You are here

  • Home
  • ‘All I see is blood’: Kony survivors recall horrors ahead of trial

‘All I see is blood’: Kony survivors recall horrors ahead of trial

‘All I see is blood’: Kony survivors recall horrors ahead of trial
Every evening, Everlyn Ayo left her village in northern Uganda, trekking with thousands of other children known as “night commuters” hoping to escape the horrors of Joseph Kony. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hfew

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

‘All I see is blood’: Kony survivors recall horrors ahead of trial

‘All I see is blood’: Kony survivors recall horrors ahead of trial
  • Every evening, Everlyn Ayo left her village in northern Uganda, trekking with thousands of other children known as “night commuters” hoping to escape the horrors of Joseph Kony
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Follow

GULU: Every evening, Everlyn Ayo left her village in northern Uganda, trekking with thousands of other children known as “night commuters” hoping to escape the horrors of Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army.
The messianic Kony, whose case is finally being heard by the International Crime Court (ICC) from Tuesday, led one of the world’s most barbaric insurgencies, massacring and mutilating tens of thousands of people across the region, kidnapping children and turning them into child soldiers and sexual slaves.
Ayo saw the brutality first hand when Kony’s forces attacked her school in Nwoya district when she was around five years old.
“The rebels raided the school, killed and cooked our teachers in big drums and we were forced to eat their remains,” she told AFP from her home in the nearby city of Gulu.
Twenty years ago, Kony became the first person ever issued with an arrest warrant by the ICC, though his war crimes hearing will be in absentia since he has never been caught.
Ayo, now 39, will be among those following the case on her radio, thousands of miles from the sterile courtroom in The Hague.
After her school was attacked, Ayo’s family sent her to relatives in a remote village.
But that was also considered dangerous, and so she became a so-called night commuter, one of the emblematic features of a conflict that raged through much of the 1990s and 2000s.
Every night, she would walk around five kilometers, joining thousands of other children trekking through forests and jungle to stay in towns or shelters where they hoped there was less risk of being kidnapped by Kony’s army.
“We would leave the villages at 4:00 p.m. because the distances were long and we feared the villages at night. In the morning, we had to wait for daylight at around 8:00 am to return,” Ayo said.
The shelters were sporadically guarded by government troops, though they would often abandon their posts, themselves fearful of Kony’s fanatical forces.
“We were so many children that even if you did not cover yourself at night, you did not feel cold because we were squeezed together,” Ayo recalled.
Each morning, after walking for hours, they would find new horrors.
“Many times, on our return to the village, we would find blood-soaked dead bodies. Seeing all that blood as a child traumatized my eyes.
“For many years now, I do not see well, all I see is blood.”
Wilfred Lalobo, 60, showed AFP a monument built in Lukodi, just outside Gulu, for 69 people killed in an attack by Kony’s forces on May 19, 2004.
“When the rebels arrived, the government troops were few, and they fled,” he said.
“Then they started killing civilians. Some people were stabbed with bayonet, others hacked and the rest burned alive in their houses.”
“On that day, my four-year-old daughter, Akello Lalobo was among those killed. My brother’s wife and six other relatives of mine were also killed,” Lalobo added.
Kony’s trial will be closely followed here, particularly by those who have sought to rebuild the region’s many shattered lives.
Stella Angel Lanam was 10 when she was captured by the LRA, which indoctrinated her into becoming a child soldier. She spent nine years in captivity.
Now 38, she is director of the War Victims and Children Networking Initiative, which offers counselling, training and other support in the region.
Lanam said the trial was a comfort, offering some justice to Kony’s many victims.
“Even though we have passed through a lot, we cannot lose hope,” she said.
“Will the government or Kony repair me back to the way I was? No. But at least I will get justice.”
Ayo worries that the world has too quickly forgotten the extreme trauma suffered at the hands of Kony’s forces.
She hopes he will one day see real justice.
“Joseph Kony should be punished severely in a way that the world will never forget,” Ayo said.

Topics: Kony Uganda

Related

Islamabad orders probe into online data leak concerning thousands of Pakistanis
Pakistan
Islamabad orders probe into online data leak concerning thousands of Pakistanis
Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
World
Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
Updated 51 min 42 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine

Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
  • “It is important that there is a broad response from partners to this attack today,” said Zelensky, adding that Putin was “testing the world”
  • Trump on Sunday said he was ready to impose more sanctions on Russia, after the Kremlin unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine
Updated 51 min 42 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was counting on a “strong” US response to Russia’s intensifying attacks against Ukraine since a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in a failed bid to end the raging war.

“It is important that there is a broad response from partners to this attack today,” said Zelensky in his evening address, adding that Putin was “testing the world.”

“We are counting on a strong response from America. That is what is needed.”

Zelensky’s statement followed Trump remarks that he was ready to impose more sanctions on Russia, after the Kremlin unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine.
Russian missiles and drones rained down across Ukraine early Sunday, killing four people and setting government offices in the capital Kyiv ablaze.

 

Trump told reporters after the assault he was “not happy with the whole situation” and said he was prepared to move forward on new sanctions on Moscow.
Russia has intensified its onslaught against Ukraine since a meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin on August 15 failed to make any breakthrough on a ceasefire.
After Sunday’s attack on Kyiv, flames could be seen rising from the roof of the sprawling government complex that houses Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers in the heart of the city — the first time it has been hit during the three-and-a-half-year conflict.
Drone strikes also damaged several high-rise buildings in the Ukrainian capital, according to emergency services.
Russia denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.
It said it struck a plant and a logistics hub in Kyiv, with the Russian defense ministry saying “no strikes were carried out on other targets within the boundaries of Kyiv.”

‘Deliberate crime’ 

Russia fired at least 810 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine between late Saturday and early Sunday in a new record, according to the Ukrainian air force.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted a video showing a damaged floor in the government building.
 

 

“We will restore the buildings,” she said. “But we cannot bring back lost lives. The enemy terrorizes and kills our people every day throughout the country.”

Zelensky discussed the attack in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and said France would help Ukraine strengthen its defense.
Macron was among European leaders who condemned the attack, posting on X that Russia was “locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror.”

 

 

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the attacks as “cowardly” while EU chief Ursula von der Leyen accused the Kremlin of “mocking diplomacy.”
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington might slap tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil.
“The Russian economy will be in full collapse. And that will bring President (Vladimir) Putin to the table,” Bessent told NBC television.

European troop proposal

At least two people were killed in a strike west of Kyiv, prosecutors said.
More than two dozen were wounded in Kyiv, according to the emergency services.

 

Among them was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who delivered a premature baby shortly after the attack, with doctors fighting to save her life and that of her baby, state TV Suspilne reported.
Two more died and dozens were wounded in overnight strikes across the east and southeast, authorities said.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry highlighted that seven horses had also been killed at an equestrian club.
“The world cannot stand aside while a terrorist state takes lives — human or animal — every single day,” it posted on X.
The barrage came after more than two dozen European countries pledged to oversee any agreement to end the war, some of which said they were willing to deploy troops on the ground.
Ukraine has insisted on Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks, but Putin has warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets.
Trump has tried to find a way to end the war in recent weeks but has little to show for his efforts.
Russia has continued to claim territory in costly grinding battles and now occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine.
Tens of thousands have been killed and millions forced from their homes in Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia war Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump

Related

Trump ready for ‘phase two’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict
World
Trump ready for ‘phase two’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict
Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones and decoys, the largest such attack in the war video
World
Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones and decoys, the largest such attack in the war

US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports

US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports

US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
  • The email was the latest alleged Beijing-linked hacking operation aimed at giving China insight into recommendations to the White House for contentious trade talks with China, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US authorities are investigating a bogus email purportedly from a Republican lawmaker that contained malware apparently aimed at giving China insights into the Trump administration’s trade talks with Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The malware in the email that appeared to be sent by Representative John Moolenaar in July to US trade groups, law firms and government agencies was traced by cyber analysts to a hacker group — APT41 — believed to be working for Chinese intelligence, the newspaper said.
Moolenaar, a harsh critic of Beijing, is the chairman of a congressional committee focused on strategic competition between China and the United States, including threats to US national security.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Malware reportedly traced to APT41, linked to Chinese intelligence

• WSJ: Email targeted US trade groups, law firms, government agencies

• Chinese embassy says it is not familiar with reported attack, opposes cybercrime

The email was the latest alleged Beijing-linked hacking operation aimed at giving China insight into recommendations to the White House for contentious trade talks with China, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter.
The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was not familiar with the details of the reported attack and that all countries face cyberattacks that are difficult to trace.
“China firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks and cybercrime,” it said in an emailed statement. “We also firmly oppose smearing others without solid evidence.” The Journal said the first malware email was sent just before US-China trade talks in Sweden that led to an extension of a truce on tariffs until early November, when US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at an Asian economic summit.
“Your insights are essential,” said the email that asked recipients to review proposed legislation attached to it.
Opening the draft legislation would have allowed the malware to give the hackers extensive access to the targeted groups, the newspaper said, adding that it could not be determined if the attacks had succeeded.
The newspaper said that the FBI and the US Capitol Police were investigating the email.
It quoted an FBI spokeswoman as saying that the bureau was aware of the email and was “working with our partners to identify and pursue those responsible.” The Capitol Police declined to comment, it said.
In a statement to the Journal, Moolenaar called the attack another example of Chinese cyber operations aimed at stealing US strategy. “We will not be intimidated,” he said.
The fake email came to light when staffers of Moolenaar’s committee started receiving puzzling inquiries about it, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

 

Topics: cyberattacks and cybercrime malware email

Related

Undersea cables cut in the Red Sea, disrupting Internet access in Asia and the Mideast
Middle-East
Undersea cables cut in the Red Sea, disrupting Internet access in Asia and the Mideast
Microsoft says Azure cloud service disrupted by fiber cuts in Red Sea
World
Microsoft says Azure cloud service disrupted by fiber cuts in Red Sea

A decades-long peace vigil outside the White House is dismantled after Trump’s order

A decades-long peace vigil outside the White House is dismantled after Trump’s order
Updated 07 September 2025
AP
Follow

A decades-long peace vigil outside the White House is dismantled after Trump’s order

A decades-long peace vigil outside the White House is dismantled after Trump’s order
  • The White House confirmed the removal, telling AP in a statement that the vigil was a “hazard to those visiting the White House and the surrounding areas”
Updated 07 September 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: Law enforcement officials on Sunday removed a peace vigil that had stood outside the White House for more than four decades after President Donald Trump ordered it to be taken down as part of the clearing of homeless encampments in the nation’s capital.
Philipos Melaku-Bello, a volunteer who has manned the vigil for years, told The Associated Press that the Park Police removed it early Sunday morning. He said officials justified the removal by mislabeling the memorial as a shelter.
“The difference between an encampment and a vigil is that an encampment is where homeless people live,” Melaku-Bello said. “As you can see, I don’t have a bed. I have signs and it is covered by the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”
The White House confirmed the removal, telling AP in a statement that the vigil was a “hazard to those visiting the White House and the surrounding areas.”
Taking down the vigil is the latest in a series of actions the Trump administration has ordered as part of its federal takeover of policing in the city, which began last month. The White House has defended the intervention as needed to fulfill Trump’s executive order on the “beautification” of D.C.
Melaku-Bello said he’s in touch with attorneys about what he sees as a civil rights violation. “They’re choosing to call a place that is not an encampment an encampment just to fit what is in Trump’s agenda of removing the encampments,” he said.
The vigil was started in 1981 by activist William Thomas to promote nuclear disarmament and an end to global conflicts. It is believed to be the longest continuous anti-war protest in US history. When Thomas died in 2009, other protesters like Melaku-Bello manned the tiny tent and the banner, which read “Live by the bomb, die by the bomb,” around the clock to avoid it being dismantled by authorities.
The small but persistent act of protest was brought to Trump’s attention during an event at the While House on Friday.
Brian Glenn, a correspondent for the conservative network Real America’s Voice, told Trump the blue tent was an “eyesore” for those who come to the White House.
“Just out front of the White House is a blue tent that originally was put there to be an anti-nuclear tent for nuclear arms,” Glenn said. “It’s kind of morphed into more of an anti-American, sometimes anti-Trump at many times.”
Trump, who said he was not aware of it, told his staff: “Take it down. Take it down today, right now.”
Melaku-Bello said that Glenn spread misinformation when he told the president that the tent had rats and “could be a national security risk” because people could hide weapons in there.
“No weapons were found,” he told AP. He said that it was rat-infested. Not a single rat came out as they took down the cinder blocks.”

Topics: Vigil White House Donald Trump Melaku-Bello

Related

White House claims ‘foreign influence’ behind criticism of US envoy
World
White House claims ‘foreign influence’ behind criticism of US envoy
Top White House officials turn to public appearances with troops as a tense Washington watches
World
Top White House officials turn to public appearances with troops as a tense Washington watches

Tens of thousands march for Palestinians in Belgian capital

Tens of thousands march for Palestinians in Belgian capital
Updated 07 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Tens of thousands march for Palestinians in Belgian capital

Tens of thousands march for Palestinians in Belgian capital
  • Police put the turnout at 70,000, while the organizers said 120,000 had marched through Brussels
  • Belgium plans to recognize the State of Palestine at this month’s UN General Assembly
Updated 07 September 2025
AFP

BRUSSELS: Tens of thousands took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday to express support for the Palestinian cause, days after Belgium’s foreign minister said the European Union’s credibility was “collapsing” because of its failure to act.
Police put the turnout at 70,000, while the organizers said 120,000 had marched through the capital.
Many of those who took part were dressed in red and carried red cards, symbolising calls for tougher measures against Israel to protect the civilians in Gaza.
“Some people dreamt of the fall of the Berlin Wall,” Ismet Gumusboga, a 60-year-old security worker, told AFP.
“Me, I dream of a Palestinian state for the Palestinians, where they can live like any other people.”
Samuele Toppi, a 27-year-old student, flagged the city’s role as a focal point for international politics.
“I think it’s really, really important that all students and people of any age should protest in this city,” he said.
Gregory Mauze, spokesman for the Belgo-Palestinian association ABP, said: “In the face of the ongoing genocide, the measures taken are not yet adequate.”
On Friday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told AFP that the EU’s credibility on foreign policy was “collapsing” because of the bloc’s failure to act over Israel’s war in Gaza.
Belgium has said it will recognize the State of Palestine at this month’s UN General Assembly, and has imposed new sanctions against Israel.
The EU has so far failed to take action against Israel because of deep divisions among its 27 members.
Israel began bombarding the Palestinian territory after Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,368 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Topics: War on Gaza Belgium Brussels pro-Palestine protesters

Related

EU not ‘living up to responsibilities’ on Gaza war, says Belgian FM
World
EU not ‘living up to responsibilities’ on Gaza war, says Belgian FM
Man reacts as police officers operate during a rally challenging the British government’s proscription of “Palestine Action.”
World
Police arrest almost 900 at London protest supporting banned group Palestine Action

More than 1,000 welcome Gaza-bound aid boats in Tunisia

More than 1,000 welcome Gaza-bound aid boats in Tunisia
Updated 07 September 2025
AFP
Follow

More than 1,000 welcome Gaza-bound aid boats in Tunisia

More than 1,000 welcome Gaza-bound aid boats in Tunisia
  • European Parliament member Rima Hassan joined crowds at Sidi Bou Said port to greet the Global Sumud Flotilla
Updated 07 September 2025
AFP

TUNIS: More than 1,000 people gathered Sunday at a Tunisian port to welcome an aid boat from Barcelona carrying environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian campaigners seeking to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.
“We all know why were are here,” said Thunberg. “Just across the water there’s a genocide going on, a mass starvation by Israel’s murder machine.”
European Parliament member Rima Hassan joined crowds at Sidi Bou Said port to greet the Global Sumud Flotilla.
“The Palestinian cause is not in the hands of governments today. It is in the hearts of peoples everywhere,” said Hassan.
She praised the “role that the people play today in the face of the cowardice of states that prevent any solidarity with the Palestinian people.”
Hassan did not say whether she would join the flotilla when it resumes its voyage for Gaza on Wednesday.
Organizers said more than 130 people from various countries have registered to embark on boats from Tunis to join the flotilla.
The Global Sumud Flotilla calls itself an independent organization with no affiliation to any government or political party.
The flotilla departing from Tunis had already been delayed “technical and logistical reasons,” its organizers said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla Greta Thunberg

Related

Palestinians line up to receive donated food at a community kitchen in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 6.
Middle-East
UN says time is short to stop famine spreading as Israel bombards Gaza City
A Palestinian woman mourns the death of a relative killed earlier in an Israeli strike, in the yard of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza
Middle-East
Israel issues fresh evacuation order ahead of strike on Gaza City tower

Latest updates

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win
Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win
Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking
Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.