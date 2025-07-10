You are here

Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions

Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar (second, front row) with Pakistan's Ambassador to Malaysia, Syed Ahsan Raza (third left, front row) upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 10, 2025. (@ForeignOfficePk/X)
Updated 10 July 2025
Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions

Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions
  • ASEAN Regional Forum brings together 27 member states and dialogue partners to discuss security challenges
  • Ishaq Dar will meet with his Malaysian counterpart and engage with the Pakistani community during his visit
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to attend the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting focusing on political and security issues in the Asia-Pacific region, the foreign office said.

Established in 1994, the ARF is a leading platform for multilateral dialogue on regional peace and security. It brings together 27 member countries, including ASEAN states, dialogue partners and other regional stakeholders.

Pakistan joined the forum in 2004 and has since been an active participant in its initiatives.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, has arrived in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting,” the foreign office said in a post on social media platform X.

Dar will lead his country’s delegation at the annual ministerial gathering, which is being attended by foreign ministers and senior representatives of ARF member states, alongside the ASEAN Secretary-General, according to a foreign office statement issued a day earlier.

“During his visit to Kuala Lumpur, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will also meet with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other visiting foreign ministers and representatives,” the statement continued.

“He will also engage with the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur,” it added.

The meeting is expected to discuss major security challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on promoting peace, stability and cooperation through dialogue.

  • UN Secretary General António Guterres calls Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, says Pakistan’s foreign office
  • Pakistan is currently the president of the United Nations Security Council for the month of July
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar this week assured United Nations Secretary General António Guterres of Islamabad’s “strong commitment” to work for peaceful resolution to conflicts as president of the UN Security Council, the Pakistani foreign office said. 

Pakistan assumed the presidency of the Security Council for July 2025 earlier this month. Islamabad has said it is mindful of the multiple challenges to international peace and security across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and other regions in today’s world.

Dar, who also serves as Pakistan’s foreign minister, received a telephone call from Guterres on Sunday night, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement. 

 “As Pakistan holds the Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of July, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to international peace and security, and to the pacific settlement of disputes,” the foreign office said.

“He also highlighted the Signature Events being convened by Pakistan during its Presidency to advance these objectives.”

The statement said both leaders also looked forward to engaging in New York next week during activities related to Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council. 

“The DPM/FM further reiterated Pakistan’s continued support in facilitating the United Nations and its personnel in the effective discharge of their mandate,” the statement added. 

Pakistan assumed the presidency of the UNSC at a critical time, with conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine refusing to let up. Israel has killed over 57,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, in response to Hamas’ lightning attack. In June, it engaged in a conflict with Iran after attacking its nuclear facilities and military leadership. 

Pakistan has repeatedly condemned Israel’s military actions against Palestine, Iran and other Middle Eastern countries since the 2023 conflict began. Islamabad has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and stated that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

  • Pakistan received a quota of 179,210 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025, split evenly between government and private schemes
  • Saudi authorities working on digitizing Hajj management system to ensure easier, more efficient services, says religious affairs minister
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has formally requested Saudi Arabia to increase its Hajj pilgrims’ quota to 230,000, Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said this week, according to state-run media, as the country hopes more people can perform the annual Islamic pilgrimage. 

Pakistan received a quota of 179,210 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025, evenly divided between the government and private Hajj operators. For this year’s pilgrimage, Islamabad has already concluded the registration process, with state media reporting that the country has received over 450,000 Hajj applications in total. 

“He [Yousaf] noted that Pakistan has formally requested the Saudi government to increase the Hajj quota to 230,000, in proportion to the country’s population to allow more people to undertake the pilgrimage,” the state-run Pakistan Television News reported on Sunday. 

The minister was on a visit to Darul Uloom Mansehra where he attended a reception in his honor. Yousaf said the increase in the number of people registering for Hajj 2026, over 450,000, reflects that the trust of the public has been restored in Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry. 

“Furthermore, the minister said that the Saudi authorities are working on digitizing the Hajj management system, which will ensure easier and more efficient services for pilgrims in the future,” PTV News reported. 
A major portion of the private quota for Hajj pilgrims for 2025 remained unutilized due to delays by companies in meeting payment and registration deadlines, while the government filled its full allocation of over 88,000 pilgrims.

Private operators blamed the situation on technical glitches such as payment issues and communication breakdowns.

  • FC’s primary function is to police border between settled areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and tribal areas
  • Experts view step as part of broader efforts to centralize, enhance internal security infrastructure, says state media
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government has decided to convert the Frontier Constabulary (FC) paramilitary force into a nationwide federal unit empowered to operate across the country, state-run media reported this week. 

According to the FC’s website, the paramilitary force’s primary function is to police the border between the settled areas of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and its tribal areas against incursions and criminal gangs operating from across the border.

The FC is governed under the Frontier Constabulary Act, 1915 and the North-West Frontier Constabulary Rules, 1958. The maintenance, superintendence, administration and control of the force lies with the federal government, which is also empowered to deploy the FC in any part of Pakistan for “better protection and administration” of those areas, as per its website. 

“The federal government has decided to transform the Frontier Constabulary (FC) into a nationwide federal force,” the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) said in a report on Sunday.

“According to reliable sources, the revamped force will operate under the new name ‘Federal Constabulary’ and will be empowered to function across all provinces, including Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

The report said that the force will be converted through amendments to the Frontier Constabulary Act of 1915, which are expected to receive approval from the federal cabinet. Following the cabinet’s endorsement, a presidential ordinance will be issued to extend the FC’s jurisdiction across the entire country.

The state media said that as part of the force’s reorganization, recruitment for the new Federal Constabulary unit will be carried out nationwide, with offices established across the country.

“The force will be commanded by officers from the Police Service of Pakistan, according to insiders familiar with the restructuring plan,” the report added. 

The PTV report said security experts view this step as part of broader efforts to centralize and enhance Pakistan’s internal security infrastructure.

“The establishment of the Federal Constabulary is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order and strengthening national peace and security mechanisms,” it said. 

The development takes place as Pakistan faces surging militant attacks in its KP and Balochistan provinces that border Afghanistan and Iran. Islamabad has grappled with a surge in militant attacks in KP since a fragile truce between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November 2022. 

The TTP’s militants have carried out some of the deadliest attacks against Pakistan’s security forces and civilians since 2007 in a bid to impose their strict version of Islam across the country. 

Pakistan blames the Afghan government for not taking action against TTP militants, which it alleges operate from safe havens in Afghanistan. Kabul denies the allegations and says it does not allow militants to use its soil to launch attacks against Pakistan.

  • The SCO is a major trans-regional organization collectively representing nearly half of the world’s population
  • Dar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in China’s Tianjin
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, will be leading the Pakistani delegation at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in China today, Monday, the Pakistani foreign ministry said, with member states expected to discuss key regional and global issues at the forum.

The meeting comes amid simmering regional tensions, particularly between India and Pakistan, following New Delhi’s refusal to sign a recent SCO joint statement over its omission of a deadly April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The SCO, a trans-regional bloc comprising China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Central Asian states, is expected to deliberate on pressing regional and global security, connectivity, and economic issues.

Dar is attending the CFM meeting, being held in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on July 14-16, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry.

“The deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the CFM meeting,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

The CFM is the third highest forum in the SCO format that focuses on the issues of international relations as well as foreign and security policies of China-backed SCO.

Last month, Beijing’s bid for enhanced regional leadership suffered a setback when India rejected signing a joint statement put before defense ministers of the SCO, seen by some Western analysts as a regional grouping by China and Russia to counter United States influence in Asia, with New Delhi saying it was pro-Pakistan in not mentioning April’s attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for backing the gunmen behind the April 22 killing of 26 people. Islamabad denies the charge.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the statement diluted India’s position on critical issues such as terrorism and regional security, The Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Singh alleged the joint statement “suited Pakistan’s narrative” because it did not include that attack but mentioned militant activities in Balochistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of backing separatists in its Balochistan province, allegations that India denies.

In May, India and Pakistan exchanged fighter jet, missile, drone and artillery strikes for four days over the Kashmir attack, killing around 70 people on both sides before agreeing to US-brokered ceasefire.

  • Japan’s Yuma Fujiwara scored goals in the 22nd and 38th minutes of game
  • Skipper Tatsuaki Yasui scored the final goal to end Pakistan winning streak
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: Japan defeated Pakistan 3-0 to win the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 final at the National Hockey Training Center in Dazhou, China on Sunday.

Despite both teams attacking each other, the opening quarter of the match ended without a goal. Japan’s Yuma Fujiwara scored the first goal in the seventh minute of the second quarter.

Fujiwara found the net once again in the third quarter, followed by Tatsuaki Yasui extending Japan’s lead to 3-0 on a penalty corner in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“Japan are crowned champions after a commanding 3–0 victory over Pakistan in the final,” the Asian Hockey Federation commented on X.

“A flawless campaign, built on discipline, skill, and teamwork, earns Japan the top spot on the podium.”

Pakistan had entered the final unbeaten, after defeating Malaysia 4-3 in the semifinals.

Prior to that, the Pakistani side beat hosts China 2-1, Bangladesh 6-3, Sri Lanka 9-0 and Hong Kong 8-0.

