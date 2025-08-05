You are here

Dutch are first to buy US arms for Ukraine under NATO scheme
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans addresses a NATO Defence Industry Forum, on the sidelines of a NATO summit, in The Hague, Netherlands June 24, 2025. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Dutch are first to buy US arms for Ukraine under NATO scheme
  Under the scheme, countries pay Washington for defense systems and munitions in US warehouses that are then shipped to Ukraine
AFP
THE HAGUE: The Netherlands will buy 500 million euros ($577 million) of US weapons for Ukraine, becoming the first NATO member to fund a full package under a new scheme to speed deliveries from American stockpiles, the defense ministry said.
The purchase will be under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism launched by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte last month.
Under the scheme, countries pay Washington for defense systems and munitions in US warehouses that are then shipped to Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022.
“The Netherlands is now taking the lead in supplying military equipment from American stockpiles,” Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said on X.
“By supporting Ukraine with determination, we are increasing the pressure on Russia to negotiate.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in a call on Monday evening.
“These weapons are badly needed,” Schoof posted on X, highlighting the near-daily drone and missile attacks by Russia.
The Dutch package includes US Patriot missile parts and other systems tailored to Ukraine’s front-line requirements, according to the defense ministry.
Brekelmans called the Russian air strikes “pure terror” and warned that Moscow’s advance into Ukrainian territory could pose a broader threat to Europe.
“The more Russia dominates Ukraine, the greater the danger to the Netherlands and our NATO allies,” he said.
Washington is releasing military support for Ukraine in $500 million tranches under the PURL mechanism.
While other allies have pledged to join the initiative, the Netherlands is the first to transfer funds.
It has already pledged tanks, drones, ammunition and support for F-16 training and delivery to Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the move, calling it a vital first step under the new framework. “Great to see the Netherlands taking the lead and funding the first package of US military equipment for Ukraine,” he said on X.
“I thank Allies for getting Ukraine the equipment it urgently needs to defend against Russian aggression.”

