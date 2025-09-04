Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet

BERLIN: Germany will propose help to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses as part of future security guarantees at a meeting of Kyiv’s allies Thursday, a government source told AFP.
Berlin, long the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, would also offer other weaponry and military training but has shied away so far from promising to send peacekeeping troops.
The German source added that Berlin’s offer would be “subject to three conditions” — first among them that the United States also participates in offering security guarantees.
Secondly, Russia would have to “participate in negotiations” and, thirdly, there would have to be consensus within the coalition government and support from the German parliament.
The source confirmed a report in news magazine Der Spiegel that Germany would aim to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses by 20 percent per year, with regard to the number of weapons systems and their effectiveness.
Kyiv’s offensive air capabilities would also be bolstered, including with long-range weapons such as cruise missiles that could be manufactured in Ukraine with financial and technological support.
Germany would also provide equipment for four mechanized Ukrainian infantry brigades, including hundreds of infantry fighting vehicles.
And it would continue training Ukrainian soldiers and work to tighten the integration of arms production between Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said it is premature to discuss the possible deployment of German peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, while not entirely ruling out the prospect.
“The most important security guarantee we can provide for the moment is sufficient support to the Ukrainian army in efforts to the defend the country,” Merz said on Tuesday.
A Russia-Ukraine ceasefire would first be necessary for Germany to send troops “and even then there would be strict conditions,” he told the Sat1 TV channel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was attending Thursday’s Paris meeting of the “coalition of the willing” in person.
The grouping of 30 mainly European states aims to demonstrate to US President Donald Trump that it is ready to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, provided Washington gives sufficient backup and puts pressure on Russia.
Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to join the meeting remotely via videoconference.
