European leaders face tough choices as the UK and France host another meeting on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gesture as they meet at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP
  • For months, the so called “coalition of the willing” has been meeting to discuss aid for Ukraine, including sketching out plans for military support in the event of a ceasefire to deter future Russian aggression
  • While Trump and European leaders met in Washington after the Alaska summit and US, European and NATO military chiefs held discussions on support for Ukraine little concrete detail emerged on the security guarantees to deter Moscow from a future conflict
AP
LONDON: European countries are stuck between a rock and a hard place as a coalition of countries meets in Paris on Thursday to discuss security guarantees for a postwar Ukraine.
The war is raging unabated, with no ceasefire in sight — and the crucial question of American involvement in ensuring Ukraine’s future security remains unresolved.
For months, the so-called “coalition of the willing” has been meeting to discuss aid for Ukraine, including sketching out plans for military support in the event of a ceasefire to deter future Russian aggression.
The coalition leaders — French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K Prime Minister Keir Starmer — have insisted that any European “reassurance” force in Ukraine needs the backing of the United States. But while US President Donald Trump has hinted his country will be involved, he has moved away from calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine and refrained from implementing tough additional economic measures to punish Moscow.
Although Trump said he is “disappointed” in Russian President Vladimir Putin and issued several threats to try to cajole him into negotiating an end to hostilities, none has worked. At a meeting with Putin in Alaska in August, Trump failed to persuade the Russian leader to stop fighting and has not yet managed to broker talks between Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
While Trump and European leaders met in Washington after the Alaska summit — and US, European and NATO military chiefs held discussions on support for Ukraine — little concrete detail has emerged on the security guarantees to deter Moscow from a future conflict.
Former military generals and experts suggest Europe is in a bind — not knowing the level of support the US is prepared to provide the coalition, the nature of any ceasefire or if the US will abide by commitments made. It’s also far from certain that Putin would agree to a cessation of hostilities, something Russian officials have invariably dismissed.
“Talking about detailed operational planning when you don’t actually have your mission is, quite frankly, impossible,” said Ed Arnold, an expert in European Security at the Royal United Services Institute in London and a former military planner.
Why Europeans believe a ceasefire is necessary
The “coalition of the willing” is a broad term for about 30 nations supporting Ukraine, but the so-called “reassurance force” that would provide security guarantees to Kyiv is a subset of that group.
The UK, France and Estonia have all suggested they are ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to deter Putin from attacking again, while officials in Poland said Warsaw will not take part and will instead focus on bolstering NATO security in the east of Europe.
There is “no suggestion” that any troops will be deployed without a ceasefire because it’s too risky, said François Heisbourg, special adviser at the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.
Despite Zelensky signaling his willingness to talk, a ceasefire agreement is not currently in the cards — not least because of the positions of the US and Russian presidents.
At his Aug. 18 meeting with European leaders at the White House — a day after meeting Putin — Trump walked back his previous demands for a ceasefire in Ukraine and said he thought a peace agreement was preferable.
The comments marked a shift toward the Russian position from Trump and would allow Moscow to fight on in Ukraine while peace negotiations are underway.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later suggested an end to hostilities was even further away, stating that Moscow will not accept Zelensky’s signature on any peace agreement as Russia considers him to be an illegitimate president.
“If Putin doesn’t want a ceasefire — and if Trump doesn’t call for a ceasefire — what are the chances of a ceasefire happening?” asked Heisbourg.
What a European security guarantee for Ukraine could look like
Even if a ceasefire or peace agreement for Ukraine were implemented, it’s not clear it would be a sufficient deterrent to Putin and would be “very, very risky” for European nations, said Arnold at RUSI.
Such an operation hinges on the US providing intelligence support and the deterrent effect of US airpower in countries outside Ukraine.
The Western appetite to potentially shoot down Russian missiles violating a ceasefire or target launchers firing them from within Russia is “close to zero,” said Heisbourg.
Any response to a ceasefire violation, he said, would likely depend on “how many Western soldiers the Russians would have actually killed...and nobody wants to think about that too much in advance.”
In March, Starmer told allies that a force for Ukraine would need at least 10,000 troops, but that would potentially require around 30,000 troops when taking into account those on rotation and rest.
As a coalition leader, the UK should look at contributing a brigade of 5,000 soldiers which would become 15,000 when taking into account rest and rotation, said Arnold.
That figure would account for about 30 percent of the deployable capacity of the British Army, he said, and potentially create a “tricky” problem whereby the UK deploys more forces on behalf of non-NATO ally Ukraine than it does for NATO allies such as Estonia.
European officials have indicated that the troops could be involved in training Ukrainian soldiers and likely based away from the frontlines although the risk of Russian missile and drone strikes would remain high.
But there would be “zero credibility” if Western troops were put in various Ukrainian towns without a clear mission or purpose, said Ben Hodges, former commanding general of the US Army in Europe.
“That will not impress the Russians at all,” he added.
US as a reliable partner
European leaders are also grappling with the question of whether to take Trump and his officials at their word while also eyeing the rise of populist parties — particularly in the UK, France and Germany — which may not share the same commitment to Ukraine as current political leadership.
That means the future of any security guarantees for Kyiv could be extremely fragile.
There is “absolutely no guarantee” that Trump will abide by commitments made to European nations over Ukraine, said Arnold, pointing to Trump’s withdrawal from previous agreements, including the Paris climate agreement and Iran’s nuclear deal.
That means European nations cannot rely on him ordering US jets into action in the event of a ceasefire violation because “at one time he may say yes, at another time he may say no,” Arnold said.
With NATO membership for Kyiv ruled out by Trump and a host of hurdles to overcome to implement security guarantees for Ukraine, European leaders may decide to navigate the situation by spending “a lot more money on weapons” for Kyiv, said Heisbourg.
Arnold agreed, adding that the best option could be to give Kyiv “loads of guns and loads of ammo.”
“There’s no easy way out,” he said. “None of the options, especially for the Europeans, are good.”

Rubio eyes tough security ally in Ecuador

Rubio eyes tough security ally in Ecuador
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Rubio eyes tough security ally in Ecuador

Rubio eyes tough security ally in Ecuador
  • Rubio will meet Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, who has deployed troops to combat violence that has transformed the country from one of Latin America’s safest to one of its most dangerous
  • The stop comes two days after US forces said they blew up an alleged drug running boat from a gang tied to Venezuela’s leftist government, in an operation President Donald Trump said killed 11 people
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
AFP

QUITO: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to discuss bolstering security cooperation Thursday in violence-swept Ecuador, as he champions a shoot-first crackdown on the region’s criminal groups.
Rubio will meet Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, who has deployed troops to combat violence that has transformed the country from one of Latin America’s safest to one of its most dangerous.
The stop comes two days after US forces said they blew up an alleged drug-running boat from a gang tied to Venezuela’s leftist government, in an operation President Donald Trump said killed 11 people.
In Noboa, a businessman who has consolidated power since his surprise 2023 victory, Rubio could find a new ally in his campaign to strengthen security-minded right-wing leaders across Latin America.
For Rubio, a Cuban-American and vociferous critic of the region’s leftists, Noboa could follow in the steps of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele, whose iron-fisted clampdown on crime has drawn complaints from rights groups but made him popular at home and a darling of the Trump administration.
Rubio, speaking Wednesday in Mexico on the first stop of his two-country tour, vowed no mercy against criminal groups.
He warned of more US attacks like the one in the Caribbean, a dramatic escalation by the United States after decades of routine policing work to seize drugs.
Rubio said that such interdictions did not work as they were not costly enough to gangs.
The United States “blew it up and it’ll happen again. Maybe it’s happening right now,” Rubio told a news conference Wednesday.
AFP has not been able to verify independently the details of the attack presented by the United States.
Trump said the boat belonged to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang he has designated as a terrorist organization, although the group is not known primarily for narcotics trafficking.
Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello accused the United States of committing extrajudicial killings, saying “they murdered 11 people without due process.”

- Ecuador eyes agreements -

Ecuador’s Interior Minister John Reimberg said he expected greater cooperation with the United States on combatting violence.
The United States “is a country that has maintained constant assistance in various issues,” Reimberg told the Teleamazonas channel.
“We will see many more agreements that are fundamental to the security of our country.”
Located between Colombia and Peru, the world’s largest producers of cocaine, Ecuador is the departure point for 70 percent of the world’s cocaine, nearly half of which goes to the United States, according to official data.
For years, the United States operated a military base at the Pacific port of Manta, and the Drug Enforcement Administration had a sizeable footprint in the country.
The base was closed in 2009, after leftist then-president Rafael Correa refused to renew the lease.
Noboa has moved to allow US forces to return, although a US official downplayed the possibility of any imminent return of a military presence.
The official said that Rubio will also present Ecuador as a cautionary tale after it amassed billions of dollars in debt to China.
The United States sees China as its top global adversary and has moved aggressively to combat its influence, but Beijing has eyed headway as the United States under Trump retreats from global aid.

2 armed men arrested in the Italian city of Viterbo ahead of a popular local festival

2 armed men arrested in the Italian city of Viterbo ahead of a popular local festival
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
Follow

2 armed men arrested in the Italian city of Viterbo ahead of a popular local festival

2 armed men arrested in the Italian city of Viterbo ahead of a popular local festival
  • Premier Giorgia Meloni praised police and the interior minister for their swift intervention on Wednesday night.
  • Italian media reported that the men were suspected of planning an attack during the celebration, which was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani
Updated 04 September 2025
AP

ROME: Two armed Turkish men were arrested in the central Italian city of Viterbo, near Rome, hours before a popular local festival, Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni said Thursday.
Meloni praised police and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi for their “swift intervention” leading to the arrests on Wednesday night, which she said “allowed for the safe celebration of a unique event.”
Italian media reported that the two men were suspected of preparing an attack during Wednesday’s celebration, which was attended by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Police in Viterbo were not immediately available to comment on the motive of the arrests or the media reports of a possible attack.
Thousands of people attend Viterbo’s Macchina di Santa Rosa festival, a religious procession and celebration held every year on Sept. 3 to honor the city’s patron saint, Santa Rosa. The main event involves 100 “Facchini di Santa Rosa,” porters carrying a towering, illuminated structure called the “Macchina,” which weighs nearly 5 tons, through the city’s narrow medieval streets.
In recent months, Turkish authorities have conducted major operations against Turkish crime groups operating abroad in cooperation with European police.
In April, coordinated raids in Turkiye and several European countries led to 234 arrests for drug trafficking and money laundering, and the seizure of over 21 tons of drugs.
In May 2024, a joint task force of Italian law enforcement and Interpol forces raided an apartment in the Viterbo hamlet of Bagnaia and arrested the alleged Turkish mafia boss Bariş Boyun, one of Ankara’s most wanted men.

Malaysia pushes TikTok for age verification to protect minors

Malaysia pushes TikTok for age verification to protect minors
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Malaysia pushes TikTok for age verification to protect minors

Malaysia pushes TikTok for age verification to protect minors
  • Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he was “very dissatisfied” with TikTok’s efforts to curb harmful content on its platform, but that it would be allowed to work with authorities to resolve the issue
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged the video-sharing platform TikTok to implement age verification for users after summoning the firm’s top management to demand faster action to curb harmful content.
The effect of social media on children’s mental health is a growing global concern; Australia last year banned children under 16 from using them.
Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he was “very dissatisfied” with TikTok’s efforts to curb harmful content on its platform, but that it would be allowed to work with authorities to resolve the issue.
“There needs to be a mechanism for age verification ... we leave it to TikTok as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the police to study this,” he told reporters after meeting TikTok representatives at police headquarters.
TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fahmi said authorities would also summon representatives of X and Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media and messaging platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, for similar discussions.
Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies after finding a sharp rise in harmful online content.
Since January, a new law has required platforms and messaging services with more than 8 million users in Malaysia to obtain a license.
Fahmi said authorities would not hesitate to penalize companies if necessary.
Malaysia’s definition of harmful content includes online gambling, scams, child pornography and grooming, cyberbullying and content related to race, religion and royalty.
Britain has since July required pornography sites and other platforms hosting harmful content to verify users’ ages to prevent children from accessing them. France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Greece are jointly testing a template for an age verification app.

