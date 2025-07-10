Pakistan joins ASEAN security talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Asia-Pacific tensions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to attend the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting focusing on political and security issues in the Asia-Pacific region, the foreign office said.
Established in 1994, the ARF is a leading platform for multilateral dialogue on regional peace and security. It brings together 27 member countries, including ASEAN states, dialogue partners and other regional stakeholders.
Pakistan joined the forum in 2004 and has since been an active participant in its initiatives.
“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, has arrived in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting,” the foreign office said in a post on social media platform X.
Dar will lead his country’s delegation at the annual ministerial gathering, which is being attended by foreign ministers and senior representatives of ARF member states, alongside the ASEAN Secretary-General, according to a foreign office statement issued a day earlier.
“During his visit to Kuala Lumpur, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will also meet with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other visiting foreign ministers and representatives,” the statement continued.
“He will also engage with the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur,” it added.
The meeting is expected to discuss major security challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on promoting peace, stability and cooperation through dialogue.