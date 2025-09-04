You are here

  • Home
  • Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet

Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet

Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, leaders of two coalition factions in the German Bundestag, during their visit in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Handout)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqzjm

Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet

Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said it is premature to discuss the possible deployment of German peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, while not entirely ruling out the prospect
  • Kyiv’s offensive air capabilities would also be bolstered, including with long-range weapons such as cruise missiles that could be manufactured in Ukraine with financial and technological support
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
Follow

BERLIN: Germany will propose help to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses as part of future security guarantees at a meeting of Kyiv’s allies Thursday, a government source told AFP.
Berlin, long the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, would also offer other weaponry and military training but has shied away so far from promising to send peacekeeping troops.
The German source added that Berlin’s offer would be “subject to three conditions” — first among them that the United States also participates in offering security guarantees.
Secondly, Russia would have to “participate in negotiations” and, thirdly, there would have to be consensus within the coalition government and support from the German parliament.
The source confirmed a report in news magazine Der Spiegel that Germany would aim to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses by 20 percent per year, with regard to the number of weapons systems and their effectiveness.
Kyiv’s offensive air capabilities would also be bolstered, including with long-range weapons such as cruise missiles that could be manufactured in Ukraine with financial and technological support.
Germany would also provide equipment for four mechanized Ukrainian infantry brigades, including hundreds of infantry fighting vehicles.
And it would continue training Ukrainian soldiers and work to tighten the integration of arms production between Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said it is premature to discuss the possible deployment of German peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, while not entirely ruling out the prospect.
“The most important security guarantee we can provide for the moment is sufficient support to the Ukrainian army in efforts to the defend the country,” Merz said on Tuesday.
A Russia-Ukraine ceasefire would first be necessary for Germany to send troops “and even then there would be strict conditions,” he told the Sat1 TV channel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was attending Thursday’s Paris meeting of the “coalition of the willing” in person.
The grouping of 30 mainly European states aims to demonstrate to US President Donald Trump that it is ready to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, provided Washington gives sufficient backup and puts pressure on Russia.
Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to join the meeting remotely via videoconference.

Topics: Germany Ukraine Russia

Related

European leaders face tough choices as the UK and France host another meeting on Ukraine video
World
European leaders face tough choices as the UK and France host another meeting on Ukraine
Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue video
World
Russia claims capturing ‘about half’ of Ukrainian city Kupiansk; Kyiv says it’s untrue

Thunberg calls for Gaza genocide to be taught in schools

Thunberg calls for Gaza genocide to be taught in schools
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Thunberg calls for Gaza genocide to be taught in schools

Thunberg calls for Gaza genocide to be taught in schools
  • Pupils should learn about ‘early warning signs of genocide, such as the Holocaust, and apply those to what we are currently seeing to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’ she says
  • Greta Thunberg: ‘I didn’t learn about what was going on in Palestine in school because it was always portrayed as a conflict’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has called for the genocide in Gaza to be taught in schools.

The 22-year-old, speaking while participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla that is delivering humanitarian aid to Palestine, said: “I think (schools) should bring up early warning signs of genocide, such as the Holocaust, and apply those to what we are currently seeing to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“The current education systems have absolutely failed us in teaching an understanding of the historic times we are living in.”

Teaching pupils about the Holocaust as part of the high school history curriculum is a legal requirement in England. Schools also mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Jan. 27 in commemoration of the millions of people murdered during the Second World War by the Nazis, as well as the victims of later genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Thunberg said that she had been inspired by the example of British people who have protested against the UK government ban on the activist group Palestine Action, The Times newspaper reported.

“I’m very inspired by the huge mobilization that has been happening in the UK for the people of Palestine, which I think we can learn a lot from. People of all ages, not only student encampments but also those brave people who might face terror charges just by saying they support Palestine Action.

“I didn’t learn about what was going on in Palestine in school because it was always portrayed as a conflict.

“Then, when you discover that this is a genocide, this is an occupation, an apartheid, ethnic cleansing, then it is not at all what we have been taught in school.”

International law defines genocide as actions undertaken with the intent to destroy, partly or as a whole, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The UK government concluded this week that Israel’s actions in Gaza do not constitute genocide. However, a UN special committee previously found the actions to be “consistent with the characteristics of genocide.” Thunberg said it is now “undeniable” that a genocide is happening in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Greta Thunberg

Related

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to ship builders during a visit to BAE Systems Scotstoun, in Glasgow, Scotland.
World
UK PM has ‘legal duty’ to prevent Gaza ‘genocide’: Thunberg
Greta Thunberg could be locked in cell for terrorists if arrested by Israel: Report
World
Greta Thunberg could be locked in cell for terrorists if arrested by Israel: Report

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event

Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
Follow

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
Kirk was attending an event at Utah Valley University
The shooting comes amid a spike in political violence in the US

UTAH: Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.
“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.
Kirk was attending an event at Utah Valley University.
The shooting comes amid a spike in political violence in the United States across all parts of the ideological spectrum.
The attacks include the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband at their house in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade to demand Hamas release hostages, and a fire set at the house of Pennsylvania’s governor, who is Jewish, in April.
The most notorious of these events is the shooting of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally last year.

Anger and fear as gang violence explodes in Cape Town

Anger and fear as gang violence explodes in Cape Town
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Anger and fear as gang violence explodes in Cape Town

Anger and fear as gang violence explodes in Cape Town
  • Within South Africa’s murder rate of around 63 killings a day over January to March this year, the Western Cape province — which includes Cape Town — records the second-highest number, according to police statistics
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
AFP

CAPE TOWN: A streak of killings in South Africa’s dangerous ganglands in Cape Town has led communities to demand protection as city officials say they lack the resources to stop the violence.

“One gangster, one bullet,” scores chanted at a recent march led by an anti-gang group in the sprawling Cape Flats area after authorities recorded 59 murders over seven days last month.

“Our communities are fearful,” said Cape Flats Safety Forum activist Lynn Phillips at a new protest this past weekend. “We don’t have to switch on Netflix to hear gun violence. We sleep, we eat, and we wake up with gun violence.”

The toll is “deeply alarming,” said municipal safety official Jean-Pierre Smith during a nighttime patrol of another part of the neglected stretches of a city that attracts hordes of tourists to lush suburbs less than 20 km away.

“We do have a massive spike at the moment” in a murder rate that already averages about 300 every three months, Smith said, citing leadership and turf battles between gangs involved in drugs and extortion.

In the past weeks, a two-month-old boy died after being struck by a stray bullet inside his home and a 12-year-old girl was killed in crossfire.

On Smith’s late-night patrol, police vehicles wound through the streets of the Lavender Hill suburb, where children played outside cramped apartments.

Police periodically frisked people and checked vehicles, seizing from one several bottles of a codeine-based cough syrup sold on the black market, and taking the driver in for questioning.

Smith photographed gang insignia spray-painted on a public building.

In the absence of adequate intelligence gathering, police searched all men of “gang age” — late teens to around 25 years old, he said.

“There is a known deficiency in the ability of the police to detect crime, investigate it and drive prosecutions,” he said.

“The police do nothing here ... and they are disrespecting the people,” Tanya Ruyters, 55, said, angrily, after her son was allegedly shot by a gangster outside a court, his body under a white cloth behind her.

Just 2 to 3 percent of gang-related murders in the Cape Town area result in convictions, Smith said.

“Detectives are massively overloaded, with massive case volumes, too many to reasonably handle,” he said.

At the same time, “the gangs are getting more sophisticated,” he said. As they scoop up cash and experience, they recruit more corrupt judges and police onto their payrolls, he added.

Cape Town districts, also dealing with a rise in deadly clashes in the minibus taxi industry, hold the country’s top five spots for murder.

In Lavender Hill, less than 5 km  from the sandy beaches of False Bay, Mark Nicholson lives near a plot known as “the battlefield” because of its history as a gangster killing ground.

He has lost seven relatives in three years to gang violence in his suburb, one of several created decades ago when the apartheid government forced “Colored” people out of the city center.

“When I see a young boy laying dead and he’s been shot, I cry because we’ve been through this,” he said.

Nicholson runs a project to get youngsters off the street and into sports. “My fight is not against the gangsters,” he said. “I need to change these children’s lives so that they don’t get trapped into the violence.”

Others are calling for more radical action.

A breakaway group within the People Against Gangsterism and Drugs, an organization that in the 1990s targeted gang leaders for assassination and whose leaders have previously been jailed, has called for the army to be deployed.

“We need to give a clear message to those gangsters that we are no longer going to allow their lawlessness to control our communities,” said PAGAD G-Force representative Zainoneesa Rashid ahead of the latest protest.

Topics: Cape town gang violence South Africa

Related

ICC opens war crimes case against Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony
World
ICC opens war crimes case against Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony
At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo
World
At least 60 people killed in a rebel attack in eastern Congo

A jury is selected in the trial of a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

A jury is selected in the trial of a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

A jury is selected in the trial of a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

A jury is selected in the trial of a man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump
  • The panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was sworn in on the third day of jury selection
  • Cannon did not say Wednesday morning when opening statements would begin
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
AP

FLORIDA: A jury was selected Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with trying to assassinate Donald Trump while he played golf last year in South Florida.
The panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was sworn in on the third day of jury selection at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida. The jury has four white men, one Black man, six white women, and one Black woman. The alternates are two white men and two white women.
Ryan Routh’s trial begins nearly a year after prosecutors say a US Secret Service agent thwarted Routh’s attempt to shoot the Republican presidential nominee. Routh, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.
Routh is representing himself after US District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to let him dismiss his court-appointed attorneys. They are, however, standing by in the courtroom if needed.
Cannon did not say Wednesday morning when opening statements would begin, though they had been tentatively scheduled for Thursday.
Since Monday, attorneys, Routh and the judge have screened about 180 potential jurors, with about 96 left in the pool on Tuesday night. The panel was selected following additional screening Wednesday.

Topics: US President Donald Trump Trump assassination Ryan Routh

Related

Six Secret Service agents punished over Trump assassination attempt
World
Six Secret Service agents punished over Trump assassination attempt
‘Mr Satan’ charged with Trump assassination threat, Justice Department says
World
‘Mr Satan’ charged with Trump assassination threat, Justice Department says

Iranians, Sudanese and Syrians are among half of illegal UK migrants, data shows

Iranians, Sudanese and Syrians are among half of illegal UK migrants, data shows
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Iranians, Sudanese and Syrians are among half of illegal UK migrants, data shows

Iranians, Sudanese and Syrians are among half of illegal UK migrants, data shows
  • A total of 48,478 people with known nationality arrived in the UK through irregular routes in the 12 months to June, according to Home Office data
  • Migrants from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan and Syria accounted for 55 percent of the total irregular entries to the UK
Updated 45 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: People from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan and Syria made up more than half of all detected entries through irregular channels to the UK in the 12 months to June this year, according to new data from the Home Office.

Migrants from these five countries account for 55 percent of the total irregular entry to the UK; however, they are among the least likely to receive legal visas. Individuals from Vietnam, Somalia, Iraq, Yemen and Turkiye are among the ten countries, where the nationality is known, that have entered the UK through irregular routes.

The data indicates that migrants from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan and Syria received 3 percent of all visas issued by the Home Office to foreign nationals who entered legally in the past 12 months ending in June, for employment, study, family or humanitarian reasons.

Nationals from India, China, Pakistan, Nigeria and the US together make up 51 percent of the total visas issued to those arriving in the UK through these legal routes. None of these countries is among the top 15 for irregular migration. The highest nationality is Indian, ranked 17th, accounting for just over 1 percent of irregular arrivals.

A total of 48,478 people with known nationality arrived in the UK through irregular routes in the 12 months to June, according to Home Office data. The government announced it may suspend visas for countries that refuse return deals for illegal migrants in the UK.

Data shows that 42,446 crossed the English Channel, while others arrived in lorries or containers, or were found without proper documentation to be in the UK legally.

The leading nationality for irregular migration by June was Afghanistan, with 6,589 arrivals, making up 13.6 percent of the total. The tenth nationality was Turkiye, with 1,797 illicit migrants, accounting for 3.7 percent.

During the same period, a total of 834,977 visas were issued to legal migrants. India topped the list with 165,970 visas, accounting for 19.9 percent of the total. China followed with 114,128 visas, which represents 13.7 percent. Australia ranked tenth with 13,298 visas, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total visas issued.

Topics: Channel crossings UK UK Home Office France Syria Iran Sudan Yemen Iraq Turkiye

Related

Seven dead after migrant boat stranded in Med: NGO
Middle-East
Seven dead after migrant boat stranded in Med: NGO
Three arrested after appeals court ruling on UK migrant hotel video
World
Three arrested after appeals court ruling on UK migrant hotel

Latest updates

Deal to promote Saudi dates industry globally
Deal to promote Saudi dates industry globally
Israeli strike ‘killed any hope’ for Gaza hostages: Qatar PM to CNN
Israeli strike ‘killed any hope’ for Gaza hostages: Qatar PM to CNN
Bold vision sees continued revival of Makkah’s history and culture
Bold vision sees continued revival of Makkah’s history and culture
Airstrike interrupts Palestinian aid worker discussing Israel’s Gaza City offensive
Airstrike interrupts Palestinian aid worker discussing Israel’s Gaza City offensive
Saudi initiative brings patients to Abha for healing and hope
Saudi initiative brings patients to Abha for healing and hope

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.