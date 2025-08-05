War draws closer in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region

You are here

An FPV drone operated by a Ukrainian serviceman of the Black Arrow battalion flies during a test flight before a combat mission, in the Dnipropetrovsk region (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
  Following months of clashes, Russian troops claimed to have captured three villages in the region in July
AFP
MEZHOVA: Gazing out at his vast, sun-drenched field of wheat in eastern Ukraine, farmer Sergii Dozhenko is nervous.
“Each year, the front line gets closer,” he told AFP. “I’m scared.”
One year ago, he said, it was some 60 kilometers (37 miles) away. Russian forces have closed in half that distance since.
What’s more, their drones have in recent weeks killed farmers across his central region of Dnipropetrovsk which has largely been spared fighting that has ravaged swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine.
Following months of clashes, Russian troops claimed to have captured three villages in the region in July — a first in nearly three and a half years of war.
Ukraine has denied those claims but Sergii still is constantly scanning the sky for Russian explosive drones.
“Fields are burning. People are fleeing, leaving behind barren land,” he said.
To counter the advances, Kyiv is building defensive lines further westwards, and parts of Sergii’s land have been dug up for trenches and lined with barbed wire.
“This might be the last year we harvest here ... It will probably be the last,” he said.

In Mezhove, a garrison town close to the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers reject Russia’s claim of having captured the village of Dachne.
They said the troops only entered before being driven out.
“Russians love symbols. They send soldiers to die just to plant a flag,” said Andrii, a regiment commander, who declined to give his last name.
But few civilians venture south of the town onto a road that leads to the battles some 12 kilometers (seven miles).
Sitting on a bench, pensioners Olga and Zoya watch a cloud of black smoke rising above a charred field — another farmer targeted by a drone.
A week earlier, one of their friends was killed the same way, they said.
Olga, 71, said the situation worsened in early July when Moscow reached the region’s border.
Zoya, who like Olga declined to give her last name, said she was reluctantly planning to evacuate but did not want to leave behind her cow, Lypka.
“I don’t know how much time I have left,” she said, breaking into tears.
“Not enough to see Ukraine’s victory,” she added.
Eighty kilometers away, a large center for displaced people is now always full.
AFP reporters saw evacuees being dropped off in vans. Their suitcases, plastic bags and pets piled up.
Some were crying on the phone, others had a vacant stare.
Among them were some who had already fled their homes further east and are now forced to move again.
Alla Ryabtseva, a 57-year-old coordinator at the center who is herself a displaced person from eastern Ukraine, said these people had no hesitation about moving again.
“They have already experienced fear and understand the danger,” she explained.
She said the first large wave of displaced people arrived at the center in early June as fighting intensified near the region and the authorities issued evacuation orders.
The Kremlin has already laid claim to five regions of Ukraine — an annexation that is not recognized by the international community.
Dnipropetrovsk would be a sixth.

At a Pavlograd hospital, Natan, a psychiatrist, said people living in the region were suffering from “anxiety, excessive worry, insomnia.”
Above all, he said, there is a “fear of not knowing what will happen next — whether to stay or leave.”
Even though there is daily anxiety from air strikes “when reports say our troops have pushed back the Russians, people become more calm,” the 44-year-old doctor, who declined to give his last name, told AFP.
In the hospital corridors, men with drawn faces waited outside the office of Marina Huebner, head of the rehabilitation department.
“The front is getting closer. There are bombings, sleepless nights,” she told AFP.
The hospital is the last before the front line and it sends out medical teams closer to combat areas to help stranded civilians.
“We are essentially like a fortress here, on the first line,” Huebner said.

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait

Updated 4 sec ago
Follow

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait
Updated 4 sec ago
The cargo of live birds was intercepted by customs officials at the airport on July 31
Parrots, songbirds and birds of prey are among the most trafficked birds for the exotic pet trade

LAGOS: Customs officials at Nigeria’s Lagos international airport said they had seized more than 1,600 parrots and canaries that were being transported to Kuwait without a permit, in one of the biggest such seizures in years.

The cargo of live birds, which included ring-necked parakeets and yellow-fronted canaries, was intercepted by customs officials at the airport on July 31, the agency said in a statement late on Monday.

Nigeria, which has become a transit hub for trafficking in wildlife and wildlife products, is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Parrots, songbirds and birds of prey are among the most trafficked birds for the exotic pet trade, private collections and for feathers or trophies, according to the United Nations 2024 World Wildlife Report.

Michael Awe, a customs controller at Lagos airport, said the birds were not accompanied by a CITES permit and other documents required to prove they were legally obtained.

“No illegal shipment will slip through the cracks under my watch at the airport, because the eagle eyes of my command officers are everywhere to detect and intercept,” he said in the statement.

Awe said customs were investigating those responsible for the illicit cargo, adding that the birds would be handed over to the National Parks Service.

Iberia probes 'Free Palestine' message on kosher meals

Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals

Iberia probes ‘Free Palestine’ message on kosher meals
  Several Jewish passengers on a flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid received meal trays marked with the initials "FP" for "Free Palestine"
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP

MADRID: Spanish airline Iberia said Tuesday that it had opened an investigation after a passenger who requested a kosher meal received his food tray with the words “Free Palestine” written on the packaging.
Several other Jewish passengers on the flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid received meal trays marked with the initials “FP” for “Free Palestine,” according to DAIA, the umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community, calling it a “serious act of antisemitism.”
“We strongly condemn this discriminatory act and have contacted the airline authorities to demand explanations and immediate action,” the group said in a message posted on X.
The post included a photo showing a meal tray with a handwritten white label marked “Free Palestine” in black letters.
Kosher refers to food prepared according to Jewish dietary laws.
In a statement, Iberia confirmed that some passengers on the flight that landed early Tuesday reported “handwritten pro-Palestinian messages” on their meal packaging.
“The Iberia crew documented the incident and took action to assist those affected. The captain personally approached them to apologize on behalf of the airline,” the statement said.
The airline said it was conducting an internal investigation and working with its catering providers to determine how the labels were added.
Iberia also said it “categorically rejects any form of discrimination, incitement to hatred, or behavior that undermines the dignity of individuals.”
Last month, dozens of Jewish teenagers from France were removed from a Vueling flight departing Valencia in Spain.
The airline said they had engaged in disruptive behavior including tampering with life jackets and oxygen masks.
Some parents, however, alleged the removal was antisemitic, saying the group was expelled after one teen sang a song in Hebrew.
Vueling is part of International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns Iberia, British Airways and the Irish airline Aer Lingus.P

Topics: Spain Palestine

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump's third-country plan

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump’s third-country plan
Updated 05 August 2025
AP
Follow

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump’s third-country plan

Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from the US under Trump’s third-country plan
  The US is seeking more deals with African countries to take deportees under President Donald Trump's plans to expel people
Updated 05 August 2025
AP

KIGALI: Rwanda agreed to accept up to 250 deportees from the United States under the Trump administration’s expanding third-country deportation program, its government said Tuesday.
The US is seeking more deals with African countries to take deportees under President Donald Trump’s plans to expel people who he says entered the US illegally and are “the worst of the worst.”
Rwanda government spokesperson Yolande Makolo confirmed the details in an email to The Associated Press. She didn’t immediately give a timeline for the deportations.
The US has already sent 13 immigrants to two other African nations, South Sudan and Eswatini. It has also deported hundreds of Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama.
The Trump administration described the eight men sent to South Sudan and the five men sent to Eswatini last month as dangerous criminals who had been convicted of crimes in the US Both those countries have declined to give details of their deals with the US
Rwanda, an East African nation of around 15 million people, struck a deal in 2022 with the UK to accept migrants while their claims for asylum in Britain were being processed. That contentious agreement was criticized by rights groups and others as being unethical and unworkable and was ultimately scrapped, with Britain’s Supreme Court ruling in 2023 that it was unlawful.
Rwanda said in May it was in negotiations with the US over a deportation agreement.

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Follow

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town

India deploys rescue teams as flood swamps Himalayan town
  • The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning for the tourist region of Dharali in Uttarakhand state
  • Deadly floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP

DEHRADUN, India: Rescue teams deployed Tuesday to India’s Himalayan region after flash floods tore down a mountain valley, appearing to wipe away much of a town, where at least four people were missing.

Videos broadcast on Indian media showed a surge of muddy water sweeping away multi-story apartment blocks in the tourist region of Dharali in Uttarakhand state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand state chief minister, said rescue teams had been deployed “on a war footing.”

A local disaster official said at least four people were missing, while others warned the number was likely to rise.

“Luckily, most of the people were at a fair in a safe location,” said an official, who asked not to be named since he was not authorized to speak to the media.

India’s army said its first teams had reached the town.

“A massive mudslide struck Dharali … triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement,” it said.

Dhami said the flood was caused by a sudden and intense downpour. “News of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst... is extremely sad and distressing,” he said.

There were no immediate reports of confirmed casualties.

“I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored,” Dhami added in a statement. “I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning for the area, and recorded “extremely heavy” rainfall of around 21 centimeters (eight inches) in isolated parts of Uttarakhand.

Deadly floods and landslides are common during the monsoon season from June to September but experts say climate change, coupled with urbanization, is increasing their frequency and severity.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said last year that increasingly intense floods and droughts are a “distress signal” of what is to come as climate change makes the planet’s water cycle ever more unpredictable.

Ex-British Army head urged Palestine Action crackdown at behest of US company: Report

Ex-British Army head urged Palestine Action crackdown at behest of US company: Report
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Ex-British Army head urged Palestine Action crackdown at behest of US company: Report

Ex-British Army head urged Palestine Action crackdown at behest of US company: Report
  • Lord Dannatt has served as paid adviser to military firm Teledyne since 2022
  • After activists damaged its factory, he allegedly sought to influence criminal investigation
Updated 05 August 2025
Arab News

LONDON: The former head of the British Army and a House of Lords peer, Richard Dannatt, urged government ministers to crack down on Palestine Action at the behest of a US arms company that employs him as an adviser, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

He wrote privately to two Home Office ministers, requesting that they confront the “threat” posed by the activist group, the newspaper reported.

It came after Palestine Action in 2022 targeted a factory operated by Teledyne, a US multinational that sells military technologies, and which has employed Dannatt as a paid adviser since the year of the demonstration.

Four of the group’s activists broke into the Welsh factory to protest the sale of arms to Israel. Two years ago, they were convicted of conspiring to damage the factory.

Palestine Action was listed as a terrorist organization in the UK last month after it carried out a demonstration on a British airbase, damaging Royal Air Force aircraft.

A court case that involved one of the four activists involved in the 2022 protest heard allegations that Dannatt was “seeking to influence” the criminal investigation into Palestine Action.

According to court information, the chief police officer leading the probe told Teledyne executives: “It would not be wise to have a member of the House of Lords poking around in a live criminal case.”

Dannatt said the allegations were “baseless” and he was unaware of the exchanges mentioned in court.

Separately, the life peer is under investigation over two sets of allegations relating to alleged lobbying, which Parliament expressly forbids.

Ten days after the 2022 factory protest, Sgt. Alex Stuart of Dyfed-Powys police, head of the resultant criminal investigation, sent an email to four of his superiors.

He had already spoken to the factory’s general manager, who had told him that a senior US-based Teledyne executive had “spoken to Lord Richard Dannatt about Palestine Action.”

Stuart wrote: “Lord Dannatt was chief of the army general staff. He’s now a life peer. He has an invested interest (sic) in this aspect of UK trade and investment, particularly military projects.

“Essentially, there have been an indication that he wants this case to be explained, and he wants to have some input on it.

“They haven’t explained exactly what he wants, however I have told them that it would not be wise to have a member of the House of Lords poking around in a live criminal case.”

Later that year, Dannatt held an online call with the factory’s general manager and a senior member of Teledyne.

He told The Guardian that the multinational had “contacted me to seek my assistance in raising concerns by the company to the government with regard to attacks on their premises.

“They briefed me on the Palestine Action attacks, and I then agreed to write to the home secretary.”

The former army chief sent a letter to then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, which declared his advisory role “at the outset.”

In the letter, he said: “The threat from Palestine Action has more widespread implications for security and the economy within the UK.

“The slow pace at which the British legal system has been working to take action against those involved in the trespass and criminal damage resulting from such ‘direct action’ has served to embolden Palestine Action and their continued recruitment drive for individuals who are prepared to commit arrestable offences.”

Last year, he again contacted the government to address new “attacks” on Teledyne facilities in the UK.

Company officials had again requested that he raise their concerns to the British government, he told The Guardian.

In a letter to Security Minister Dan Jarvis, Dannatt said he would be “very grateful to receive assurance from the current government that the threat posed by Palestine Action continues to be fully recognized by our security services and that appropriate action is being taken.”

Latest updates

Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
Netanyahu says Israel must complete defeat of Hamas to free hostages
US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
US house speaker condemned over West Bank visit
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, Mali says
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Sri Lankan envoy hails Kingdom’s Islamic efforts
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers
Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers

