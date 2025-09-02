You are here

Son of Norway princess to go on trial in February

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
  • Marius Borg Hoiby was charged on August 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends
OSLO: The son of Norway’s crown princess will go on trial in February accused of raping four women, an Oslo court said Tuesday, a case that could see him jailed for up to 10 years.
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from another relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, was charged on August 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends.
It is the biggest scandal to hit the Norwegian royal family.
Seven women are listed as victims in the case, four of them of rapes, including one of Hoiby’s ex-girlfriends, Nora Haukland, and glamor model and pop singer Linni Meister.
The trial will take place in the Oslo district court from February 3 until March 13, it said.
Hoiby, 28, was arrested on August 4, 2024, suspected of having assaulted his then-girlfriend.
He has admitted to acts of violence in that case, but has denied the other charges against him, according to his lawyers.
In a public statement 10 days after his August 2024 arrest, he said he had acted “under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument,” having suffered from “mental troubles” and struggling “for a long time with substance abuse.”
The four rapes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023 and 2024, the last one after the police investigation began.
No members of the royal family have been called as witnesses in the case.
“Everyone involved in this case undoubtedly finds this all very difficult and trying,” Haakon said on August 19, the day after the charges against his stepson were announced.
“It is now up to the courts to decide on the final outcome,” he said.
Hoiby is not technically a member of the royal family, and therefore has no official public role.
Haakon and Mette-Marit have two children together, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, aged 21 and 19.

JAKARTA: A new solidarity movement has emerged across Southeast Asia, as people started to place fake orders on delivery apps — not to receive meals, but to support Indonesian app-based drivers, as many have been struggling to stay afloat amid closures following nationwide protests.

The mass protests led by students and workers that broke out in Jakarta last week were sparked by controversial perks and housing allowances for lawmakers. Anger grew further after an armed police vehicle ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery driver, Affan Kurniawan, at a protest site.

At least nine people have been killed since as mass demonstrations spread to other major cities, with more people joining in — including thousands of Indonesian app-based drivers — to protest police violence, corruption and social inequality.

Constant social media updates and videos shared real-time by protesting Indonesians have sparked a massive show of solidarity in other Southeast Asian countries. One campaign in particular gained massive traction, when an X user suggested a way in which others can support Indonesians by giving delivery riders orders from abroad.

In step-by-step posts that have since gained more than 57 million views, the Thailand-based user, @sighyam, who goes by Yammi, explained how to order food, beverage, first aid kits and give tips through delivery apps.

“What I saw in Indonesia was a gross violation of not just human rights, but of the ability for us as human beings and our rights to demonstrate our voices in public spaces. And for Affan to be run over by a police vehicle was shocking for me. It made me so emotional,” Yammi told Arab News on Tuesday.

He soon figured out a way to act and encouraged others to do the same.

“So many people … hopped on board. I feel really proud of everyone,” he said. “Young people and our generation — I’m talking Generation Z — are really plugged into what’s happening and we’re seeing and we’re connecting with each other’s shared struggles. So, when we show each other solidarity, we’re also validating our own efforts in our own countries, and I think that’s really powerful.”

As Yammi’s call became a trending topic on X over the weekend, thousands from across the region and beyond have been sharing screenshots of their orders for and interactions with Indonesian drivers.

“When the riders received the food, many of them were visibly touched. Some expressed gratitude, while others were quietly surprised because they did not expect anyone to think of their situation,” said Min, who supported the campaign from Malaysia.

“Solidarity is not always about grand gestures, it can also be about empathy, about making sure ordinary people like the riders who kept working despite the risks, feel seen and supported … supporting them, even in a simple way, made me realize how important it is to look beyond the headlines and also care for the individuals who are silently affected by the bigger events.”

Tine, who is based in the Philippines, said she could easily relate to what is happening in Indonesia.

“I sympathize with their situation as someone who also comes from a Southeast Asian country currently facing issues with corruption,” she told Arab News.

“It’s really heartwarming. I’m glad to see SEAblings, as what many call us now, connect and support one another in this way.”

The call for solidarity was also answered by Singaporeans. Among them was Nurul A’ini, who said she felt inspired seeing how many people engaged with the original post.

“As a Singaporean, I know how much we depend on drivers and delivery riders here, too, and I can imagine how tough it must be for those in Indonesia, who are struggling even more,” she said.

“Supporting them is not just about giving food or money. It’s about showing that they’re not alone and that we see their hard work … at the end of the day, we’re all neighbors in this region, and lending a hand, even in small ways, can mean a lot. That’s why I felt it was important to also step up and contribute.”

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a meeting on Tuesday on how to tackle illegal immigration, including moving asylum seekers out of hotels to accommodation on industrial sites and introducing digital ID cards.

Immigration is now the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over the economy, as the country faces a record number of both asylum claims and arrivals by migrants in small boats from Europe, including more than 28,000 this year.

Starmer told his cabinet of ministers on Tuesday that it was “easy to understand the frustration people feel at the level of illegal crossings” and the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, his spokesperson told reporters.

At the meeting later on Tuesday, Starmer will look at issues such as “cracking down on pull factors and illegal working, including exploring options around digital ID, accelerating the closure of hotels and looking at better forms of accommodation,” the spokesperson said.

The government will look at options including housing asylum seekers in accommodation on industrial sites and military bases, the spokesperson said.

Under British law, the government must provide accommodation for asylum seekers who would otherwise be homeless.

Hotels were once only used to house asylum seekers in emergencies. But they were increasingly employed as accommodation for asylum seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic when the government imposed social distancing rules.

Currently there are just over 32,000 migrants in more than 200 hotels across the country, according to government figures up to the end of June.

MOSCOW: Slovakia wants to normalize its relations with Moscow and is increasing imports of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The comments clashed with the position of the European Union, which is seeking to wean itself off Russian energy imports to punish Moscow over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and come at a critical phase in efforts to end the conflict.

Populist-led Slovakia and Hungary — both EU members — have sought to maintain political ties with Russia, which supplies the majority of their oil needs.

“I want to say openly that we are extremely interested in standardization of relations between the Slovak Republic and the Russian Federation,” Fico said during the meeting with Putin on the sidelines of China’s World War Two anniversary celebrations in Beijing.

“Let’s get back to what used to be typical for countries when it comes to economic cooperation,”
he added.

The EU has vowed to end its decades-old energy relations with former top gas supplier Moscow and is aiming to phase out all Russian energy imports by the end of 2027.

Hungary and Slovakia, however, oppose the plan, arguing that switching to alternatives would increase energy prices.

“I want to thank you for the safe and regular gas supplies that we receive through TurkStream,” Fico told Putin as the two met.

TurkStream remains the only pipeline carrying Russian gas to Europe after blasts stopped exports via the Nord Stream 1 pipelines in September 2022 and as transit via Ukraine was halted on January 1.

Slovakia has so far this year imported about 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas through Hungary, which is its most direct link to the TurkStream pipeline, according to data from Slovak transit company EUstream.

A project is currently under way to increase the cross-border capacity for gas flow from Hungary to Slovakia, including gas originating from the Turkstream pipeline, to 4.4 bcm from 3.5 bcm.

Fico, meanwhile, said Slovakia had restarted issuing visas to Russian citizens, a service that was suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said Slovakia was also interested in Russian companies potentially participating in a new nuclear power plant, a project the government aims to grant to US firm Westinghouse.

Fico will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, he said. That meeting had previously been scheduled to take place in eastern Slovakia.

The prime minister said he planned to raise the issue of recent Ukrainian attacks, which temporarily stopped Russian oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary in the last two weeks.

LONDON: Police arrested five “key spokespeople” for an organization campaigning against the UK government’s designation of Palestine Action as a “terrorist group” in “dawn raids” on Tuesday, the group said.
Defend Our Juries has organized several demonstrations against the government’s contentious July 5 Palestine Action ban, leading to hundreds of arrests with police charging scores of people under anti-terror laws.
The campaigners had been due to hold an online press conference later Tuesday ahead of another planned “Lift the Ban” protest in London this weekend, but postponed the briefing after what they called the “dystopian crackdown.”
“Counter-terrorism police arrested five of Defend Our Juries’ key spokespeople in dawn raids in London this morning over Lift the Ban protests,” it said in a statement.
“This is scandalous,” a spokesperson added, calling it “an unprecedented assault on free speech in our country.”
“This level of political repression is not what we expect in a democracy — it’s the kind of tactic typically associated with authoritarian regimes around the world,” the spokesperson said.
London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Defend Our Juries vowed to press ahead with its latest planned demonstration on Saturday in Parliament Square, claiming that 1,000 people had pledged to hold signs saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”
More than 700 people who have held up such signs at previous protests over the last two months have been arrested under anti-terror laws for showing support for a proscribed organization.
Police said Monday a further 47 people had been accused of showing support for a banned group, meaning 114 Palestine Action supporters have now been charged with the offense.
The arrests were made under the Terrorism Act 2000, which the government also used to proscribe Palestine Action.
Interior minister Yvette Cooper accuses it of orchestrating “aggressive and intimidatory attacks against businesses, institutions and the public.”
Its outlawing came after the group took responsibility for breaking into a Royal Air Force base in June and spraying two aircraft with red paint, causing an estimated £7 million ($10 million) in damage.
Palestine Action said its activists were protesting Britain’s support for Israel amid the war in Gaza.
Critics, including the United Nations and groups such as Amnesty International and Greenpeace, have condemned the group’s proscription as legal overreach and a threat to free speech.

NEW DELHI: India has announced plans to strengthen its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, aiming to boost non-oil bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, amid changing global trade dynamics and sharp increases in US tariffs.

UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani Al-Zeyoudi visited India over the weekend for talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and business leaders in Mumbai.

“The meeting reviewed the progress made under CEPA and reaffirmed the shared vision of expanding bilateral trade towards the target of USD 100 billion non-oil, non-precious metals trade by 2030,” India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Monday.

“Discussions included collaboration in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, supply chain resilience, and healthcare.”

The ministers co-chaired meetings with representatives of the pharmaceutical and food sectors.

“In the pharma sector, key issues were discussed in light of evolving geopolitical challenges,” the ministry said.

“Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi underlined that despite global turbulence, the India–UAE partnership has emerged as a resilient driver of growth.”

The announcement to boost UAE-India ties under CEPA comes as many sectors in India look for ways to offset the impact of the Donald Trump administration’s recent 50 percent tariff hike on Indian goods — expected to significantly slow India’s exports to the US, which has been a top market.

In effect since May 1, 2022, the UAE-India CEPA has reduced tariffs on about 80 percent of all goods and provided zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports.

Bilateral non‑oil trade reached $65 billion in 2024, according to UAE Ministry of Economy data.

Non-oil exports from India to the UAE reached $27.4 billion in the financial year 2023–24, marking an average annual growth of 25.6 percent since the CEPA came into effect. The surge has been led by sectors such as gems and jewelry, electrical machinery, chemicals, and smartphones.

“We are looking to diversify our trade basket, our products and also looking at important markets in the Gulf and Middle East. We can work on alternative markets for our products,” Manish Mohan, senior director for the Gulf and Middle East at Confederation of Indian Industry, told Arab News.

“UAE is a very important gateway to Africa, Europe and Central Asia … We have already achieved a great success in CEPA, and we are looking at deeper investment and economic opportunities.”

