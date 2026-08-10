Syrian leader receives UN refugee chief in Damascus

DAMASCUS: President Ahmad Al-Sharaa received UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih and his accompanying delegation at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Monday, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between Syria and UNHCR, as well as supporting efforts related to the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of refugees and early recovery and livelihood projects.

On Sunday, Salih met with the Syrian steering committee tasked with implementing the “Syria Without Camps” vision strategy, with discussions focusing on joint coordination mechanisms and prospects for cooperation.

The meeting addressed the vision as a key pillar of recovery efforts, linking voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable returns with the rehabilitation of areas of return and the restoration of basic services.

The committee and Salih reviewed the vision and proposed implementation mechanisms, including identifying priority areas and their basic needs. They stressed the importance of moving from a response focused on camp management toward an integrated approach that invests in communities and areas of return while addressing obstacles to sustainable return.

The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Syrian government, UN agencies, international organizations and the private sector, stressing the need for UN programs and plans to align with national recovery priorities, particularly the “Syria Without Camps” vision.

Participants emphasized directing resources and programs toward priority areas of return within a clear national framework led by the government in cooperation with international partners.

Rehabilitation of infrastructure and basic services in areas of return was a key topic of discussion, with participants noting its importance in creating conditions for sustainable return.

This includes rehabilitating hospitals, health centers, schools, water and sewage networks, bakeries, municipal services, roads and transportation facilities based on the needs of each area.

The meeting also stressed that the “Syria Without Camps” vision does not mean closing camps or encouraging returns before the necessary conditions are in place. Instead, it focuses on supporting the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of displaced people by addressing barriers to return and investing in services, infrastructure and stability in areas of return.