Pakistan's Kashmiris return to homes, but keep bunkers stocked

Pakistan’s Kashmiris return to homes, but keep bunkers stocked
Residents ride a vehicle loaded with food and supplies as market reopened after Pakistan-India ceasefire at the frontier village of Chakothi near the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on May 11, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP
Pakistan’s Kashmiris return to homes, but keep bunkers stocked

Pakistan’s Kashmiris return to homes, but keep bunkers stocked
  • More than 60 people were killed in four days of intense conflict between Pakistan, India before a US-brokered truce was announced Saturday
  • At heart of the hostilities is Kashmir, a mountainous Muslim-majority region divided between the two countries but claimed in full by both
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP
CHAKOTHI: As an uneasy calm settled over villages on the Pakistan side of contested Kashmir on Sunday, families returned to their own beds but were sure to leave their bunkers stocked.
More than 60 people were killed in four days of intense conflict between arch-rivals Pakistan and India before a US-brokered truce was announced on Saturday.
At heart of the hostilities is Kashmir, a mountainous Muslim-majority region divided between the two countries but claimed in full by both, and where the heaviest casualties are often reported.
On the Pakistan side of the heavily militarised de facto border, known as the Line of Control (LoC), families wearied by decades of sporadic firing began to return home — for now.
“I have absolutely no faith in India; I believe it will strike again. For people living in this area, it’s crucial to build protective bunkers near their homes,” said Kala Khan, a resident of Chakothi which overlooks the Neelum River that separates the two sides and from where they can see Indian military posts.
His eight-member family sheltered through the night and parts of the day under the 20-inch-thick concrete roofs of two bunkers.
“Whenever there was Indian shelling, I would take my family into it,” he said of the past few days.
“We’ve stored mattresses, flour, rice, other food supplies, and even some valuable belongings in there.”
According to an administrative officer in the region, more than a thousand bunkers have been built along the LoC, around a third by the government, to protect civilians from Indian shelling.
Pakistan and India have fought several wars over Kashmir, and India has long battled an insurgency on its side by militant groups fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing the militants, including an attack on tourists in April which sparked the latest conflict.
Pakistan said it was not involved and called for an independent investigation.
Limited firing overnight between Saturday and Sunday made some families hesitant to return to their homes on the LoC.
In Chakothi, nestled among lush green mountains, surrounded by an abundance of walnut trees at the foothills, half of the 300 shops were closed and few people ventured onto the streets.
“I’ve been living on the LoC for 50 years. Ceasefires are announced, but after a few days the firing starts again,” said Muhammad Munir, a 53-year-old government employee in Chakothi.
It is the poor who suffer most from the endless uncertainty and hunt for safety along the LoC, he said, adding: “There’s no guarantee that this latest ceasefire will hold — we’re certain of that.”
When clashes broke out, Kashif Minhas, 25, a construction worker in Chakothi, desperately searched for a vehicle to move his wife and three children away from the fighting.
“I had to walk several kilometers before finally getting one and moving my family,” he told AFP.
“In my view, the current ceasefire between India and Pakistan is just a formality. There’s still a risk of renewed firing, and if it happens again, I’ll move my family out once more.”
A senior administrative officer stationed in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir where a mosque was struck by an Indian missile killing three people, told AFP there had been no reports of firing since Sunday morning.
In Indian-administered Kashmir, hundreds of thousands of people who had evacuated also began to cautiously return home after heavy Pakistani shelling — many expressing the same fears as on the Pakistani side.
The four-day conflict struck deep into both countries, reaching major cities for the first time in decades — with the majority of deaths in Pakistan, and almost all civilians.
Chakothi taxi driver Muhammad Akhlaq said the ceasefire was “no guarantee of lasting peace.”
“I have serious doubts about it because the core issue that fuels hostility between the two countries still remains unresolved — and that issue is Kashmir,” said the 56-year-old.

Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian fighter jets, says PM Sharif

Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian fighter jets, says PM Sharif
Updated 15 May 2025
Follow

Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian fighter jets, says PM Sharif

Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian fighter jets, says PM Sharif
  • Pakistan PM visits air force base in eastern Kamra town with army chief, senior members of the cabinet
  • Pakistan and India engaged in combat for four days last week beafore agreeing to ceasefire on Saturday
Updated 15 May 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tributes to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday, crediting them for shooting down six Indian fighter jets during the military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors last week.

Pakistan’s government and the PAF recently hailed the use of the J-10Cs, saying they were used to shoot down five Indian fighter jets, including three French Rafales, during hostilities between the two sides on the night of May 6. Four days of fighting between India and Pakistan saw them pound each other with missiles, drones and artillery until the United States brokered a ceasefire on Saturday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has so far not commented on the reports that Pakistan downed five of its fighter jets, but its chief said admitted this week during a news conference that “losses are a part of combat.”

Sharif paid a visit to the PAF’s operational air base in Kamra, a town located in Pakistan’s eastern Attock district. Accompanied by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and senior members of the cabinet, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Sharif lauded Pakistani pilots for successfully defending the country when India fired missiles into Pakistani territories last Wednesday night.

“Just now we were given an excellent presentation and in that, the actual situation [of the conflict] surfaced,” Sharif told PAF personnel at the air base. “Based on the presentation I can tell the nation today without fear of contradiction that not five but these falcons, you, shot down six enemy jets.”

In a separate statement, the military’s media wing said the sixth Indian aircraft downed by the PAF was a Mirage-2000 fighter jet. It said the jet was shot down near Pampore, east of Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Sharif paid trich tribute to the PAF, saying that it had proven to be superior in combat to the IAF based on its homegrown technical expertise.

“The entire nation takes immense pride in the valor and vigilance of its armed forces,” Sharif said. “Under the capable stewardship of the chief of army staff, our defenders have once again underscored that Pakistan’s security is inviolable and any act of belligerence will be met with a forceful, resolute and unforgiving response.”

Sharif warned India that Pakistan’s armed forces were ready to respond to any future acts of aggression.

“Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully prepared and resolutely committed to defending every inch of our territory,” he said. “We stand united, vigilant, and unshakable for the defense of our homeland.”

Dar earlier on Thursday informed lawmakers in parliament that the ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and Delhi has been extended till Sunday.

“For now, these are military-to-military communications, so obviously, then political dialogue will take place,” he said. “The resolution of all issues lies there.”

India and Pakistan, both bitter rivals who possess nuclear weapons, have fought three wars since 1947 after gaining independence from British colonial India. The root cause of their conflict is the disputed Himalayan Kashmir region, which they both claim in full but administer only parts of.

Topics: Pakistan India ceasefire pakistan air force ISPR Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy

Pakistan offers lowest-cost Hajj package under government scheme globally, says official

Pakistan offers lowest-cost Hajj package under government scheme globally, says official
Updated 15 May 2025
Follow

Pakistan offers lowest-cost Hajj package under government scheme globally, says official

Pakistan offers lowest-cost Hajj package under government scheme globally, says official
  • Nearly 89,000 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj under government scheme this year
  • Pakistan has set cost of long Hajj package at Rs1,075,000 ($3,854), Rs1,150,000 ($4,122) for short one
Updated 15 May 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro said on Thursday that Islamabad is offering its citizens the lowest-cost Hajj package globally, vowing that authorities have aimed to prioritize pilgrims’ comfort, safety and spiritual fulfillment for this year’s pilgrimage.

Pakistan this year introduced a shortened Hajj program of 20 to 25 days to make the pilgrimage more convenient and accessible, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said earlier this year. It set the cost at around Rs1,075,000 ($3,854) for the long Hajj package and Rs1,150,000 ($4,122) for the short Hajj package, as shorter stays often incur higher airfare, premium accommodation rates, and expedited transport services, which drive up overall costs.

In a statement issued from Makkah, Soomro said the government’s Hajj Scheme for 88,380 pilgrims is being elevated to “unprecedented heights” to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching pilgrimage, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

“Highlighting the key initiatives, he [Soomro] said our scheme offers the lowest-cost Hajj package globally,” Radio Pakistan said. “Pilgrims are now given the option to choose between single, double, or triple-bed rooms at an additional cost.”

The official said that due to the non-uniform nature of Makkah’s buildings, accommodations are allocated to Pakistani pilgrims based on pilgrim profiling to ensure optimal convenience.

He said Pakistan’s health care network, in collaboration with the Saudi German Hospital and other leading medical institutions, ensures 24/7 emergency care.

“The DG Hajj said such innovative measures and enhancements demonstrate a strong commitment to facilitating Hajj with maximum convenience at minimal cost,” the statement added.

This year’s Hajj will take place in June, with over 23,620 Pakistanis expected to perform the pilgrimage through private tour operators.

Topics: Hajj 2025

Pakistan seeks greater collaboration with US in blockchain, artificial intelligence

Pakistan seeks greater collaboration with US in blockchain, artificial intelligence
Updated 15 May 2025
Follow

Pakistan seeks greater collaboration with US in blockchain, artificial intelligence

Pakistan seeks greater collaboration with US in blockchain, artificial intelligence
  • Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal bin Saqib meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad, says finance ministry
  • Pakistan says it plans to initiate joint programs, talent exchanges and MoUs between American companies and its startups
Updated 15 May 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Crypto Council (PCC) CEO Bilal bin Saqib met Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker on Thursday to seek deeper collaboration with Washington in blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI), the finance ministry said.

Pakistan has increasingly sought to formalize its crypto economy amid rising interest in blockchain technologies worldwide. The country is already among the world’s fastest-growing crypto markets, ranking near the top in global adoption rates, with an estimated $300 billion in annual crypto transactions and around 25 million active users.

As part of these efforts, the PCC last month partnered with World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralized finance platform backed by US President Donald Trump, to advance blockchain innovation, stablecoin adoption and decentralized finance (DeFi) integration across Pakistan.

“Pakistan Crypto Council CEO meets US ambassador to advance youth collaboration in blockchain & AI,” the finance ministry’s statement said.

It added that Saqib met Baker to discuss creating bridges between US institutions and Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The PCC emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a globally competitive innovation hub, with blockchain and AI at the core of its future economy, the council said.

“Pakistan is home to one of the world’s youngest populations — eager, ambitious, and ready to lead the future of Web3 and AI,” Saqib said. “This is the time to invest in them, to connect them with global leaders, and to create real pipelines of opportunity between the US and Pakistan.”

The ministry said that Pakistan plans to initiate joint programs, talent exchange and strategic memoranda of understanding between American tech companies and Pakistani startups to build long-term partnerships that benefit both nations.

“The Pakistan Crypto Council remains committed to using blockchain as a tool of diplomacy, education, and empowerment — ensuring that Pakistan’s youth are not left behind but stand at the forefront of the global digital revolution,” the statement concluded.

Pakistan’s proactive stance to formalize its crypto economy follows its broader push to position itself as a hub for digital finance innovation, with 64 percent of its population under the age of 30.

Rising mobile broadband access, a booming freelance economy and increasing government interest in blockchain have accelerated the country’s Web3 adoption.

Topics: Pakistan US Ties Pakistan Crypto Council

Pakistanis constituted largest group of UK asylum seekers in 2024

Pakistanis constituted largest group of UK asylum seekers in 2024
Updated 15 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Pakistanis constituted largest group of UK asylum seekers in 2024

Pakistanis constituted largest group of UK asylum seekers in 2024
  • Number of asylum seekers in UK has tripled in recent years, with 84,200 applications in 2024
  • In previous years, asylum seekers came to the UK mainly from Syria and Iran, official data says
Updated 15 May 2025
AFP

LONDON: The number of asylum seekers has risen sharply in recent years in the United Kingdom, with tens of thousands of applications still waiting to be decided, according to official figures.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Thursday that he had begun formal talks with unspecified countries to create “return centers” outside the UK for those who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the country.

The number of asylum seekers in the UK has tripled in recent years, with 84,200 applications in 2024, compared with an average of 27,500 between 2011 and 2020, according to official figures.

In 2022, there were approximately 13 asylum applications per 10,000 people in the UK, compared with 25 asylum applications per 10,000 people in the EU at the same time.

Some 11 percent of migrants in the UK were asylum seekers or refugees in 2023 — almost twice as high as the 2019 figure of six percent.

The proportion of initial asylum applications rejected in 2024 was 53 percent, compared with 88 percent in 2004 and 24 percent in 2022.

Between 2004 and 2021, approximately three-quarters of applicants whose initial request was rejected appealed the decision, with a third being succesful.

More than 9,000 failed asylum seekers were deported in 2024 — 36 percent more than in 2023.

Some 224,700 cases were a “work in progress” in 2024, with 87,200 awaiting an initial decision and 137,500 awaiting follow-up after an initial refusal, according to official documents.

This total has been declining since 2022 but remains four times higher than in 2014 due to longer waiting times for an initial decision and a larger number of people facing deportation.

The number of people crossing the Channel in makeshift boats, a route that virtually did not exist before 2018, has increased sharply in recent years.

Between 2018 and December 2024, 148,000 migrants risked their lives and reached UK shores by this route, according to official figures.

Of those, 95 percent applied for asylum, representing 29 percent of all asylum seekers over that period.

Nearly 13,000 migrants have already crossed the Channel in 2025, more than in the same period in 2024.

In 2024, the largest group of asylum seekers hailed from Pakistan, followed by Afghanistan. In previous years, they came mainly from Syria and Iran.

Pakistan stocks soar to record high amid budget buzz, IMF tranche

Pakistan stocks soar to record high amid budget buzz, IMF tranche
Updated 15 May 2025
Follow

Pakistan stocks soar to record high amid budget buzz, IMF tranche

Pakistan stocks soar to record high amid budget buzz, IMF tranche
  • Pakistan this week received second tranche of special drawing rights worth $1,023 million from IMF under EFF program
  • Pakistan’s federal budget for next fiscal year to be finalized within next four weeks, budget talks with IMF from May 14-23
Updated 15 May 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Bulls took charge of the local bourse today, Thursday, as the Pakistan Stock Exchange surged to new heights, fueled by optimism surrounding upcoming budget announcements and the release of a $1 billion tranche by the IMF, analysts said.

Pakistan on Wednesday received the second tranche of special drawing rights worth 760 million ($1,023 million) from the IMF under an extended fund facility (EFF) program. The IMF last week approved a fresh $1.4 billion loan to Pakistan under its climate resilience fund and also approved the first review of its $7 billion program, freeing about $1 billion in cash.

Pakistan’s federal budget for the next fiscal year, starting July, will be finalized within the next four weeks, with scheduled budget talks with the IMF to take place from May 14-23, according to the finance ministry.

The benchmark index witnessed a remarkable intraday rally, climbing as much as 1,453 points before closing with an impressive gain of 1,425 points at 119,961, marking a 1.20% increase and setting a new all-time high.

“Refinery stocks ended the day in the green amid sector-specific developments,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in a daily market review. 

“The government is working to finalize a binding legal framework between oil marketing companies and refineries, with key clauses like take-or-pay aimed at resolving ongoing disputes over product upliftment and HSD imports — a move expected to bring greater clarity and stability to the supply chain.” 

Market participation also picked up, with total traded volume reaching 695 million shares and a traded value of Rs39.01 billion. Pakistan Refinery Limited topped the volume chart with 50.8 million shares traded.

Samiullah Tariq, head of research and development at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Ltd, said the market was positive due to recent inflows from the IMF, noting the “expectations of further inflows on the back of the IMF Board approval.”

Thursday’s bullish momentum also comes as the market continues to recover from upheaval brought by the most intense military row between Pakistan and India in years last week. The two nuclear-armed nations agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire on Saturday. 

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan IMF Ties

