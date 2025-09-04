You are here

  • Home
  • Suspected attack by Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel
War on Gaza

Suspected attack by Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel

The Houthis’ new attacks come as a new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war remains in the balance. (File/AFP)
The Houthis’ new attacks come as a new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war remains in the balance. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/83ae2

Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

Suspected attack by Houthis targets ship in Red Sea after missiles fire on Israel

The Houthis’ new attacks come as a new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war remains in the balance. (File/AFP)
  • The attack off the coast of Hodeida follows an Israeli strike last week that killed the Houthis’ prime minister along with several officials
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

DUBAI: A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthis targeted a ship in the Red Sea on Thursday, officials said, as the group increased its missile fire targeting Israel.
The attack off the coast of Hodeida follows an Israeli strike last week that killed the Houthis’ prime minister along with several officials. The Houthis have been using cluster munitions in the missile attacks on Israel — which open up with smaller explosives that can be harder to intercept, raising the chances of strikes as Israel prepares for a new ground offensive in its war on Hamas that’s decimated the Gaza Strip.
The attack Thursday saw an “unknown projectile” land off the side of a vessel as electronic interference was particularly intense, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. It added that the ship and crew were safe after the apparent assault.
The private maritime security firm Ambrey also acknowledged the apparent attack, as did the firm EOS Risk Group, which noted the Houthis have launched multiple missile attacks targeting Israel in recent days as well.
“The current tempo reflects a clear escalation, shifting from sporadic launches to multiple daily attempts,” said Martin Kelly of EOS Risk Group.
The Houthis did not immediately claim the apparent attack, though it can take hours or even days for them to acknowledge their assaults. The Houthis targeted at least one other ship in recent days as well.
From November 2023 to December 2024, the Houthis targeted more than 100 ships with missiles and drones over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. In their campaign so far, the Houthis have sunk four vessels and killed at least eight mariners.
The Houthis stopped their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the war. They later became the target of an intense weekslong campaign of airstrikes ordered by US President Donald Trump before he declared a ceasefire had been reached with the Houthis. The Houthis sank two vessels in July, killing at least four on board with others believed to be held by the Houthis.
The Houthis’ new attacks come as a new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war remains in the balance. Meanwhile, the future of talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s battered nuclear program is in question after Israel launched a 12-day war against the Islamic Republic in which the Americans bombed three Iranian atomic sites.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Sea Houthis Yemen Israel

Related

Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen’s Houthis
Middle-East
Israel vows to inflict biblical plagues on Yemen’s Houthis
Yemen’s Houthi-run Foreign Ministry says UN should not shield espionage activities
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthi-run Foreign Ministry says UN should not shield espionage activities

Why removing the US Caesar Act is essential for Syria’s post-Assad era recovery

Why removing the US Caesar Act is essential for Syria’s post-Assad era recovery
Updated 8 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
Follow

Why removing the US Caesar Act is essential for Syria’s post-Assad era recovery

Why removing the US Caesar Act is essential for Syria’s post-Assad era recovery
  • The US Treasury has scrapped Syria sanctions, ending restrictions in place since 2004, allowing firms to reengage
  • Experts warn keeping the Caesar Act signals hesitation to non-US investors, exposing them to secondary sanctions risk
Updated 8 sec ago
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Marking the latest step in Washington’s policy adjustments toward Damascus, the US Treasury Department said on Aug. 25 it will remove Syria from its sanctions list, allowing American firms to conduct business there.

The change, issued by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, took effect on Aug. 26, ending restrictions first imposed in 2004 and later broadened during Syria’s civil war, rolling back years of measures that had cut the nation off from international markets.

“The decision to update OFAC’s regulations to remove the Syria sanctions program officially formalizes the June 30 executive order and will trigger companies to adjust their compliance programs,” Sameer Saboungi, policy officer and director of legal affairs at the Syrian American Council, told Arab News.

Saboungi said the move should encourage firms to revisit their policies on Syria, calling it “yet another step towards the reintegration of Syria into the global markets.”

However, while the US government “has done a lot in a remarkably short span of time,” much now “depends on private companies and how they decide to capitalize on the economic opportunities in Syria, as well as on the Syrian government and how they choose to use these opportunities.”

In its statement, OFAC said it was “removing from the Code of Federal Regulations the Syrian Sanctions Regulations as a result of the termination of the national emergency on which the regulations were based and further changes to the policy of the United States towards Syria.”

The Treasury’s decision follows President Donald Trump’s June 30 executive order ending the sanctions program to clear the way for reconstruction. Initially designed to pressure the Bashar Assad regime, the penalties have become a barrier to economic recovery since his removal.

That same order also instructed the secretary of state to review the designation of the interim president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, and his faction, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham — which led the offensive that forced Assad from power — as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Yet uncertainty persists. The order directed the State Department “to examine whether to suspend the imposition of some or all of the sanctions required under the Caesar Act,” but those measures cannot be unilaterally revoked by the White House or extended beyond 180 days without congressional approval.

On Aug. 25, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking member of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, and her bipartisan colleague Rep. Joe Wilson visited Syria for talks with Al-Sharaa, marking the first such visit since the Assad regime’s ouster.

Joined by US envoy Tom Barrack, they discussed Syria’s security progress, reconstruction, inclusive governance, and the potential for lifting Caesar Act sanctions.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, enacted in 2020 to isolate Assad and deter foreign investment, remains on the books. Critics argue that despite a 180-day waiver that started on May 23, the legislation has outlived its purpose since Assad’s ouster and now deters non-US foreign investors with the threat of secondary sanctions.

“The Caesar Act was originally designed to target the Assad regime as it was in power, and now that it’s not in power anymore, it doesn’t hold anymore,” Vittorio Maresca di Serracapriola, sanctions lead analyst at the New Zealand-based Karam Shaar Advisory, told Arab News.

Keeping the act, even with a waiver, “would signal a break from the Trump administration’s current approach because it embeds a two-year monitoring requirement,” he said. “That would push the Caesar Act expiration into 2028 at the earliest, effectively locking Syria into at least three more years of sanctions regardless of compliance.”

Congress has already reopened the debate, prompted by sectarian violence in southern Syria.

On July 16, the House Financial Services Committee approved a draft amendment to the Caesar Act, tying sanctions relief to conditions on civilian protection and human rights. The measure, House Resolution 4427, introduced by Rep. Michael Lawler, would extend waivers for up to two years and potentially delay full suspension until 2029.

The amendment also calls for tighter oversight of Syria’s central bank, a review of financial restrictions, and Treasury reports on terrorism financing and money laundering. About a week later, the committee advanced the bill, allowing Trump to lift sanctions permanently after two years if Syria’s interim government meets the conditions.

“The Al-Sharaa administration certainly has a lot of work to do to reintegrate Syria with the US and our allies,” Lawler said. However, Rep. Wilson called for an unconditional repeal of the Caesar Act, arguing it would better align with Trump’s Syria policy.

For its part, Al-Sharaa’s government has pledged to make the transitional period rights-respecting, transparent, and accountable, with commissions and legal guarantees built into policy. But renewed violence is testing the country’s prospects for stability.

Armed clashes erupted on July 12 in the southern province of Suweida between the Bedouin and Druze communities. The fighting quickly escalated into widespread violence involving militias, interim government forces, and allied groups, according to media reports.

On July 16, Al-Sharaa said in a televised address that his priority was protecting Syria’s Druze citizens, after Israel vowed to destroy government forces, which it accused of attacking members of the minority group in Suwieda.

“We are eager to hold accountable those who transgressed and abused our Druze people because they are under the protection and responsibility of the state,” Al-Sharaa said, describing the Druze community as “a fundamental part of the fabric of this nation.”

Although a ceasefire has largely held since July 21, UN experts said on Aug. 21 that they were alarmed by accounts of killings, abductions, looting, sexual violence, and other abuses against Druze communities in the area.

They said at least 1,000 people were killed in three villages, including 539 identified as Druze civilians, with more than 196 extrajudicial executions — including eight children and 30 women — and 33 villages burned.

Maresca di Serracapriola warned that H.R. 4427 “threatens to extend the Caesar Act despite the Trump administration’s general push for sanction relief.

“The bill’s most consequential provision is that it wants to keep the Caesar Act firmly in place, and it would offer only a narrow path to suspend it — only if Syria meets nine stringent conditions for two consecutive years,” he said.

That would carry both symbolic and practical consequences. “The Caesar Act has perhaps been the most impactful statutory sanction imposed on Syria, because it expanded the possibility of secondary sanctions,” he said.

“So, keeping it in place would still signal some reluctance from the US administration and, more broadly, from Congress to fully lift sanctions on Syria — and that could send negative signals to (non-US) investors about restoring confidence.

“The second issue,” he added, “is the potential liability of those doing business with Syria, who could become targets of the Caesar Act due to its secondary sanctions.”

Nevertheless, the bill leaves room for progress. “The bill does not necessarily have a very hawkish view on keeping sanctions on Syria because it also wants to advance Syria’s reintegration into the global financial system,” he said.

“For instance, the bill aims to strengthen anti-money laundering capacity and update sanctions policy to reflect current conditions.”

Furthermore, “section two (of the bill) requires the director of FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network) to brief Congress within 360 days on the impact of recent regulatory relief for the Commercial Bank of Syria.”

In addition, it includes “provisions to instruct US representatives at the IMF and the World Bank to restore economic monitoring on Syria and, in general, provide technical assistance on anti-money laundering, non-proliferation, and anti-corruption.”

Saboungi of the Syrian American Council echoed the cautious optimism. “There are no sanctions, prohibitions, or other regulations that would prohibit or prevent US companies from working in Damascus now,” he said.

“There may be some leftover restrictions on some transactions with the government, due to the state sponsor of terrorism designation,” he added. “But otherwise, US companies can find many lawful ways to operate in and provide their services in Syria.

“Export controls continue to be an impediment, but they’re an impediment that can be surmounted, and we believe they will soon be eased too,” he said.

But for ordinary Syrians, optimism feels distant, even unrealistic. Even in the capital Damascus, people continue to face hardship, lengthy power cuts, dwindling water supplies, rising crime, and soaring bread prices.

Nearly 90 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line, unable to afford basic necessities such as food, health care, clean water, or education.

Inflation, currency devaluation, and limits on banking and foreign aid continue to erode living standards, emphasizing the gap between policy shifts abroad and realities on the ground.

 

Topics: Syria Editor’s Choice

Sudanese authorities bury hundreds of victims of Darfur landslide

Sudanese authorities bury hundreds of victims of Darfur landslide
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
AP
Follow

Sudanese authorities bury hundreds of victims of Darfur landslide

Sudanese authorities bury hundreds of victims of Darfur landslide
  • “May the victims of this devastating incident receive mercy,” Al-Zubair said as he and dozens of others gathered at the scene of the landslide to pray for the dead
  • The UN has said that efforts have been mobilized to support the impacted area
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudanese authorities said Thursday they recovered and buried the bodies of hundreds of people who died in a landslide over the weekend in Sudan’s western region of Darfur.
Mujib Al-Rahman Al-Zubair, head of the Civil Authority in the Liberated Territories, said in a video address shared with The Associated Press that the authority, along with help from local aid workers, was able to reach 375 bodies, but the remaining bodies remain trapped underground.
“May the victims of this devastating incident receive mercy,” he said as he and dozens of others gathered at the scene of the landslide to pray for the dead.
Al-Zubair is leading rescue missions, hoping to recover more bodies and find survivors despite the lack of equipment and resources.
The Aug. 31 landslide that followed days of heavy rainfall in Tarasin, in the Marrah Mountains, could have possibly killed as many as 1,000, Mohamed Abdel-Rahman Al-Nair, a spokesperson for the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army, previously told the AP. The United Nations’ Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, had a similar death toll estimate, but said it’s hard to confirm the magnitude of the tragedy because the area is hard to reach.
The UN has said that efforts have been mobilized to support the impacted area, located more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) west of the capital, Khartoum.
UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a briefing on Thursday that an estimated 150 people from Tarseen and neighboring villages have been displaced.
OCHA and partners launched a rapid assessment and response mission Thursday, with teams from local NGOs, UN agencies and international groups reaching the site partly by donkey due to rough terrain, according to Dujarric. Their focus is to verify the number of people affected and deliver essential aid for up to 750 people, including medical kits and food. Mobile health clinics and emergency medical teams were also deployed to the area.
Al-Nair said in a statement Thursday that the landslide caused a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” that requires a rapid response from the international community to provide food and shelter for those who have lost everything.
The Marrah Mountains region is a volcanic area with a height of more than 3,000 meters (9,840 feet) at its summit. The mountain chain is a world heritage site and is known for its lower temperature and higher rainfall than its surroundings, according to UNICEF.
A small-scale landslide hit the area in 2018, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens of others, according to the now-disbanded United Nations-African Union mission in Darfur.
Sudan is already impacted by one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world caused by the ongoing civil war that erupted in April 2023 in the capital city, Khartoum. The conflict spread across the country after simmering tensions escalated between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. More than 40,000 people have been killed and as many as 12 million displaced.
Some areas in the country are struggling with famine and disease outbreaks such as cholera.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Landslides Darfur Tarasin

Related

Update About 100 bodies recovered from landslide-hit village in Sudan’s Darfur as pope urges help
Middle-East
About 100 bodies recovered from landslide-hit village in Sudan’s Darfur as pope urges help
Saudi leaders send condolences after Sudan landslide
Saudi Arabia
Saudi leaders send condolences after Sudan landslide

Israeli military says it controls 40 percent of Gaza City

Israeli military says it controls 40 percent of Gaza City
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli military says it controls 40 percent of Gaza City

Israeli military says it controls 40 percent of Gaza City
  • Gaza health authorities said Israeli fire across the enclave had killed at least 53 people on Thursday, mostly in Gaza City
  • Israel, which has told civilians to leave Gaza City for their safety, says 70,000 have done so, heading south
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM/CAIRO: Israel controls 40 percent of Gaza City, a military spokesperson said on Thursday, as its bombardment forced more Palestinians from their homes there, while thousands of residents defied Israeli orders to leave, remaining behind in the ruins in the path of Israel’s latest advance.
Gaza health authorities said Israeli fire across the enclave had killed at least 53 people on Thursday, mostly in Gaza City, where Israeli forces have advanced through the outer suburbs and are now a few kilometers (miles) from the city center.
“We continue to damage Hamas’ infrastructure. Today we hold 40 percent of the territory of Gaza City,” Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told a news conference, naming the Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods. “The operation will continue to expand and intensify in the coming days.”
“We will continue to pursue Hamas everywhere,” he said, adding that the mission will only end when Israel’s remaining hostages are returned and Hamas’ rule ends.
Defrin confirmed that army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told cabinet ministers that without a day-after plan, they would have to impose military rule in Gaza. Far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have been pushing for Israel to impose military rule in Gaza and establish settlements there, which Netanyahu has so far ruled out.
Israel launched the offensive in Gaza City on August 10, in what Netanyahu says is a plan to defeat Hamas militants in the part of Gaza where Israeli troops fought most heavily in the war’s initial phase.
The campaign has prompted international criticism because of the humanitarian crisis in the area and has provoked unusual levels of concern within Israel, including accounts of tension over strategy between some military commanders and political leaders.
“This time, I am not leaving my house. I want to die here. It doesn’t matter if we move out or stay. Tens of thousands of those who left their homes were killed by Israel too, so why bother?” Um Nader, a mother of five from Gaza City, told Reuters via text message.
Residents said Israel bombarded Gaza City’s Zeitoun, Sabra, Tuffah, and Shejaia districts from ground and air. Tanks pushed into the eastern part of the Sheikh Radwan district northwest of the city center, destroying houses and causing fires in tent encampments.
In a heavy bombardment in the Tuffah neighborhood, medics said five houses were damaged by Israeli strikes that killed eight people and wounded dozens more.
“The Israeli occupation targeted a gathering of civilians and several homes in the Mashahra area of the Tuffah neighborhood — a fire belt that completely destroyed four buildings,” said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson of the territory’s civil emergency service.
“Even if the Israeli occupation issues warnings, there are no places that can accommodate the civilians; there are no alternate places for the people to go to.”
There was no immediate Israeli comment on those reports. The Israeli military has said it is operating on the outskirts of the city to dismantle militants’ tunnels and locate weapons.
Much of Gaza City was laid to waste in the war’s initial weeks in October-November 2023. About a million people lived there before the war, and hundreds of thousands are believed to have returned to live among the ruins, especially since Israel ordered people out of other areas and launched offensives elsewhere.
Israel, which has now told civilians to leave Gaza City again for their safety, says 70,000 have done so, heading south. Palestinian officials say less than half that number have left and many thousands still lie in the path of Israel’s advance.
Displacement could further endanger the most vulnerable, including many children suffering from malnutrition, said Amjad Al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, an umbrella group of Palestinian NGOs that coordinates with the UN and international humanitarian agencies.
“This is going to be the most dangerous displacement since the war started,” said Shawa. “People’s refusal to leave despite the bombardment and the killing is a sign that they have lost faith.”
Palestinian and UN officials say nowhere is safe in Gaza, including areas Israel designates humanitarian zones.
Health officials in Gaza say 370 people, including 131 children, have died of malnutrition and starvation caused by acute food shortages, mostly in recent weeks. Israel says it is taking measures to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including increasing aid into the enclave.
The war began on October 7, 2023, when gunmen led by Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 251 hostages into Gaza.
Israel’s offensive has since killed more than 63,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to local health officials, and left much of the territory in ruins.
Prospects for a ceasefire and a deal to release the remaining 48 hostages, 20 of whom are thought to still be alive, appear dim.
Two Democratic US senators — Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley — told reporters after a week-long trip to assess the situation in Gaza and the West Bank: “Based on our conversations and our observations, we came away with the inexplicable conclusion that the Netanyahu government is engaged in a campaign of ethnic cleansing in Gaza and slow-motion ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.”

Topics: War on Gaza gaza city

Related

Israeli bombardment pushes more Palestinians out of homes in Gaza City
Middle-East
Israeli bombardment pushes more Palestinians out of homes in Gaza City
Israeli military pushes further into Gaza City, forcing more displacement
Middle-East
Israeli military pushes further into Gaza City, forcing more displacement

Israel FM says no Macron visit unless France drops Palestinian state recognition

French President Emmanuel Macron. (File/AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Israel FM says no Macron visit unless France drops Palestinian state recognition

French President Emmanuel Macron. (File/AFP)
  • Israel’s foreign ministry said Saar told France’s top diplomat that “there is no room” for a presidential visit “as long as France persists in its initiative
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister said Thursday that his government would not agree to a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron so long as Paris plans to recognize a Palestinian state.
A statement from Israel’s foreign ministry said Gideon Saar told France’s top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot in a phone call that “there is no room” for a presidential visit “as long as France persists in its initiative and efforts that harm Israel’s interests.”
Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had rejected a request by Macron to make a brief visit ahead of the UN General Assembly later this month, where the president plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state.
Paris should “reconsider its initiative,” Foreign Minister Saar told Barrot, arguing that the move would undermine regional stability and harm “Israel’s national and security interests.”
“Israel strives for good relations with France, but France must respect the Israeli position when it comes to issues essential to its security and future,” Saar said according to the statement.
Tensions between France and Israel have flared since Macron said France would formally recognize a Palestinian state during the UN meeting. Several Western governments have announced similar plans.
The row escalated last month when Netanyahu accused Macron of fomenting “antisemitism,” with the Elysee hitting back, calling the allegation “abject” and “erroneous.”
By announcing the move to recognize statehood for Palestinians, France is set to join a list of nations that has grown since the start of the Gaza war nearly two years ago.
Making his announcement in July, Macron said the “urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza.”
“We must finally build the State of Palestine” and ensure that it would “contribute to the security of all in the Middle East,” he wrote on social media.
France is among at least 145 of the 193 UN members that now recognize or plan to recognize a Palestinian state, according to an AFP tally.

The long road to Palestinian statehood
An Arab News Deep Dive
Enter
keywords
Topics: War on Gaza Israel France French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss dire Palestine situation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, French president discuss dire Palestine situation
King Abdullah, French President Emmanuel Macron discuss Gaza, Syria, Lebanon
Middle-East
King Abdullah, French President Emmanuel Macron discuss Gaza, Syria, Lebanon

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan
Updated 04 September 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan

Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes as its army chiefs prepare to present disarmament plan
  • President Joseph Aoun says attacks ‘demonstrate Israel’s continued defiance of international will; Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says they breach ceasefire deal and international law
  • Lebanese Cabinet will meet on Friday to hear army’s strategy for disarming Hezbollah and other militias, and establishing state control over all military weapons
Updated 04 September 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun on Thursday condemned persistent Israeli attacks on his country, in some cases close to peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

It came the day before a Cabinet meeting during which the Lebanese army was due to unveil its strategy for disarming Hezbollah and other militias, and establishing exclusive state control over military weapons throughout the country.

Aoun said the Israeli attacks “demonstrate Israel’s continued defiance of international will,” as the UN Security Council recently called for an end to hostile operations against Lebanon.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the assaults as “a flagrant breach of the November ceasefire agreement, UN Resolution 1701, and international law.”

He said: “The international community’s credibility hangs in the balance as it must act immediately to force Israel to stop these violations and respect Lebanese sovereignty and civilian safety.”

Resolution 1701 was adopted by the UN Security Council in 2006 with the aim of resolving the conflict that year between Israel and Hezbollah. It called for an end to hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, the withdrawal of Hezbollah and other forces from parts of the country south of the Litani River, and the disarmament of Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups.

Attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces, who claim to be targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and operatives, have persisted over the past two days.

Israel’s military said it struck “a Hezbollah facility in Ansariyeh used for storing engineering equipment,” but the owner of the site said a warehouse that was bombed contained only privately owned bulldozers that were under repair, and denied any connection to Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Israel launched airstrikes across territories north and south of the Litani River, pummeling communities in Shebaa, Taybeh, Yater, Kharayeb, the corridor between Adloun and Abu Al-Aswad, and the valley linking Babliyeh with Adloun. Several civilians, including Syrian laborers, were reported killed or injured by the bombardments.

Israeli military officials said that they had killed “Abdul Munim Sweidan, identified as a Hezbollah commander in Yater.”

Since the Nov. 27 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah came into force, more than 264 people have been reported killed and 540 wounded in Lebanon by continuing Israeli strikes.

Lebanese army commander Gen. Rudolf Haykal is due to unveil the military’s disarmament plans during a cabinet meeting on Friday. Officials have voiced concerns that Hezbollah might use the latest Israeli offensive as a justification if it refuses to surrender its weapons and confronts the government more aggressively.

Lebanese leaders say the decision by the Cabinet on Aug. 5 to task the Lebanese army with developing a plan to disarm Hezbollah and establish a state monopoly on all military weapons by the end of the year stems from constitutional obligations under the 1989 Taif Agreement and international mandates.

However, Hezbollah and its Amal Movement allies object to the timeline set for the disarmament process and want more time to deliberate, a demand that was rejected by the prime minister and other government officials. In response, Hezbollah threatened to boycott the Cabinet and organize public demonstrations.

A military source said the disarmament plan will focus on a number of key points, including “the collection of arms south and north of the Litani River, in villages and valleys far from the border region.”

A subsequent phase will cover the southern suburbs of Beirut and Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, where long-range missiles are stored, the source added.

An official source also told Arab News that the Lebanese army has already confiscated more than 80 percent of heavy, medium-range and light weapons south of the Litani.

“The search is underway for Hezbollah’s military arsenal, as neither the Lebanese army nor Hezbollah’s current leadership know its storage locations, due to Israeli assassinations of the former leadership, particularly since Hezbollah adopts secrecy in its military operations,” the source added.

It was not known whether ministers representing Hezbollah and the Amal Movement intend to walk out of the Cabinet session at the Presidential Palace on Friday after hearing the army’s disarmament plan.

Salam said he would be “pushing for the adoption of the plan without resorting to a vote, provided that it does not include a specific timeline for completion but instead leaves the matter to the army’s leadership.

“This is because the implementation steps remain secret and fall solely within the authority of the military leadership, particularly given the lack of comprehensive knowledge about what might be found above and below the ground, and the duration of the confiscation operations, while taking public safety measures into consideration.”

Pro-Hezbollah activists issued provocative calls on social media for public protests to coincide with the Cabinet session on Friday.

US envoy Morgan Ortagus was scheduled to return to Beirut at the end of this week, accompanied by the recently retired former head of US Central Command, Gen. Michael Kurilla.

According to media reports, the visit is security-related and the Americans will meet the Lebanese army commander and other security officials, as well as the members of the international Quintet Committee (comprising representatives from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the US and France) that is overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, to discuss the army’s disarmament plan, the situation in southern Lebanon, and the army’s operational needs.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s grand mufti, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, defended the Cabinet’s decision to ensure possession of all military weapons is restricted to the state.

On the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, Derian said: “The demand to confine weapons to the state is an inherently Lebanese demand. We may disagree on major or minor issues, but we mustn’t disagree on reclaiming the state from corruption and weapons.

“No state has two armies. The armed militias spread across several Arab countries have obstructed, and continue to obstruct, the establishment of a state for all citizens, not for those who bear arms. There must be no disagreement over the state and the army.”

During a meeting, Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc criticized the government and urged it to “stop offering concessions to the enemy, reverse its unpatriotic decision that violates the National Pact regarding the weapons of the resistance, abandon related plans, and revert to the principles of consensus and dialogue.”

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

Related

Update Israel criticized after drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon video
Middle-East
Israel criticized after drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says
Middle-East
Israeli drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, UNIFIL says

Latest updates

Vegetation center collects 80 tonnes of seeds
Vegetation center collects 80 tonnes of seeds
Why removing the US Caesar Act is essential for Syria’s post-Assad era recovery
Why removing the US Caesar Act is essential for Syria’s post-Assad era recovery
Global Water Expo emphasizes importance of recycling water
Global Water Expo emphasizes importance of recycling water
Sudanese authorities bury hundreds of victims of Darfur landslide
Sudanese authorities bury hundreds of victims of Darfur landslide
Israeli military says it controls 40 percent of Gaza City
Israeli military says it controls 40 percent of Gaza City

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.