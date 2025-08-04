You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons win OWCS Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup 2025

Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons win OWCS Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup 2025

Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons win OWCS Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup 2025
Members of Team Falcons celebrate winning OWCS Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup 2025. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtsba

Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons win OWCS Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup 2025

Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons win OWCS Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup 2025
  • Team becomes eligible to win the Esports World Cup Club Championship after successful run in Overwatch 2
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Team Falcons has won the OWCS Midseason Championship at Esports World Cup 2025, becoming the first ever team to win the Jafonso award after qualifying to the tournament through the last chance qualifier.

Named after Joao “Jafonso” Vasconcelos, who, in 2024, was the first, and until now only, player to win an EWC tournament after qualifying through the LCQ, the award celebrates teams who arrive in Riyadh with no guaranteed place in the competition but go on to win the entire tournament.

The Korean roster of Team Falcons arrived in the organization’s home city having just missed out on qualifying to the main event in both the Champions Clash and the OWCS Korea Stage 2. Forced to enter the LCQ, Team Falcons were a favorite to make it to the main event given they are the reigning OWCS world champions, but with other major names such as ZETA DIVISION and Cold Metal in the mix it was not a guarantee.

However, Team Falcons would eventually win the LCQ in convincing fashion, and secure a place in the main event.

From there, Team Falcons eased through their group before taking down Geekay Esports and T1 in the playoffs to reach the grand final. There they faced-off against fellow Middle East organization Al-Qadsiah Esports, but made things look easy with a swift 4-0 victory to earn them the OWCS Midseason Championship title.

“Before this tournament, I had to remind myself I will bring this team back to the top,” said Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun, who earned the Sony MVP award for his performance throughout the event. “I think I proved myself. I am really grateful for it.”

Team Falcons earned 1,000 Club Championship points for their victory, which moves them back into first place in the Club Championship with 3,500 points. As they have now won a trophy at the Esports World Cup 2025, they are eligible to win the Club Championship should they top the table at the end of the event. As the defending champions, finally getting a win under their belt and becoming eligible for the trophy will be a big weight off the shoulders of everyone at Team Falcons.

Week five at the Esports World Cup 2025 takes place until Aug. 10 with finals across “Call of Duty: Warzone,” “EA SPORTS FC 25” and “Rainbow 6 Siege X.”

Topics: eSports Esports World Cup 2025 Saudi Arabia

Related

Twisted Minds reign supreme at ESL Saudi Challenge 2025, advancing to OWCS. supplied
E-sport
Twisted Minds defend Overwatch 2 crown at ESL Saudi Challenge 2025
Esports World Cup 2025 heads into fourth week with four big titles up for grabs
Sport
Esports World Cup 2025 heads into fourth week with four big titles up for grabs

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan
Updated 4 sec ago
AP
Follow

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan
  • No player awarded top-tier contract as PCB splits pool evenly across B, C and D categories
  • Test captain Shan Masood, pacer Naseem Shah demoted as part of PCB’s contract reshuffle
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has downgraded deals for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the latest list of 30 centrally contracted players announced on Tuesday.

Both Babar and Rizwan were in category A but have been relegated to join Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in category B.

The PCB didn’t contract any players at the highest level, instead selecting 10 players in each of the B, C and D categories.

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson said last weekend that Babar needed to work on his strike-rate and playing against spin in the T20 format. Selectors yet again ignored both Babar and Rizwan in the

Pakistan T20 squad for an upcoming tri-series and the Asia Cup.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship and the PCB has demoted its test captain Shan Masood from category B to category D.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who was also dropped for the upcoming T20 tournaments in the United Arab Emirates, was dropped from the second tier to the third tier of contracted players.

Wickekeeper-batter Usman Khan, who chose to play for Pakistan over the UAE, was among the eight international players who didn’t get a central contract.

While some key Pakistan cricketers were demoted, legspinner Ahmed, fast bowler Rauf, opening batter Ayub, T20 captain Agha and legspinner Shadab Khan were all upgraded from C to B category contracts.

The contracts run through June 30, 2026.

Topics: Babar Azam Muhammad Rizwan Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 
The Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh has now entered its seventh week. (SUPPLIED)
Updated 31 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 
  • Just a handful of clubs can still win the title, with the Saudi team lying ahead of Team Liquid in second
Updated 31 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The sixth week of the 2025 Esports World Cup concluded a change in the Club Championship lead, Karmine Corp winning Rocket League and a new back-to-back EWC title winner emerging.

Rocket League

Karmine Corp secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Geekay Esports to cement the roster’s pedigree within Rocket League. The team had an unbeaten run at EWC 25, ending in a near-perfect grand final showing. They had not conceded so much as a single goal until the fourth game of the final, but Geekay Esports prevented them from securing a clean sweep.

The tournament brought 16 top teams to Riyadh to compete for a $1m prize pool, with Karmine Corp claiming $400,000 for their victory. Their performance highlighted why they’re currently the most feared team in Rocket League, with strong showings in the group stage, an impressive win over Team Falcons — the only other LAN winners in 2025 — in the semifinals, and their commanding victory in the grand final.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Twisted Minds took home the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS title after emerging victorious in one of the closest PUBG finals ever. Having been knocked out in the group stage at EWC 24, the club’s performance this year more than made up for that disappointment.

Despite their underwhelming showing last year, they ended on a high with back-to-back PUBG Global Series Finals wins.

That set them up to claim the EWC 25 title in a tough field of 12 teams. Displaying great individual plays, they earned enough points to go into the final match with a small lead. Just Dmytrii “Perfect1ks” Dubenyuk was left alive in the closing moments, but it was enough for Twisted Minds to secure overall victory.

Teamfight Tactics

It was Weibo Gaming from China who secured the title here. They had a tough run, and although not the favorites from the outset, they quickly became one of the standout teams as the event progressed.

Their grand final opponents, Virtus.pro, built a reputation as giant slayers, knocking out both EWC 24 grand final sides on their way.

Ultimately, Weibo Gaming were able to maintain their unbeaten run to lift the trophy. Virtus.pro gave them a hard time of it, but they kept their cool and secured the title with a 3-1 victory.

TEKKEN 8

DN Freecs’ Lim “Ulsan” Soo-hoon was again victorious in TEKKEN 8. After last year’s win, there were high expectations when he took to the stage this year. Despite an early group stage loss to Kim “Kkokkoma” Mu-jong during phase two, Ulsan was able to climb out of the lower bracket and dominate from that point onwards — even taking his revenge by knocking Kkokkoma out of the competition.

With his grand final victory over Yoon “LowHigh” Sun-woong, Ulsan etched his name into the history books by taking won back-to-back EWC TEKKEN 8 titles. Given his dominance, eyes will now turn to EWC 26 — can he do it again and become a three-time champion?

Street Fighter 6 Last Chance Qualifier

Claude Eric “Hurricane” Diboti, a Cameroonian-born UK Street Fighter competitor playing for Wolves Esports, displayed his skill in this intense Street Fighter 6 EWC Last Chance Qualifier. From his first game in the pools, his presence was unmissable — in total, he had nine games and did not lose a single set.

Knocking out a number of notable players on the way, Hurricane will be a player to watch in Week 7 when the Street Fighter 6 tournament begins.

Club Championship

At the end of Week 6, just a handful of clubs are still in the running to take the Club Championship.

There has been another change at the top with Team Falcons back in first place thanks to two third place finishes in PUBG and Rocket League. Though they failed to secure points in Teamfight Tactics and TEKKEN 8, it was still a positive week for the reigning champions.

With just three games left to play in Week 7, and with second-place Team Liquid also competing in all three games, we are in for an incredible week.

Outside those two, third-place Team Vitality can theoretically still win, though it would require them to claim the title in Counter-Strike 2 and Team Falcons to gain zero points in Week 7. They would also need Team Liquid to pick up fewer than 600 points.

Twisted Minds and Virtus.pro share fourth place, and with multiple teams playing next week they are still in with a shot.

However, it will take a sterling effort if they are to catch Team Falcons and Virtus.pro would also need to claim victory in one of those titles to be eligible to win the Club Championship.

Topics: Esport World Cup

Related

Powerhouse Karmine Corp claims the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool, pocketing $400,000. supplied
E-sport
Karmine Corp crush Geekay Esports to claim Rocket League glory at EWC 2025 
NGSC 2025 expands program at world’s largest esports conference with new speakers, forums
Sport
NGSC 2025 expands program at world’s largest esports conference with new speakers, forums

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Follow

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness
  • Meeting in the final for the fourth time this year and first since Wimbledon, Sinner fell behind 5-0 in the first set with nine unforced errors
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

CINCINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open title in a little more than 20 minutes on Monday after top-ranked Jannik Sinner was forced to retire because of illness during the first set.
Meeting in the final for the fourth time this year and first since Wimbledon, Sinner fell behind 5-0 in the first set with nine unforced errors. He was seen with an icepack on his head during a break and retired after playing just 22 minutes.
“Didn’t feel great from yesterday,” Sinner said. “Also during the night, I thought I would recover a bit better, but it was not the case. I just tried to go out for the fans, trying to give a match. But it was not meant to be for me today.”
It was only the third time the Cincinnati Open men’s final ended in a retirement, and the first since 2011 when Novak Djokovic stopped playing in the second set because of a shoulder injury.
“Wanted to wish Jannik a speedy recovery and in a few days, hopefully he’s going to be OK,” Alcaraz said. “For myself, I am really, really happy to lift the trophy. I lost the final here in 2023. I wanted really badly this trophy.”
Sinner, who turned 24 on Saturday, was on 12-match winning streak and had won 26 straight matches on hard courts. He was bidding to become the first player to win back-to-back men’s Cincinnati Open titles since Roger Federer in 2014 and ‘15.
Alcaraz, who is ranked No. 2, now holds a 9-5 advantage in his matchups with the Italian.
Sinner won in four sets at Wimbledon while the Spaniard won a five-set thriller at the French Open and in straight sets in the Rome Masters in May.
Another classic matchup wasn’t to be on Monday. Sinner received medical attention after having his serve broken for the third time and retired moments later.
“After the third game, I just noticed that he wasn’t feeling good,” Alcaraz said. “I know him. I’ve been battling against him, having great matches, great battles. I noticed he was missing more often. It’s pretty weird from him.”
It was only the third time the top two men’s players have met in the Cincinnati Open final, the last being No. 2 Djokovic and No. 1 Alcaraz in 2022 and No. 1 Roger Federer and No. 2 Djokovic in 2012.
No. 3 Iga Swiatek faced No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in the women’s final later Monday.
The Cincinnati Open is considered a tuneup for the US Open, which begins Sunday in New York. The last two years, both the men’s and women’s Cincinnati Open champions went on to win the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Topics: Cincinnati Open Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner ATP

Related

Update Alcaraz to face defending champ Sinner in Cincinnati ATP final
Sport
Alcaraz to face defending champ Sinner in Cincinnati ATP final
Sinner, Sabalenka sail into Cincinnati quarterfinals
Sport
Sinner, Sabalenka sail into Cincinnati quarterfinals

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title
  • The six-time Grand Slam singles champion’s 11th career win at the WTA 1000 level has left her within striking distance of the all-time record of 13 titles held by Serena Williams
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

CINCINNATI: Iga Swiatek filled in a piece of her career tennis puzzle on Monday as she won the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open for the first time with a 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Jasmine Paolini.
The final lasting for just under two hours featured 16 break-point chances, with the Polish winner converting on six of 10 while Paolini struggled to make the most of her break opportunities.
The six-time Grand Slam singles champion’s 11th career win at the WTA 1000 level has left her within striking distance of the all-time record of 13 titles held by Serena Williams. Swiatek won the Cincinnati without dropping a set.
The 24-year-old backed up her breakthrough Wimbledon trophy with the Midwest honors and now heads to the last Grand Slam of the season at the US Open with a major confidence boost after the 24th title of her career.
Swiatek also climbed to within 500 points of current WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka, with the lead at the top of the table likely to be in play at the Open when it begins on Sunday.
Swiatek had stalled twice at the last two editions at the semifinal stage and now has only the Canadian tournament where she has not reached the final at a 1000 event.
Swiatek began on the wrong foot as she lost serve to trail 0-3. But the situation was only temporary as the former number one immediately began her turnaround.
The Pole answered immediately with two breaks of serve and moved to a 5-3 lead
But Paolini earned another break in the 10th game, saving a Swiatek set point to square the final at five-all.
Paolini dropped serve for 5-6, giving her opponent the chance to produce a love game and claim the opener 7-5 after just under an hour on court.
The second set was a roller coaster, with the pair twice swapping breaks of serve before Swiatek salvaged a pair of break points to lead 5-3 and then serving out the winner two games later.

Topics: Cincinnati Open WTA Iga Swiatek Jasmine Paolini

Related

World No. 3 Swiatek powers past Rybakina into Cincinnati WTA final
Sport
World No. 3 Swiatek powers past Rybakina into Cincinnati WTA final
Sabalenka stunned by Rybakina in Cincinnati, Alcaraz into semifinal
Tennis
Sabalenka stunned by Rybakina in Cincinnati, Alcaraz into semifinal

FIFA hit with $76m claim by Lassana Diarra in decade-long football transfer rules case

FIFA hit with $76m claim by Lassana Diarra in decade-long football transfer rules case
Updated 18 August 2025
AP
Follow

FIFA hit with $76m claim by Lassana Diarra in decade-long football transfer rules case

FIFA hit with $76m claim by Lassana Diarra in decade-long football transfer rules case
  • Diarra’s case, which is back in court in Belgium, is supported by the global players’ union FIFPRO, its European division and their national member union in France
Updated 18 August 2025
AP

GENEVA: Lawyers for former France international Lassana Diarra said Monday he is claiming €65 million ($76 million) from FIFA and the Belgian Football Federation after a landmark legal win about transfer rules.

Diarra’s decade-long challenge to FIFA after a breakdown in relations with his former club Lokomotiv Moscow led to a ruling at the European Court of Justice last October that some aspects of football transfer rules do not comply with the 27-nation European Union’s labor and competition laws.

Lawyers for the 40-year-old former Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder cited “unsuccessful settlement negotiations with FIFA” for the financial claim for damages throughout his career.

“Lassana Diarra is claiming €65 million gross (€35 million net) in compensation from FIFA and the Belgian Football Association,” his legal firm Dupont Hissel said in a statement.

FIFA said it would not comment about “on-going legal matters” — the latest high-stakes legal challenge to their authority.

Football’s governing body said in a statement it “has been working with its stakeholders to amend its regulations following the guidance offered by the ECJ.”

Diarra’s case, which is back in court in Belgium, is supported by the global players’ union FIFPRO, its European division and their national member union in France.

The legal case started in the home country of Charleroi, the Belgian club that wanted to sign Diarra after his contract in Moscow was terminated.

FIFA transfer rules at the time made the player and the potential signing club liable for paying the former club when a contract was ruled to have been broken without “just cause.” The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld FIFA’s ruling in favor of Lokomotiv.

The case was sent to the European court in Luxembourg which said some aspects of the FIFA rules “hinder the free movement of players and competition between clubs.”

Diarra’s dispute with Lokomotiv and FIFA forced him to miss the 2014-15 season. He then signed for Marseille and ended his career at Paris Saint-Germain six years ago.

“I am doing this for myself,” Diarra said in a statement Monday published by his lawyers. “And if I have been able to hold out against the FIFA steamroller, it is because I had a good career.”

“But I have also done it for all the up and coming, lesser known players who do not have the financial and psychological means to challenge FIFA before real judges,” he said.

Diarra’s lawyers also are working on a class action suit filed this month against FIFA and some national football federations in Europe which claims could benefit 100,000 players over more than two decades.

Topics: Lassana Diarra FIFA Belgian Football Federation

Related

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemns ‘unacceptable’ racism after incidents at German Cup games
Sport
FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemns ‘unacceptable’ racism after incidents at German Cup games
FIFA faces Dutch class action over player transfer regulations
Sport
FIFA faces Dutch class action over player transfer regulations

Latest updates

Jordan dispatches 191st aid convoy to Gaza, UAE air drops relief support for Palestinians
Jordan dispatches 191st aid convoy to Gaza, UAE air drops relief support for Palestinians
Japan’s defense minister visits Turkiye for talks on defense cooperation, drones
Japan’s defense minister visits Turkiye for talks on defense cooperation, drones
Russian strategic bombers fly over Sea of Japan, Russian defense ministry says
Russian strategic bombers fly over Sea of Japan, Russian defense ministry says
Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 
Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 
Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Oil Updates — crude slips as market ponders potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.