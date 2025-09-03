You are here

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025
An employee of a foreign exchange shop counts U.S. dollar banknotes from behind a glass booth in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 7, 2023. (REUTERS/File)
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025

Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025
  • Financial assistance given to overseas nationals as death compensations, recovery of dues, claims settlement
  • UAE missions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi provided over $70,891 in assistance, handled more than 250 death cases
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government provided Rs21.9 million [$77,600] in legal and financial assistance to its overseas nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the first quarter of 2025, state-run media reported on Wednesday. 

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said the government provided a total of Rs49.2 million [$174,358] in legal and financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis around the world during the first three months of 2025. 

The report said Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) appointed by the government in various countries provided this assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims.

The government disbursed $174,358 in financial and legal assistance to overseas Pakistanis in first quarter of 2025, providing crucial support to distressed families and assisting with the repatriation of deceased individuals. It said a significant portion of this aid was extended through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), which serves as the main channel for relief. 

“In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.9 [$6,730] million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses,” APP reported. 

“The UAE missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi together provided over Rs 20 million [$70,891], handling more than 250 death-related cases,” it added. 

The report said Pakistan’s government provided financial assistance exceeding Rs10 million [$35,454] to bereaved families in Malaysia, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million [$6,730] for similar purposes.

“Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are two of the most preferred destinations for Pakistani laborers across the world. The two Gulf countries are the top sources of foreign remittances for Pakistan, where millions of expatriates reside. 

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference
  • Four-member delegation led by Chief Islamic Justice of Palestine Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash
  • Annual conference features discussions on life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Updated 5 min 4 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A four-member Palestinian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to attend the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference slated to be held on Sept. 6, Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry said.

The Seerat-un-Nabi Conference is Pakistan’s largest annual religious gathering dedicated to discussions on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is organized each year by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and coincides with the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which Muslims commemorate as the month of the Prophet’s birth.

This conference’s theme for this year focuses on the state’s responsibilities in teaching the beneficial use of social media in light of the Prophet’s teachings. This year’s edition will be the 50th conference and part of nationwide observances to mark the 1500th year since the Prophet’s birth.

“A high-level Palestinian delegation led by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Chief Islamic Justice of Palestine and Adviser to the President on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations, arrived in Islamabad today as state guests of the Government of Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) said in a statement.

It said the delegation includes Ahmad Hussein, a judge and scholar of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque; Ghassan Al-Rajabi, a judge and scholar of the Ibrahimi Mosque; and Hamza Dana, director general of the Office of the Chief Islamic Justice.

The Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan as Israel presses on with its military operations in Gaza. Israel has killed over 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, prompting growing international calls for a ceasefire and for Israel to be held accountable for war crimes.

Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake

Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake
Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake

Thousands of Afghans expelled from Pakistan despite quake
  • Pakistan launched deportation drive to expel “illegal” immigrants in 2023, citing uptick in violent attacks
  • More than 1.2 million Afghans have since returned from Pakistan, including over 443,000, according to UN
Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
AFP

PESHAWAR: Thousands of Afghans who were registered as refugees have surged over the border from Pakistan in recent days, with officials telling AFP returns have escalated despite the weekend’s deadly earthquake in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has hosted Afghans fleeing violence for more than four decades, from the Soviet invasion to the 2021 Taliban takeover.

Various cohorts of Afghans have found differing degrees of stability, including access to work and education, in neighboring Pakistan. Some were born and raised there, while others transited en route to resettlement in the West.

However, Pakistan’s government, citing an uptick in violent attacks and insurgent campaigns, launched a crackdown in 2023 to evict them, painting the population as “terrorists and criminals.”

More than 1.2 million Afghans have since been forced to return from Pakistan, including more than 443,000 this year alone, according to the United Nations.

The crackdown has most recently targeted an estimated 1.3 million refugees with UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, with Islamabad setting a deadline of September 1 for them to leave or face arrest and deportation.

At the Chaman border crossing, “more than 4,000 people have left ever since the deadline ended,” local administrator Habib Bangulzai told AFP.

In Spin Boldak on the Afghan side, migrant registration official Abdul Latif Hakimi estimated that “250 to 300 families are returning” daily since August 31.

At the Torkham crossing further north, more than 6,300 PoR holders returned on Tuesday alone, according to authorities managing the terminal. They estimated that nearly 63,000 PoR cardholders have entered Afghanistan since April.

Afghan refugees, some awaiting relocation overseas, reported police raids as well as extortion and harassment by authorities in the lead-up to the latest deadline.

Convoys of Afghan families, fearing arrest, detention and separation, headed to the border.

The most recent data from the UNHCR shows an uptick of crossings in August, with a surge between August 24 and 30 of 25,490 Afghan returnees, of which 13,525 were PoR holders.

Afghan returnee Khan Wali told AFP he was unable to work in the eastern city of Lahore and faced constant harassment.

“Police used to detain us repeatedly. They seized our belongings,” he said from the Spin Boldak crossing.

An Afghan PoR holder in Peshawar told AFP the situation was easier in that city, which borders Afghanistan and is held by Pakistan’s political opposition.

However, she said “people are facing hell” in the capital Islamabad.

The latest expulsions come as already impoverished Afghanistan responds to a devastating 6.0 earthquake that wiped out villages along the border that were home to many recently expelled migrants.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the disaster.

Analysts say the evictions are designed to pressure neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, which Islamabad blames for fueling a rise in border attacks.

The Afghan Taliban denies involvement.

Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties

Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties

Pakistan, Oman commerce bodies agree to hold single-country exhibition to boost trade ties
  • Pakistan’s prominent chamber of commerce meets Omani counterpart in Muscat
  • Pakistan has recently sought closer trade and investment relations with Gulf nations
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: The commerce bodies of Pakistan and Oman have agreed to jointly organize a single-country exhibition to boost trade ties, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has been eyeing enhanced economic relations with Gulf nations in its bid to attract foreign investment in key sectors. With Oman seen as a key regional player, Islamabad’s focus on expanding trade ties underscores its intentions to access new markets and build long-term economic partnerships.

The development came during a meeting between the FPCCI and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) officials at the Pakistan Business Forum in Muscat, which also included members of the Pakistani community.

“In a landmark development, FPCCI and OCCI have agreed to jointly organize Pakistan – Oman Single Country exhibition to further cement trade, economic and investment relations between the two countries,” the FPCCI said in a statement.

During the meeting and a networking lunch, participants discussed new trade and investment opportunities, stressing the need to activate the Pakistan–Oman Joint Business Council.

“The evening provided a warm atmosphere for networking, strengthening business ties and celebration of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Oman.” FPCCI added.

Pakistan and Oman maintain steady trade relations, focused on oil, gas, textiles, food products, and fisheries. Oman is a key supplier of energy to Pakistan, while Pakistan exports rice, textiles and agricultural goods.

Both sides have long sought to expand investment and connectivity recently, especially via the ports in Pakistan’s Gwadar and Oman. Islamabad also invited Oman in August 2024 to invest in its agriculture and mineral sectors.

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll
Updated 03 September 2025
Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll

Pakistan sends 105-ton earthquake relief to Afghanistan amid rising death toll
  • Relief includes food, tents, medicines for survivors in Afghanistan’s quake-hit eastern provinces
  • Over 1,400 people killed, more than 3,000 injured and thousands of homes destroyed
Updated 03 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan dispatched 105 tons of humanitarian relief to Afghanistan on Wednesday, including food, medicines, tents, blankets and bubble mats, to assist victims of recent earthquakes in the country’s east.

The earthquakes — one measuring magnitude 6.0 on Aug. 31 and a magnitude 5.5 aftershock two days later — have killed at least 1,400 people, injured over 3,000, and flattened more than 5,400 homes in provinces including Kunar and Nangarhar, officials said. Rescue efforts are hampered by remote, mountainous terrain and landslides.

“Following my telephone call with Foreign Minister Muttaqi, the Government of Pakistan today dispatched 105 tons of humanitarian relief assistance to Afghanistan,” Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said in a statement. 

“The consignment includes essential food items, medicines, tents, blankets, and bubble mats, aimed at supporting those affected by the recent earthquakes in the country,” he added.

International organizations, including the United Nations and Médecins Sans Frontières, have called for urgent humanitarian support, citing thousands trapped under rubble, stretched medical facilities and rising aftershocks amid the cold, rugged landscape.

This earthquake is among the worst to strike the region in recent years, underscoring Afghanistan’s vulnerability, driven by its location along active fault lines, fragile infrastructure, and limited emergency response capacity.

Pakistan's textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops

Pakistan’s textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops
Updated 03 September 2025
Pakistan’s textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops

Pakistan’s textile industry braces for $3 billion cotton import bill as floods devastate crops
  • Textile mills warn of severe cotton crop loss, urge government to declare national emergency
  • Analysts project up to five million bales lost, threatening $6 billion in damages for the industry
Updated 03 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile manufacturers expect cotton imports to surge to as much as $3 billion this year, double last year’s bill, after floods devastated key growing areas in Punjab and now threaten Sindh, industry officials and analysts said.

The monsoon deluges, which have already swamped central Punjab, the nation’s breadbasket, are moving south toward Sindh, the country’s second-largest cotton belt, raising fears that further damage to fields will deepen losses in the days ahead. Agriculture makes up nearly a quarter of GDP and employs almost half of the labor force, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

“Probably, our cotton import can exceed $2.5 to $3 billion this year alone,” said Kamran Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), adding that millers imported $1.5 billion worth of cotton last year from Brazil, the United States, Africa and Australia.

Arshad said cotton-growing areas in central Punjab such as Vehari, Mailsi, Chichawatni and Burewala had been “negatively affected,” while some genetically modified Bt cotton crops were also under water. 

“This can lead to a crisis, because a lot of people will be losing their livelihoods. Their crops will be at stake,” he said, urging the government to declare a national emergency and curb luxury imports to conserve foreign exchange.

He also blamed record water releases from upstream India for compounding the devastation. Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, India controls the eastern rivers but is required to notify Pakistan of dam discharges that can cause downstream flooding.

Flood damage has also undermined projections for Pakistan’s top export industry, which earned $18 billion last year.

“We were projecting a growth in textile exports from $18 billion to up to $20 billion in the coming year, but I don’t think that level will be achieved because of the unavailability of cotton and the higher cost of production,” said Ahsan Mehanti, chief executive of Arif Habib Commodities.

He estimated the industry could face a $6 billion hit, including about $4 billion in additional import costs and $2 billion in lost export potential. “This flood will have a devastating impact not only on cotton output but the exchange rate will equally be impacted,” Mehanti said.

PRODUCTION LOSSES

Analysts warned Pakistan may lose up to five million bales from this year’s 10.2 million bale production target, with overall output falling below last year’s seven million.

“The government’s target to produce 5.5 million bales in Punjab does not seem achievable now … cotton output may not exceed 4.5 million bales if flooding increases,” said Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum.

Official data confirm the downturn. Pakistan’s cotton production as of Aug. 15 had already contracted by more than 17 percent to 887,401 bales, compared with 1.1 million a year earlier, according to a Sept. 2 report by the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee.

Usman said consumption would remain higher than domestic output, forcing Pakistan to rely heavily on imports that could exceed $2 billion, including raw cotton, seed and oil for animal feed.

