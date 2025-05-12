More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought

RIYADH: Three times more large mammal species once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought, according to a new study.
The research, conducted in Thuwal, identifies 15 large mammal species that inhabited the Arabian Peninsula over the last 10,000 years.
It was published on May 12 in the Journal of Biogeography by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Taibah University.
The findings have potential implications for rewilding efforts in the Kingdom, KAUST said in a statement.
Among the identified species, the majority hail from Africa, including notable predators like lions and cheetahs.
The study also highlights two new species previously unrecognized in the region: the greater kudu and the Somali wild ass.
Currently, the Arabian Peninsula has successfully reintroduced the Arabian oryx and has plans to reintroduce the cheetah.
However, the other 13 species will require careful evaluation to determine their potential for reintroduction.
“Restoration efforts extend beyond vegetation; animals are essential to maintaining healthy ecosystems,” emphasized Christopher Clarke, senior project manager at KAUST and a key contributor to the study.
“By identifying the large mammals that have gone extinct, we provide crucial data for governments to consider which species could be reintroduced in the future.”
To reach their findings, Clarke and his colleague, Sultan M. Al-Sharif, an associate professor at Taibah University, meticulously analyzed thousands of petroglyphs — ancient rock carvings — gathered from scientific expeditions, published resources, and even social media, where amateur archaeologists have shared their discoveries.
This approach enabled the researchers to access a wealth of petroglyphs previously unknown to the scientific community.
“Our research reveals that the Arabian Peninsula was far more diverse in large mammals than previously imagined,” said Al-Sharif.
Jusoor exhibition in Kosovo offers a window to Saudi heritage
RIYADH: The sixth Jusoor exhibition, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Pristina, Kosovo, offered visitors an immersive experience of the Kingdom’s heritage.
The event featured the aroma of incense, the flavor of authentic Saudi coffee, a traditional Najdi majlis and an interactive photo booth, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
At the Saudi coffee section, visitors savored traditional Saudi hospitality with each sip, complemented by the soothing aroma of incense.
The Najdi majlis stood out with its unique architectural design, reflecting the rich heritage of Najd and serving as a dedicated space for hosting guests and VIPs.
The photo booth captivated visitors by offering an immersive cultural experience. Guests could wear traditional Saudi attire and pose against backdrops depicting the Kingdom’s historical and Islamic landmarks, including AlUla, Diriyah and the Two Holy Mosques.
Saudi Ambassador to Albania and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kosovo Faisal bin Ghazi Hifzi also toured the exhibition’s pavilions and associated events, highlighting the Kingdom’s cultural and religious dimensions.
He said the diverse components reflect Saudi identity and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in serving Islam and Muslims. The content also promoted the values of tolerance and moderation through interactive displays blending authenticity with modernity.
The ambassador praised the exhibition’s outstanding organization and rich content. He commended its noble message in showcasing the Kingdom’s culture and civilizational contributions, as well as its efforts in serving Islam and promoting the values of moderation.
He highlighted the role of the ministry in organizing distinguished exhibitions abroad, which enhance Saudi Arabia’s presence in international forums and build ties with people around the world.
From the 1945 FDR-Ibn Saud meeting to Vision 2030, the two countries have built an enduring partnership
President Donald Trump’s second visit to the Kingdom will underscore the mutual interests in diverse fields
Updated 12 May 2025
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Over the past 80 years, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the US has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing defense, trade, education, tourism, and more — sustained by connections at every level, from government officials to private citizens.
It is no coincidence that President Donald Trump’s first official overseas trip during his second term is taking him to Saudi Arabia, alongside the UAE and Qatar.
Since 1974, six US presidents have visited the Kingdom, a testament to Saudi Arabia’s enduring influence as a stabilizing force in a volatile region.
“Today, the US-Saudi relationship is stronger than ever, bolstered by interactions at all levels between our two countries, from government officials to everyday citizens,” Michael A. Ratney, the most recent US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, wrote in an oped in Arab News on Sept. 22 last year.
He added: “This strength is palpable in our wide-ranging cooperation — whether in security, commerce, culture or our joint efforts to resolve regional conflicts in places such as Sudan, Yemen and beyond.”
From early cooperation on defense and energy to modern collaboration in education, technology, tourism, and the arts, the bilateral relationship has deepened with time, shaped by regional events, global shifts, and shared interests.
Education has remained a cornerstone, notably through the King Abdullah Scholarship Program, which has sent thousands of Saudi students to the US. American students have also come to Saudi Arabia through the Islamic University in Madinah and exchange initiatives such as the Fulbright program and partnerships like the one between Arizona State University and the Saudi Ministry of Education.
In recent years, Vision 2030 has injected new dynamism into Saudi-US collaboration, opening avenues for knowledge exchange and attracting billions of dollars in mutual investment.
Like the US, Saudi Arabia is a nation of innovation, valuing entrepreneurship and technological progress. Many trace the momentum in relations to Trump’s 2017 visit or Vision 2030. But the foundations were laid decades earlier.
The roots go back to the 1940s, following the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz Al-Saud — then known in the West as Ibn Saud — who united the tribes of Najd and Hijaz in 1932 to form Saudi Arabia.
On Feb. 14, 1945, as World War II neared its end, President Franklin D. Roosevelt met King Abdulaziz aboard the USS Quincy in Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake, following the Yalta Conference. The meeting marked a historic turning point. Roosevelt sought King Abdulaziz’s counsel on the issue of Jewish refugees from Europe and looked to Saudi Arabia as a key player in shaping the postwar order.
Roosevelt knew that, even as the Second World War was drawing to a close, in the wings a new world order was taking shape — and that Saudi Arabia was a nation that the US needed to befriend. The two leaders developed mutual respect: Roosevelt gifted the King a DC-3 passenger plane — followed by two more — paving the way for the founding of Saudia Airlines.
Roosevelt died two months later, but the “Quincy Meeting” laid the groundwork for a lasting relationship. In 1953, the two nations formalized military ties through the Mutual Defense Assistance Agreement.
In 1957, King Saud became the first Saudi monarch to visit the US, meeting President Dwight D. Eisenhower at Washington National Airport. The visit emphasized the need for lasting solutions to regional challenges and led to a commitment to strengthen the Saudi Armed Forces.
Early cooperation extended to infrastructure, with American architect Minoru Yamasaki designing the Dhahran Civil Aviation Terminal in 1958. Diplomatic visits continued into the 1960s and 1970s, cementing bilateral ties.
In 1966, King Faisal met President Lyndon Johnson during a state visit, followed in 1971 by another official visit, this time with President Richard Nixon.
By 1974, economic ties deepened with the creation of the US-KSA Joint Economic Commission, focused on industrial development, education, technology, and agriculture. That year also saw President Nixon make a historic visit to Saudi Arabia, affirming the growing partnership.
In 1982, Vice President George H. W. Bush visited Riyadh to offer condolences following King Khalid’s death — a gesture underscoring the personal dimension of bilateral relations.
Military cooperation intensified during the Gulf War in 1990–91, when Saudi troops joined American and allied forces in the liberation of Kuwait. The deployment of US troops to Saudi Arabia underlined the Kingdom’s strategic role in regional defense.
In 2002, the Saudi-US Strategic Dialogue was launched during King Abdullah’s visit to President George W. Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas. It aimed to enhance cooperation in counterterrorism, energy, education, and economic affairs.
That spirit of collaboration continued in 2005 with the launch of the King Abdullah Scholarship Program, designed to invest in Saudi Arabia’s human capital. The pilot phase sent over 9,000 Saudi students to study in the US — a number that has since multiplied.
High-level engagements carried on with First Lady Laura Bush’s visit in 2007, followed by President Barack Obama’s first presidential trip to Saudi Arabia in 2009.
In 2012, the GCC-US Strategic Forum was established, with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attending the inaugural ministerial meeting in Riyadh — elevating the Gulf Cooperation Council’s role in US regional strategy.
The partnership took another leap in 2017 when President Trump visited Riyadh during his first term. His visit featured three high-profile summits: the Arab Islamic American Summit, the US-Saudi Bilateral Summit, and the US-GCC Cooperation Council Summit. The meetings focused on expanding military and commercial ties.
As the Kingdom reshapes its economy and global engagement through Vision 2030, US partnerships remain integral in areas like energy transition, clean tech and digital transformation.
President Trump’s return visit on Monday, his first official trip abroad in his second term, is expected to reinforce those efforts — focusing on investment, innovation and renewed people-to-people ties.
From the historic 1945 meeting between Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz to the new era of strategic cooperation, Saudi-US ties have weathered wars, economic shifts, and political change. As both nations look ahead, their partnership remains a vital anchor of global stability and opportunity.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign agreement to complete medical city project
Project marks major collaboration between two countries in field of medical education and healthcare infrastructure
Updated 11 May 2025
MANAMA: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, at Al-Sakhir Palace on Sunday during the latter’s visit to sign an agreement for the completion of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City.
The project, being carried out by the Arabian Gulf University, marks a major collaboration between the two countries in the field of medical education and healthcare infrastructure, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, Al-Bunyan conveyed greetings from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with their wishes for Bahrain’s continued development, SPA added.
He also underlined the importance Saudi Arabia places on strengthening its longstanding relationship with Bahrain, particularly in the education sector.
King Hamad welcomed the minister and reciprocated the well-wishes, reaffirming Bahrain’s appreciation for the strong ties between the two nations.
He expressed satisfaction with the progress of joint projects, particularly King Abdullah Medical City, which he said reflected the depth of cooperation between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.