Pakistan provided $77,600 in assistance to expats in Saudi Arabia, UAE in first quarter of 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government provided Rs21.9 million [$77,600] in legal and financial assistance to its overseas nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the first quarter of 2025, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

The state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said the government provided a total of Rs49.2 million [$174,358] in legal and financial assistance to overseas Pakistanis around the world during the first three months of 2025.

The report said Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) appointed by the government in various countries provided this assistance to Pakistanis abroad, particularly in cases involving death compensation, recovery of dues, and settlement of claims.

The government disbursed $174,358 in financial and legal assistance to overseas Pakistanis in first quarter of 2025, providing crucial support to distressed families and assisting with the repatriation of deceased individuals. It said a significant portion of this aid was extended through the Pakistan Community Welfare and Benevolent Fund (PCWBF), which serves as the main channel for relief.

“In Saudi Arabia, financial and legal support worth more than Rs1.9 [$6,730] million was extended to families of deceased workers, covering recovery of dues and transportation expenses,” APP reported.

“The UAE missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi together provided over Rs 20 million [$70,891], handling more than 250 death-related cases,” it added.

The report said Pakistan’s government provided financial assistance exceeding Rs10 million [$35,454] to bereaved families in Malaysia, while Doha recorded allocations of around Rs1.9 million [$6,730] for similar purposes.

“Other countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Spain, Italy, and South Korea, also extended significant financial support through their respective missions,” it said.

Saudi Arabia and UAE are two of the most preferred destinations for Pakistani laborers across the world. The two Gulf countries are the top sources of foreign remittances for Pakistan, where millions of expatriates reside.