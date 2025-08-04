Pakistan’s Arslan Ash clinches sixth EVO Tekken title in Las Vegas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s renowned Tekken player Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique has added another title to his name by winning the Tekken 8 tournament at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2025, according to digital platform Red Bull Gaming.

Siddique defeated fellow Pakistani player Atif Butt at the premier global esports event held in Las Vegas, United States, which featured over 2,500 players as part of the Tekken World Tour and Esports World Cup qualifiers.

Red Bull Gaming shared a video of the final round won by Siddique, captioning it: “SIX. TIME. EVO. CHAMPION.”

Siddique hails from Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore and has won international Tekken competitions after learning to play as an eight-year-old in gaming arcades in Pakistan. He was already a well-known name in local gaming circles by his teenage years.

Pakistan has recently taken strides in the gaming arena, particularly in Tekken. In March, a Pakistani team delivered a historic victory in Seoul during a special Tekken 8 event, ending South Korea’s long-standing dominance in competitive Tekken esports.

For years, South Korea had been the leading force in the scene until Siddique began rising to prominence by winning major international tournaments.

In July 2023, he was part of the Pakistani trio that clinched the Nations Cup in Riyadh, the first-ever country-based Tekken tournament, where Pakistan remained unbeaten throughout.

In August 2023, Siddique became the first professional gamer to win the Tekken 7 title four times, and also triumphed at the Uprising Korea 2023 tournament in Seoul.

Over the years, Siddique has secured multiple EVO titles, including EVO Las Vegas (2019, 2023, 2024) and EVO Japan (2019, 2023), cementing his legacy as one of the greatest in Tekken history.