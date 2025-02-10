Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat in thumping Super Bowl win

Dubai Capitals clinch maiden DP World ILT20 title in thrilling final with Desert Vipers

DUBAI: Dubai Capitals earned a dramatic four-wicket victory over Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT20 final on Sunday, securing their maiden championship title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The triumph saw the Capitals claim the winner’s prize of $700,000, while the Desert Vipers, who finished as runners-up, will walk away with $300,000.

Chasing a challenging target of 189, the Capitals endured early setbacks, but found stability through the performances of Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, and Sikandar Raza.

Powell led the fightback with a well-crafted 63 off 38 balls, while Hope’s composed 43 ensured the chase remained on track. However, it was Raza who delivered the decisive late burst, smashing an unbeaten 34 from just 12 deliveries to see his team over the line in the final over.

The Capitals’ pursuit began on a shaky note, with David Warner falling in the second over, followed by quick wickets from Mohammad Amir that reduced them to 39 for three at the end of the powerplay.

Hope and Powell then steadied the innings, forging an 80-run partnership that reignited the Capitals’ hopes.

While Hope played the anchor role, Powell’s aggressive strokeplay, including two towering sixes, shifted the momentum in their favor. The partnership was eventually broken in the 14th over when Sam Curran dismissed Hope, but Powell continued his charge, reaching his half-century off 30 balls.

With 65 runs needed from the final five overs, Powell and Dasun Shanaka found the boundary regularly to keep the Capitals in the contest.

Shanaka made a brisk 21 off nine deliveries before falling to David Payne, while Powell, who had earlier survived a stumping off a no-ball, eventually departed for 63 in the 18th over.

As tension mounted, it was Raza who took control, striking three boundaries off Amir in the penultimate over before sealing the win with a six and a four in the final over, ensuring the Capitals secured their sixth consecutive victory over the Vipers.

Earlier in the evening, the Desert Vipers posted a competitive total of 189 for five, thanks to an excellent knock from Max Holden, who top-scored with 76 off 51 balls.

After losing openers Alex Hales and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, Holden took charge of the innings, guiding the Vipers to 53 for two at the end of the powerplay. He reached his half-century in the ninth over and continued his fluent strokeplay despite being dropped at long-off.

His efforts were supported by Curran, who struck an unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls, and Azam Khan, who provided late acceleration with a 13-ball 27. The final push saw the Vipers add 67 runs in the last five overs, setting what seemed a formidable target.

Reflecting on his match-winning innings, Powell expressed his delight at delivering on the big stage, acknowledging the belief within the Capitals’ camp.

“The message was to stay calm. The tournament was quiet for me, but I wanted to prove myself in the final. Big players step up on the big stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Curran, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, praised his team despite the loss, saying: “It was an amazing game. It’s tough to take the loss, but I’m proud of the team. The Capitals had our number this season, but hopefully, we go one better next year.”

As the tournament concluded, individual excellence was also recognized, with Hope claiming the Green Belt for finishing as the highest run-scorer with 529 runs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi of MI Emirates was awarded the White Belt as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps in 11 innings.

Muhammad Waseem, also of MI Emirates, secured the Blue Belt as the best UAE player for a third consecutive season.