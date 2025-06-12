420,070 workers served during Hajj 2025: Saudi statistics authority 

You are here

Members of the Hajj security services join a photo session outside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
A health worker takes blood samples from a pilgrim being transported at one of the holy sites in Makkah. (SPA)
A worker assists pilgrims at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
  • Over 1.6m pilgrims undertook Hajj, according to General Authority for Statistics
RIYADH: A total of 420,070 workers from the public and private sectors, including security services, worked to serve 1,673,230 pilgrims during this year’s Hajj, the General Authority for Statistics has reported.

Of the number, 92 percent were male and 8 percent female, GASTAT said in its Hajj Statistics Publication carried by the Saudi Press Agency recently.

The publication said there were 34,540 male and female volunteers at the holy sites, contributing a total of 2,134,398 volunteer hours during the Hajj season.




Elderly, infirm and disabled pilgrims are given assistance in moving around the holy sites. (SPA)

It also stated that 314,337 male and female pilgrims from eight countries benefited from the Makkah Route Initiative this year, representing 20.9 percent of all pilgrims.

This initiative, launched during the 2017 Hajj season, aims to streamline travel procedures for pilgrims.

GASTAT announced earlier that of this year’s 1,673,230 registered pilgrims, 1,506,576 arrived from abroad through various entry points. There were 166,654 citizens and residents who performed Hajj this year.

This year there were 877,841 male and 795,389 female pilgrims, the authority stated.

GASTAT said the statistics are based on records provided by the Ministry of Interior.




Workers spend a lot of effort to keep facilities in the holy sites clean and safe. (SPA)

 

Topics: Hajj 2025 GASTAT

  • Mashaer completed 2,154 trips moving pilgrims between Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat
  • Dedicated to serving Hajj pilgrims, the metro runs only seven days every year
MAKKAH: Around 1.87 million passengers used the Mashaer Metro Train to travel within Makkah’s holy sites during this year’s Hajj season, according to Saudi Arabia Railways.

From Dhu Al-Hijjah 7 (June 3) until the end of the Days of Tashreeq (June 9), Mashaer completed 2,154 trips moving pilgrims between the stations of Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat, the railway agency said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The operational plan for the Mashaer transport system during Hajj 2025 had five main phases, with the first one from June 3 to 4 transporting over 27,000 passengers across all stations. 

The second phase moved 282,000 pilgrims from Mina to Arafat, the third transported 294,000 pilgrims from Arafat to Muzdalifah, and the fourth moved over 349,000 pilgrims from Muzdalifah to Mina. 

“The final phase, which lasted until sunset on the last day of Tashreeq, recorded the movement of over 920,000 passengers to and from Mina 3 (Jamarat) station,” SPA said.

Saudi Arabia Railways CEO Bashar AlMalik attributed the successful completion of the operational plan to the extensive preparatory work, including simulation exercises and full-scale trial runs, by the agency in coordination with operational and security agencies.

Traveling at 80 km per hour, the train can move passengers from Mina to Arafat in just 20 minutes. (SPA photo)

Also known as the Al-Mashaer Al-Mugaddasah Metro, the transport system consists of nine stations located across the holy sites, connected by an 18-kilometer double-track railway. It is capable of accommodating 72,000 passengers per hour in one direction. 

Traveling at 80 km per hour, the train can move passengers from Mina to Arafat in just 20 minutes, giving pilgrims ease and comfort and allowing them to concentrate on Hajj rituals.

Opened in 2010, the line is used exclusively as a shuttle train for pilgrims between holy sites in Makkah, Mina, Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah. 

With a fleet of 17 eco-friendly electric trains, each capable of carrying 3,000 passengers, the metro system has significantly reduced traffic congestion and carbon emissions by replacing about 50,000 passenger buses during the Hajj season.
 

Topics: Hajj 2025 Mashaer Metro Train Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) Makkah

  • Austrian police said the shooter attacked the Dreierschuetzengasse secondary school in Graz region on June 10 before taking his own life
  • Of the eleven people wounded, nine were still in intensive care but in stable condition on Wednesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday offered condolences to Austria over a shooting attack that killed 10 and injured 11 at a secondary school, according to the Saudi Press Agency, or SPA.

In a message to Austrian President Alexander van Deir Beilin, King Salman condemned the attack as a “disgraceful criminal act” and expressed “deepest condolences and sincere sympathy” to the people of Austria and relatives of those killed. He also wished the injured “a speedy recovery.” 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also prime minister of the Kingdom, sent a similar message to the Austrian leader.

Police said the shooter, armed with two legally owned guns — a shotgun and a pistol — attacked the Dreierschuetzengasse secondary school in Graz region on June 10 before taking his own life.

Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and his partner Doris Schmidauer place flowers at a central square in Graz, southeastern Austria, on June 11, 2025, one day after ten people died in a school shooting in the city. (APA/AFP)

A teacher and nine teenagers aged between 14 and 17, were among the victims, Austrian press agency APA reported.

Of the eleven wounded, nine were still in intensive care but in a stable condition on Wednesday, according to hospital officials.

The shooter was a 21-year-old former pupil at the school in Graz region, but never finished his studies there, local media quoted probers as saying.

During a search at the suspect’s home, police found a “non-functional” homemade bomb, a farewell letter as well as a video message addressed to his mother, none of which offered any clues about his motive.

The government declared three days of mourning for the victims. Church bells rang out across Austria as people stopped in the streets, radio and TV programs were interrupted and public transport was halted.

Media commentators highlighted how easy it is for Austrians to get firearms, and pointed to the relatively high number of weapons in circulation.

People attend a commemoration event to pay their respect at a central square in Graz, southeastern Austria, on June 11, 2025 one day after ten people died in a school shooting in the city. (APA/AFP)    Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and his partner Doris Schmidauer place flowers at a central square in Graz, southeastern Austria, on June 11, 2025, one day after ten people died in a school shooting in the city. (APA/AFP)

During a visit to Graz, President Van der Bellen said the country was still “in deep, deep shock” following the “abominable... horror we all experienced.”

“If we come to the conclusion that Austria’s gun laws need to be changed to ensure greater safety, then we will do so,” he told a memorial event on Wednesday.

Austrian newspapers ran headlines that read “Why?” and “It’s horrific,” with the daily Kurier opting for a front page all in black. 

Grieving Austrians held tearful memorials for the victims. Mourners cried, hugged and left flowers, candles and letters to the victims in churches and outside the school.

Condolences poured in from leaders across Europe, with Pope Leo XIV offering his “prayers for the victims of the tragedy” at his general audience on Wednesday.

(With AP)

Topics: Austria Austrian school shooting

Scattered throughout the city are historic mosques that witnessed pivotal moments in Islamic history. (SPA)
  • Al-Dahas highlighted the significance of Namirah Mosque in Arafat, where the Prophet delivered his sermon during the Farewell Pilgrimage
MAKKAH: In Makkah, the holiest city in Islam, spiritual significance extends far beyond the Grand Mosque. Scattered throughout the city are historic mosques that witnessed pivotal moments in Islamic history.

Yet, amid the dense crowds and the rapid pace of modern development, many pilgrims and Umrah performers remain unaware of these sacred sites, quietly tucked away within the city’s expanding urban landscape.

Fawaz Al-Dahas, professor of history at Umm Al-Qura University, said that Makkah is home to several mosques of profound historical and religious value, yet they remain largely overlooked, receiving neither the media attention nor the organized religious visits they merit.

Al-Dahas highlighted the significance of Namirah Mosque in Arafat, where the Prophet delivered his sermon during the Farewell Pilgrimage. He said that this mosque was not merely a physical structure, but a sacred site where the foundational principles of Islam were proclaimed. He also referenced the Bay’ah Mosque in Mina, which commemorates the pivotal moment when the Ansar pledged allegiance to the Prophet, paving the way for the Hijrah and the establishment of the Islamic state.

According to Al-Dahas, the importance of these mosques transcends their geographic locations, reflecting their profound political and religious significance in Islamic history.

Al-Dahas shed light on Al-Rayah Mosque: “Located in the Jarwal neighborhood, where the Prophet’s banner was raised on the day of the Conquest of Makkah, a powerful symbol of victory tempered by forgiveness.”

He also drew attention to Al-Hudaibiya Mosque, situated west of Makkah, where the historic Bay’at Al-Ridwan pledge took place, an event referenced in the Holy Qur’an. He said that while the mosque still stands on the original site of the Treaty of Hudaibiya, it remains largely unknown, with few visitors aware of its exact location.

Mohammed Al-Joud, a Hajj and Umrah specialist, said that these mosques were not merely historical structures, but vital educational landmarks that enrich a pilgrim’s understanding of the deeper spiritual dimensions of Hajj. He pointed to Al-Khayf Mosque in Mina, where the Prophet and prophets before him are believed to have prayed, as a powerful symbol of the continuity of prophethood: “Yet, many pilgrims remain unaware of its significance outside the Hajj season.”

Al-Joud also highlighted Al-Mashar Al-Haram Mosque in Muzdalifah, which is mentioned in the Holy Qur’an, emphasizing that awareness of such sacred sites bridges the rituals of Hajj with their Qur’anic and historical roots, enhancing the spiritual journey.

Al-Joud also drew attention to Al-Kabsh Mosque in Mina, linked to the story of the sacrifice of Ismail. He explained that the mosque symbolizes the values of sacrifice and obedience, yet remains largely overlooked in media coverage and excluded from most pilgrimage programs. He described it as an essential part of a broader, interconnected network of sacred sites that trace the prophetic journey — from revelation to migration, and from peace to conquest.

Al-Dahas underscored the importance of launching awareness initiatives to shed light on these mosques and restore their rightful standing. He said that safeguarding Makkah’s Islamic heritage was not limited to preserving its prominent landmarks, but also required reviving these historically significant mosques, which once stood as pivotal markers along the journey of the prophetic message.

He said that reconnecting pilgrims with these sacred sites revived the educational and historical depth of Hajj, enriching the journey with a more profound, informed, and spiritually immersive experience.

 

Namirah and Bay’ah Mosques

Many Muslims performing Hajj and Umrah remain unaware that there are other mosques of historical importance quietly tucked away within the expanding urban landscape of Makkah and Madinah. Namirah Mosque in Arafat, for one, is not merely a physical structure, but a sacred site where the foundational principles of Islam were proclaimed, notes history professor Fawaz Al-Dahas of Umm Al-Qura University. Another is Bay’ah Mosque in Mina, he says, where the Ansar pledged allegiance to the Prophet, paving the way for the Hijrah and the establishment of the Islamic state.

Topics: Hajj2025 Mina arafat Muzdalifah Makkah Madinah Saudi Arabia

  • The king and crown prince sent separate cables to Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef
RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the authorities involved in organizing the 2025 Hajj season, praising the efforts that contributed to its success, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In separate cables sent to Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, both leaders thanked the minister, regional governors, committee members, and all security, civil, and government personnel who took part in delivering a smooth and safe pilgrimage for nearly 1.7 million worshippers.

King Salman described the season as a success by the grace of God and the coordinated execution of comprehensive security, health, organizational, and service plans.

He highlighted the pilgrims’ ability to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind, in a secure and spiritual atmosphere.

“We followed with pride the great efforts made by all sectors in serving the pilgrims of the house of Allah,” the King said. “We were pleased with the dedication and excellence shown by everyone in attaining the honor of serving the guests of the most Gracious.”

The king also thanked all those involved for their Eid Al-Adha greetings, prayed for the acceptance of the pilgrims’ Hajj, and asked God to grant continued success in serving Islam and Muslims.

Prince Mohammed echoed the sentiments, expressing thanks for the congratulations and for the collective commitment shown throughout the season.

He attributed the successful management of the Hajj to divine support, the leadership of King Salman, and the tireless work of all entities involved in executing the wide-ranging plans.

He also praised the careful monitoring by relevant authorities to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims.

“We pray to God to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to sustain the blessings of security on our homeland, and to accept the Hajj of all pilgrims,” the crown prince said.

The Hajj season this year saw 1,673,230 pilgrims perform their rites.

Topics: Hajj2025 Saudi Arabia hajj Hajj 2025

  • Meeting came as death toll from ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza reportedly climbed above 55,000
OSLO: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks on Wednesday with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the Oslo Forum 2025 in Norway.

The two ministers discussed Saudi-Egyptian relations as well as key regional developments, with a particular focus on the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting came as the death toll from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war climbed above 55,000, according to figures released Wednesday by the Gaza Health Ministry.

The ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and fighters, said women and children accounted for more than half of the fatalities.

Prince Faisal and Abdelatty reviewed the efforts being made to de-escalate the crisis and support humanitarian relief.

The Kingdom’s Foreign Minister also met with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Oslo on Wednesday. 

The two officials reviewed relations between their countries and discussed regional and international developments.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas Saudi Arabia Egypt

