second American detainee, noting little was known about what he was doing in Afghanistan and that his family had asked the US government for privacy in his case.
The New York Times said two other Americans remain in detention in Afghanistan, former airline mechanic George Glezmann and naturalized American Mahmood Habibi.
Biden came under heavy criticism for the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in 2021, more than a year after Trump presided over a deal with the Taliban insurgents to end US and NATO involvement in the two-decade war.

After Trump’s election win in November, the Taliban government had said it hoped for a “new chapter” in ties with the United States.
Taliban authorities have repeatedly said they want positive relations with every country since sweeping back to power in 2021.
No state has officially recognized their government, with restrictions on women’s rights a key sticking point for many countries, including the United States.
The Taliban government on Tuesday called the exchange “a good example of resolving issues through dialogue, expressing special gratitude for the effective role of the brotherly country of Qatar in this regard.”
“The Islamic Emirate views positively those actions of the United States that contribute to the normalization and expansion of relations between the two countries,” it added, using the Taliban authorities’ name for their government.
A 2008 US Department of Justice statement named Mohammed — aged 38 at the time — as a member of “an Afghan Taliban cell” and said he was arrested in October 2006 and sentenced in December 2008 to “two terms of life in prison on drug and narco-terrorism charges.”
It was the first narco-terrorism conviction in a US federal court, the statement said.
Dozens of foreigners have been detained by the Taliban authorities since the group’s return to power.
It is unclear how many Afghan citizens are in US custody.
At least one Afghan prisoner remains in detention at the secretive US prison Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, Muhammad Rahim, whose family called for his release in November 2023.
In February last year, two former prisoners held in Guantanamo Bay until 2017 were welcomed home to Afghanistan, more than 20 years after they were arrested.

Topics: Afghanistan US Qatar

Malaysia seeks gag order on talk of jailed ex-PM’s bid to reveal royal document 

Malaysia seeks gag order on talk of jailed ex-PM’s bid to reveal royal document 
Updated 21 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

Malaysia seeks gag order on talk of jailed ex-PM’s bid to reveal royal document 

Malaysia seeks gag order on talk of jailed ex-PM’s bid to reveal royal document 
  • Najib Razak claims that a document exists allowing him to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest
  • Former PM was found guilty in 2020 of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power for illegally receiving funds
Updated 21 January 2025
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s attorney-general’s chambers has sought a gag order to ban public discussion of former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s judicial review claim that a document exists allowing him to serve his remaining prison sentence under house arrest, according to state news agency Bernama.
Najib, jailed for his role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal, is pursuing a legal bid to compel authorities to confirm the existence of and execute an “addendum order” that he said was issued last year as part of a pardon by then-King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, entitling him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.
The issue has caused a huge stir in Malaysia, with disgraced political heavyweight Najib insisting the former king’s addendum order was ignored by authorities when they announced the halving of his sentence last year.
The former king’s palace has issued a letter saying the document does exist, but Malaysia’s law ministry said it has no record of it, its home minister has denied knowledge and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said “we did not hide anything.”
Bernama on Monday quoted Shamsul Bolhassan, deputy chief of the chambers’ civil division, as saying the gag order request had been filed to a court.
The official had previously said the case touched on sensitive issues, according to Bernama.
Najib was found guilty in 2020 of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power for illegally receiving funds misappropriated from a unit of state investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad.
He is on trial for corruption in several other 1MDB-linked cases and denies wrongdoing. Najib this month hailed as “one step forward” the Court of Appeal’s decision to overturn the dismissal of his attempt to access the document. The case will go back to court to be heard by another judge.

Topics: Najib Razak Malaysia 1MDB

Strong earthquake in Taiwan injures 27 and causes scattered damage

Strong earthquake in Taiwan injures 27 and causes scattered damage
Updated 21 January 2025
AP
Follow

Strong earthquake in Taiwan injures 27 and causes scattered damage

Strong earthquake in Taiwan injures 27 and causes scattered damage
  • The quake hit at 12:17 a.m. and was centered 38 kilometers southeast of Chiayi County Hall
  • Taiwan lies along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where most of the world’s earthquakes occur
Updated 21 January 2025
AP

TAIPEI: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan early Tuesday, leaving 27 people with minor injuries and some reported damage.
The quake hit at 12:17 a.m. and was centered 38 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said. The US Geological Survey measured the earthquake at a less powerful magnitude 6.
There were scattered reports of minor to moderate damage around the cities of Chiayi and Tainan.
Taiwan’s fire department said 27 people were sent to hospitals for minor injuries. Among them were six people, including a 1-month-old baby, who were rescued from a collapsed house in the Nanxi district of Tainan. The Zhuwei bridge on a provincial highway was reported to be damaged.
No deaths have been reported, though rescuers were still assessing damage.
Two people in Tainan and one person in Chiayi city were rescued without injuries after being trapped in elevators.
The quake caused a fire at a printing factory in Chiayi, but it was extinguished, and there were no reports of injuries.
Last April, a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the island’s mountainous eastern coast of Hualien, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 1,000 others. The strongest earthquake in 25 years was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.
Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

Topics: earthquake Taiwan

Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, say US official, advocate

Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, say US official, advocate
Updated 21 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, say US official, advocate

Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, say US official, advocate
  • Group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the US as well as Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution
  • Nearly 200,000 Afghans brought to US by former President Joe Biden’s administration since the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Kabul
Updated 21 January 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Nearly 1,660 Afghans cleared by the US government to resettle in the US, including family members of active-duty US military personnel, are having their flights canceled under President Donald Trump’s order suspending US refugee programs, a US official and a leading refugee resettlement advocate said on Monday.
The group includes unaccompanied minors awaiting reunification with their families in the US as well as Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution because they fought for the former US-backed Afghan government, said Shawn VanDiver, head of the #AfghanEvac coalition of US veterans and advocacy groups and the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The US decision also leaves in limbo thousands of other Afghans who have been approved for resettlement as refugees in the US but have not yet been assigned flights from Afghanistan or from neighboring Pakistan, they said.
Trump made an immigration crackdown a major promise of his victorious 2024 election campaign, leaving the fate of US refugee programs up in the air.
The White House and the State Department, which oversees US refugee programs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“Afghans and advocates are panicking,” said VanDiver. “I’ve had to recharge my phone four times already today because so many are calling me.
“We warned them that this was going to happen, but they did it anyway. We hope they will reconsider,” he said of contacts with Trump’s transition team.
VanDiver’s organization is the main coalition that has been working with the US government to evacuate and resettle Afghans in the US since the Taliban seized Kabul as the last US forces left Afghanistan in August 2021 after two decades of war.
Nearly 200,000 Afghans have been brought to the US by former President Joe Biden’s administration since the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Kabul.
One of the dozens of executive orders Trump is expected to sign after being sworn in for a second term on Monday suspended US refugee programs for at least four months.
The new White House website said that Trump “is suspending refugee resettlement, after communities were forced to house large and unsustainable populations of migrants, straining community safety and resources.”
“We know this means that unaccompanied children, (Afghan) partner forces who trained, fought and died or were injured alongside our troops, and families of active-duty US service members are going to be stuck,” said VanDiver.
VanDiver and the US official said that the Afghans approved to resettle as refugees in the US were being removed from the manifests of flights they were due to take from Kabul between now and April.
Minority Democrats on the House Foreign Relations Committee blasted the move, saying in a post on X that “this is what abandonment looks like. Leaving vetted, verified Afghan Allies at the mercy of the Taliban is shameful.”
They include nearly 200 family members of Afghan-American active-duty US service personnel born in the US or of Afghans who came to the US, joined the military and became naturalized citizens, they said.
Those being removed from flights also include an unknown number of Afghans who fought for the former US-backed Kabul government and some 200 unaccompanied children of Afghan refugees or Afghan parents whose children were brought alone to the United States during the US withdrawal, said VanDiver and the US official.
An unknown number of Afghans who qualified for refugee status because they worked for US contractors or US-affiliated organizations also are in the group, they said.

Topics: US Afghanistan withdrawal Afghan refugees Donald Trump trump administration

Trump signs executive order withdrawing from the World Health Organization

Trump signs executive order withdrawing from the World Health Organization
Updated 21 January 2025
Reuters
Follow

Trump signs executive order withdrawing from the World Health Organization

Trump signs executive order withdrawing from the World Health Organization
  • He said the WHO had failed to act independently from the ‘inappropriate political influence of WHO member states’
Updated 21 January 2025
Reuters

NEW YORK: The United States will exit the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump said on Monday, saying the global health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.
Trump said the WHO had failed to act independently from the “inappropriate political influence of WHO member states” and required “unfairly onerous payments” from the US that are disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger countries, such as China.
“World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore,” Trump said at the signing.
The move means the US will leave the United Nations health agency in 12 months’ time and stop all financial contributions to its work. The United States is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing around 18 percent of its overall funding. WHO’s most recent two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was $6.8 billion.
Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO is not unexpected. He took steps to quit the body in 2020, during his first term as president, accusing the WHO of aiding China’s efforts to “mislead the world” about the origins of COVID.
WHO vigorously denies the allegation and says it continues to press Beijing to share data to determine whether COVID emerged from human contact with infected animals or due to research into similar viruses in a domestic laboratory. 

Topics: Trump Returns World Health Organization (WHO) US

