Pakistan’s Arslan Ash clinches sixth EVO Tekken title in Las Vegas
The photograph of Pakistan’s renowned Tekken player Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique was displayed on the media wall after he won the Tekken 8 tournament at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2025, in Las Vegas, United States, on August 3, 2025. (Screengrab/X/@Evo)
Updated 04 August 2025
Pakistan’s Arslan Ash clinches sixth EVO Tekken title in Las Vegas
  • Arslan Siddique defeated fellow Pakistani Atif Butt to claim sixth EVO title for Tekken
  • Championship was held in Las Vegas, United States, featuring over 2,500 players worldwide
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s renowned Tekken player Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique has added another title to his name by winning the Tekken 8 tournament at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2025, according to digital platform Red Bull Gaming.

Siddique defeated fellow Pakistani player Atif Butt at the premier global esports event held in Las Vegas, United States, which featured over 2,500 players as part of the Tekken World Tour and Esports World Cup qualifiers.

Red Bull Gaming shared a video of the final round won by Siddique, captioning it: “SIX. TIME. EVO. CHAMPION.”

Siddique hails from Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore and has won international Tekken competitions after learning to play as an eight-year-old in gaming arcades in Pakistan. He was already a well-known name in local gaming circles by his teenage years.

Pakistan has recently taken strides in the gaming arena, particularly in Tekken. In March, a Pakistani team delivered a historic victory in Seoul during a special Tekken 8 event, ending South Korea’s long-standing dominance in competitive Tekken esports.

For years, South Korea had been the leading force in the scene until Siddique began rising to prominence by winning major international tournaments.

In July 2023, he was part of the Pakistani trio that clinched the Nations Cup in Riyadh, the first-ever country-based Tekken tournament, where Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout.

In August 2023, Siddique became the first professional gamer to win the Tekken 7 title four times, and also triumphed at the Uprising Korea 2023 tournament in Seoul.

Over the years, Siddique has secured multiple EVO titles, including EVO Las Vegas (2019, 2023, 2024) and EVO Japan (2019, 2023), cementing his legacy as one of the greatest in Tekken history.

Topics: Arslan Ash eSports TEKKEN 8 Tekken tournament Evolution Championship Series (EVO)

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored
Reuters
Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored
  • India’s test captain Gill has not played a T20 International since July last year
  • India begin their Group A campaign against hosts UAE before meeting Pakistan
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Defending champions India named top order batter Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in their Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for next month’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle order batter Shreyas Iyer, however, could not make the cut in the 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s test captain Gill has not played a T20 International since July last year when he was Suryakumar’s deputy on the tour of Sri Lanka.

“That’s where we started a new cycle,” Suryakumar, who took over T20 captaincy from Rohit Sharma after India won the 20-overs World Cup title last year, told reporters.

“After that he got busy with all the test series and he didn’t get an opportunity to play T20s because he was busy playing test cricket and Champions Trophy.

“So he’s there in the squad and we’re happy to have him.”

India also included Bumrah, whose workload has been a major concern for the team think-tank, which played him in three of the five tests in England earlier this year.

With three opening options in Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson — India could not accommodate Jaiswal.

“With regard to Yashasvi, it’s just unfortunate again,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

“There’s Abhishek Sharma, what he’s done over the last year or so, plus he can bowl a little bit, he gives us that option if required.

“One of these guys was going to miss out, Yashasvi just has to wait for his chance.”

Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side, which also includes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India begin their Group A campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai before meeting arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue four days later.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson 

Topics: asia cup

Over 6,900 rescued in monsoon-hit Pakistan as national survey begins to assess flood damage
Over 6,900 rescued in monsoon-hit Pakistan as national survey begins to assess flood damage
  • Army sets up logistics hubs, medical camps as helicopters airlift food, medicine and evacuation support to remote regions
  • Government says power supply restored in 70 percent of flood-hit areas as key roads reopen across Malakand division
Falak Mahmood Khan

ISLAMABAD: More than 6,900 people have been rescued from flood-hit regions of northern Pakistan and a national survey has been launched to assess damages to homes and public infrastructure after the latest spell of monsoon rains, officials said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference, Pakistan’s armed forces, federal government and disaster management agency officials said they had stepped up coordinated relief and rescue operations in affected parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Nearly 400 people have been killed since Thursday evening in torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan, authorities reported on Tuesday, as operations continue to recover dozens of bodies still buried.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said 356 were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, a mountainous northwest province bordering Afghanistan.

In total, the NDMA added, 706 Pakistanis have died since June 26 due to the monsoon, which is expected to last until mid-September.

“Currently, there are eight units of the infantry and eight units of the FC [frontier constabulary] directly involved in search and rescue and flood relief operations,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, told reporters in Islamabad.

“In the search and rescue work, 6,903 of children and adults have been rescued by the army units,” he continued, adding that over 6,300 people had also received medical treatment.

Chaudhry said logistics bases had been set up in Kanju and Daggar to supply food, tents and medicines, while helicopters were flying emergency aid to remote areas.

Information Minister Ataullah Tarar said 70 percent of the region’s power supply had also been restored, including in districts like Buner, Shangla, Swat and Bajaur, where electrical grids, poles and transformers were destroyed.

He said ministers for energy, communications and Kashmir affairs were deployed in the field to monitor relief operations.

“In Malakand division, the N-90 highway has been fully reopened after clearing all blockades,” he added.

More than 1,200 tents, 3,000 kilograms of medicines and 40 tons of food rations have been dispatched to the flood-hit regions, with over 500 medical camps operational in the area.

Chairman of the NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who also addressed the news conference, said the death toll from this year’s monsoon stood at around 670, with more than 25,000 people rescued during the monsoon season.

He warned of continued risks from localized flooding and cloudbursts in KP, GB, and northern Punjab, with a new monsoon spell expected in the last week of August.

“A complete survey has been launched, which has been started to assess the damage of houses and public infrastructure,” Malik said, adding its findings will be ready by early September.

Malik said more than 50 percent of landslides had been cleared and that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved a special ration package for affected districts.

Aid convoys to Swabi, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla and Swat were also underway, with support from military formations and non-governmental organizations.

“All arms of the state are mobilized in this national response,” he added.

Topics: Pakistan Monsoon 2025

Pakistan completes clearance of 585 companies under new Iraq-Iran pilgrim travel regime
Pakistan completes clearance of 585 companies under new Iraq-Iran pilgrim travel regime
  • Religious affairs ministry says scrutiny of Ziyarat Group Organizers underway, certificates to be issued soon
  • New centralized system replaces decades-old “Salar” model after 40,000 Pakistani pilgrims went missing abroad
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ministry of religious affairs has completed security clearance of 585 companies seeking to organize pilgrimages to holy sites in Iran and Iraq, as authorities move to operationalize a new, tightly regulated travel regime, the ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the ministry has begun scrutinizing applications for registration as Ziyarat Group Organizers (ZGOs), the only entities that will now be authorized to arrange pilgrimages under the restructured system.

“Security clearance of 585 companies has been completed,” the religious affairs ministry spokesman said in a statement. 

“Registration certificates for pilgrimage companies that complete the required documentation are expected to be issued soon.” 

The ministry said 95 new companies had submitted documents during the most recent extension period. Document submission from existing companies will continue until Aug. 31, while new firms can apply until Sept. 10.

The overhaul follows Islamabad’s decision last month to abolish the decades-old Salar system, in which private caravan leaders managed pilgrim travel. The move came after officials confirmed that around 40,000 Pakistani citizens had overstayed or gone missing in Iran, Iraq, and Syria over the past decade.

The government has also barred overland travel for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage, citing militant threats in the restive Balochistan province bordering Iran, meaning all journeys to Iraq and Iran will be arranged through registered tour operators and air travel only.

Under the new Ziyarat Management Policy, all pilgrimages must be organized through licensed groups, with operators directly responsible for ensuring that all travelers return on time. Companies that fail to meet requirements face license cancelation, the ministry has said.

Authorities say the policy aims to address long-standing security and migration concerns flagged by host governments, while restoring credibility to Pakistan’s management of religious tourism.

Topics: Muslim pilgrims Pakistani pilgrims Iraq Iran Ministry of Religious Affairs

Twenty bodies found in Pakistan mountain village after cloudburst flooding
Reuters
Twenty bodies found in Pakistan mountain village after cloudburst flooding
  • The toll contributed to a total of 358 deaths in the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Friday
  • Cloudburst is extreme downpour releasing over 100 mm of rain in one hour, hits about 30 square kilometers area
Reuters

PESHAWAR: Rescue workers on Tuesday recovered more bodies from a mountain village in northwest Pakistan where flash floods triggered by a cloudburst brought down homes and buildings, bringing the death toll there to at least 20, the local district commissioner said.

The toll contributed to a total of 358 deaths in the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Friday – more than 200 of them in the worst hit district of Buner.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority says 30 children are among the dead.

A cloudburst is a rare phenomenon where more than 100 mm (4 inches) of rain falls within an hour in a small area, officials say. Authorities have warned of more rains to come in two spells of monsoon until September 10.

In Buner, there was more than 150 mm of rain within an hour on Friday morning. A massive downpour from another cloudburst struck near Gadoon in the mountains of Swabi district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday.

District Commissioner Nisar Khan said that as well as the death toll there increasing from 11 on Monday, several residents remained missing from the remote village.

“We are utilising all available resources, including heavy machinery such as excavators, to recover the missing bodies,” he said.

The raging flood water came down from the mountains and swept away the houses, he said.

The intense rain has claimed lives and spread destruction in several northwestern districts, with most people killed in flash floods, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

More relief equipment including tents, blankets, electric generators, pumps, medicine and rations have been sent to the flood-affected areas, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

It said the torrential rains and flooding this monsoon season have killed 695 people across Pakistan since late June. 

Topics: cloudburst Pakistan

Pakistan stock market hits 150,000 points for first time
Pakistan stock market hits 150,000 points for first time
  • KSE-100 crosses landmark level, third 50,000 gained in just 10 months, finance adviser says 
  • Rally comes amid signs of economic stabilization under $7 billion IMF bailout approved last year
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s stock market reached a historic milestone on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing at 150,000 points for the first time in its history, a senior government adviser said.

Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the finance minister, wrote on X that the rise reflected growing investor confidence, homegrown reforms, and a more positive macroeconomic outlook.

“Pakistan Stock Exchange Makes New History – Reaches 150,000 Points Mark,” Schehzad said in his post, noting that the index’s growth had sharply accelerated over the past decade.

“First 50,000 took 26 years (1991-2017). Second 50,000 took 8 years (2017-2024). Third 50,000 took just 10 months (Nov 2024–Aug 2025),” he wrote.

Schehzad also highlighted other achievements, including the return of large-cap valuations and a surge in investor participation:

“Total Billion Dollar+ Valuation Companies at PSX are now 16 – highest after 15 in 2018, and only 3 in 2022,” he said, adding that “Number of new investors added in last one year – 73,000, up 22 percent YoY, highest in a single year! Total investors at Pakistan’s public markets now over one million (99 percent with PSX + Mutual Funds).”

The adviser attributed the performance to reforms and improved credibility. Schehzad said Pakistan’s improving global credibility, structural reforms and a stronger macroeconomic outlook were fueling investor confidence and driving the market’s rise.

The rally comes amid signs of stabilization in Pakistan’s economy after securing a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout in September 2024 and recent upgrades by international ratings agencies.

Inflation has eased from a peak of 38 percent in 2023 to 4.1 percent in July 2025, while the rupee has stabilized against the dollar.

Topics: Pakistan Stock Market Pakistan

