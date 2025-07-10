Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions

Pakistan to convert Frontier Constabulary into nationwide federal force amid mounting security challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government has decided to convert the Frontier Constabulary (FC) paramilitary force into a nationwide federal unit empowered to operate across the country, state-run media reported this week.

According to the FC’s website, the paramilitary force’s primary function is to police the border between the settled areas of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and its tribal areas against incursions and criminal gangs operating from across the border.

The FC is governed under the Frontier Constabulary Act, 1915 and the North-West Frontier Constabulary Rules, 1958. The maintenance, superintendence, administration and control of the force lies with the federal government, which is also empowered to deploy the FC in any part of Pakistan for “better protection and administration” of those areas, as per its website.

“The federal government has decided to transform the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a nationwide federal force,” the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) said in a report on Sunday.

“According to reliable sources, the revamped force will operate under the new name ‘Federal Constabulary’ and will be empowered to function across all provinces, including Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

The report said that the force will be converted through amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, which are expected to receive approval from the federal cabinet. Following the cabinet’s endorsement, a presidential ordinance will be issued to extend the FC’s jurisdiction across the entire country.

The state media said that as part of the force’s reorganization, recruitment for the new Federal Constabulary unit will be carried out nationwide, with offices established across the country.

“The force will be commanded by officers from the Police Service of Pakistan, according to insiders familiar with the restructuring plan,” the report added.

The PTV report said security experts view this step as part of broader efforts to centralize and enhance Pakistan’s internal security infrastructure.

“The establishment of the Federal Constabulary is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order and strengthening national peace and security mechanisms,” it said.

The development takes place as Pakistan faces surging militant attacks in its KP and Balochistan provinces that border Afghanistan and Iran. Islamabad has grappled with a surge in militant attacks in KP since a fragile truce between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November 2022.

The TTP’s militants have carried out some of the deadliest attacks against Pakistan’s security forces and civilians since 2007 in a bid to impose their strict version of Islam across the country.

Pakistan blames the Afghan government for not taking action against TTP militants, which it alleges operate from safe havens in Afghanistan. Kabul denies the allegations and says it does not allow militants to use its soil to launch attacks against Pakistan.